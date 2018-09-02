Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten seals overall title with time trial victory

Dutchwoman wins half the stages

Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her overall win at the 2018 Boels Ladies Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her overall win at the 2018 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten wins the final time trial and overall at the 2018 Boels Ladies Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten wins the final time trial and overall at the 2018 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jeanne Korevar

Jeanne Korevar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tayler Wiles

Tayler Wiles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen

Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Leah Kirchmann

Leah Kirchmann
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elena Cecchini

Elena Cecchini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ellen van Dijk

Ellen van Dijk
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt

Amanda Spratt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ellen van Dijk

Ellen van Dijk
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Megan Guarnier

Megan Guarnier
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tayler Wiles

Tayler Wiles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand

Lucinda Brand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Megan Guarnier

Megan Guarnier
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini

Elisa Longo Borghini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hannah Barnes

Hannah Barnes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Eugenie Duval

Eugenie Duval
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amalie Dideriksen

Amalie Dideriksen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lisa Klein

Lisa Klein
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chantaal Blaak

Chantaal Blaak
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lisa Brennauer

Lisa Brennauer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlotte Becker

Charlotte Becker
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Kitchen

Lauren Kitchen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Nilsson

Hanna Nilsson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Giorgia Bronzini

Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Leah Thomas

Leah Thomas
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) confirmed her status as the dominant stage racer of the 2018 season by winning the finishing time trial in the Boels Ladies Tour. Covering the 19.6 kilometre course in exactly 24 minutes and beating Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) by 22 seconds, van Vleuten also takes the overall victory after wearing the orange leader's jersey from day one.

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) overcooked a corner early in the time trial and ended up losing over three minutes, dropping from second overall all the way down to 21st. The overall win and three stages picked up along the way also put van Vleuten above Marianne Vos in the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking where the 35-year-old now holds a practically insurmountable lead with only two events left to come.

Held around Roosendaal in Noord-Brabant, the 19.6 km course was almost completely flat, mostly along the Roosendaalse Vliet waterway. The second rider off the start ramp, Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), already set a serious benchmark with 26:13 minutes that stood unbeaten for some time. But when Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) came to the finish, she practically demolished Mathiesen's mark, cutting 1:24 minutes off the leading time.

Kröger remained in the hot seat for most of the time trial as nobody came close to her time. In the fight for the U23 classification, Marta Cavalli (Valcar PBM) took one second off Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals), but as Korevaar had a six-second buffer on the Italian, she defended her white jersey.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was the fifth to last rider off the start ramp and the first to beat Kröger's time, finishing in 24:32 minutes. But this stood for less than two minutes as the next starter, European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk, took another ten seconds off the clock.

Lucinda Brand had taken bonus seconds on every road stage of the race and started the ITT only 18 seconds down on race leader van Vleuten. But any hopes of a GC upset came to nought when she misjudged a corner, crashing into a traffic sign at the end of the turn. After getting back on her bike, Brand had to change to the spare road bike due to mechanical problems, destroying all prospects of salvaging her race. Without motivation, Brand was caught by van Vleuten shortly after the halfway point and ended up losing over three minutes, dropping to 21st overall.

In the meantime, van Vleuten, wearing the orange jersey of the race leader instead of the accustomed rainbow jersey of world time trial champion, proved how good her form is by taking 22 seconds off van Dijk and winning yet another stage of the Boels Ladies Tour, her third this year in the six-day race.

"I really wanted to do an optimal time trial. That was my big goal for this race, not even the general classification so much. Now that I have won both, I am very happy indeed. It was a good dress rehearsal for the World championships in three weeks," van Vleuten said after the race.

With 306 points added to her total for this week's results, van Vleuten is now the leader of the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking. Though previous leader Marianne Vos (WaowDeals), van der Breggen, or Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) could still theoretically leapfrog van Vleuten, neither of these riders is likely to start both of the remaining events in the race series, making van Vleuten's overall victory in the season-long ranking all but certain.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the two-day Madrid Challenge on September 15 and 16.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:24:00
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:22
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:32
4Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:49
5Tayler Wiles (USA) United States0:01:00
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:09
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:14
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:01:17
9Leah Thomas (USA) United States0:01:25
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:29
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:37
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:39
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:39
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:40
15Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:41
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:42
17Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:43
18Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:01:44
19Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
20Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:01
21Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:02:13
22Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
23Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:16
24Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:18
25Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:19
26Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:02:24
27Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:25
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
29Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:30
30Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:30
31Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:02:35
32Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:35
33Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:36
34Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:39
35Lily Williams (USA) United States0:02:40
36Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:45
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:48
38Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:49
39Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:51
40Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
41Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:55
42Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:03:02
43Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:07
44Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:08
45Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:08
46Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:12
47Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:03:13
48Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:14
49Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:15
50Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:17
51Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:29
52Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:03:35
53Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:35
54Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:37
55Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:03:39
56Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:39
57Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling967:19:41
58Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling965:51:50
59Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands964:54:14
60Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport963:35:02
61Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana960:26:24
62Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope959:56:10
63Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini958:15:22
64Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg951:06:14
65Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM947:36:00
66Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling940:05:17
67Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM926:46:05
68Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling925:35:31
69Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling923:50:24
70Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport903:55:12
71Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling867:24:58
DNSJanneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNSLotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNSAnabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women14:34:54
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:52
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:05
4Tayler Wiles (USA) United States0:01:44
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:45
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:05
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:09
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:11
9Leah Thomas (USA) United States0:02:12
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:14
11Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:20
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:02:22
13Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:25
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:06
16Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
17Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:14
18Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:32
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:36
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:03:44
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:46
22Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:02
23Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
24Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:03
25Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:04
26Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:30
27Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
28Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:04:48
29Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:22
30Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:46
31Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
32Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:06:26
33Lily Williams (USA) United States0:06:32
34Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:06:37
35Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:06:39
36Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:44
37Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:10
38Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:13
39Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:42
40Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:44
41Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:05
42Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:10:17
43Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:10:38
44Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:10:52
45Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:11:59
46Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:04
47Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:12:13
48Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:12:36
49Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:37
50Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:13:25
51Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:40
52Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:13:42
53Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:14:14
54Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:15:44
55Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:16:11
56Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:29
57Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands0:16:38
58Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:17:01
59Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:17:05
60Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:17:18
61Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:17:34
62Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:17:56
63Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:18:05
64Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:18:52
65Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:19:57
66Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:20:02
67Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:21:29
68Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:24:31
69Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:24:33
70Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:26:27
71Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:30:26

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team14:38:03
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM14:38:08
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team14:38:26
4Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team14:38:56
5Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg14:42:04
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14:43:38
7Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing14:45:46
8Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini14:47:30
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg14:47:31
10Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM14:52:12
11Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing14:52:28
12Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands14:52:59
13Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana14:54:56
14Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women14:59:25
15Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport15:01:21
16Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling15:05:20

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope26pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam18
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women13
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
7Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini6
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
10Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women4
11Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana3
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
14Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team1
15Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing7pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women5
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women2
7Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana2
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
9Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling1

Points Classificattion
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women82pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam50
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women49
4Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women48
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling41
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM37
7Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam36
8Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg36
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High532
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam29
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing29
12Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana28
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women27
14Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini27
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
16Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling25
17Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling20
18Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing19
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women18
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High516
21Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team15
22Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM14
23Tayler Wiles (USA) United States12
24Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team12
25Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team11
26Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
27Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
28Leah Thomas (USA) United States7
29Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport7
30Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
31Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini3
32Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam43:49:28
2Team Sunweb43:49:29
3Wiggle High543:52:25
4BTC City Ljubljana43:54:28
5National Team United States43:55:10
6Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team43:56:06
7Astana Women's Team43:56:46
8FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope43:58:33
9Parkhotel Valkenburg44:04:45
10Cylance Pro Cycling44:05:08
11Ale Cipollini44:05:40
12Valcar PBM44:05:46
13Canyon // Sram Racing44:09:04
14Team Virtu Cycling44:19:00
15Hitec Products - Birk Sport44:32:17

