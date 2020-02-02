Devenyns wins men's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Sivakov takes second, Impey finishes third
Belgium's Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday, beating Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) in a two-man sprint after the pair had escaped from a larger group in the final few kilometres of the 171km race.
Daryl Impey led the remainder of the group home to take third place after his Mitchelton-Scott teammates had made what proved to be the decisive move of 17 riders on the descent off the Challambra Crescent climb with a lap-and-a-half of the 16.6km finishing circuit in Geelong to go.
Sivakov attacked with 5km left to race, and only Devenyns was capable of chasing, and finally catching, the Russian rider, while Impey, Jens Keukeleire (EF Pro Cycling) and Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) gave chase, although it was Impey doing the bulk of the effort, as Sivakov's Ineos teammate Dylan van Baarle sat on the back of the chase group.
It was Devenyns who opened the sprint with a couple of hundred metres to go, and although Sivakov reacted, he couldn't get back on terms, and finished a couple of bike lengths behind.
"It was aggressive all day," said Devenyns after his win. "Mitchelton had five riders in that group at the end, and Ineos had two riders, so I was on my own, but I had good legs, and I played my card.
"Of course, I had doubts about reaching Sivakov when he attacked near the end. But when I did, we worked a little bit together, and then I had no idea how good he was in a sprint, but I had a good enough punch," he said.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4:05:49
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:25
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:00:30
|13
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:50
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|15
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling
|16
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|18
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|22
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|26
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|28
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|30
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|31
|Luca Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|36
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|38
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|39
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:01:06
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|42
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:33
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:37
|44
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|45
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|46
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|48
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Stefan de Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|50
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|54
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:36
|55
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|56
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:10
|57
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:20
|58
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|59
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:13
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|63
|Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:04:36
|64
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:43
|65
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:53
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|69
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|70
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:06:55
|72
|Nicholas White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|73
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|75
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|76
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|80
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|81
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|83
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|85
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10:03
|86
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:11:55
|88
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|0:12:03
|89
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|90
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|91
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|92
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Connor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|94
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|95
|Mathias le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Thomas de Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Chun-Kai Feng (Chn) Bahrain McLaren
|DNF
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|DNF
|Elliot Schultz (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|DNF
|Blake Quick (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
