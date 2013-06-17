Trending

Sinner speeds to stage 1 win in Boucles de la Mayenne

Lecuisinier holds onto slim lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoît Sinner (Fra)4:38:26
2Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
6Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
7Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
8Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
10Unai Iparragirre (Spa) Euskadi

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)4:44:19
2Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:01
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
4Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:02
5Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
6Christophe Laporte (Fra)0:00:04
7Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team0:00:05
8Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar

