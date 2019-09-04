Boels Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Annemiek van Vleuten leads the Boels Ladies Tour after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the lead of the polka-dot jersey at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Petizia Paternoster in the green jersey at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the blue jersey at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Annemiek van Vleuten is leading the Boels Ladies Tour during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Annemiek van Vleuten in the orange leader's jersey stage 1 Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Annemiek van Vleuten in the leader's jersey at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Mitchelton-Scott with overall race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Lizzie Diegnan racing during stage 1 at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 The peloton racing during stage 1 at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) continued her breakthrough season with another sprint victory, winning stage 1 of the Boels Ladies Tour. After attacks by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), and Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) on the finishing circuit had been brought back, Wiebes was the fastest to the line in the mass sprint, beating Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) and Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo).



Prologue winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) went down in a crash earlier on the stage but got back to the peloton and finished in the same time as Wiebes, defending her leader's jersey. Wiebes is now second overall, three second behind Van Vleuten.



“It was my goal to win a stage, and I’m happy that I did. The pressure is off now. There are still some stages to come, who knows what happens, maybe I can win more stages, and if I do, the GC comes with that,” said Wiebes after the finish. “It was a very hectic race today, unfortunately there were several crashes, but it was a good race. Femke Markus brought me to the front on the final lap, then I found my own way, got a good wheel and launched the sprint myself.”

How it unfolded

The parcours, 123km from Stramproy to Weert without any hills, was almost an exact copy of last year's stage 4. The finish line was passed for the first time after 98 km, followed by three laps of an 8.4-kilometre circuit. The race awarded mountain points on the first passage, time bonifications with two laps to go, and sprint points with one lap to go.

The stage was dominated by several crashes that forced a number of riders, among others Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott), Aude Biannic (Movistar Team), Roos Hoogeboom (Biehler Pro Cycling), Mikayla Harvey (Bigla), and Claudia Koster (WNT-Rotor) to abandon the race.

A big crash with 46km to go saw almost twenty riders hit the ground, including Van Vleuten and Wild. Both the overall leader and the pre-stage favourite were quickly back up and eventually returned to the peloton at the 40-kilometre mark.

Moolman-Pasio attacked with 29km to go as the peloton closed in on Weert. She won the mountain sprint with three laps of the finishing circuit to go, passing the finish 15 seconds ahead of the peloton. This advantage grew to more than 40 seconds halfway through the lap when Deignan jumped from the peloton to chase Moolman-Pasio on her own.

The 33-year-old South African won the bonus sprint, 18 seconds of Deignan and 30 seconds ahead of the peloton where Paternoster took the last remaining bonus second. On the penultimate lap, the sprinters' teams began to chase in earnest, reeling in Deignan with 10km to go and reducing the gap to Moolman-Pasio to only seven seconds with one lap to go.

Moolman-Pasio was finally caught one kilometre into the final lap. Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) took the lead with five kilometres to go, pulling the peloton all the way until the two-kilometre mark. When the former world time trial champion had just finished her turn, Tenniglo attacked.

Though she never had a big advantage, Tenniglo persisted and reached the finishing straight, only being passed by the sprinters 300 metres from the line. Not long after, Wiebes launched her sprint from third wheel, quickly passing Paternoster and Wild and winning the stage with a bike length.

Van Vleuten finished with the peloton and defended the orange leader's jersey. She is now three seconds ahead of Wiebes and four seconds ahead of Paternoster in the general classification. Paternoster took the lead in the points classification, Wiebes will start stage 2 in the white U23 jersey. Moolman-Pasio will wear the polka-dot mountain jersey.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:59:02 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 6 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 8 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 11 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 13 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 16 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 17 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 18 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 19 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 21 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 23 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 24 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 25 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 27 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 28 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 29 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 30 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 31 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 32 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 33 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 34 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 35 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 36 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 37 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 38 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 39 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 40 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 41 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 42 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 43 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 44 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 45 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 46 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 47 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 48 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 49 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 50 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 51 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 54 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 55 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 56 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 57 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 58 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 59 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 61 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 62 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 63 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 64 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 65 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:20 66 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:28 67 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 68 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 69 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 70 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 71 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 72 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 73 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 74 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 75 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 76 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 77 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 78 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 79 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:46 80 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 81 Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 82 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:49 83 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:50 84 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands 85 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 86 Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 87 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:18 88 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:28 89 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 90 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 91 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 92 Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 93 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:29 94 Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:11:08 DNF Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott DNF Claudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team DNF Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women DNF Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla DNF Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling DNS Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport

Mountain Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 3 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8:57:06 2 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3 Team Sunweb 4 CCC - Liv 5 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 6 Canyon-Sram Racing 7 Movistar Team Women 8 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Team Virtu Cycling 10 Trek - Segafredo 11 Mitchelton Scott 12 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 13 Biehler Pro Cycling 0:00:28 14 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 15 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:35 16 Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:50 17 National Team Netherlands 0:01:24

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 3:04:06 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:03 3 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:06 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 7 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 14 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:15 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 18 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 20 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 21 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:18 22 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 23 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 24 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:19 25 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 26 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 27 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:22 28 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:23 29 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 30 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 31 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:00:24 32 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 34 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 35 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 36 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 37 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:26 38 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 39 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:27 41 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 42 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 43 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:28 44 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 45 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:29 48 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 49 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 50 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:30 51 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 52 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 53 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:31 54 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 55 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:32 56 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 57 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 58 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:33 59 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:00:36 60 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:37 61 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:39 62 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:40 63 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:48 64 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:50 65 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 66 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:00 67 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:02 68 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:03 69 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:05 70 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 71 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:06 72 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07 73 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:09 74 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:11 75 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:12 76 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 77 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:14 78 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:15 79 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:18 80 Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:20 81 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:27 82 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:30 83 Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:33 84 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:42 85 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 86 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:52 87 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:07 88 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:13 89 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:21 90 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 91 Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:51 92 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:04 93 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:32 94 Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:11:55

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 29 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 26 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 20 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12 8 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 10 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 11 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 12 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 9 13 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 8 14 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 6 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 17 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 4 18 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 19 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2 20 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 21 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 22 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 1

Mountian classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 3 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:04:09 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01 3 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 4 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:16 5 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:19 7 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:20 8 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:21 9 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:23 10 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:24 11 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:26 12 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:27 13 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:28 14 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:30 15 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:45 16 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 17 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 18 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:57 19 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 0:01:02 20 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:06 21 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:08 22 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 23 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:04 24 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:29 25 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:29