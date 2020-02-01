Lippert takes solo victory at women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Image 1 of 4 Sunweb’s Liane Lippert celebrates taking victory at the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race women’s event (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 4 Trek-Segafredo’s Tayler Wiles leads eventual winner Liane Lippert (Sunweb, right) and Mitchelton-Scott’s Amanda Spratt (left) up the Challambra Crescent climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 4 Sunweb’s Liane Lippert solos to victory at the women’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 4 Liane Lippert (third from left) celebrates victory with her Sunweb teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) has taken the biggest win of her career so far, winning the Deakin Women's Race – the women's edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and the first round of the 2020 UCI Women's WorldTour – with a solo attack on the finishing circuit in Geelong, Australia, on Saturday.



Lippert was part of a group of favourites that dropped everyone else on the steep climb of Challambra Crescent, nine kilometres from the line of what was a rain-sodden race.

The former German champion then made another attack on the short climb of Melville Avenue with just under six kilometres to go and held off a chase trio to the line. Last year's winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the sprint for second place against Australian road race champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), crossing the line 15 seconds behind 22-year-old Lippert.

More to come.