Lecuisinier takes prologue in Boucles de la Mayenne
Boulo, Gerard close behind
Prologue: Laval (ITT) -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)
|0:05:53
|2
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:01
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|5
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:02
|6
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra)
|0:00:04
|8
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|9
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|10
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
