Devenyns wins men's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Image 1 of 7 Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 7 Carter Turnbull and Elliot Schultz – both of the Kordamentha Australian National Team – formed the day’s main breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 7 The riders eye the prize on the start line of the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 7 Luke Rowe was one of the Team Ineos riders who succeeded in splitting up the bunch early in the wind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 7 Mitchelton-Scott team leaders Daryl Impey and Simon Yates ahead of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 7 The European road race champion, and defending Cadel race champion, Elia Viviani appeared happy and relaxed at the start in Geelong (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 7 Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Belgium's Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday, beating Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) in a two-man sprint after the pair had escaped from a larger group in the final few kilometres of the 171km race.

Daryl Impey led the remainder of the group home to take third place after his Mitchelton-Scott teammates had made what proved to be the decisive move of 17 riders on the descent off the Challambra Crescent climb with a lap-and-a-half of the 16.6km finishing circuit in Geelong to go.

Sivakov attacked with 5km left to race, and only Devenyns was capable of chasing, and finally catching, the Russian rider, while Impey, Jens Keukeleire (EF Pro Cycling) and Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) gave chase, although it was Impey doing the bulk of the effort, as Sivakov's Ineos teammate Dylan van Baarle sat on the back of the chase group.

It was Devenyns who opened the sprint with a couple of hundred metres to go, and although Sivakov reacted, he couldn't get back on terms, and finished a couple of bike lengths behind.

"It was aggressive all day," said Devenyns after his win. "Mitchelton had five riders in that group at the end, and Ineos had two riders, so I was on my own, but I had good legs, and I played my card.

"Of course, I had doubts about reaching Sivakov when he attacked near the end. But when I did, we worked a little bit together, and then I had no idea how good he was in a sprint, but I had a good enough punch," he said.

More to come