Guillemois wins from breakaway on stage 2 of Boucles de la Mayenne
Veilleux moves into race lead
Stage 2: Laval (Crédit Mutuel) - Évron
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Guillemois (Fra)
|4:13:25
|2
|Marc Fournier (Fra)
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|4
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|0:00:44
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|7
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
|9
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|10
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|8:58:00
|2
|Marc Fournier (Fra)
|0:00:09
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:28
|4
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
|0:00:36
|7
|Benoît Sinner (Fra)
|0:00:37
|8
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:38
|9
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:45
|10
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:00:48
