Boels Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1

Wild and Paternoster round out the podium

Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the Boels Ladies Tour after stage 1

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the Boels Ladies Tour after stage 1
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the lead of the polka-dot jersey at Boels Ladies Tour

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the lead of the polka-dot jersey at Boels Ladies Tour
Petizia Paternoster in the green jersey at Boels Ladies Tour

Petizia Paternoster in the green jersey at Boels Ladies Tour
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the blue jersey at Boels Ladies Tour

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the blue jersey at Boels Ladies Tour
Annemiek van Vleuten is leading the Boels Ladies Tour during stage 1

Annemiek van Vleuten is leading the Boels Ladies Tour during stage 1
Annemiek van Vleuten in the orange leader's jersey stage 1 Boels Ladies Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten in the orange leader's jersey stage 1 Boels Ladies Tour
Annemiek van Vleuten in the leader's jersey at Boels Ladies Tour

Annemiek van Vleuten in the leader's jersey at Boels Ladies Tour
Mitchelton-Scott with overall race leader Annemiek van Vleuten

Mitchelton-Scott with overall race leader Annemiek van Vleuten
Lizzie Diegnan racing during stage 1 at Boels Ladies Tour

Lizzie Diegnan racing during stage 1 at Boels Ladies Tour
The peloton racing during stage 1 at Boels Ladies Tour

The peloton racing during stage 1 at Boels Ladies Tour
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) continued her breakthrough season with another sprint victory, winning stage 1 of the Boels Ladies Tour. After attacks by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), and Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) on the finishing circuit had been brought back, Wiebes was the fastest to the line in the mass sprint, beating Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) and Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo).

Prologue winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) went down in a crash earlier on the stage but got back to the peloton and finished in the same time as Wiebes, defending her leader's jersey. Wiebes is now second overall, three second behind Van Vleuten.

“It was my goal to win a stage, and I’m happy that I did. The pressure is off now. There are still some stages to come, who knows what happens, maybe I can win more stages, and if I do, the GC comes with that,” said Wiebes after the finish. “It was a very hectic race today, unfortunately there were several crashes, but it was a good race. Femke Markus brought me to the front on the final lap, then I found my own way, got a good wheel and launched the sprint myself.”

How it unfolded

The parcours, 123km from Stramproy to Weert without any hills, was almost an exact copy of last year's stage 4. The finish line was passed for the first time after 98 km, followed by three laps of an 8.4-kilometre circuit. The race awarded mountain points on the first passage, time bonifications with two laps to go, and sprint points with one lap to go.

The stage was dominated by several crashes that forced a number of riders, among others Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott), Aude Biannic (Movistar Team), Roos Hoogeboom (Biehler Pro Cycling), Mikayla Harvey (Bigla), and Claudia Koster (WNT-Rotor) to abandon the race.

A big crash with 46km to go saw almost twenty riders hit the ground, including Van Vleuten and Wild. Both the overall leader and the pre-stage favourite were quickly back up and eventually returned to the peloton at the 40-kilometre mark.

Moolman-Pasio attacked with 29km to go as the peloton closed in on Weert. She won the mountain sprint with three laps of the finishing circuit to go, passing the finish 15 seconds ahead of the peloton. This advantage grew to more than 40 seconds halfway through the lap when Deignan jumped from the peloton to chase Moolman-Pasio on her own.

The 33-year-old South African won the bonus sprint, 18 seconds of Deignan and 30 seconds ahead of the peloton where Paternoster took the last remaining bonus second. On the penultimate lap, the sprinters' teams began to chase in earnest, reeling in Deignan with 10km to go and reducing the gap to Moolman-Pasio to only seven seconds with one lap to go.

Moolman-Pasio was finally caught one kilometre into the final lap. Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) took the lead with five kilometres to go, pulling the peloton all the way until the two-kilometre mark. When the former world time trial champion had just finished her turn, Tenniglo attacked.

Though she never had a big advantage, Tenniglo persisted and reached the finishing straight, only being passed by the sprinters 300 metres from the line. Not long after, Wiebes launched her sprint from third wheel, quickly passing Paternoster and Wild and winning the stage with a bike length.

Van Vleuten finished with the peloton and defended the orange leader's jersey. She is now three seconds ahead of Wiebes and four seconds ahead of Paternoster in the general classification. Paternoster took the lead in the points classification, Wiebes will start stage 2 in the white U23 jersey. Moolman-Pasio will wear the polka-dot mountain jersey.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:59:02
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
8Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
11Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
18Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
19Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
21Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
23Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
24Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
25Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
26Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
27Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
28Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
29Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
30Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
31Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
32Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
33Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
34Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
35Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
36Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
37Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
38Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
39Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
40Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
41Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
42Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
43Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
45Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
46Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
47Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
48Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
49Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
50Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
51Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
52Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
54Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
55Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
56Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
57Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
58Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
59Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
61Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
63Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
64Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:20
66Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:28
67Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
68Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
69Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
70Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
71Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
72Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
73Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
74Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:35
75Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
76Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
77Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
78Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
79Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:46
80Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
81Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
82Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:49
83Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:50
84Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands
85Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
86Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
87Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:18
88Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:28
89Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
90Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
91Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56
92Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands
93Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:29
94Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:11:08
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
DNFAude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
DNSChanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport

Mountain
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 3
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8:57:06
2Valcar-Cylance Cycling
3Team Sunweb
4CCC - Liv
5WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
6Canyon-Sram Racing
7Movistar Team Women
8Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Team Virtu Cycling
10Trek - Segafredo
11Mitchelton Scott
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Biehler Pro Cycling 0:00:28
14Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
15Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:35
16Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:50
17National Team Netherlands 0:01:24

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 3:04:06
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:03
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:06
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:07
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:09
7Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:00:10
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:13
14Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
15Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:15
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16
18Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
20Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17
21Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:18
22Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
24Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:19
25Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
26Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
27Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:22
28Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:23
29Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
30Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
31Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:00:24
32Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
34Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
35Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25
36Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
37Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:26
38Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
39Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
40Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:27
41Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
42Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:28
44Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
45Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
46Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:29
48Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
49Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:30
51Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
52Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
53Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:31
54Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
55Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:32
56Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
57Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:33
59Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:00:36
60Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:37
61Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:39
62Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:40
63Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:48
64Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:50
65Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:55
66Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:00
67Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:02
68Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:03
69Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:05
70Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
71Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:06
72Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07
73Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:09
74Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:11
75Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:12
76Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
77Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:14
78Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:15
79Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:18
80Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:20
81Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:27
82Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:30
83Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:33
84Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:42
85Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48
86Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:52
87Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:07
88Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:13
89Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:21
90Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32
91Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:51
92Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:04
93Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:32
94Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:11:55

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 29
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 26
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 20
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12
8Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11
10Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10
12Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 9
13Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 8
14Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 6
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 5
17Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 4
18Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 3
19Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2
20Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
22Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 1

Mountian classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 3
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:04:09
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01
3Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:10
4Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:16
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
6Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:19
7Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:20
8Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:21
9Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:23
10Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:24
11Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:26
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:27
13Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:28
14Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:30
15Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:45
16Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:47
17Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:52
18Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:57
19Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 0:01:02
20Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:06
21Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:08
22Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:09
23Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:04
24Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:29
25Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:29

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb 9:12:48
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:01
3Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:07
4Mitchelton Scott 0:00:08
5Trek - Segafredo 0:00:13
6WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24
7Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27
8Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:35
9Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:36
10CCC - Liv 0:00:39
11Movistar Team Women 0:00:48
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:51
13Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:14
14Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:28
15Biehler Pro Cycling 0:01:30
16Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:56
17National Team Netherlands 0:03:04

