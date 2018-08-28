Image 1 of 22 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Emakumeen Bira (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Third-placed Ellen van Dijk wears the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Lisa Brennauer in the red jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) warms down on the rollers after her ride (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) donned the points jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Leah Kirchmann (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) heads to the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) is the best young rider (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Lauren Kitchen (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Jolien Dhoore (Team Mitchelton - Scott), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 Lily Williams (National Team United States), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 Belle De Gast (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Hannah Barnes (Team Canyon-Sram Racing), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 Christine Majerus (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Ellen Van Dijk (Team Sunweb European Champion Jersey), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Gracie Elvin (Team Mitchelton - Scott), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Megan Guarnier (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Elena Pirrone (Astana Women's Team), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) lined up for the Boels Ladies Tour as defending champion, both of the overall race and the starting prologue. Starting last, the Dutch rider lived up to her billing, covering the 3.3-kilometre course in 4:22, and beating her closest competitor Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by a whole seven seconds. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) rounded out an all-Dutch podium.

The city-centre course in Arnhem included a few technical turns, some cobblestones and the inevitable Dutch road furniture. But long straights on a bike path, and along the Rhine riverbank, meant that power output was as important as bike-handling skills, if not more so.

In overcast, but dry conditions, Anabelle Dreville (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals), and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) all briefly occupied the hotseat before Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) set a benchmark time of 4:36.

This was beaten by D'hoore's teammate Sarah Roy who shaved another two seconds off the leading time, but then Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) took the hotseat with a time of 4:31. The Canadian's time stood for a long while many riders failed to best her benchmark. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) all came within two seconds of Kirchmann but could not beat her. Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) was only a few tenths of a second slower.

The last three riders off the start ramp were the three top favourites: European ITT champion Ellen van Dijk bested her teammate's time and took the lead with 4:30. But van Dijk barely got off her bike before penultimate starter, Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, came to the finish, stopping the clock at 4:29.

But this time did not stand for long, either. Annemiek van Vleuten did a great prologue in her time trial world champion's skinsuit, shaving an astonishing seven seconds off van der Breggen's effort for a winning time of 4:22.

"I almost could not believe how big my advantage was, last year in Wageningen it was five seconds on 4.3 km," van Vleuten said in a TV interview before the podium ceremony.

"I rode the course in reconnaissance until I was not allowed to any more, trying to find the perfect line. I really wanted to do my very best. Maybe I could have taken some turns even better, there is always something to improve. But I am preparing for the world championships, today was not a now-or-never day. I took a few risks, but not extremely so."

Van Vleuten will start the first road stage of the race, 137.9 kilometres around Nijmegen, in the orange race leader's jersey. The white jersey for the best U23 rider will be worn by Lisa Klein.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:04:22 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:07 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:08 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:09 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10 7 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:11 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:12 10 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:13 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:14 13 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 14 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:15 17 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:17 18 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 19 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:19 20 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 21 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:20 22 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 23 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 24 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:21 25 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 26 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 27 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 28 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 29 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 30 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 31 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:23 32 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 33 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 34 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:24 35 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 37 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:25 38 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 39 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 40 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:26 41 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 42 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 43 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 44 Lily Williams (USA) United States 0:00:27 45 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:28 46 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 47 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 48 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 49 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:29 50 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 51 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 53 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 54 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 55 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 56 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 57 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 58 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:31 59 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 60 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 61 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 62 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:32 63 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 64 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 65 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:33 66 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 67 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 68 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 69 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:34 70 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 71 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 72 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands 73 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 74 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:35 75 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 76 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 77 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 78 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:00:36 79 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 80 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 81 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 82 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:37 83 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 84 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 85 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:00:38 86 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 87 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:39 88 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 89 Paulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands 90 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:40 91 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) Netherlands 92 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 93 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 94 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:00:41 95 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 96 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 97 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 98 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 99 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:42 100 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:44 101 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:47 102 Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:48 103 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:52 104 Janelle Cole (USA) United States 105 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:53 106 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 25 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 16 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 14 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 12 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 10 7 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 7 10 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 6 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 4 13 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 3 14 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1