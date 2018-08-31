Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Dideriksen doubles up in Weert

Van Vleuten maintains race lead

Image 1 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 2

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

Omer Shapira (Cylance)

Omer Shapira (Cylance)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Omer Shapira (Cylance)

Omer Shapira (Cylance)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) on the attack with Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) on the attack with Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

Omer Shapira (Cylance) on a solo attack

Omer Shapira (Cylance) on a solo attack
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

Annemiek van Vleuten shadows Amalie Dideriksen

Annemiek van Vleuten shadows Amalie Dideriksen
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour

Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) took her second consecutive stage win in the Boels Ladies Tour. After her victory in Thursday's stage to Gennep, she was again the fastest in Weert.

At the end of a flat stage that saw a long solo escape by Omer Shapira (Cylance), Dideriksen beat Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to the line. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main peloton and continues to lead the race overall.

Covering 124.3 kilometres between Stramproy and Weert, in the north-western corner of Limburg close to the Belgian border, stage 3 was practically flat. In the finish town, an eight-kilometre circuit had to be raced three and a half times, with points and bonus sprints at each crossing of the finish line.

Israeli champion Omer Shapira attacked on her own only six kilometres into the race. There were several attempts by other riders to bridge up to the 23-year-old, but the peloton reeled those groups in again. The bunch came close to catching Shapira, whose advantage was down to 25 seconds with 90 km to go, but the sprinters' teams decided that it was better to let the lone rider sit out front than to have to deal with new attacks.

While the peloton settled down to a more leisurely pace, Shapira continued unabated and increased the gap again. Her advantage maxed out at 3:50 minutes with 32 km left to race and only five kilometres from the start of the local laps in Weert. Having started the stage 4:12 minutes down on orange jersey Annemiek van Vleuten, Shapira had almost raced herself into the virtual lead and was deservedly awarded the prize of most combative rider.

At the first passage of the finish line with 24 km – or three laps – to go, Shapira's lead had gone down to two minutes as the peloton was now racing in earnest. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) went on the chase and caught Shapira just before the bonus sprint with two laps to go. The Israeli could not keep up with these fresh legs and dropped back. The peloton did not want to let Pieters and Brennauer sit in front for too long, bringing them back just before the start of the final lap.

Pieters launched yet another attack, this time without any companions, but a concerted effort by Mitchelton-Scott brought her back just inside two kilometres to go. Lorena Wiebes started her sprint very early, just after the last turn with 400 metres to go, and Amalie Dideriksen came around the 19-year-old Dutchwoman as the finish line came in sight. Lucinda Brand launched a late attempt, but Dideriksen was able to hold her off to take a second stage win in as many days.

“We actually wanted to sprint for Amy today, but then she got in the breakaway on the local laps, twice, even, so we had to change plans. Amy had used a lot of energy, so she did not have the final kick for the sprint any more, and I was next in line. I am not used to winning much, so it is really nice to take another stage,” Dideriksen said after the finish.

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten finished safely within the peloton and will continue to wear the orange leader's jersey on Saturday's decisive stage 4, 154.8km starting and finishing in Sittard-Geleen in the hilly southern parts of Limburg.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:28:04
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:02
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
10Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
12Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
14Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
16Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
17Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
20Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
21Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
22Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
26Lily Williams (USA) United States
27Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
28Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
29Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
31Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
32Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
34Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Leah Thomas (USA) United States
37Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
40Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
41Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
43Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
44Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
45Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
49Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
50Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
51Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
52Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
53Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
54Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
58Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
59Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
60Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
61Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
62Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
64Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
65Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
66Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:48
68Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:50
69Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:52
70Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:06
71Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:03
72Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
74Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:02:10
75Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
76Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
77Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
78Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
79Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:02:12
80Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
81Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
82Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
83Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
84Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:04:37
85Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
86Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women20
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg16
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling14
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies12
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling10
7Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High59
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM8
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport7
10Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team6
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini5
12Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women4
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
14Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women2
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:28:04
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:02
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
6Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
7Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
13Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
15Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
16Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:48
17Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:10
18Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:02:12

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women9:59:44
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:22
3Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:29
4Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:30
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:31
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:33
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:34
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:35
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:37
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:40
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:41
13Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
14Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:43
15Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
16Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
17Leah Thomas (USA) United States0:00:47
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:48
19Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:50
20Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:51
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:54
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
23Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
24Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:55
25Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
26Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:57
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:58
28Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:00
29Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:01:38
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:23
31Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:02:47
32Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:03:14
33Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:32
34Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
35Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:33
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
37Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:49
38Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:50
40Lily Williams (USA) United States0:03:52
41Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
42Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:55
43Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:57
44Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:58
45Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:59
46Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
47Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:00
48Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM0:04:02
49Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:15
50Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:14
51Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:21
52Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:26
53Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:33
54Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
55Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
56Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:43
57Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands0:06:44
58Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:49
59Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:51
60Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:53
61Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
62Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:07:18
63Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:23
64Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:56
65Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:33
66Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:36
67Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:49
68Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:08:53
69Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:08:55
70Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:09:01
71Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:05
72Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:09:21
73Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:09:38
74Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:10:00
75Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
76Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:16
77Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands0:11:37
78Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:11:41
79Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:35
80Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:40
81Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:44
82Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:15:12
83Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:28
84Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:46
85Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:56
86Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:29:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women57pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam50
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg36
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women33
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM27
6Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana26
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women26
8Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies25
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women22
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing21
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling21
12Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
14Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women18
15Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High516
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High516
17Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini15
18Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM14
19Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling14
20Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women12
21Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling11
22Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
23Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
24Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
25Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team8
26Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport7
27Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6
28Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling6
29Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
30Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women13pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana3
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM1
10Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team1
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10:00:28
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:06
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:13
4Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:54
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:48
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:49
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:05
8Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
9Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:14
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:30
11Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:09
12Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:05
13Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:08:09
14Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:08:37
15Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:16
16Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:51
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:13:56
18Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:02
19Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:12

Latest on Cyclingnews