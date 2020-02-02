Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Live coverage

Lotto Soudal are now leading the bunch. They’re riding for Caleb Ewan today, who was second last year to Elia Viviani.

The two leaders – Turnbull and Schultz – have gone through the intermediate sprint without competing for it, as expected. They now have a 5:00 lead over the rest with 124km to race.

Schultz and Turnbull’s advantage has now gone up to 4:20 with 128.5km to go. The bunch is happy just trundling along for now.

Torquay was the scene of the Race Torquay 'warm-up race' on Thursday, and was won by Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Sam Bennett. Can the Irishman win again today?

The race heads inland for a little way now, but will soon drop back onto the coast to Torquay, where there’s an intermediate sprint. The two breakaway riders are very unlikely to contest it, though, being on the same team. The prize money on offer will be shared among them regardless.

Current situation:

Kordamentha Australian National Team pair Carter Turnbull and Elliot Schultz have a 2:47 lead over the bunch with 134km to go.

Groupama-FDJ’s Kilian Frankiny has just crashed, but seems to be okay, and shouldn’t have any problems re-joining the bunch.

It’s looking like this could be the day’s breakaway now, as no one wants to chase.

The two-man breakaway of the Kordamentha Australian National Team duo Carter Turnbull and Elliot Schultz already have over a minute’s advantage.

It’s a good time to go, as the bunch seems content to take it easy now after that initial panic caused by Team Ineos.

139km to go, and Carter Turnbull of the Kordamentha Australian National Team is having another go, having been part of the early breakaway, and he’s been joined by his teammate Elliot Schultz.

That effort by Team Ineos to split the race apart was interesting, though. They have a squad here that is packed with a number of 'hard men', who are getting some good practice here ahead of the spring Classics back in Europe. Today’s squad is made up of Owain Doull, Chris Lawless, Luke Rowe, Pavel Sivakov, Ian Stannard and Dylan van Baarle. Doull would likely be their man if it does come down to a reduced-bunch sprint today. They were certainly keen to do that 'reducing' early today.

The race is all back together again, and everyone can breathe a bit easier for a while.

Elia Viviani missed the split, and so his Cofidis teammates are leading the chase, along with NTT. It looks as though their efforts have paid off; the chase group is just 10 seconds away from the peloton now.

There’s a block headwind along the coastline, and the large chase group appears to be closing the gap, which is now just 24 seconds.

Lotto Soudal’s Caleb Ewan has made the split, as has Mitchelton-Scott’s Daryl Impey, and Danish road race champion Michael Mørkøv’s there, too. He’ll be trying to lead out his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Sam Bennett today.

We’re still trying to see who’s in that large front group – and, more importantly, who’s not. We’re reached Barwon Heads and are now onto the stunning Great Ocean Road.

Team Ineos have help from EF Pro Cycling and Israel Start-Up Nation at the front of the race, and appear to be leading a group that is perhaps only about 80-90 riders strong, with a 55-second gap over the rest.

We’ll try to get confirmation of whether any big names have been dropped by the fast start to the race – and whether Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) has got back on, after having been put in trouble. Although the race tends to be won from a reduced bunch sprint, Yates might have fancied his chances on the Challambra Crescent climb, which is tackled four times on the finishing circuit in Geelong.

It’s already over for the three Kordamentha Australian National Team riders who attacked from the gun, and with 155km to race, we’re all back together - apart from the riders that have been dropped due to the forced efforts of Team Ineos, who are being helped by riders from Israel Start-Up Nation and Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is one of the riders to have been caught out due to the pressure from Team Ineos at the front of the bunch, but the British rider has teammates trying to take him back to the peloton.

Team Ineos appear to have caused a split already, although the race isn’t in echelons - just one long line into a headwind. It’s still a large bunch, but a few riders have already been dropped. This is very early pressure.

That pressure from Team Ineos has brought the gap to the breakaway down to just 38 seconds.

The bunch was happy to let the break go, but Team Ineos have just been applying some pressure on the front of the peloton to try to split the bunch in the wind.

Bewley appears to have given up his chase of the front three Kordamentha Australian National Team riders, who have their heads down. It’s a little odd that they didn’t wait for him, but perhaps they didn’t think it was worth losing some of their lead for. The bunch appears happy to let them go, though.

Porter’s been joined by his Kordamentha Australian National Team teammates Connor Leahy and Carter Turnbull, so we have a three-rider breakaway from the same team with 168km of racing ahead of us. And they have Mitchelton-Scott’s Sam Bewley chasing alone. They’d do well to wait for him at this stage of the race.

The flag has dropped after a short neutralised zone to take the race out of Geelong, and there’s already an attack from the Kordamentha Australian National Team’s Rudy Porter.

Have a look at the start list for today’s race (scroll down to 'men'). Last year’s winner Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Sam Bennett are the ones to watch, but there’s also the 2018 winner Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mitchelton-Scott’s Daryl Impey and Israel Start-Up Nation’s André Greipel to look out for.

We’re under way for 171km of racing, with the riders now heading south towards Cadel Evans’ adopted hometown of Barwon Heads on the coast.

The men’s race is starting under considerably better weather than yesterday’s women’s race, which was won in the rain by Sunweb’s Liane Lippert.