Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) snatched victory from Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) on stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour. The experienced Lotto Soudal rider allowed Hirschi to lead out the sprint to the line in Houffalize with over 150m to go before coming through to take the win by a matter of inches. Fellow breakaway companion Laurens De Plus (Jumbo Visma) finished a distant third on the stage. The win marked Lotto Soudal’s first victory since the tragic death of Bjorg Lambrecht earlier in the month.

Wellens now leads Hirschi by four seconds in the general classification after overnight leader Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) was dropped earlier in the stage.

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain Merida) had been in the final break but was unable to match the leading three riders on the last set of climbs, with the Spaniard bringing home a small chase group at 23 seconds.

The trio of Wellens, De Plus and Hirschi broke clear on the final ascent of the 96.2km stage after several early breaks attempted to split the main field on the climbs that routinely peppered the course.

Iljo Keisse (QuickStep) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal) were the first riders to attack on the first of three ascents of the Cote de Saint-Roch and they quickly opened up a gap that moved out to almost two minutes. They continued to lead the race on the second time up the climb but on the Cote Rue Bois, with 50km remaining, De Plus attacked and split the main field.

The acceleration from the Jumbo Visma rider ended the early break's hopes and soon there were nine riders out front with De Plus joined by Wellens, Dewulf, Keisse, Stybar, Gren Van Avermaet, Soren Kragh Andersen, Jay McCarthy, and Simon Clarke.

The stellar group was only able to pull out a gap of 13 seconds before Wellens made a brief solo venture. He too was caught before the final ascent of the Cote de Saint-Roch saw De Plus accelerate once more. This time only Wellens and Hirschi could follow, with the young Sunweb rider looking a class above whenever the leaders hit a wet corner or descent.

Cortina made it four leaders with an attack of his own as the chase began to fragment. With 15km to go De Plus accelerated once more and the Spaniard was unable to follow as QuickStep and Dimension Data struggled to mount a chase and the gap to the trio extended to 45 seconds.

On paper Hirschi was the fastest but Wellens' experience and local knowledge were key. When the young Sunweb rider opened his sprint from too far out the Lotto rider neatly moved into the Swiss rider's slipstream. When the road rose gently before the line and the Sunweb rider's legs began to fade Wellens sensed his moment and came through on the right hand side to take the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:20:41 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05 4 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:23 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:26 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:01:33 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:01 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:18 25 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 26 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 31 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 34 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:00 37 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:03 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:08 47 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:10 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:12 50 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:43 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:11:08 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 55 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 57 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 58 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:11:15 59 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 61 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 63 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 64 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 66 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 67 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 70 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 72 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 74 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 76 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 77 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 78 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 80 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:15:07 81 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 84 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 85 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 87 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 89 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 91 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 92 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 94 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 95 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 96 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 98 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 99 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 100 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 105 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 107 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 109 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 111 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 112 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 113 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 115 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 117 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 120 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 123 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 125 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 126 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 127 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 128 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 129 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 130 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 131 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 133 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 136 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 137 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 138 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 139 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 140 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 141 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 142 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 145 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 147 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 148 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 149 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:15:18 150 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles DNS Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 3 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Primus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 pts 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 8 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 pts 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 25 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 15 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 12 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 11 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 2 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 7:03:09 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 3 Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 6 Astana Pro Team 0:06:52 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:33 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:40 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:09:43 10 EF Education First 0:11:08 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:32 12 Team Ineos 0:14:49 13 Dimension Data 0:15:00 14 CCC Team 0:15:38 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:19:44 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:23:46 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:25:39 18 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:24 19 Movistar Team 0:27:34 20 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:30:09 21 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:31:30 22 Roompot-Charles 0:36:31 23 Total Direct Energie 0:40:23

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:32:46 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:04 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14 4 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:42 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:49 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 21 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:17 22 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:02:34 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:38 24 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 30 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 32 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:04:28 33 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44 34 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:05:12 35 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:13 36 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 38 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:24 43 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:26 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:43 46 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:38 47 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:50 48 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:37 49 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:40 50 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:59 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:21 54 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:24 55 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 56 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 57 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:11:29 58 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:31 59 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 62 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 63 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 64 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 65 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 70 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 71 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:12:41 74 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:14 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:07 76 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:24 77 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:53 78 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:13 79 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:15:15 80 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 81 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:16 82 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 83 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:17 84 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:15:20 85 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:15:23 86 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 87 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 88 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 90 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 91 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 93 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 94 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 96 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 97 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 99 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 101 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 102 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 106 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 107 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 109 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 110 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 112 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 113 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 115 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 118 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:27 119 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:16:28 120 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:32 121 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:35 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:39 123 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:44 124 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 125 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:49 126 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:16:55 127 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:06 128 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:17:32 129 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:17:39 130 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:46 131 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:17:48 132 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:50 133 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:12 134 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:19:15 135 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:32 136 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:14 137 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:21 138 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:20:24 139 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:20:33 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:48 141 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:33 142 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:29 143 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 144 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:15 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:29:12 146 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:00 147 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:13 148 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:40 149 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:41 150 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:35:32

Primus check point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 57 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 19 4 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 6 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 7 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 8 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 12 9 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 12 10 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 11 11 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 11 12 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 13 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 10 14 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 9 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 8 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 19 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 22 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 2 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 66 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 40 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 38 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 31 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 30 11 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 12 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 25 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 19 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 19 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 15 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 12 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 22 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 12 23 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 11 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10