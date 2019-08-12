Image 1 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the red points jersey at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) crashed during stage 1 of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Logan Owen (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Logan Owen (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep / Peloton / Rain / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Lluis Mas (Movistar) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 The peloton during the first stage of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Marcel Sieberg during the first stage of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) during the first stage of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour and wears the red points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the first stage of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Lars Ytting Bak of Denmark and Team Dimension Data / Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles / Aaron Verwilst of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise / Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the BinckBank Tour, taking the race lead in a wet sprint finish in Hulst. Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) took second, while Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) finished third.

Bahrain-Merida and Trek-Segafredo led the way in the closing kilometres, and in the closing metres Theuns looked set for victory after a strong lead-out. On the line, however, it was Bennett who jumped from behind a boxed-in Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), hitting the wind at just the right time to speed past and take his ninth win of the season.

“I’m really happy,” said Bennett after the stage. “It’s my first win in this [national champion’s] jersey and I’m happy that it’s come sooner rather than later. I’m delighted.

“It was pretty dangerous. I was just trying to keep up front. The guys did a good job keeping me there and I kept in a good position in the last 2km and just tried to hold on to the bigger trains. I just tried to stay out of trouble really.

“To be honest, I was nervous with the rain, I had a few skids in the race. But it was good, I can’t complain.”

Bennett takes the green leader’s jersey into stage two, another flat stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie. Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data) lie in second and third, two and three second down respectively, after taking bonus seconds at the ‘golden kilometre’ sector.

How it unfolded

Wet weather greeted the peloton on the first day of the race, a 167.2km race from Beveren in Belgium to Hulst, just across the border in the Netherlands. The riders would take the scenic route between the two towns, which are only around 20km away from each other, and would tackle six short cobbled sectors along the way.

Wisniowski and Bak were joined in the first break of the race by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), with the four men getting away in the opening kilometre for what would be scant reward on a day certain to see a sprint finish.

Their advantage would peak at a handful of minutes before the inevitable catch late on, though Planckaert did come away with a consolation prize, winning both intermediate sprints to take the black combativity jersey.

Most of the riders passed the cobbled sectors without worry, though Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was a notable name to hit the deck on the Zoentberm sector along with Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale).

Wisniowski was the final holdout from the break, holding on until the 3km mark as the peloton, led by Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida, charged onwards to the finish. Trek took over in the final kilometre, with Teunissen close behind working for Groenewegen.

Further back, Bennett was bumping shoulders as he battled for position, and eventually worked his way up to Groenewegen’s wheel. Theuns opened up the sprint first and looked all set for victory until Bennett came around the outside to sneak past in the dying metres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:42:57 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 19 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 24 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 27 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 29 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 33 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 47 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 48 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 49 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 55 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 56 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 57 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 58 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 59 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 61 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 62 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 69 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 70 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 74 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 75 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 77 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 79 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 80 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 81 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 82 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 83 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 86 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 87 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 89 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 93 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 97 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 98 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 99 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 100 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 101 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 102 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 107 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 108 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 110 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 115 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 119 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 120 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 121 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 122 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 123 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 124 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 125 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 127 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 129 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 130 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 131 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 133 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 134 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 135 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 136 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:16 138 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 140 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46 142 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:53 143 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:57 144 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 146 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:00 147 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 148 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:27 150 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 151 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:35 153 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:44 154 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:03 155 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:12 156 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:25 157 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 158 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 11 pts 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 9 3 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 4 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 5 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Primus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 12 pts 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 10 3 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 4 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 6 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 19 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 17 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 12 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 2 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 2 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11:08:51 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Team Sunweb 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Katusha-Alpecin 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 11 CCC Team 12 Dimension Data 13 Bahrain-Merida 14 Roompot-Charles 15 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 16 Mitchelton-Scott 17 Team Ineos 18 EF Education First 19 Groupama-FDJ 20 Movistar Team 21 Astana Pro Team 22 Wallonie Bruxelles 23 Total Direct Energie

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:42:47 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:02 3 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:03 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 11 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 17 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 21 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 26 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 29 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 31 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 35 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 37 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 43 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 49 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 50 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 52 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 56 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 57 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 58 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 59 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 60 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 62 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 63 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 67 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 68 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 69 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 70 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 74 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 75 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 77 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 79 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 80 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 81 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 82 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 83 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 86 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 87 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 89 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 93 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 97 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 98 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 99 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 100 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 101 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 102 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 107 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 108 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 110 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data 115 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 119 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 120 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 121 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 122 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 123 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 124 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 125 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 127 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 129 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 130 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 131 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:35 133 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:41 134 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07 135 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 136 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:22 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:26 138 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:40 139 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 142 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:03 143 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:07 144 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 146 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:10 147 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:16 148 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:37 150 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:43 151 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:45 153 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:54 154 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 155 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:22 156 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:35 157 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 158 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie

Primus check point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 23 pts 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 19 3 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 4 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 11 5 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 19 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 17 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 12 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10