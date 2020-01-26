Porte takes Tour Down Under crown from Impey on Willunga Hill
British rider Matthew Holmes gets the stage win ahead of Trek-Segafredo's overall winner
Stage 6: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) took his second Tour Down Under crown Sunday at the top of Willunga Hill at the end of a stage marked by a tense showdown with a large breakaway that stayed away late into the final climb.
British rider Matthew Holmes was the only breakaway rider Porte couldn't drop when the Australian attacked from the field the second time up Willunga Hill, and the Lotto Soudal rider was able out-kick Porte to the line to take his first-ever professional win.
Overnight leader Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) couldn't hold Porte's pace on the final climb and lost more than 30 seconds, ending his hopes for a third-consecutive victory.
More to come!
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3:24:54
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|2
|Manuele Baro (Ita) Astana
|0:00:04
|4
|Bruno Asrmirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:07
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|20:37:08
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:37
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:46
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:52
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:54
