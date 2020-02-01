Lippert takes solo victory at women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Sierra second and Spratt third as rainstorms make for a tough day
Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) has taken the biggest win of her career so far, winning the Deakin Women's Race – the women's edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and the first round of the 2020 UCI Women's WorldTour – with a solo attack on the finishing circuit in Geelong, Australia, on Saturday.
Lippert was part of a group of favourites that dropped everyone else on the steep climb of Challambra Crescent, nine kilometres from the line of what was a rain-sodden race.
The former German champion then made another attack on the short climb of Melville Avenue with just under six kilometres to go and held off a chase trio to the line. Last year's winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the sprint for second place against Australian road race champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), crossing the line 15 seconds behind 22-year-old Lippert.
More to come.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|3:17:46
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:21
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram
|10
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:24
|12
|Ruby Roseman Gannon (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:00
|13
|Anna Louise Henderson (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Lotta Henttala (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:24
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|17
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:30
|20
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:02:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lippert takes solo victory at women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road RaceSierra second and Spratt third as rainstorms make for a tough day
-
Evenepoel: It's clear that I've become much stronger than last yearBelgian stages dramatic fightback on Alto Colorado at Vuelta a San Juan
-
Vuelta a San Juan: Florez wins on Alto ColoradoSevilla second and McNulty third as Evenepoel fights back to retain race lead on summit finish
-
UCI expands Cyclo-cross World Cup for elite men, womenJingle Cross loses out in cyclo-cross reforms
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy