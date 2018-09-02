Image 1 of 26 Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her overall win at the 2018 Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Annemiek van Vleuten wins the final time trial and overall at the 2018 Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 Jeanne Korevar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 26 Tayler Wiles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 Leah Kirchmann (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 26 Elena Cecchini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Ellen van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Ellen van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Tayler Wiles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Hannah Barnes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Eugenie Duval (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Amalie Dideriksen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 Lisa Klein (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Chantaal Blaak (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 26 Charlotte Becker (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Lauren Kitchen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Hanna Nilsson (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Leah Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) confirmed her status as the dominant stage racer of the 2018 season by winning the finishing time trial in the Boels Ladies Tour. Covering the 19.6 kilometre course in exactly 24 minutes and beating Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) by 22 seconds, van Vleuten also takes the overall victory after wearing the orange leader's jersey from day one.

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) overcooked a corner early in the time trial and ended up losing over three minutes, dropping from second overall all the way down to 21st. The overall win and three stages picked up along the way also put van Vleuten above Marianne Vos in the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking where the 35-year-old now holds a practically insurmountable lead with only two events left to come.

Held around Roosendaal in Noord-Brabant, the 19.6 km course was almost completely flat, mostly along the Roosendaalse Vliet waterway. The second rider off the start ramp, Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), already set a serious benchmark with 26:13 minutes that stood unbeaten for some time. But when Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) came to the finish, she practically demolished Mathiesen's mark, cutting 1:24 minutes off the leading time.

Kröger remained in the hot seat for most of the time trial as nobody came close to her time. In the fight for the U23 classification, Marta Cavalli (Valcar PBM) took one second off Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals), but as Korevaar had a six-second buffer on the Italian, she defended her white jersey.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was the fifth to last rider off the start ramp and the first to beat Kröger's time, finishing in 24:32 minutes. But this stood for less than two minutes as the next starter, European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk, took another ten seconds off the clock.

Lucinda Brand had taken bonus seconds on every road stage of the race and started the ITT only 18 seconds down on race leader van Vleuten. But any hopes of a GC upset came to nought when she misjudged a corner, crashing into a traffic sign at the end of the turn. After getting back on her bike, Brand had to change to the spare road bike due to mechanical problems, destroying all prospects of salvaging her race. Without motivation, Brand was caught by van Vleuten shortly after the halfway point and ended up losing over three minutes, dropping to 21st overall.

In the meantime, van Vleuten, wearing the orange jersey of the race leader instead of the accustomed rainbow jersey of world time trial champion, proved how good her form is by taking 22 seconds off van Dijk and winning yet another stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, her third this year in the six-day race.

"I really wanted to do an optimal time trial. That was my big goal for this race, not even the general classification so much. Now that I have won both, I am very happy indeed. It was a good dress rehearsal for the World championships in three weeks," van Vleuten said after the race.

With 306 points added to her total for this week's results, van Vleuten is now the leader of the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking. Though previous leader Marianne Vos (WaowDeals), van der Breggen, or Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) could still theoretically leapfrog van Vleuten, neither of these riders is likely to start both of the remaining events in the race series, making van Vleuten's overall victory in the season-long ranking all but certain.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the two-day Madrid Challenge on September 15 and 16.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:24:00 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:22 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:32 4 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:49 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 0:01:00 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:09 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:14 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:01:17 9 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 0:01:25 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:29 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:37 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:39 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:39 14 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:40 15 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:41 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:42 17 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:43 18 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:01:44 19 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 20 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:01 21 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:13 22 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 23 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:16 24 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:18 25 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:19 26 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:24 27 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:02:25 28 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 29 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:30 30 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:30 31 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:35 32 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:35 33 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:36 34 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:39 35 Lily Williams (USA) United States 0:02:40 36 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:45 37 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:02:48 38 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:02:49 39 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:51 40 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 41 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:55 42 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:02 43 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:07 44 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:08 45 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:08 46 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:12 47 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:03:13 48 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:14 49 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:15 50 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:17 51 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:29 52 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:03:35 53 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:35 54 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:37 55 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:03:39 56 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:39 57 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 967:19:41 58 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 965:51:50 59 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 964:54:14 60 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 963:35:02 61 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 960:26:24 62 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 959:56:10 63 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 958:15:22 64 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 951:06:14 65 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 947:36:00 66 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 940:05:17 67 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 926:46:05 68 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 925:35:31 69 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 923:50:24 70 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 903:55:12 71 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 867:24:58 DNS Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini DNS Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNS Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 14:34:54 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:52 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:05 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 0:01:44 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:45 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:05 7 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:09 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:11 9 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 0:02:12 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:14 11 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:20 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:02:22 13 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:25 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:06 16 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 17 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:03:14 18 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:32 19 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:03:36 20 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:03:44 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:46 22 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:02 23 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:03 25 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:04 26 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:30 27 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 28 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:04:48 29 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:22 30 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:46 31 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 32 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:06:26 33 Lily Williams (USA) United States 0:06:32 34 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:06:37 35 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:06:39 36 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:44 37 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:10 38 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:13 39 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:42 40 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:44 41 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:05 42 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:10:17 43 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:10:38 44 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:10:52 45 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:11:59 46 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:04 47 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:12:13 48 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:12:36 49 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:37 50 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:13:25 51 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:40 52 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:42 53 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:14:14 54 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:15:44 55 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:16:11 56 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:29 57 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:38 58 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:17:01 59 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:17:05 60 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:17:18 61 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:17:34 62 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:17:56 63 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:05 64 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:18:52 65 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:19:57 66 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:20:02 67 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:21:29 68 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:24:31 69 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:24:33 70 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:26:27 71 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:30:26

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 14:38:03 2 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14:38:08 3 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 14:38:26 4 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 14:38:56 5 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 14:42:04 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14:43:38 7 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14:45:46 8 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 14:47:30 9 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 14:47:31 10 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 14:52:12 11 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14:52:28 12 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 14:52:59 13 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 14:54:56 14 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 14:59:25 15 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 15:01:21 16 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 15:05:20

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 18 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 7 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 6 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 10 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 4 11 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 3 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 14 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1 15 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 2 7 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 2 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 9 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Points Classificattion # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 82 pts 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 49 4 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 48 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 41 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 37 7 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 8 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 36 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 32 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 29 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 29 12 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 28 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 27 14 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 27 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 16 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 25 17 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 20 18 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 18 20 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 16 21 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 15 22 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 23 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 12 24 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 25 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 26 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 27 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 28 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 7 29 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 30 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 31 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 3 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1