Image 1 of 15 Chantal Blaak celebrates her win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Chantal Blaak on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Celebrations for Blaak and the Boels Dolmans team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Blaak comes to the line (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Chantal Blaak clenches her first in celebration (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Chantal Blaak celebrates her win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 The peloton passing through the Limburg countryside (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 It was a hilly course (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 The break (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 The break of the day was formed by Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), Roxane Knetemann (Alé Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Cresting one of the many hills (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Boels Dolmans are in form at the Ladies Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Amanda Spratt sparks a counter attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Chantal Blaak on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) concluded her year in the rainbow jersey in style with victory on stage 4 of the Boels Ladies Tour through the hills of southern Limburg.

Having been part of a break of four from kilometre-five, Blaak attacked on the last climb, 10km from the finish, and rode to a solo victory.

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) led home the peloton 46 seconds later, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continuing to lead the general classification with only an 18.6 kilometre time trial to come.

Starting and finishing in Sittard-Geleen, the 154.8km stage essentially consisted of three laps of a long circuit through hilly southern Limburg, followed by six kilometres back to the purpose-built Tom Dumoulin BikePark. There were seven hills on the circuit, two of which - the Snijdersberg and Adsteeg - offered mountain points, making for a total of 21 climbs and six mountain sprints.

The first attacker of the day was 19-year-old sprinter Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg), but she was quickly reeled in. Next to make a move were Pernille Mathiesen (Team Sunweb), Roxane Knetemann (Alé Cipollini), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Chantal Blaak, and this quartet gradually built their advantage over the peloton to a maximum of 3:45 minutes with 100km to go.

Duval won five of the day's six mountain sprints, securing herself the mountain jersey provided she finishes Sunday's time trial. The break went onto the third and final loop with a two-minute advantage on the peloton. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans), Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini), Silvia Pollicini (Valcar PBM), and Wiebes formed a chase group that closed in on the break. They never got closer than 40 seconds, though, and were caught on the last ascent of the Snijdersberg when orange jersey Annemiek van Vleuten raised the pace in the peloton.

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) attacked the final time up the Adsteeg, followed by Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) and Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport). Together, this trio bridged the 45-second gap to the break, and Dideriksen immediately took to the front to set a hard pace up the final ascent, the narrow Bergstraat 11km from the line. Blaak accelerated over the top and quickly opened up a sizable gap while Dideriksen disrupted the chase behind.

Blaak had a one-minute advantage with four kilometres to go when the other escapees were gobbled up by the peloton, and the world champion rode a steady pace on the run-in to the finish and up the artificial 100 metre rise to the finish line to take a solo win. 46 seconds later, Giorgia Bronzini won the uphill sprint in the peloton against Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) who climbed to second overall, 18 seconds behind van Vleuten.

The Boels Ladies Tour finishes on Sunday with an 18.6 kilometre individual time trial. As the race leader and world time trial champion, Van Vleuten is the big favourite to win both the stage and the general classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:28:04 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:02 9 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 10 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 16 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 17 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 19 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 20 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 21 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 22 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 Lily Williams (USA) United States 27 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 28 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 29 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 31 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 32 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 34 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 37 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 38 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 40 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 41 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 42 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 43 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 44 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 45 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 46 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 47 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 49 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 50 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 51 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 52 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 53 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 54 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 55 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 56 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 57 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 58 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 59 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 60 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 61 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 62 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 64 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 65 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 66 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:48 68 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:50 69 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:52 70 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:06 71 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:03 72 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 73 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 74 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:02:10 75 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 76 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 77 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 78 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 79 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:02:12 80 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 81 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 82 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 83 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 84 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:04:37 85 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 86 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:28:04 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:02 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 7 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 9 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 11 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 13 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 15 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 16 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:48 17 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:10 18 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 10:24:16 2 Wiggle High5 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Cylance Pro Cycling 5 Team Virtu Cycling 6 Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 8 Mitchelton Scott 9 BTC City Ljubljana 10 Valcar PBM 11 Astana Women's Team 12 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 13 FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 14 National Team United States 15 Ale Cipollini 16 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:46 17 Canyon // Sram Racing 0:02:03 18 National Team Netherlands 0:04:20

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 9:59:44 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:22 3 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:29 4 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:30 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:33 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:34 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:35 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:37 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:40 11 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:41 13 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:42 14 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:43 15 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 16 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 17 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 0:00:47 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:48 19 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:50 20 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:51 21 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:54 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 23 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 24 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:55 25 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:57 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:58 28 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:00 29 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:01:38 30 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:23 31 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:02:47 32 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:03:14 33 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:32 34 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 35 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:33 36 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 37 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:03:49 38 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 39 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:50 40 Lily Williams (USA) United States 0:03:52 41 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 42 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:55 43 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:57 44 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:58 45 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:59 46 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 47 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:00 48 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:04:02 49 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:15 50 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:14 51 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:21 52 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:26 53 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:33 54 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42 55 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 56 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:43 57 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:44 58 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:49 59 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:51 60 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:06:53 61 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 62 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:07:18 63 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:23 64 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:56 65 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:33 66 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:36 67 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:49 68 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:53 69 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:08:55 70 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:09:01 71 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:05 72 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:09:21 73 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:09:38 74 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:10:00 75 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 76 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:16 77 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:37 78 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:11:41 79 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:12:35 80 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:40 81 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:44 82 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:15:12 83 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:28 84 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:20:46 85 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:56 86 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:29:11

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 3 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 9 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 1 10 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 2 8 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 2 9 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 57 pts 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 36 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 33 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 27 6 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 7 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 26 8 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 25 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 22 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 21 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 12 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 14 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 18 15 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 16 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 16 17 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 18 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 19 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 14 20 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 21 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 11 22 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 23 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 24 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 25 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 8 26 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 27 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 28 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 6 29 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 30 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10:00:28 2 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:06 3 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:13 4 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:54 5 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:48 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:49 7 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:03:05 8 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 9 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:14 10 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:30 11 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:06:09 12 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:05 13 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:09 14 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:08:37 15 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:09:16 16 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:11:51 17 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:13:56 18 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:20:02 19 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:12