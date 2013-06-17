Trending

Guillemois wins from breakaway on stage 2 of Boucles de la Mayenne

Veilleux moves into race lead

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Guillemois (Fra)4:13:25
2Marc Fournier (Fra)
3David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
4Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:00:44
5Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
7Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
9Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
10Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar8:58:00
2Marc Fournier (Fra)0:00:09
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:28
4Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team0:00:33
5Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
6Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi0:00:36
7Benoît Sinner (Fra)0:00:37
8Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:38
9Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:45
10Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:48

