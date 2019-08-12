Trending

BinckBank Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 1 in Hulst

Irish champion beats Theuns and Teunissen in sprint

Image 1 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the red points jersey at BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the red points jersey at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

Logan Owen (EF Education First)

Logan Owen (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

Logan Owen (EF Education First)

Logan Owen (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep / Peloton / Rain / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 1

Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep / Peloton / Rain / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

Lluis Mas (Movistar) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour

Lluis Mas (Movistar) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton during the first stage of BinckBank Tour

The peloton during the first stage of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Marcel Sieberg during the first stage of BinckBank Tour

Marcel Sieberg during the first stage of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour and wears the red points jersey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour and wears the red points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

Lars Ytting Bak of Denmark and Team Dimension Data / Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles / Aaron Verwilst of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 1

Lars Ytting Bak of Denmark and Team Dimension Data / Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles / Aaron Verwilst of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 1
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the BinckBank Tour, taking the race lead in a wet sprint finish in Hulst. Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) took second, while Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) finished third.

Bahrain-Merida and Trek-Segafredo led the way in the closing kilometres, and in the closing metres Theuns looked set for victory after a strong lead-out. On the line, however, it was Bennett who jumped from behind a boxed-in Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), hitting the wind at just the right time to speed past and take his ninth win of the season.

“I’m really happy,” said Bennett after the stage. “It’s my first win in this [national champion’s] jersey and I’m happy that it’s come sooner rather than later. I’m delighted.

“It was pretty dangerous. I was just trying to keep up front. The guys did a good job keeping me there and I kept in a good position in the last 2km and just tried to hold on to the bigger trains. I just tried to stay out of trouble really.

“To be honest, I was nervous with the rain, I had a few skids in the race. But it was good, I can’t complain.”

Bennett takes the green leader’s jersey into stage two, another flat stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie. Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data) lie in second and third, two and three second down respectively, after taking bonus seconds at the ‘golden kilometre’ sector.

How it unfolded

Wet weather greeted the peloton on the first day of the race, a 167.2km race from Beveren in Belgium to Hulst, just across the border in the Netherlands. The riders would take the scenic route between the two towns, which are only around 20km away from each other, and would tackle six short cobbled sectors along the way.

Wisniowski and Bak were joined in the first break of the race by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), with the four men getting away in the opening kilometre for what would be scant reward on a day certain to see a sprint finish.

Their advantage would peak at a handful of minutes before the inevitable catch late on, though Planckaert did come away with a consolation prize, winning both intermediate sprints to take the black combativity jersey.

Most of the riders passed the cobbled sectors without worry, though Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was a notable name to hit the deck on the Zoentberm sector along with Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale).

Wisniowski was the final holdout from the break, holding on until the 3km mark as the peloton, led by Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida, charged onwards to the finish. Trek took over in the final kilometre, with Teunissen close behind working for Groenewegen.

Further back, Bennett was bumping shoulders as he battled for position, and eventually worked his way up to Groenewegen’s wheel. Theuns opened up the sprint first and looked all set for victory until Bennett came around the outside to sneak past in the dying metres.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:42:57
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
15Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
17Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
19Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
20Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
21Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
26Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
27Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
28Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
29Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
30Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
33Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
35Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
38Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
39Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
41Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
44Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
47Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
48Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
49Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
50Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
53Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
55Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
56Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
57Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
58Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
59Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
61Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
62Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
69Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
70Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
71Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
74Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
77Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
78Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
79Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
80Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
82Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
83Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
86Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
87Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
89Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
93Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
97Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
98Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
99Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
100Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
101Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
102Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
105Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
107Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
108Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
110Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
115Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
117Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
118Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
119Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
120Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
121Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
122Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
123Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
124Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
125Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
127Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
128Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
130Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
131Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
133Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:31
134Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
135Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:09
136Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:16
138Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
140Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
142Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:53
143Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:57
144Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
145Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
146Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:00
147Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
148Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:27
150Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:33
151Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
152Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:02:35
153Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:44
154Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:03
155Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:12
156Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:25
157Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
158Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFWinner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles11pts
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team9
3Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
4Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data5
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Primus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles12pts
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team10
3Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
4Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data6
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo25
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates19
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida17
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert15
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma13
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos12
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team3pts
2Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data2
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team3pts
2Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data2
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data3pts
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11:08:51
2UAE Team Emirates
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Trek-Segafredo
5Bora-Hansgrohe
6Team Sunweb
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Katusha-Alpecin
9Lotto Soudal
10Team Jumbo-Visma
11CCC Team
12Dimension Data
13Bahrain-Merida
14Roompot-Charles
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
16Mitchelton-Scott
17Team Ineos
18EF Education First
19Groupama-FDJ
20Movistar Team
21Astana Pro Team
22Wallonie Bruxelles
23Total Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:42:47
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:02
3Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:00:03
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:06
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:00:10
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
11Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
17Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
21Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
22Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
23Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
26Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
29Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
30Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
31Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
35Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
37Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
40Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
41Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
43Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
46Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
49Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
50Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
51Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
52Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
54Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
56Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
57Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
58Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
59Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
60Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
62Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
68Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
69Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
70Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
71Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
74Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
77Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
78Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
79Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
80Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
82Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
83Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
86Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
87Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
89Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
93Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
97Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
98Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
99Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
100Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
101Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
102Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
105Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
107Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
108Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
110Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
115Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
117Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
118Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
119Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
120Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
121Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
122Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
123Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
124Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
125Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
127Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
128Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
130Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
131Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:35
133Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:41
134Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:07
135Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
136Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:22
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:26
138Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:40
139Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:43
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:56
142Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:03
143Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:07
144Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
145Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
146Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:10
147Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:16
148Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:37
150Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
151Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
152Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:02:45
153Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:54
154Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
155Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:22
156Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:35
157Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
158Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie

Primus check point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles23pts
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team19
3Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
4Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data11
5Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo25
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates19
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida17
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert15
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma13
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos12
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11:08:51
2UAE Team Emirates
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Trek-Segafredo
5Bora-Hansgrohe
6Team Sunweb
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Katusha-Alpecin
9Lotto Soudal
10Team Jumbo-Visma
11CCC Team
12Dimension Data
13Bahrain-Merida
14Roompot-Charles
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
16Mitchelton-Scott
17Team Ineos
18EF Education First
19Groupama-FDJ
20Movistar Team
21Astana Pro Team
22Wallonie Bruxelles
23Total Direct Energie

