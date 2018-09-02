Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten seals overall title with time trial victory
Dutchwoman wins half the stages
Stage 5: Roosendaal -
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) confirmed her status as the dominant stage racer of the 2018 season by winning the finishing time trial in the Boels Ladies Tour. Covering the 19.6 kilometre course in exactly 24 minutes and beating Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) by 22 seconds, van Vleuten also takes the overall victory after wearing the orange leader's jersey from day one.
Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) overcooked a corner early in the time trial and ended up losing over three minutes, dropping from second overall all the way down to 21st. The overall win and three stages picked up along the way also put van Vleuten above Marianne Vos in the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking where the 35-year-old now holds a practically insurmountable lead with only two events left to come.
Held around Roosendaal in Noord-Brabant, the 19.6 km course was almost completely flat, mostly along the Roosendaalse Vliet waterway. The second rider off the start ramp, Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), already set a serious benchmark with 26:13 minutes that stood unbeaten for some time. But when Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) came to the finish, she practically demolished Mathiesen's mark, cutting 1:24 minutes off the leading time.
Kröger remained in the hot seat for most of the time trial as nobody came close to her time. In the fight for the U23 classification, Marta Cavalli (Valcar PBM) took one second off Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals), but as Korevaar had a six-second buffer on the Italian, she defended her white jersey.
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was the fifth to last rider off the start ramp and the first to beat Kröger's time, finishing in 24:32 minutes. But this stood for less than two minutes as the next starter, European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk, took another ten seconds off the clock.
Lucinda Brand had taken bonus seconds on every road stage of the race and started the ITT only 18 seconds down on race leader van Vleuten. But any hopes of a GC upset came to nought when she misjudged a corner, crashing into a traffic sign at the end of the turn. After getting back on her bike, Brand had to change to the spare road bike due to mechanical problems, destroying all prospects of salvaging her race. Without motivation, Brand was caught by van Vleuten shortly after the halfway point and ended up losing over three minutes, dropping to 21st overall.
In the meantime, van Vleuten, wearing the orange jersey of the race leader instead of the accustomed rainbow jersey of world time trial champion, proved how good her form is by taking 22 seconds off van Dijk and winning yet another stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, her third this year in the six-day race.
"I really wanted to do an optimal time trial. That was my big goal for this race, not even the general classification so much. Now that I have won both, I am very happy indeed. It was a good dress rehearsal for the World championships in three weeks," van Vleuten said after the race.
With 306 points added to her total for this week's results, van Vleuten is now the leader of the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking. Though previous leader Marianne Vos (WaowDeals), van der Breggen, or Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) could still theoretically leapfrog van Vleuten, neither of these riders is likely to start both of the remaining events in the race series, making van Vleuten's overall victory in the season-long ranking all but certain.
The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the two-day Madrid Challenge on September 15 and 16.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:24:00
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:22
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|4
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:49
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|0:01:00
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:09
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:14
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:01:17
|9
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|0:01:25
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:29
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:37
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:39
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:39
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:40
|15
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:41
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:42
|17
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:43
|18
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|20
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:01
|21
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:13
|22
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|23
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:16
|24
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:18
|25
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:19
|26
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:24
|27
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:25
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|29
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:30
|30
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:30
|31
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:35
|32
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:35
|33
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:36
|34
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:39
|35
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|0:02:40
|36
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:45
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:48
|38
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:49
|39
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:51
|40
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|41
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:55
|42
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:02
|43
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:07
|44
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:08
|45
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:08
|46
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:12
|47
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:03:13
|48
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:14
|49
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:15
|50
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|51
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:29
|52
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:35
|53
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:35
|54
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:37
|55
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:03:39
|56
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:39
|57
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|967:19:41
|58
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|965:51:50
|59
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|964:54:14
|60
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|963:35:02
|61
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|960:26:24
|62
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|959:56:10
|63
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|958:15:22
|64
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|951:06:14
|65
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|947:36:00
|66
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|940:05:17
|67
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|926:46:05
|68
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|925:35:31
|69
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|923:50:24
|70
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|903:55:12
|71
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|867:24:58
|DNS
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNS
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNS
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|14:34:54
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:52
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:05
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|0:01:44
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:45
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:05
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:09
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:11
|9
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|0:02:12
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:14
|11
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:20
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:02:22
|13
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:25
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:06
|16
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|17
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:14
|18
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:32
|19
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:36
|20
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:03:44
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:46
|22
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:02
|23
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:03
|25
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:04
|26
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:30
|27
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|28
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:04:48
|29
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:22
|30
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:46
|31
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|32
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:06:26
|33
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|0:06:32
|34
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:37
|35
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:06:39
|36
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:44
|37
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:10
|38
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|39
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:42
|40
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:44
|41
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:05
|42
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:17
|43
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:38
|44
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:10:52
|45
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:11:59
|46
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:04
|47
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:12:13
|48
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:36
|49
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:37
|50
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:13:25
|51
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:40
|52
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:42
|53
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:14:14
|54
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|55
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:16:11
|56
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:29
|57
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|0:16:38
|58
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:17:01
|59
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:17:05
|60
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:17:18
|61
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:17:34
|62
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:17:56
|63
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:05
|64
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:18:52
|65
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:19:57
|66
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:20:02
|67
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:21:29
|68
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:24:31
|69
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:24:33
|70
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:26:27
|71
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:30:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14:38:03
|2
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14:38:08
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|14:38:26
|4
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|14:38:56
|5
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:42:04
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14:43:38
|7
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14:45:46
|8
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|14:47:30
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14:47:31
|10
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14:52:12
|11
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14:52:28
|12
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|14:52:59
|13
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|14:54:56
|14
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|14:59:25
|15
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|15:01:21
|16
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15:05:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|7
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|6
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|10
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|11
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|14
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1
|15
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|2
|7
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|9
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|82
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|49
|4
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|48
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|37
|7
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|8
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|32
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|29
|12
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|14
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|27
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|16
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|17
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|18
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|18
|20
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|16
|21
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|15
|22
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|12
|24
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|25
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|26
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|27
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|28
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|7
|29
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|30
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|31
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|3
|32
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43:49:28
|2
|Team Sunweb
|43:49:29
|3
|Wiggle High5
|43:52:25
|4
|BTC City Ljubljana
|43:54:28
|5
|National Team United States
|43:55:10
|6
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|43:56:06
|7
|Astana Women's Team
|43:56:46
|8
|FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43:58:33
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44:04:45
|10
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|44:05:08
|11
|Ale Cipollini
|44:05:40
|12
|Valcar PBM
|44:05:46
|13
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|44:09:04
|14
|Team Virtu Cycling
|44:19:00
|15
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|44:32:17
