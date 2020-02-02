Trending

Devenyns wins men's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Sivakov takes second, Impey finishes third

Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia

Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Carter Turnbull and Elliot Schultz – both of the Kordamentha Australian National Team – formed the day's main breakaway

Carter Turnbull and Elliot Schultz – both of the Kordamentha Australian National Team – formed the day’s main breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The riders eye the prize on the start line of the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

The riders eye the prize on the start line of the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Luke Rowe was one of the Team Ineos riders who succeeded in splitting up the bunch early in the wind

Luke Rowe was one of the Team Ineos riders who succeeded in splitting up the bunch early in the wind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mitchelton-Scott team leaders Daryl Impey and Simon Yates ahead of the race

Mitchelton-Scott team leaders Daryl Impey and Simon Yates ahead of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The European road race champion, and defending Cadel race champion, Elia Viviani appeared happy and relaxed at the start in Geelong

The European road race champion, and defending Cadel race champion, Elia Viviani appeared happy and relaxed at the start in Geelong (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Belgium's Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday, beating Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) in a two-man sprint after the pair had escaped from a larger group in the final few kilometres of the 171km race.

Daryl Impey led the remainder of the group home to take third place after his Mitchelton-Scott teammates had made what proved to be the decisive move of 17 riders on the descent off the Challambra Crescent climb with a lap-and-a-half of the 16.6km finishing circuit in Geelong to go.

Sivakov attacked with 5km left to race, and only Devenyns was capable of chasing, and finally catching, the Russian rider, while Impey, Jens Keukeleire (EF Pro Cycling) and Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) gave chase, although it was Impey doing the bulk of the effort, as Sivakov's Ineos teammate Dylan van Baarle sat on the back of the chase group.

It was Devenyns who opened the sprint with a couple of hundred metres to go, and although Sivakov reacted, he couldn't get back on terms, and finished a couple of bike lengths behind.

"It was aggressive all day," said Devenyns after his win. "Mitchelton had five riders in that group at the end, and Ineos had two riders, so I was on my own, but I had good legs, and I played my card.

"Of course, I had doubts about reaching Sivakov when he attacked near the end. But when I did, we worked a little bit together, and then I had no idea how good he was in a sprint, but I had a good enough punch," he said.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:05:49
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25
8Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:25
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:00:30
13Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:50
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
15Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling
16Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
17Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
18Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
20Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
21Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
22Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
26Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
28Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
29Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
30Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
31Luca Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
32Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
34Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
35Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
36Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
37Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
38Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58
39Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
40Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:01:06
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:19
42Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:33
43André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:37
44Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
45Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
46Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Ayden Toovey (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
48Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Stefan de Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
50Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
54Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:36
55Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
56Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:10
57Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:20
58Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
59Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
60Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:13
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
62Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
63Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:04:36
64Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:43
65Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
66Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:53
67Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
69Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
70Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
71Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:06:55
72Nicholas White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
73Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
74Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
75Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
76Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
78Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
79Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
80Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
81Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
83Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
84Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
85Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:10:03
86Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:11:55
88Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:12:03
89Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
90Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
91Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
92Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Connor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
94Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
95Mathias le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFCameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
DNFThomas de Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSamuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
DNFChun-Kai Feng (Chn) Bahrain McLaren
DNFKilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFAlberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFGuillaume van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
DNFElliot Schultz (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
DNFBlake Quick (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

