Veilleux wins overall Boucles de la Mayenne
Meisen takes sprint on final stage
Stage 3: Saint-Mars-sur-Colmont - Laval
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|4:06:41
|2
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|4
|Benoît Sinner (Fra)
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|7
|Unai Iparragirre (Spa) Euskadi
|8
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard Trek
|9
|Maxim Averin (Ukr) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
|10
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|13:04:45
|2
|Marc Fournier (Fra)
|0:00:09
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:28
|4
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:31
|5
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
|0:00:32
|6
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Benoît Sinner (Fra)
|9
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:45
|10
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:00:48
