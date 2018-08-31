Boels Ladies Tour: Dideriksen doubles up in Weert
Van Vleuten maintains race lead
Stage 3: Stramproy - Weert
Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) took her second consecutive stage win in the Boels Ladies Tour. After her victory in Thursday's stage to Gennep, she was again the fastest in Weert.
At the end of a flat stage that saw a long solo escape by Omer Shapira (Cylance), Dideriksen beat Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to the line. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main peloton and continues to lead the race overall.
Covering 124.3 kilometres between Stramproy and Weert, in the north-western corner of Limburg close to the Belgian border, stage 3 was practically flat. In the finish town, an eight-kilometre circuit had to be raced three and a half times, with points and bonus sprints at each crossing of the finish line.
Israeli champion Omer Shapira attacked on her own only six kilometres into the race. There were several attempts by other riders to bridge up to the 23-year-old, but the peloton reeled those groups in again. The bunch came close to catching Shapira, whose advantage was down to 25 seconds with 90 km to go, but the sprinters' teams decided that it was better to let the lone rider sit out front than to have to deal with new attacks.
While the peloton settled down to a more leisurely pace, Shapira continued unabated and increased the gap again. Her advantage maxed out at 3:50 minutes with 32 km left to race and only five kilometres from the start of the local laps in Weert. Having started the stage 4:12 minutes down on orange jersey Annemiek van Vleuten, Shapira had almost raced herself into the virtual lead and was deservedly awarded the prize of most combative rider.
At the first passage of the finish line with 24 km – or three laps – to go, Shapira's lead had gone down to two minutes as the peloton was now racing in earnest. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) went on the chase and caught Shapira just before the bonus sprint with two laps to go. The Israeli could not keep up with these fresh legs and dropped back. The peloton did not want to let Pieters and Brennauer sit in front for too long, bringing them back just before the start of the final lap.
Pieters launched yet another attack, this time without any companions, but a concerted effort by Mitchelton-Scott brought her back just inside two kilometres to go. Lorena Wiebes started her sprint very early, just after the last turn with 400 metres to go, and Amalie Dideriksen came around the 19-year-old Dutchwoman as the finish line came in sight. Lucinda Brand launched a late attempt, but Dideriksen was able to hold her off to take a second stage win in as many days.
“We actually wanted to sprint for Amy today, but then she got in the breakaway on the local laps, twice, even, so we had to change plans. Amy had used a lot of energy, so she did not have the final kick for the sprint any more, and I was next in line. I am not used to winning much, so it is really nice to take another stage,” Dideriksen said after the finish.
Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten finished safely within the peloton and will continue to wear the orange leader's jersey on Saturday's decisive stage 4, 154.8km starting and finishing in Sittard-Geleen in the hilly southern parts of Limburg.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:28:04
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:02
|9
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|10
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|19
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|21
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|27
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|29
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|37
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|38
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|45
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|49
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|50
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|51
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|52
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|53
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|54
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|58
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|60
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|61
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|62
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|64
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|65
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|66
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:48
|68
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:50
|69
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:52
|70
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:06
|71
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:03
|72
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|74
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:10
|75
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|76
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|77
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|78
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
|79
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:02:12
|80
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|81
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|82
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|83
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Margot Clyne (USA) United States
|0:04:37
|85
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|86
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|20
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|9
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|9
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|10
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|6
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|12
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|14
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|2
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:28:04
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:02
|4
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|9
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|13
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|16
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:48
|17
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:10
|18
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|9:59:44
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:22
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:29
|4
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:30
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:31
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:33
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:34
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:35
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:37
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:40
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:41
|13
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:42
|14
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:43
|15
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|17
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|0:00:47
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:48
|19
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:50
|20
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:51
|21
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:54
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|23
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|24
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:55
|25
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:57
|27
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:58
|28
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|29
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:38
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:23
|31
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:47
|32
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:03:14
|33
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:32
|34
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|35
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:33
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|37
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:49
|38
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|39
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:50
|40
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|0:03:52
|41
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|42
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:55
|43
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|44
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:58
|45
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:59
|46
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:00
|48
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:04:02
|49
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:15
|50
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:14
|51
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:21
|52
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:26
|53
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:33
|54
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|55
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:43
|57
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:44
|58
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|59
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:51
|60
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:53
|61
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|62
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|63
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:23
|64
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:56
|65
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:33
|66
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:36
|67
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:49
|68
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:53
|69
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:08:55
|70
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:09:01
|71
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:05
|72
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:21
|73
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:09:38
|74
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:10:00
|75
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|76
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:16
|77
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:37
|78
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:11:41
|79
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:35
|80
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:14:40
|81
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:14:44
|82
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:15:12
|83
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:28
|84
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:20:46
|85
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:56
|86
|Margot Clyne (USA) United States
|0:29:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|57
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|27
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|22
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|21
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|12
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|14
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|15
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|16
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|16
|17
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|18
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|19
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|20
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|21
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|22
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|23
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|24
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|25
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|8
|26
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|27
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|29
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|9
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|10
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10:00:28
|2
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:06
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:54
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:48
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:49
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:05
|8
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|9
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:14
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:30
|11
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:09
|12
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:05
|13
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:09
|14
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:37
|15
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:16
|16
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:51
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:13:56
|18
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:20:02
|19
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:12
