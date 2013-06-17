Sinner speeds to stage 1 win in Boucles de la Mayenne
Lecuisinier holds onto slim lead
Stage 1: Saint-Berthevin - Le Bourgneuf-la-forêt
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoît Sinner (Fra)
|4:38:26
|2
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|7
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|8
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|10
|Unai Iparragirre (Spa) Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)
|4:44:19
|2
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:01
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:02
|5
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra)
|0:00:04
|7
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
