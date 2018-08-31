Image 1 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Omer Shapira (Cylance) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Omer Shapira (Cylance) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) on the attack with Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Omer Shapira (Cylance) on a solo attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Annemiek van Vleuten shadows Amalie Dideriksen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Stage 3 of the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) took her second consecutive stage win in the Boels Ladies Tour. After her victory in Thursday's stage to Gennep, she was again the fastest in Weert.

At the end of a flat stage that saw a long solo escape by Omer Shapira (Cylance), Dideriksen beat Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to the line. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main peloton and continues to lead the race overall.

Covering 124.3 kilometres between Stramproy and Weert, in the north-western corner of Limburg close to the Belgian border, stage 3 was practically flat. In the finish town, an eight-kilometre circuit had to be raced three and a half times, with points and bonus sprints at each crossing of the finish line.

Israeli champion Omer Shapira attacked on her own only six kilometres into the race. There were several attempts by other riders to bridge up to the 23-year-old, but the peloton reeled those groups in again. The bunch came close to catching Shapira, whose advantage was down to 25 seconds with 90 km to go, but the sprinters' teams decided that it was better to let the lone rider sit out front than to have to deal with new attacks.

While the peloton settled down to a more leisurely pace, Shapira continued unabated and increased the gap again. Her advantage maxed out at 3:50 minutes with 32 km left to race and only five kilometres from the start of the local laps in Weert. Having started the stage 4:12 minutes down on orange jersey Annemiek van Vleuten, Shapira had almost raced herself into the virtual lead and was deservedly awarded the prize of most combative rider.

At the first passage of the finish line with 24 km – or three laps – to go, Shapira's lead had gone down to two minutes as the peloton was now racing in earnest. Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) went on the chase and caught Shapira just before the bonus sprint with two laps to go. The Israeli could not keep up with these fresh legs and dropped back. The peloton did not want to let Pieters and Brennauer sit in front for too long, bringing them back just before the start of the final lap.

Pieters launched yet another attack, this time without any companions, but a concerted effort by Mitchelton-Scott brought her back just inside two kilometres to go. Lorena Wiebes started her sprint very early, just after the last turn with 400 metres to go, and Amalie Dideriksen came around the 19-year-old Dutchwoman as the finish line came in sight. Lucinda Brand launched a late attempt, but Dideriksen was able to hold her off to take a second stage win in as many days.

“We actually wanted to sprint for Amy today, but then she got in the breakaway on the local laps, twice, even, so we had to change plans. Amy had used a lot of energy, so she did not have the final kick for the sprint any more, and I was next in line. I am not used to winning much, so it is really nice to take another stage,” Dideriksen said after the finish.

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten finished safely within the peloton and will continue to wear the orange leader's jersey on Saturday's decisive stage 4, 154.8km starting and finishing in Sittard-Geleen in the hilly southern parts of Limburg.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:28:04 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:02 9 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 10 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 16 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 17 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 19 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 20 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 21 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 22 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 Lily Williams (USA) United States 27 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 28 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 29 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 31 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 32 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 34 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 37 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 38 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 40 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 41 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 42 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 43 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 44 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 45 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 46 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 47 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 49 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 50 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 51 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 52 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 53 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 54 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 55 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 56 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 57 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 58 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 59 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 60 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 61 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 62 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 64 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 65 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 66 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:48 68 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:50 69 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:52 70 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:06 71 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:03 72 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 73 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 74 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:02:10 75 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 76 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 77 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 78 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 79 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:02:12 80 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 81 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 82 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 83 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 84 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:04:37 85 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 86 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 20 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 4 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 14 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 12 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 7 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 9 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 9 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 10 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 6 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 5 12 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 2 15 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:28:04 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:02 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 7 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 9 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 11 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 13 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 15 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 16 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:48 17 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:10 18 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:12

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 9:59:44 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:22 3 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:29 4 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:30 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:33 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:34 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:35 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:37 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:40 11 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:41 13 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:42 14 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:43 15 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 16 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 17 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 0:00:47 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:48 19 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:50 20 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:51 21 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:54 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 23 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 24 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:55 25 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:57 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:58 28 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:00 29 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:01:38 30 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:23 31 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:02:47 32 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:03:14 33 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:32 34 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 35 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:33 36 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 37 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:03:49 38 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 39 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:50 40 Lily Williams (USA) United States 0:03:52 41 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 42 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:55 43 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:57 44 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:58 45 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:59 46 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 47 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:00 48 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:04:02 49 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:15 50 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:14 51 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:21 52 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:26 53 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:33 54 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42 55 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 56 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:43 57 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:44 58 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:49 59 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:51 60 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:06:53 61 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 62 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:07:18 63 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:23 64 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:56 65 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:33 66 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:36 67 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:49 68 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:53 69 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:08:55 70 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:09:01 71 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:05 72 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:09:21 73 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:09:38 74 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:10:00 75 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 76 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:16 77 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:37 78 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:11:41 79 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:12:35 80 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:40 81 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:44 82 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:15:12 83 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:28 84 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:20:46 85 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:56 86 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:29:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 57 pts 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 36 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 33 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 27 6 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 7 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 26 8 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 25 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 22 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 21 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 12 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 14 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 18 15 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 16 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 16 17 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 18 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 19 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 14 20 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 21 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 11 22 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 23 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 24 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 25 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 8 26 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 27 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 6 28 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 6 29 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 30 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 3 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 9 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 1 10 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1