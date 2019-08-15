Trending

BinckBank Tour: Wellens wins stage 4

Breakaway sticks in rainy stage to Houffalize

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) snatched victory from Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) on stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) on stage 4

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton during stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton rides through the rain on stage 4

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Carlos Verona (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) snatched victory from Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) on stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) during stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Breakaway: Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team / Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb / Jay McCarthy of Australia and Team Bora-Hansgrohe / Simon Clarke of Australia and Team EF Education First / Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep / Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep / Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Stan Dewulf of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team Jumbo-Visma / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Wellens takes the race lead on stage 4

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) snatched victory from Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) on stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour. The experienced Lotto Soudal rider allowed Hirschi to lead out the sprint to the line in Houffalize with over 150m to go before coming through to take the win by a matter of inches. Fellow breakaway companion Laurens De Plus (Jumbo Visma) finished a distant third on the stage. The win marked Lotto Soudal’s first victory since the tragic death of Bjorg Lambrecht earlier in the month.

Wellens now leads Hirschi by four seconds in the general classification after overnight leader Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) was dropped earlier in the stage.

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain Merida) had been in the final break but was unable to match the leading three riders on the last set of climbs, with the Spaniard bringing home a small chase group at 23 seconds.

The trio of Wellens, De Plus and Hirschi broke clear on the final ascent of the 96.2km stage after several early breaks attempted to split the main field on the climbs that routinely peppered the course.

Iljo Keisse (QuickStep) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal) were the first riders to attack on the first of three ascents of the Cote de Saint-Roch and they quickly opened up a gap that moved out to almost two minutes. They continued to lead the race on the second time up the climb but on the Cote Rue Bois, with 50km remaining, De Plus attacked and split the main field.

The acceleration from the Jumbo Visma rider ended the early break's hopes and soon there were nine riders out front with De Plus joined by Wellens, Dewulf, Keisse, Stybar, Gren Van Avermaet, Soren Kragh Andersen, Jay McCarthy, and Simon Clarke.

The stellar group was only able to pull out a gap of 13 seconds before Wellens made a brief solo venture. He too was caught before the final ascent of the Cote de Saint-Roch saw De Plus accelerate once more. This time only Wellens and Hirschi could follow, with the young Sunweb rider looking a class above whenever the leaders hit a wet corner or descent.

Cortina made it four leaders with an attack of his own as the chase began to fragment. With 15km to go De Plus accelerated once more and the Spaniard was unable to follow as QuickStep and Dimension Data struggled to mount a chase and the gap to the trio extended to 45 seconds.

On paper Hirschi was the fastest but Wellens' experience and local knowledge were key. When the young Sunweb rider opened his sprint from too far out the Lotto rider neatly moved into the Swiss rider's slipstream. When the road rose gently before the line and the Sunweb rider's legs began to fade Wellens sensed his moment and came through on the right hand side to take the win.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:20:41
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:05
4Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:23
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:26
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:33
9Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
18Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:01:33
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:01
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:18
25Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
26Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
31Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
32Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
33Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
34Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
35Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:05:00
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:03
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
42Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
43Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:08
47Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:10
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:12
50Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:43
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
52Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
53Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:11:08
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
55Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
57Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
58Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:11:15
59Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
61Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
63Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
64Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
66Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
67Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
68Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
70Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
76Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
77Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
78Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
80Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:15:07
81Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
84Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
85Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
86Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
87Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
89Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
90Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
91Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
92Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
94Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
95Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
96Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
98Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
99Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
100Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
101Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
104Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
105Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
107Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
108Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
109Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
110Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
111Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
112Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
113Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
114Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
115Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
116Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
117Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
118Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
119Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
120Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
123Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
124Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
125Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
126Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
127Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
128Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
129Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
130Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
131Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
133Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
136Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
137Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
138Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
139Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
140Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
141Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
142Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
145Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
147Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
148Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
149Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:15:18
150Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNSOlivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
3Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Primus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma10pts
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb8
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal30pts
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb25
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida19
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data15
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma13
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb12
9Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott11
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb2
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb3pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb7:03:09
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:47
3Lotto Soudal0:01:49
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:22
5AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
6Astana Pro Team0:06:52
7Katusha-Alpecin0:09:33
8Mitchelton-Scott0:09:40
9Groupama-FDJ0:09:43
10EF Education First0:11:08
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:32
12Team Ineos0:14:49
13Dimension Data0:15:00
14CCC Team0:15:38
15Trek-Segafredo0:19:44
16UAE Team Emirates0:23:46
17Bahrain-Merida0:25:39
18Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:24
19Movistar Team0:27:34
20Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:30:09
21Wallonie Bruxelles0:31:30
22Roompot-Charles0:36:31
23Total Direct Energie0:40:23

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:32:46
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:04
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:14
4Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:38
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:42
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:49
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
14Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
19Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
21Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:17
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:02:34
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:02:38
24Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
26Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
30Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
31Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
32Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:04:28
33Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:44
34Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:05:12
35Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:13
36Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
38Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:24
43Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:26
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
45Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:43
46Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:38
47Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:50
48Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:08:37
49Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:40
50Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:59
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
52Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
53Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:11:21
54Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:24
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
56Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
57Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:11:29
58Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:31
59Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
62Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
63Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
64Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
65Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
68Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
70Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
71Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:12:41
74Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:14
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:07
76Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:24
77Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:53
78Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:13
79Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:15:15
80Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
81Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:16
82Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
83Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:17
84Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:15:20
85Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:15:23
86Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
87Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
88Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
90Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
91Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
93Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
94Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
95Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
96Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
97Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
99Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
100Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
101Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
102Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
104Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
106Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
107Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
109Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
110Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
112Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
113Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
114Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
115Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
118Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:16:27
119Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:16:28
120Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:16:32
121Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:35
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:16:39
123Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:44
124Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
125Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:49
126Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:16:55
127Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:06
128Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:17:32
129Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:17:39
130Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:46
131Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:17:48
132Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:17:50
133Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:19:12
134Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:19:15
135Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:32
136Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:14
137Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:21
138Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:20:24
139Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:20:33
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:48
141Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:22:33
142Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:29
143Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
144Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:15
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:29:12
146Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:32:00
147Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:32:13
148Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:40
149Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:41
150Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:35:32

Primus check point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles57pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise24
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team19
4Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma14
6Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
7Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
8Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles12
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles12
10Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles11
11Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data11
12Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
13Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team10
14Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin9
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb8
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6
19Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe4
22Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data2
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
24Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe90pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates66
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma60
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo40
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert38
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma35
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise35
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos31
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida30
11Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep28
12Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb25
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma22
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida19
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team19
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data15
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb12
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
22Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team12
23Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott11
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb40:40:12
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:47
3Lotto Soudal0:01:49
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:22
5AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
6Astana Pro Team0:06:52
7Katusha-Alpecin0:09:33
8Mitchelton-Scott0:09:40
9Groupama-FDJ0:09:43
10EF Education First0:11:08
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:32
12Team Ineos0:14:49
13Dimension Data0:15:00
14CCC Team0:15:38
15Trek-Segafredo0:19:44
16UAE Team Emirates0:23:46
17Bahrain-Merida0:25:39
18Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:24
19Movistar Team0:27:34
20Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:30:09
21Wallonie Bruxelles0:33:39
22Roompot-Charles0:36:31
23Total Direct Energie0:40:23

 

