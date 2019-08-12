BinckBank Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 1 in Hulst
Irish champion beats Theuns and Teunissen in sprint
Stage 1: Beveren - Hulst
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the BinckBank Tour, taking the race lead in a wet sprint finish in Hulst. Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) took second, while Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) finished third.
Bahrain-Merida and Trek-Segafredo led the way in the closing kilometres, and in the closing metres Theuns looked set for victory after a strong lead-out. On the line, however, it was Bennett who jumped from behind a boxed-in Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), hitting the wind at just the right time to speed past and take his ninth win of the season.
“I’m really happy,” said Bennett after the stage. “It’s my first win in this [national champion’s] jersey and I’m happy that it’s come sooner rather than later. I’m delighted.
“It was pretty dangerous. I was just trying to keep up front. The guys did a good job keeping me there and I kept in a good position in the last 2km and just tried to hold on to the bigger trains. I just tried to stay out of trouble really.
“To be honest, I was nervous with the rain, I had a few skids in the race. But it was good, I can’t complain.”
Bennett takes the green leader’s jersey into stage two, another flat stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie. Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data) lie in second and third, two and three second down respectively, after taking bonus seconds at the ‘golden kilometre’ sector.
How it unfolded
Wet weather greeted the peloton on the first day of the race, a 167.2km race from Beveren in Belgium to Hulst, just across the border in the Netherlands. The riders would take the scenic route between the two towns, which are only around 20km away from each other, and would tackle six short cobbled sectors along the way.
Wisniowski and Bak were joined in the first break of the race by Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), with the four men getting away in the opening kilometre for what would be scant reward on a day certain to see a sprint finish.
Their advantage would peak at a handful of minutes before the inevitable catch late on, though Planckaert did come away with a consolation prize, winning both intermediate sprints to take the black combativity jersey.
Most of the riders passed the cobbled sectors without worry, though Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was a notable name to hit the deck on the Zoentberm sector along with Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale).
Wisniowski was the final holdout from the break, holding on until the 3km mark as the peloton, led by Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida, charged onwards to the finish. Trek took over in the final kilometre, with Teunissen close behind working for Groenewegen.
Further back, Bennett was bumping shoulders as he battled for position, and eventually worked his way up to Groenewegen’s wheel. Theuns opened up the sprint first and looked all set for victory until Bennett came around the outside to sneak past in the dying metres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:42:57
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|19
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|24
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|27
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|29
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|33
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|46
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|47
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|48
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|55
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|56
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|58
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|62
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|70
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|74
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|76
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|77
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|79
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|80
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|81
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|86
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|89
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|93
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|97
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|98
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|99
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|100
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|102
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|108
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|110
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|115
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|119
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|121
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|122
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|125
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|127
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|130
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:25
|133
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|134
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|135
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:09
|136
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:16
|138
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|140
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|141
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|142
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:53
|143
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:57
|144
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|146
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:00
|147
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:06
|148
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:27
|150
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|151
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:35
|153
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:44
|154
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:03
|155
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:12
|156
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:25
|157
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|158
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|11
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|9
|3
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|4
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|5
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|10
|3
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|4
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|6
|5
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|12
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11:08:51
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|CCC Team
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Roompot-Charles
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|16
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Team Ineos
|18
|EF Education First
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:42:47
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:03
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|11
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|21
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|26
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|29
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|31
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|35
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|37
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|43
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|49
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|52
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|56
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|57
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|59
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|70
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|74
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|76
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|77
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|79
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|80
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|81
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|86
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|89
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|93
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|97
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|98
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|99
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|100
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|102
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|108
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|110
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|115
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|119
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|121
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|122
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|125
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|127
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|130
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:35
|133
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:41
|134
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|135
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|136
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:26
|138
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:40
|139
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:56
|142
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:03
|143
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:07
|144
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|146
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:10
|147
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:16
|148
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:37
|150
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|151
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:45
|153
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:54
|154
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|155
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:22
|156
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:35
|157
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|158
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
