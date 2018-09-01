Boels Ladies Tour: Blaak wins stage 4
Van Vleuten retains overall lead
Stage 4: Sittard -
World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) concluded her year in the rainbow jersey in style with victory on stage 4 of the Boels Ladies Tour through the hills of southern Limburg.
Having been part of a break of four from kilometre-five, Blaak attacked on the last climb, 10km from the finish, and rode to a solo victory.
Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) led home the peloton 46 seconds later, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continuing to lead the general classification with only an 18.6 kilometre time trial to come.
Starting and finishing in Sittard-Geleen, the 154.8km stage essentially consisted of three laps of a long circuit through hilly southern Limburg, followed by six kilometres back to the purpose-built Tom Dumoulin BikePark. There were seven hills on the circuit, two of which - the Snijdersberg and Adsteeg - offered mountain points, making for a total of 21 climbs and six mountain sprints.
The first attacker of the day was 19-year-old sprinter Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg), but she was quickly reeled in. Next to make a move were Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), Roxane Knetemann (Alé Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Chantal Blaak, and this quartet gradually built their advantage over the peloton to a maximum of 3:45 minutes with 100km to go.
Duval won five of the day's six mountain sprints, securing herself the mountain jersey provided she finishes Sunday's time trial. The break went onto the third and final loop with a two-minute advantage on the peloton. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini), Silvia Pollicini (Valcar PBM), and Wiebes formed a chase group that closed in on the break. They never got closer than 40 seconds, though, and were caught on the last ascent of the Snijdersberg when orange jersey Annemiek van Vleuten raised the pace in the peloton.
Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) attacked the final time up the Adsteeg, followed by Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) and Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport). Together, this trio bridged the 45-second gap to the break, and Dideriksen immediately took to the front to set a hard pace up the final ascent, the narrow Bergstraat 11km from the line. Blaak accelerated over the top and quickly opened up a sizable gap while Dideriksen disrupted the chase behind.
Blaak had a one-minute advantage with four kilometres to go when the other escapees were gobbled up by the peloton, and the world champion rode a steady pace on the run-in to the finish and up the artificial 100 metre rise to the finish line to take a solo win. 46 seconds later, Giorgia Bronzini won the uphill sprint in the peloton against Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) who climbed to second overall, 18 seconds behind van Vleuten.
The Boels Ladies Tour finishes on Sunday with an 18.6 kilometre individual time trial. As the race leader and world time trial champion, Van Vleuten is the big favourite to win both the stage and the general classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:28:04
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:02
|9
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|10
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|19
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|21
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|27
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|29
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|37
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|38
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|45
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|49
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|50
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|51
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|52
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|53
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|54
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|58
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|60
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|61
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|62
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|64
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|65
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|66
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:48
|68
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:50
|69
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:52
|70
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:06
|71
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:03
|72
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|74
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:10
|75
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|76
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|77
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|78
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
|79
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:02:12
|80
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|81
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|82
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|83
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Margot Clyne (USA) United States
|0:04:37
|85
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|86
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:28:04
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:02
|4
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|9
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|13
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|16
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:48
|17
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:10
|18
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|10:24:16
|2
|Wiggle High5
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|8
|Mitchelton Scott
|9
|BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Valcar PBM
|11
|Astana Women's Team
|12
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|13
|FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|National Team United States
|15
|Ale Cipollini
|16
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:46
|17
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|0:02:03
|18
|National Team Netherlands
|0:04:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|9:59:44
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:22
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:29
|4
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:30
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:31
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:33
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:34
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:35
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:37
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:40
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:41
|13
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:42
|14
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:43
|15
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|17
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|0:00:47
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:48
|19
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:50
|20
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:51
|21
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:54
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|23
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|24
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:55
|25
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:57
|27
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:58
|28
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|29
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:38
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:23
|31
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:47
|32
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:03:14
|33
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:32
|34
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|35
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:33
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|37
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:49
|38
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|39
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:50
|40
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|0:03:52
|41
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|42
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:55
|43
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|44
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:58
|45
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:59
|46
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:00
|48
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:04:02
|49
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:15
|50
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:14
|51
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:21
|52
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:26
|53
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:33
|54
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|55
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:43
|57
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:44
|58
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|59
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:51
|60
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:53
|61
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|62
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|63
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:23
|64
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:56
|65
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:33
|66
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:36
|67
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:49
|68
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:53
|69
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:08:55
|70
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:09:01
|71
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:05
|72
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:21
|73
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:09:38
|74
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:10:00
|75
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|76
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:16
|77
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:37
|78
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:11:41
|79
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:35
|80
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:14:40
|81
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:14:44
|82
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:15:12
|83
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:28
|84
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:20:46
|85
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:56
|86
|Margot Clyne (USA) United States
|0:29:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|9
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|10
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|2
|8
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|9
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|57
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|27
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|22
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|21
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|12
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|14
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|15
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|16
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|16
|17
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|18
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|19
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|20
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|21
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|22
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|23
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|24
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|25
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|8
|26
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|27
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|29
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10:00:28
|2
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:06
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:54
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:48
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:49
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:05
|8
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|9
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:14
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:30
|11
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:09
|12
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:05
|13
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:09
|14
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:37
|15
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:16
|16
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:51
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:13:56
|18
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:20:02
|19
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|30:00:43
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:13
|3
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:25
|4
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:49
|5
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|6
|Astana Women's Team
|0:03:51
|7
|National Team United States
|0:03:52
|8
|Valcar PBM
|0:03:56
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:15
|10
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:19
|11
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:08:22
|12
|Ale Cipollini
|0:09:50
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:56
|14
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|0:11:18
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:15:14
|16
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:15:46
|17
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:23:42
|18
|National Team Netherlands
|0:25:43
