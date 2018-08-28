Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins prologue
Time trial world champion takes first leader's jersey for second year in a row
Prologue: Arnhem -
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) lined up for the Boels Ladies Tour as defending champion, both of the overall race and the starting prologue. Starting last, the Dutch rider lived up to her billing, covering the 3.3-kilometre course in 4:22, and beating her closest competitor Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by a whole seven seconds. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) rounded out an all-Dutch podium.
The city-centre course in Arnhem included a few technical turns, some cobblestones and the inevitable Dutch road furniture. But long straights on a bike path, and along the Rhine riverbank, meant that power output was as important as bike-handling skills, if not more so.
In overcast, but dry conditions, Anabelle Dreville (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Rozanne Slik (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals), and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) all briefly occupied the hotseat before Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) set a benchmark time of 4:36.
This was beaten by D'hoore's teammate Sarah Roy who shaved another two seconds off the leading time, but then Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) took the hotseat with a time of 4:31. The Canadian's time stood for a long while many riders failed to best her benchmark. Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), and Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) all came within two seconds of Kirchmann but could not beat her. Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) was only a few tenths of a second slower.
The last three riders off the start ramp were the three top favourites: European ITT champion Ellen van Dijk bested her teammate's time and took the lead with 4:30. But van Dijk barely got off her bike before penultimate starter, Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, came to the finish, stopping the clock at 4:29.
But this time did not stand for long, either. Annemiek van Vleuten did a great prologue in her time trial world champion's skinsuit, shaving an astonishing seven seconds off van der Breggen's effort for a winning time of 4:22.
"I almost could not believe how big my advantage was, last year in Wageningen it was five seconds on 4.3 km," van Vleuten said in a TV interview before the podium ceremony.
"I rode the course in reconnaissance until I was not allowed to any more, trying to find the perfect line. I really wanted to do my very best. Maybe I could have taken some turns even better, there is always something to improve. But I am preparing for the world championships, today was not a now-or-never day. I took a few risks, but not extremely so."
Van Vleuten will start the first road stage of the race, 137.9 kilometres around Nijmegen, in the orange race leader's jersey. The white jersey for the best U23 rider will be worn by Lisa Klein.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:04:22
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:07
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:08
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:10
|7
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:12
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:13
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:14
|13
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:15
|17
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:17
|18
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|19
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:19
|20
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|21
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:20
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|23
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|24
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:21
|25
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|26
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|27
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|29
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|30
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:23
|32
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|33
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|34
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:24
|35
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|37
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|38
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|39
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|40
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:26
|41
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|42
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|43
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|0:00:27
|45
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:28
|46
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|48
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:29
|50
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|54
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|55
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|56
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|57
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:31
|59
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|60
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|62
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:32
|63
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|65
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:33
|66
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|67
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|68
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|69
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:34
|70
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|71
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
|73
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|74
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:35
|75
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|76
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|77
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|78
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:00:36
|79
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|80
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|81
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|82
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:37
|83
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|84
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|85
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:00:38
|86
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|87
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:39
|88
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|89
|Paulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|90
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:40
|91
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) Netherlands
|92
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|93
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|94
|Margot Clyne (USA) United States
|0:00:41
|95
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|96
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|97
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|98
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|99
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:42
|100
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:44
|101
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|102
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:48
|103
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:52
|104
|Janelle Cole (USA) United States
|105
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:53
|106
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|12
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|7
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|4
|13
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|14
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:04:33
|2
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:13
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:15
|8
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:17
|9
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|10
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:20
|13
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:22
|15
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:24
|16
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:25
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:27
|18
|Paulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:28
|19
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:29
|20
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:30
|21
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:37
|22
|Janelle Cole (USA) United States
|0:00:41
|23
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:42
