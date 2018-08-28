Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins prologue

Time trial world champion takes first leader's jersey for second year in a row

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Emakumeen Bira
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Third-placed Ellen van Dijk wears the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lisa Brennauer in the red jersey
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) warms down on the rollers after her ride
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) donned the points jersey
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Leah Kirchmann (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) heads to the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) is the best young rider
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lauren Kitchen (Team Fdj Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jolien Dhoore (Team Mitchelton - Scott), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lily Williams (National Team United States), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Belle De Gast (Team Parkhotel Valkenburg), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Hannah Barnes (Team Canyon-Sram Racing), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Christine Majerus (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ellen Van Dijk (Team Sunweb European Champion Jersey), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Gracie Elvin (Team Mitchelton - Scott), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Megan Guarnier (Team Boels Dolmans Cycling Team), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elena Pirrone (Astana Women's Team), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) lined up for the Boels Ladies Tour as defending champion, both of the overall race and the starting prologue. Starting last, the Dutch rider lived up to her billing, covering the 3.3-kilometre course in 4:22, and beating her closest competitor Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by a whole seven seconds. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) rounded out an all-Dutch podium.

The city-centre course in Arnhem included a few technical turns, some cobblestones and the inevitable Dutch road furniture. But long straights on a bike path, and along the Rhine riverbank, meant that power output was as important as bike-handling skills, if not more so.

In overcast, but dry conditions, Anabelle Dreville (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals), and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) all briefly occupied the hotseat before Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) set a benchmark time of 4:36.

This was beaten by D'hoore's teammate Sarah Roy who shaved another two seconds off the leading time, but then Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) took the hotseat with a time of 4:31. The Canadian's time stood for a long while many riders failed to best her benchmark. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) all came within two seconds of Kirchmann but could not beat her. Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) was only a few tenths of a second slower.

The last three riders off the start ramp were the three top favourites: European ITT champion Ellen van Dijk bested her teammate's time and took the lead with 4:30. But van Dijk barely got off her bike before penultimate starter, Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, came to the finish, stopping the clock at 4:29.

But this time did not stand for long, either. Annemiek van Vleuten did a great prologue in her time trial world champion's skinsuit, shaving an astonishing seven seconds off van der Breggen's effort for a winning time of 4:22.

"I almost could not believe how big my advantage was, last year in Wageningen it was five seconds on 4.3 km," van Vleuten said in a TV interview before the podium ceremony.

"I rode the course in reconnaissance until I was not allowed to any more, trying to find the perfect line. I really wanted to do my very best. Maybe I could have taken some turns even better, there is always something to improve. But I am preparing for the world championships, today was not a now-or-never day. I took a few risks, but not extremely so."

Van Vleuten will start the first road stage of the race, 137.9 kilometres around Nijmegen, in the orange race leader's jersey. The white jersey for the best U23 rider will be worn by Lisa Klein.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:04:22
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:07
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:08
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:10
7Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:11
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:12
10Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:13
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:14
13Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:15
17Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:17
18Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
19Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:19
20Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
21Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:20
22Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
23Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
24Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:21
25Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
26Leah Thomas (USA) United States
27Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
29Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
30Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:23
32Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
33Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
34Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:24
35Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
37Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:25
38Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
40Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:26
41Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
42Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
43Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
44Lily Williams (USA) United States0:00:27
45Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:28
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
47Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
48Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
49Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:29
50Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
51Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
52Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
54Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
55Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
56Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
57Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:31
59Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
60Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
61Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
62Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:32
63Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
64Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
65Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:33
66Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
67Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
68Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
69Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:34
70Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
71Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
72Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
73Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
74Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:35
75Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
76Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
77Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
78Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:00:36
79Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
80Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
81Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
82Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:37
83Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
84Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
85Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:00:38
86Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
87Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:39
88Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
89Paulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands
90Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:40
91Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) Netherlands
92Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
93Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
94Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:00:41
95Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
96Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
97Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
98Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
99Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:42
100Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:44
101Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:47
102Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:48
103Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:52
104Janelle Cole (USA) United States
105Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:53
106Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women25pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women16
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women14
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High512
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women10
7Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women7
10Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana6
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5
12Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women4
13Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:04:33
2Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:00:10
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:13
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:15
8Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:17
9Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:18
10Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:19
12Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:00:20
13Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:22
15Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:24
16Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:25
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:27
18Paulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands0:00:28
19Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:29
20Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:30
21Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:37
22Janelle Cole (USA) United States0:00:41
23Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:42

