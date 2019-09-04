Boels Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1
Wild and Paternoster round out the podium
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) continued her breakthrough season with another sprint victory, winning stage 1 of the Boels Ladies Tour. After attacks by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), and Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) on the finishing circuit had been brought back, Wiebes was the fastest to the line in the mass sprint, beating Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) and Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo).
Prologue winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) went down in a crash earlier on the stage but got back to the peloton and finished in the same time as Wiebes, defending her leader's jersey. Wiebes is now second overall, three second behind Van Vleuten.
“It was my goal to win a stage, and I’m happy that I did. The pressure is off now. There are still some stages to come, who knows what happens, maybe I can win more stages, and if I do, the GC comes with that,” said Wiebes after the finish. “It was a very hectic race today, unfortunately there were several crashes, but it was a good race. Femke Markus brought me to the front on the final lap, then I found my own way, got a good wheel and launched the sprint myself.”
How it unfolded
The parcours, 123km from Stramproy to Weert without any hills, was almost an exact copy of last year's stage 4. The finish line was passed for the first time after 98 km, followed by three laps of an 8.4-kilometre circuit. The race awarded mountain points on the first passage, time bonifications with two laps to go, and sprint points with one lap to go.
The stage was dominated by several crashes that forced a number of riders, among others Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott), Aude Biannic (Movistar Team), Roos Hoogeboom (Biehler Pro Cycling), Mikayla Harvey (Bigla), and Claudia Koster (WNT-Rotor) to abandon the race.
A big crash with 46km to go saw almost twenty riders hit the ground, including Van Vleuten and Wild. Both the overall leader and the pre-stage favourite were quickly back up and eventually returned to the peloton at the 40-kilometre mark.
Moolman-Pasio attacked with 29km to go as the peloton closed in on Weert. She won the mountain sprint with three laps of the finishing circuit to go, passing the finish 15 seconds ahead of the peloton. This advantage grew to more than 40 seconds halfway through the lap when Deignan jumped from the peloton to chase Moolman-Pasio on her own.
The 33-year-old South African won the bonus sprint, 18 seconds of Deignan and 30 seconds ahead of the peloton where Paternoster took the last remaining bonus second. On the penultimate lap, the sprinters' teams began to chase in earnest, reeling in Deignan with 10km to go and reducing the gap to Moolman-Pasio to only seven seconds with one lap to go.
Moolman-Pasio was finally caught one kilometre into the final lap. Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) took the lead with five kilometres to go, pulling the peloton all the way until the two-kilometre mark. When the former world time trial champion had just finished her turn, Tenniglo attacked.
Though she never had a big advantage, Tenniglo persisted and reached the finishing straight, only being passed by the sprinters 300 metres from the line. Not long after, Wiebes launched her sprint from third wheel, quickly passing Paternoster and Wild and winning the stage with a bike length.
Van Vleuten finished with the peloton and defended the orange leader's jersey. She is now three seconds ahead of Wiebes and four seconds ahead of Paternoster in the general classification. Paternoster took the lead in the points classification, Wiebes will start stage 2 in the white U23 jersey. Moolman-Pasio will wear the polka-dot mountain jersey.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:59:02
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|11
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|18
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|19
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|21
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|23
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|24
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|25
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|27
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|28
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|30
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|31
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|33
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|34
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|36
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|37
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|38
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|39
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|40
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|41
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|42
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|43
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|45
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|46
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|47
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|49
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|50
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|51
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|54
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|55
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|56
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|57
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|58
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|61
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|63
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|64
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:20
|66
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|67
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|68
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|69
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|70
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|71
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|73
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|74
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|75
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|76
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|77
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|78
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|79
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:46
|80
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|82
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:49
|83
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:50
|84
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands
|85
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|86
|Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|87
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:18
|88
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:28
|89
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|90
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|91
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|92
|Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands
|93
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:29
|94
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:11:08
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|DNS
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|5
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|3
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8:57:06
|2
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|CCC - Liv
|5
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|Movistar Team Women
|8
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|Mitchelton Scott
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|14
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:35
|16
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:50
|17
|National Team Netherlands
|0:01:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|3:04:06
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:03
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|4
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:06
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|14
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:15
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|18
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|20
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|21
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:18
|22
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|24
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:19
|25
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|26
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:22
|28
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:00:23
|29
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|30
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|31
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|0:00:24
|32
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|34
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|35
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|36
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|37
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:26
|38
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|39
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|40
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:27
|41
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|42
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:28
|44
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|45
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:29
|48
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|49
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:30
|51
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|52
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|53
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|54
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|55
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:32
|56
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:33
|59
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:36
|60
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:37
|61
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:39
|62
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:40
|63
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:48
|64
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:50
|65
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|66
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|67
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:02
|68
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:01:03
|69
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:05
|70
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|71
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:06
|72
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|73
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|74
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:11
|75
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:12
|76
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|77
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:14
|78
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:15
|79
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:18
|80
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:20
|81
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:27
|82
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:30
|83
|Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:33
|84
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:42
|85
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:48
|86
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:52
|87
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:07
|88
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:13
|89
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:21
|90
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|91
|Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:51
|92
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:04
|93
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:32
|94
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:11:55
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|29
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|26
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|25
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|20
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|10
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|12
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|9
|13
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|8
|14
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|6
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|17
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|4
|18
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|19
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|2
|20
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|22
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|5
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|3
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:04:09
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|3
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|4
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:19
|7
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:00:20
|8
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:21
|9
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:23
|10
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:24
|11
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:26
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:27
|13
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:28
|14
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:30
|15
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:45
|16
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|17
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|18
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|19
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|0:01:02
|20
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|21
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:08
|22
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|23
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:04
|24
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:29
|25
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:29
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|9:12:48
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:01
|3
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:08
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:13
|6
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:35
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:36
|10
|CCC - Liv
|0:00:39
|11
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:48
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:51
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:14
|14
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:28
|15
|Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|16
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:56
|17
|National Team Netherlands
|0:03:04
