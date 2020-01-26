Trending

Porte takes Tour Down Under crown from Impey on Willunga Hill

British rider Matthew Holmes gets the stage win ahead of Trek-Segafredo's overall winner

Image 1 of 37

Richie Porte wins the 2020 Tour Down Under

Richie Porte wins the 2020 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 37

Matthew Holmes wins on Willunga Hill

Matthew Holmes wins on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 37

Richie Porte celebrates his overall win with a teammate

Richie Porte celebrates his overall win with a teammate (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 37

Daryl Impey

Daryl Impey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 37

Luis Leon Sanchez

Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 37

Joey Rosskopf

Joey Rosskopf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 37

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 37

Mads Pedersen

Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 37

Richie Porte

Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 37

Mads Perdersen

Mads Perdersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 37

Daryl Impey

Daryl Impey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 37

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 37

Iljo Keisse, Jonas Rutsch and Rick Zabel

Iljo Keisse, Jonas Rutsch and Rick Zabel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 37

Jonas Rutsch, Rick Zabel and Joey Rosskopf

Jonas Rutsch, Rick Zabel and Joey Rosskopf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 37

Rohan Dennis congratulates Richie Porte

Rohan Dennis congratulates Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 37

Richie Porte

Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 37

Caleb Ewan congratulates Richie Porte

Caleb Ewan congratulates Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 37

Manuele Boaro

Manuele Boaro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 37

Daryl Impey

Daryl Impey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 37

Richie Porte recovers from his Willunga Hill effort

Richie Porte recovers from his Willunga Hill effort (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 37

Matthew Holmes

Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 37

Daryl Impey

Daryl Impey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 37

Richie Porte

Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37

Daryl Impey

Daryl Impey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 37

Matthew Holmes

Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 37

Aldinga Beach

Aldinga Beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 37

Ide Schelling and Bora-Hansgrohe on Willunga Hill

Ide Schelling and Bora-Hansgrohe on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 37

Richie Porte and Matthew Holmes on Willunga Hill

Richie Porte and Matthew Holmes on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 37

Matthew Holmes in the breakaway

Matthew Holmes in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37

Tour Down Under peloton

Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37

Tour Down Under peloton

Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37

Luis Leon Sanchez went on the attack late

Luis Leon Sanchez went on the attack late (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

Richie Porte

Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Matthew Holmes

Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37

Richie Porte on the final 2020 Tour Down Under podium

Richie Porte on the final 2020 Tour Down Under podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) took his second Tour Down Under crown Sunday at the top of Willunga Hill at the end of a stage marked by a tense showdown with a large breakaway that stayed away late into the final climb.

British rider Matthew Holmes was the only breakaway rider Porte couldn't drop when the Australian attacked from the field the second time up Willunga Hill, and the Lotto Soudal rider was able out-kick Porte to the line to take his first-ever professional win.

Overnight leader Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) couldn't hold Porte's pace on the final climb and lost more than 30 seconds, ending his hopes for a third-consecutive victory.

More to come!

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3:24:54
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03
2Manuele Baro (Ita) Astana 0:00:04
4Bruno Asrmirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:07
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23

Final General Clasaification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 20:37:08
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:37
8George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:52
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:54

