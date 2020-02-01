Trending

Lippert takes solo victory at women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Sierra second and Spratt third as rainstorms make for a tough day

Sunweb’s Liane Lippert celebrates taking victory at the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race women’s event

Sunweb’s Liane Lippert celebrates taking victory at the 2020 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race women’s event (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Trek-Segafredo’s Tayler Wiles leads eventual winner Liane Lippert (Sunweb, right) and Mitchelton-Scott’s Amanda Spratt (left) up the Challambra Crescent climb

Trek-Segafredo’s Tayler Wiles leads eventual winner Liane Lippert (Sunweb, right) and Mitchelton-Scott’s Amanda Spratt (left) up the Challambra Crescent climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sunweb’s Liane Lippert solos to victory at the women’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Sunweb’s Liane Lippert solos to victory at the women’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Liane Lippert (third from left) celebrates victory with her Sunweb teammates

Liane Lippert (third from left) celebrates victory with her Sunweb teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) has taken the biggest win of her career so far, winning the Deakin Women's Race – the women's edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and the first round of the 2020 UCI Women's WorldTour – with a solo attack on the finishing circuit in Geelong, Australia, on Saturday.

Lippert was part of a group of favourites that dropped everyone else on the steep climb of Challambra Crescent, nine kilometres from the line of what was a rain-sodden race.

The former German champion then made another attack on the short climb of Melville Avenue with just under six kilometres to go and held off a chase trio to the line. Last year's winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the sprint for second place against Australian road race champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), crossing the line 15 seconds behind 22-year-old Lippert.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 3:17:46
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:15
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:21
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB
8Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
9Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram
10Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:24
12Ruby Roseman Gannon (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:00
13Anna Louise Henderson (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
14Lotta Henttala (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:24
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
17Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
18Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:30
20Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:02:12

