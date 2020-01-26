Porte takes Tour Down Under crown from Impey on Willunga Hill

Image 1 of 37 Richie Porte wins the 2020 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 37 Matthew Holmes wins on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 37 Richie Porte celebrates his overall win with a teammate (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 37 Daryl Impey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 37 Joey Rosskopf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 37 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 37 Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 37 Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 37 Mads Perdersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 37 Daryl Impey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 37 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 37 Iljo Keisse, Jonas Rutsch and Rick Zabel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 37 Jonas Rutsch, Rick Zabel and Joey Rosskopf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 37 Rohan Dennis congratulates Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 37 Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 37 Caleb Ewan congratulates Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 37 Manuele Boaro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 37 Daryl Impey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 37 Richie Porte recovers from his Willunga Hill effort (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 37 Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Daryl Impey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 37 Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 Daryl Impey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 37 Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 Aldinga Beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 37 Ide Schelling and Bora-Hansgrohe on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Richie Porte and Matthew Holmes on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 37 Matthew Holmes in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 37 Luis Leon Sanchez went on the attack late (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Romain Bardet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Richie Porte on the final 2020 Tour Down Under podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) took his second Tour Down Under crown Sunday at the top of Willunga Hill at the end of a stage marked by a tense showdown with a large breakaway that stayed away late into the final climb.

British rider Matthew Holmes was the only breakaway rider Porte couldn't drop when the Australian attacked from the field the second time up Willunga Hill, and the Lotto Soudal rider was able out-kick Porte to the line to take his first-ever professional win.

Overnight leader Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) couldn't hold Porte's pace on the final climb and lost more than 30 seconds, ending his hopes for a third-consecutive victory.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3:24:54 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 2 Manuele Baro (Ita) Astana 0:00:04 4 Bruno Asrmirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:07 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23