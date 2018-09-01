Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Blaak wins stage 4

Van Vleuten retains overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Chantal Blaak celebrates her win

Chantal Blaak celebrates her win
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten on the podium

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Chantal Blaak on the podium

Chantal Blaak on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Celebrations for Blaak and the Boels Dolmans team

Celebrations for Blaak and the Boels Dolmans team
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Blaak comes to the line

Blaak comes to the line
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

Chantal Blaak clenches her first in celebration

Chantal Blaak clenches her first in celebration
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Chantal Blaak celebrates her win

Chantal Blaak celebrates her win
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

The peloton passing through the Limburg countryside

The peloton passing through the Limburg countryside
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

It was a hilly course

It was a hilly course
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

The break

The break
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

The break of the day was formed by Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), Roxane Knetemann (Alé Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans)

The break of the day was formed by Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), Roxane Knetemann (Alé Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Cresting one of the many hills

Cresting one of the many hills
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Boels Dolmans are in form at the Ladies Tour

Boels Dolmans are in form at the Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

Amanda Spratt sparks a counter attack

Amanda Spratt sparks a counter attack
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

Chantal Blaak on the podium

Chantal Blaak on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) concluded her year in the rainbow jersey in style with victory on stage 4 of the Boels Ladies Tour through the hills of southern Limburg.

Having been part of a break of four from kilometre-five, Blaak attacked on the last climb, 10km from the finish, and rode to a solo victory.

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) led home the peloton 46 seconds later, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continuing to lead the general classification with only an 18.6 kilometre time trial to come.

Starting and finishing in Sittard-Geleen, the 154.8km stage essentially consisted of three laps of a long circuit through hilly southern Limburg, followed by six kilometres back to the purpose-built Tom Dumoulin BikePark. There were seven hills on the circuit, two of which - the Snijdersberg and Adsteeg - offered mountain points, making for a total of 21 climbs and six mountain sprints.

The first attacker of the day was 19-year-old sprinter Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg), but she was quickly reeled in. Next to make a move were Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), Roxane Knetemann (Alé Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Chantal Blaak, and this quartet gradually built their advantage over the peloton to a maximum of 3:45 minutes with 100km to go.

Duval won five of the day's six mountain sprints, securing herself the mountain jersey provided she finishes Sunday's time trial. The break went onto the third and final loop with a two-minute advantage on the peloton. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini), Silvia Pollicini (Valcar PBM), and Wiebes formed a chase group that closed in on the break. They never got closer than 40 seconds, though, and were caught on the last ascent of the Snijdersberg when orange jersey Annemiek van Vleuten raised the pace in the peloton.

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) attacked the final time up the Adsteeg, followed by Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) and Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport). Together, this trio bridged the 45-second gap to the break, and Dideriksen immediately took to the front to set a hard pace up the final ascent, the narrow Bergstraat 11km from the line. Blaak accelerated over the top and quickly opened up a sizable gap while Dideriksen disrupted the chase behind.

Blaak had a one-minute advantage with four kilometres to go when the other escapees were gobbled up by the peloton, and the world champion rode a steady pace on the run-in to the finish and up the artificial 100 metre rise to the finish line to take a solo win. 46 seconds later, Giorgia Bronzini won the uphill sprint in the peloton against Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) who climbed to second overall, 18 seconds behind van Vleuten.

The Boels Ladies Tour finishes on Sunday with an 18.6 kilometre individual time trial. As the race leader and world time trial champion, Van Vleuten is the big favourite to win both the stage and the general classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:28:04
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:02
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
10Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
12Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
14Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
16Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
17Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
20Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
21Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
22Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
26Lily Williams (USA) United States
27Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
28Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
29Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
31Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
32Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
34Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Leah Thomas (USA) United States
37Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
40Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
41Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
43Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
44Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
45Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
49Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
50Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
51Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
52Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
53Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
54Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
58Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
59Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
60Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
61Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
62Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
64Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
65Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
66Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:48
68Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:50
69Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:52
70Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:06
71Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:03
72Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
74Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:02:10
75Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
76Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
77Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
78Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
79Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:02:12
80Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
81Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
82Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
83Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
84Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:04:37
85Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
86Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling3pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing3pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:28:04
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:02
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
6Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
7Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
13Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
15Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
16Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:48
17Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:10
18Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:02:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb10:24:16
2Wiggle High5
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Cylance Pro Cycling
5Team Virtu Cycling
6Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
8Mitchelton Scott
9BTC City Ljubljana
10Valcar PBM
11Astana Women's Team
12Hitec Products - Birk Sport
13FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
14National Team United States
15Ale Cipollini
16Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:46
17Canyon // Sram Racing0:02:03
18National Team Netherlands0:04:20

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women9:59:44
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:22
3Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:29
4Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:30
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:31
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:33
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:34
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:35
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:37
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:40
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:41
13Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
14Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:43
15Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
16Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
17Leah Thomas (USA) United States0:00:47
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:48
19Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:50
20Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:51
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:54
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
23Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
24Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:55
25Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
26Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:57
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:58
28Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:00
29Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:01:38
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:23
31Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:02:47
32Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:03:14
33Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:32
34Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
35Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:33
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
37Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:49
38Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:50
40Lily Williams (USA) United States0:03:52
41Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
42Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:55
43Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:57
44Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:58
45Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:59
46Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
47Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:00
48Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM0:04:02
49Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:15
50Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:14
51Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:21
52Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:26
53Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:33
54Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
55Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
56Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:43
57Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands0:06:44
58Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:49
59Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:51
60Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:53
61Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
62Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:07:18
63Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:23
64Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:56
65Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:33
66Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:36
67Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:49
68Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:08:53
69Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:08:55
70Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:09:01
71Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:05
72Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:09:21
73Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:09:38
74Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:10:00
75Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
76Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:16
77Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands0:11:37
78Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:11:41
79Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:35
80Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:40
81Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:44
82Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:15:12
83Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:28
84Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:46
85Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:56
86Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:29:11

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women13pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana3
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM1
10Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team1
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing7pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women5
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women2
8Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana2
9Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women57pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam50
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg36
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women33
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM27
6Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana26
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women26
8Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies25
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women22
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing21
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling21
12Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
14Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women18
15Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High516
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High516
17Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini15
18Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM14
19Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling14
20Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women12
21Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling11
22Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
23Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
24Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
25Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team8
26Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport7
27Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6
28Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling6
29Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
30Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10:00:28
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:06
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:13
4Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:54
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:48
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:49
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:05
8Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
9Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:14
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:30
11Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:09
12Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:05
13Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:08:09
14Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:08:37
15Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:16
16Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:51
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:13:56
18Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:02
19Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb30:00:43
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
3Wiggle High50:00:25
4BTC City Ljubljana0:00:49
5Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
6Astana Women's Team0:03:51
7National Team United States0:03:52
8Valcar PBM0:03:56
9FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:15
10Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:19
11Mitchelton Scott0:08:22
12Ale Cipollini0:09:50
13Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:56
14Canyon // Sram Racing0:11:18
15Team Virtu Cycling0:15:14
16Lotto Soudal Ladies0:15:46
17Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:23:42
18National Team Netherlands0:25:43

