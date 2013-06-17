Trending

Veilleux wins overall Boucles de la Mayenne

Meisen takes sprint on final stage

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus4:06:41
2Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
4Benoît Sinner (Fra)
5Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
6Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
7Unai Iparragirre (Spa) Euskadi
8Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard Trek
9Maxim Averin (Ukr) Atlas Personal-Jakroo
10Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar13:04:45
2Marc Fournier (Fra)0:00:09
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:28
4Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:31
5Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi0:00:32
6Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team0:00:33
7Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
8Benoît Sinner (Fra)
9Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:45
10Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:48

