Lecuisinier takes prologue in Boucles de la Mayenne

Boulo, Gerard close behind

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)0:05:53
2Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:01
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
4Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
5Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:02
6Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
7Christophe Laporte (Fra)0:00:04
8Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
9Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team0:00:05
10Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar

