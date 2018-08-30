Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Dideriksen wins crash-marred stage 2 sprint

Boels Dolmans rider fastest in sprint after stage dominated by large breakaway

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 2

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

The sprint on stage 2 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Janneke Ensing checks on her teammates

Giorgia Bronzini

Natalie Van Gogh (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg), Gracie Elvin (Team Mitchelton - Scott), Lauren Kitchen (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Karlijn Swinkels pulls her teammate's bike across the line

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the mountains classification

Annemiek van Vleuten in the points jersey

Annemiek van Vleuten in the leader's jersey

A crash involving Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) crashed in the sprint

Mieke Kroger (Team Virtu Cycling), Eri Yonamine (Team Wiggle High5), Esther Van Veen (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg)

Moniek Tenniglo (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Anna Van Der Breggen (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Polkadot mountain jersey), Amanda Spratt (Team Mitchelton - Scott), Pauliena Rooijakkers (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling), Jeanne Korevaar (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey)

Moniek Tenniglo (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Anna Van Der Breggen (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Polkadot mountain jersey), Amanda Spratt (Team Mitchelton - Scott)

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling), Anna Van Der Breggen (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Polkadot mountain jersey),Megan Guarnier (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team), Rotem Gafinovitz (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Blue Sprint Jersey), Chantal Blaak (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Alice Barnes (Team Canyon-Sram Racing)

Chantal Blaak (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Team Wiggle High5)

Eugenia Bujak (Team Btc City Ljubljana Green Points Jersey)

Eri Yonamine (Team Wiggle High5), Esther Van Veen (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg)

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling), Jeanne Korevaar (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 2 of the Boels Ladies Tour, 125 flat kilometres around Gennep. After a break of 13 riders was caught with less than three kilometres to go, the Danish champion was fastest in a crash-marred sprint, beating Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) stays in the overall lead.

The stage was held around Gennep in the northernmost part of the province of Limburg. After a loop of 49.1km, the race crossed the finish line for the first time and embarked on two laps of a 38.1-kilometre circuit. Unlike further south, this stretch between the Maas river and the German border is completely flat, so the wind was the only difficulty of the day, blowing from the northwest for tailwinds on the way out from Gennep and headwind or crosswind on the way back.

A big break of 13 riders formed halfway through the long loop but was caught when the race turned into a headwind a few kilometres later. Helped by the tailwind out from Gennep after the first intermediate sprint, Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5), Esther van Veen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) got away from the peloton and gained up to 30 seconds. They were reeled in again when the peloton accelerated in the crosswinds, and new attacks soon followed.

Eventually, another breakaway got away with Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals), Marta Tagliaferro (Cylance), Lauren Kitchen (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Barbara Guarischi and Sara Penton (both Team Virtu Cycling), Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM), Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Lily Williams (USA National Team), and soon held a one-minute advantage, putting Brand into the virtual race lead. Elvin, Barnes, and van Gogh had been in the earlier break as well, and Barnes was awarded the prize of most combative rider for this effort.

With her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten's orange leader's jersey in danger, Elvin did not take any turns in the break, and the gap was down to 20 seconds with 25km left to race. Although this rose to 30 seconds again, other riders began to skip turns as well, and with eight kilometres to go, Kitchen and van Gogh attacked their break mates. Elvin jumped to the lead duo, soon followed by Brand, and the four held a slim lead of only a few seconds over what now was the chasing group. Sanguineti also jumped across, then the work of Blaak and Williams had brought the chasers back, but the peloton was very close behind. Guarischi went solo around the two-kilometre mark but was soon reeled in by the peloton that now prepared for a mass sprint.

After a lead-out by her teammate Amy Pieters, Amalie Dideriksen launched her sprint with about 100 metres to go and beat Lorena Wiebes and Jolien D'hoore to the finish. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar PBM) finished fourth, Pieters still had enough speed to cross the line in fifth position. Behind Dideriksen, a touch of wheel brought down five riders with some 50 metres to go; all five could cross the finish line themselves, though.

There were no changes in the race classifications. Annemiek van Vleuten placed ninth on the stage and will continue to wear the leader's jersey on stage 3, another flat stage between Stramproy and Weert.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:58:57
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
4Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
9Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
10Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
16Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
17Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
18Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
19Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
20Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
21Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
23Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
24Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
25Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
26Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
29Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
30Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
31Lily Williams (USA) United States
32Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
33Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
35Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
36Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
37Leah Thomas (USA) United States
38Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
39Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
40Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
41Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
42Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
43Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
44Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
45Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
46Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
47Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
49Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
50Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
51Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
52Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
53Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
54Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
56Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
57Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Heidi Franz (USA) United States
59Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
60Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
61Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
62Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
63Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
64Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
65Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
66Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
67Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
68Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
69Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
70Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
71Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
72Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
73Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
74Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
75Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
76Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:45
77Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:54
78Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:00
79Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
80Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
81Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
82Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
83Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
85Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
86Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:03:30
DNSAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25pts
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg20
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women16
4Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM14
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies9
8Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling8
9Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women7
10Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling6
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High54
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
14Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team2
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:58:57
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
5Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
7Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
11Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
14Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
15Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
16Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
17Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
18Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:00
19Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women6:31:38
2Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:29
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:30
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:31
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:33
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:35
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:37
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:40
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:41
13Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
15Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
16Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:45
17Leah Thomas (USA) United States0:00:47
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:48
19Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:50
20Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:51
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:54
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
23Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:55
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
25Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:56
26Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:57
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:58
28Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:02
29Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:01:04
30Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:01:38
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:23
32Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:02:47
33Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:33
34Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:34
35Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:38
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
37Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:49
38Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:50
40Lily Williams (USA) United States0:03:52
41Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
42Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:55
43Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:57
44Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:58
45Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:59
46Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
47Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:00
48Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM0:04:02
49Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:12
50Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
51Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:15
52Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:26
53Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
54Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:32
55Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:33
56Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:35
57Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:41
58Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
59Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
60Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
61Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:43
62Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
63Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands0:06:44
64Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:06:47
65Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:49
66Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:51
67Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:52
68Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:53
69Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
70Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
71Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:25
72Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:07:37
73Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:52
74Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:05
75Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:12
76Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:09:21
77Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands0:09:29
78Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:09:31
79Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:10:37
80Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:49
81Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:40
82Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:44
83Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:38
84Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:46
85Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:56
86Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:24:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women57pts
2Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana26
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
4Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women22
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing21
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
8Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg20
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women20
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM19
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High516
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women15
13Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM14
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women13
15Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies13
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women12
17Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling11
18Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling11
19Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
20Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
21Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
22Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
23Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High57
24Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling6
25Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5
26Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
27Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
28Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team2
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women13pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana3
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM1
10Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team1
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6:32:22
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:06
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:13
4Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:54
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:49
6Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:54
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:05
8Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
9Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:14
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:42
11Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:57
12Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:05:59
13Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:09
14Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:08
15Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:08:37
16Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:05
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:13:56
18Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:02
19Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:12

 

