Trending

Cape Epic: Schurter and Forster win stage 4 TT

Van der Breggen and Langvad continue winning streak

Image 1 of 20

Lars Forster of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing celebartes as he and partner Nino Schurter win stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Lars Forster of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing celebartes as he and partner Nino Schurter win stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 2 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 3 of 20

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing sprint for the line during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Lars Forster and Nino Schurter of Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing sprint for the line during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 4 of 20

Overall Race Leaders Henrique Avancini & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Overall Race Leaders Henrique Avancini & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 5 of 20

Anna van der Breggen at Cape Epic

Anna van der Breggen at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 6 of 20

masters leaders Jose Hermida and Joaquim Rodrigues during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

masters leaders Jose Hermida and Joaquim Rodrigues during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 7 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4 women's podium

Cape Epic stage 4 women's podium
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 8 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4 men's podium

Cape Epic stage 4 men's podium
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 9 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 10 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 11 of 20

Overall Race Leaders Henrique Avancini & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic

Overall Race Leaders Henrique Avancini & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing during stage 4 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 12 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 13 of 20

Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad at Cape Epic

Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 14 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 15 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 16 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 17 of 20

Cape Epic stage 4

Cape Epic stage 4
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 18 of 20

Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad at Cape Epic

Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 19 of 20

Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad at Cape Epic

Anna van der Breggen and Annika Langvad at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)
Image 20 of 20

Yellow Jersy holders Manuel Fumic & Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing

Yellow Jersy holders Manuel Fumic & Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing
(Image credit: Absa Cape Epic)

Swiss duo Nino Schurter and Lars Forster secured their fourth win during the stage 4 time trial at the Absa Cape Epic mountain bike race, with overall leaders Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini crossing the finish line second. The Brazilian-German team keeps the yellow jerseys for another day, while the gap to Schurter and Forster has decreased to just one minute and 13 seconds. Colombian Louis Meija & Italian Johnny Cattaneo complete the men’s podium.

Related Articles

Van der Breggen and Langvad dominate early stages at Cape Epic

Cape Epic: A hat trick of stage wins for both men's and women's leaders

Cape Epic: Fumic and Avancini take men's lead on stage 3

In the women’s race, the outstanding Danish-Dutch duo Annika Langvad and Anna van den Breggen took their fifth consecutive victory, while Candice Hill and Adelheid Morath came in second. Swiss rider Ariane Lüthi and Maja Wloszczowska of Poland placed third.

After three marathon stages, the 2019 Absa Cape Epic route provided some relief in terms of distance, but the singletrack-filled stage 4 time trial did not ease up on the difficulty.

The route packed all the best Oak Valley and Paul Cluver trails into one short, sharp stage. The climbing began out of the gate as the route provided opportunities for the strongest riders to put time into their rivals. Climbs like Tierkop, Ma se Gat, Berg Adder, Puff Adder and a horrendous 350 meter long beast all added up to provide a total of 1,000 meters of elevation gain. 

Results

Men Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing1:38:00
2Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:00
3Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER0:03:00
4Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:04:00
5Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes
6Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) / Ondrej Cink (Cze) KROSS-SPUR
7Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:05:00
8Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD
9Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB
10Martin Frey (Ger) / Simon Schneller (Ger) BULLS Youngsters0:06:00

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) / Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing14:59:00
2Nino Schurter (Swi) / Lars Forster (Swi) Scott-SRAM MTB-Racing0:01:00
3Damiano Ferraro (Ita) / Samuele Porro (Ita) Trek Selle San Marco0:10:00
4Urs Huber (Swi) / Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) BULLS Heroes
5Daniel Geismayr (Aut) / Jochen Kaess (Ger) Centurion Vaude0:21:00
6Alan Hatherly (RSA) / Matthew Beers (RSA) SpecializedFoundationNAD0:22:00
7Kristian Hynek (Cze) / Petter Fagerhaug (Nor) Canyon
8Francesc Guerra Carretero (Spa) / Enrique Morcillo Vergara (Spa) BUFF SCOTT MTB0:28:00
9Louis Meija (Col) / Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7C CBZ WILIER0:33:00
10Karl Platt (Ger) / Alban Lakata (Aut) BULLS Legends

Women Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized2:02:00
2Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:01:00
3Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:03:00
4Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:04:00
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild0:07:00
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk0:09:00
7Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT0:17:00
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars0:27:00
9Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T0:44:00
10Sarah Kaehler (Aus) / Kylie Burrows (NZl) Cable Logging Geraldine0:50:00

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) / Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Investec-songo-Specialized17:44:00
2Candice Lill (RSA) / Adelheid Morath (Ger) Summit Fin0:26:00
3Ariane Lüthi (Swi) / Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross-Spur Racing0:34:00
4Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) / Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback - Fairtree0:52:00
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) / Nadine Rieder (Ger) Meerendal WIAWIS Rotwild1:08:00
6Theresa Ralph (RSA) / Sarah Hill (RSA) Galileo Risk2:05:00
7Sonya Looney (USA) / Catherine Williamson (GBr) FreakShow SCOTT2:41:00
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) / Katja Steenkamp (RSA) Land Rover Jaguars5:12:00
9Jeanette Treherne (RSA) / Vivienne Turvey (RSA) T and T7:46:00
10Hildegarde Cronje (RSA) / Auralia Edwards (RSA) Hils&Rails8:09:00

Latest on Cyclingnews