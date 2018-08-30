Image 1 of 23 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 The sprint on stage 2 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 Janneke Ensing checks on her teammates (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Natalie Van Gogh (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg), Gracie Elvin (Team Mitchelton - Scott), Lauren Kitchen (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Karlijn Swinkels pulls her teammate's bike across the line (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Annemiek van Vleuten leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Annemiek van Vleuten in the points jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Annemiek van Vleuten in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 A crash involving Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) crashed in the sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Mieke Kroger (Team Virtu Cycling), Eri Yonamine (Team Wiggle High5), Esther Van Veen (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 Moniek Tenniglo (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Anna Van Der Breggen (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Polkadot mountain jersey), Amanda Spratt (Team Mitchelton - Scott), Pauliena Rooijakkers (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling), Jeanne Korevaar (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Moniek Tenniglo (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Anna Van Der Breggen (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Polkadot mountain jersey), Amanda Spratt (Team Mitchelton - Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling), Anna Van Der Breggen (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Polkadot mountain jersey),Megan Guarnier (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team), Rotem Gafinovitz (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Blue Sprint Jersey), Chantal Blaak (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Alice Barnes (Team Canyon-Sram Racing) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Chantal Blaak (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Team Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Eugenia Bujak (Team Btc City Ljubljana Green Points Jersey) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Eri Yonamine (Team Wiggle High5), Esther Van Veen (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling), Jeanne Korevaar (Team Waowdeals Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 2 of the Boels Ladies Tour, 125 flat kilometres around Gennep. After a break of 13 riders was caught with less than three kilometres to go, the Danish champion was fastest in a crash-marred sprint, beating Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) stays in the overall lead.

The stage was held around Gennep in the northernmost part of the province of Limburg. After a loop of 49.1km, the race crossed the finish line for the first time and embarked on two laps of a 38.1-kilometre circuit. Unlike further south, this stretch between the Maas river and the German border is completely flat, so the wind was the only difficulty of the day, blowing from the northwest for tailwinds on the way out from Gennep and headwind or crosswind on the way back.

A big break of 13 riders formed halfway through the long loop but was caught when the race turned into a headwind a few kilometres later. Helped by the tailwind out from Gennep after the first intermediate sprint, Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5), Esther van Veen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Mieke Kröger (Team Virtu Cycling) got away from the peloton and gained up to 30 seconds. They were reeled in again when the peloton accelerated in the crosswinds, and new attacks soon followed.

Eventually, another breakaway got away with Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals), Marta Tagliaferro (Cylance), Lauren Kitchen (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Barbara Guarischi and Sara Penton (both Team Virtu Cycling), Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM), Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Lily Williams (USA National Team), and soon held a one-minute advantage, putting Brand into the virtual race lead. Elvin, Barnes, and van Gogh had been in the earlier break as well, and Barnes was awarded the prize of most combative rider for this effort.

With her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten's orange leader's jersey in danger, Elvin did not take any turns in the break, and the gap was down to 20 seconds with 25km left to race. Although this rose to 30 seconds again, other riders began to skip turns as well, and with eight kilometres to go, Kitchen and van Gogh attacked their break mates. Elvin jumped to the lead duo, soon followed by Brand, and the four held a slim lead of only a few seconds over what now was the chasing group. Sanguineti also jumped across, then the work of Blaak and Williams had brought the chasers back, but the peloton was very close behind. Guarischi went solo around the two-kilometre mark but was soon reeled in by the peloton that now prepared for a mass sprint.

After a lead-out by her teammate Amy Pieters, Amalie Dideriksen launched her sprint with about 100 metres to go and beat Lorena Wiebes and Jolien D'hoore to the finish. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar PBM) finished fourth, Pieters still had enough speed to cross the line in fifth position. Behind Dideriksen, a touch of wheel brought down five riders with some 50 metres to go; all five could cross the finish line themselves, though.

There were no changes in the race classifications. Annemiek van Vleuten placed ninth on the stage and will continue to wear the leader's jersey on stage 3, another flat stage between Stramproy and Weert.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:58:57 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 4 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 13 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 15 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 16 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 18 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 19 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 21 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 22 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 23 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 24 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 25 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 27 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 28 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 29 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 30 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 31 Lily Williams (USA) United States 32 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 33 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 34 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 35 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 36 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 37 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 38 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 39 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 40 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 41 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 42 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 43 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 44 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 45 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 46 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 47 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 49 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 51 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 52 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 53 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 54 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 55 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 56 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 57 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 59 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 60 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 61 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 62 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 63 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 64 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 65 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 66 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 67 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 68 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 69 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 70 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 71 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 72 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 73 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 74 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 75 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 76 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:45 77 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:54 78 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:00 79 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 80 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 81 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 82 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 83 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 84 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 85 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 86 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:03:30 DNS Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 pts 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 16 4 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 9 8 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 8 9 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 10 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 6 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 4 13 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 14 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 2 15 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:58:57 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 7 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 9 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 11 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 13 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 15 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 17 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 18 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:00 19 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 6:31:38 2 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:29 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:30 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:33 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:35 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:37 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:40 11 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:41 13 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:42 14 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 16 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:45 17 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 0:00:47 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:48 19 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:50 20 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:51 21 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:54 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 23 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:55 24 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 25 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:00:56 26 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:57 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:58 28 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:02 29 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:01:04 30 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:01:38 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:23 32 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:02:47 33 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:33 34 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:34 35 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:38 36 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 37 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:03:49 38 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 39 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:50 40 Lily Williams (USA) United States 0:03:52 41 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 42 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:55 43 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:57 44 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:58 45 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:59 46 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 47 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:00 48 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:04:02 49 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:12 50 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 51 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:15 52 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:26 53 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 54 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:32 55 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:33 56 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:35 57 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:41 58 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 59 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42 60 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 61 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:43 62 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 63 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:44 64 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:06:47 65 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:49 66 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:51 67 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:52 68 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:06:53 69 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 70 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 71 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:25 72 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:37 73 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:07:52 74 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:05 75 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:12 76 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:09:21 77 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:29 78 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:09:31 79 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:10:37 80 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:11:49 81 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:40 82 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:44 83 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:16:38 84 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:20:46 85 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:56 86 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:24:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 57 pts 2 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 4 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 22 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 21 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 8 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 20 10 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 19 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 16 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 15 13 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 15 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 13 16 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 17 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 11 18 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 11 19 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 20 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 21 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 22 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 23 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 7 24 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 6 25 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 26 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 28 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 2 29 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 3 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 9 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 1 10 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1