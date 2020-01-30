Sam Bennett wins mens Race Torquay

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep won the men's Race Torquay evening race, as riders warmed up for the weekend's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

The Irishman got an excellent lead out from teammate Markov to beat Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Alberto Dainese (Team Sunweb).

A strong attack by Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was caught with a lap to go and the sprinters' team chased down a solo attack by Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) to ensure a high-speed bunch sprint.

