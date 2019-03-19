Image 1 of 10 Nino Schurter and Lars Forster (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 2 of 10 Cape Epic stage 2 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 3 of 10 Cape Epic stage 2 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 4 of 10 Cape Epic stage 2 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 5 of 10 Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 6 of 10 Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 7 of 10 Cape Epic stage 2 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 8 of 10 Cape Epic stage 2 (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 9 of 10 Nino Schurter and Lars Forster (Image credit: Cape Epic) Image 10 of 10 Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad (Image credit: Cape Epic)

Nino Schurter and Lars Forster completed a hat trick of stage wins Tuesday at Absa Cape Epic, taking stage 2 in a time of 3:37:41 to extend their overall lead over Cannondale Factory Racing to more than four minutes.

The women's race also saw a hat trick of wins as Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen extended their lead with their third stage win. The duo impressed with a high-speed performance after seperating from their challengers after 90 kilometers. Their overall lead is now more than eight minutes.

Stage 2 took the riders from Hermanus to Oak Valley Estate. It was the first move day and a serious challenge despite the brief 86km. Tire choice and pressure were decisive on stage 2, where 10 arduous kilometers within the first half of the day proved definitive. After 50 kilometers riders had to master the key point of the stage, a 6km climb that gained more than 500 meters in elevation.

Brief Results

Women Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized 4:18:01 2 Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing 0:02:08 3 Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin 0:09:54 4 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree 0:11:28 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild 0:11:49 6 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk 0:19:40 7 Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies 0:23:51 8 Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT 0:41:23 9 Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars 1:13:01 10 Jeanette Treherne (Eri) / Vivienne Turvey (Eri) T&T 1:49:56

Women overall after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized 10:18:57 2 Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing 0:07:50 3 Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin 0:18:03 4 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree 0:27:05 5 Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild 0:30:20 6 Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies 0:45:56 7 Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk 1:23:58 8 Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT 1:36:32 9 Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars 3:08:07 10 Jeanette Treherne (Eri) / Vivienne Turvey (Eri) T&T 4:34:03

Men Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing 3:37:41 2 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) / Ondrej Cink (Cze) KROSS-SPUR 0:00:30 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:31 4 Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco 0:01:50 5 Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon 0:02:53 6 Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes 0:02:54 7 Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD 0:03:35 8 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude 0:03:50 9 Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Simon Andreassen (Den) InvestecsongoSpecialized 2 0:06:29 10 Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka 0:06:44