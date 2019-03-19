Trending

Cape Epic: A hat trick of stage wins for both men's and women's leaders

Schurter and Forster extend men's lead, while Langvad and Van der Breggen pull away

Nino Schurter and Lars Forster completed a hat trick of stage wins Tuesday at Absa Cape Epic, taking stage 2 in a time of 3:37:41 to extend their overall lead over Cannondale Factory Racing to more than four minutes.

The women's race also saw a hat trick of wins as Annika Langvad and Anna van der Breggen extended their lead with their third stage win. The duo impressed with a high-speed performance after seperating from their challengers after 90 kilometers. Their overall lead is now more than eight minutes.

Stage 2 took the riders from Hermanus to Oak Valley Estate. It was the first move day and a serious challenge despite the brief 86km. Tire choice and pressure were decisive on stage 2, where 10 arduous kilometers within the first half of the day proved definitive. After 50 kilometers riders had to master the key point of the stage, a 6km climb that gained more than 500 meters in elevation.

Brief Results

Women Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized4:18:01
2Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:02:08
3Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:09:54
4Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:11:28
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild0:11:49
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk0:19:40
7Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies0:23:51
8Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT0:41:23
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars1:13:01
10Jeanette Treherne (Eri) / Vivienne Turvey (Eri) T&T1:49:56

Women overall after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized10:18:57
2Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:07:50
3Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:18:03
4Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:27:05
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild0:30:20
6Samantha Sanders (RSA) / Amy McDougall (RSA) dormakaba Ladies0:45:56
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk1:23:58
8Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT1:36:32
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars3:08:07
10Jeanette Treherne (Eri) / Vivienne Turvey (Eri) T&T4:34:03

Men Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing3:37:41
2Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) / Ondrej Cink (Cze) KROSS-SPUR0:00:30
3Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:31
4Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:01:50
5Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon0:02:53
6Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes0:02:54
7Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD0:03:35
8Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:03:50
9Christoph Sauser (Swi) / Simon Andreassen (Den) InvestecsongoSpecialized 20:06:29
10Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka0:06:44

Men overall after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing8:45:27
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:04
3Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:08:16
4Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes0:09:25
5Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon0:13:10
6Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD0:13:54
7Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:14:31
8Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends0:20:07
9Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB0:20:28
10Frans Claes (Bel) / Hendrik Kruger (RSA) Pro Devonbosch Qhubeka0:21:13

