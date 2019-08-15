BinckBank Tour: Wellens wins stage 4
Breakaway sticks in rainy stage to Houffalize
Stage 4: Houffalize - Houffalize
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) snatched victory from Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) on stage 4 of the BinckBank Tour. The experienced Lotto Soudal rider allowed Hirschi to lead out the sprint to the line in Houffalize with over 150m to go before coming through to take the win by a matter of inches. Fellow breakaway companion Laurens De Plus (Jumbo Visma) finished a distant third on the stage. The win marked Lotto Soudal’s first victory since the tragic death of Bjorg Lambrecht earlier in the month.
Wellens now leads Hirschi by four seconds in the general classification after overnight leader Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) was dropped earlier in the stage.
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain Merida) had been in the final break but was unable to match the leading three riders on the last set of climbs, with the Spaniard bringing home a small chase group at 23 seconds.
The trio of Wellens, De Plus and Hirschi broke clear on the final ascent of the 96.2km stage after several early breaks attempted to split the main field on the climbs that routinely peppered the course.
Iljo Keisse (QuickStep) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal) were the first riders to attack on the first of three ascents of the Cote de Saint-Roch and they quickly opened up a gap that moved out to almost two minutes. They continued to lead the race on the second time up the climb but on the Cote Rue Bois, with 50km remaining, De Plus attacked and split the main field.
The acceleration from the Jumbo Visma rider ended the early break's hopes and soon there were nine riders out front with De Plus joined by Wellens, Dewulf, Keisse, Stybar, Gren Van Avermaet, Soren Kragh Andersen, Jay McCarthy, and Simon Clarke.
The stellar group was only able to pull out a gap of 13 seconds before Wellens made a brief solo venture. He too was caught before the final ascent of the Cote de Saint-Roch saw De Plus accelerate once more. This time only Wellens and Hirschi could follow, with the young Sunweb rider looking a class above whenever the leaders hit a wet corner or descent.
Cortina made it four leaders with an attack of his own as the chase began to fragment. With 15km to go De Plus accelerated once more and the Spaniard was unable to follow as QuickStep and Dimension Data struggled to mount a chase and the gap to the trio extended to 45 seconds.
On paper Hirschi was the fastest but Wellens' experience and local knowledge were key. When the young Sunweb rider opened his sprint from too far out the Lotto rider neatly moved into the Swiss rider's slipstream. When the road rose gently before the line and the Sunweb rider's legs began to fade Wellens sensed his moment and came through on the right hand side to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:20:41
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|4
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:23
|5
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:01:33
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:01
|24
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:18
|25
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|26
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|31
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:00
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:03
|39
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:08
|47
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:10
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:12
|50
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:43
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:11:08
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|55
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|57
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|58
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:11:15
|59
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|63
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|64
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|67
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|70
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|77
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|78
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|80
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:15:07
|81
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|84
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|85
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|87
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|89
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|91
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|92
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|93
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|94
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|95
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|100
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|105
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|110
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|111
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|112
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|120
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|123
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|125
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|126
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|131
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|133
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|136
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|137
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|138
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|139
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|140
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|141
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|142
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|145
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|147
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|149
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:15:18
|150
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNS
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|pts
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|8
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|pts
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|25
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|5
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|15
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|7:03:09
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:22
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:52
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:33
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:40
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:43
|10
|EF Education First
|0:11:08
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:32
|12
|Team Ineos
|0:14:49
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:15:00
|14
|CCC Team
|0:15:38
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:44
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:46
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:39
|18
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:24
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:27:34
|20
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:30:09
|21
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:31:30
|22
|Roompot-Charles
|0:36:31
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|0:40:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:32:46
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:04
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|4
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:38
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:42
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:49
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|21
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:17
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:02:34
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:38
|24
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|30
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|32
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:04:28
|33
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:44
|34
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:05:12
|35
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:13
|36
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|38
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:24
|43
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:26
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:43
|46
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:38
|47
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:50
|48
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:37
|49
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:40
|50
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:59
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:21
|54
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:24
|55
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|57
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:11:29
|58
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:31
|59
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|62
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|63
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|64
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|65
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|71
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:12:41
|74
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:14
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:07
|76
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:24
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:53
|78
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:13
|79
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:15
|80
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|81
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:16
|82
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|83
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:17
|84
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:15:20
|85
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:15:23
|86
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|87
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|88
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|89
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|90
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|91
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|93
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|94
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|97
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|99
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|101
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|102
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|106
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|109
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|112
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|115
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|118
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:27
|119
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:16:28
|120
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:32
|121
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:35
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:39
|123
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:44
|124
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:49
|126
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:55
|127
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:06
|128
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:17:32
|129
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:17:39
|130
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:46
|131
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:48
|132
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:50
|133
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:12
|134
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:19:15
|135
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:32
|136
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:14
|137
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:21
|138
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:20:24
|139
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:20:33
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:48
|141
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:33
|142
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:29
|143
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|144
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:15
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:29:12
|146
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:32:00
|147
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:13
|148
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:40
|149
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:41
|150
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:35:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|57
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|19
|4
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|7
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|8
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|9
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|12
|10
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|11
|11
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|11
|12
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|13
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|10
|14
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|19
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|22
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|2
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|24
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|38
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|31
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|11
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|12
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|25
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|19
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|15
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|22
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|40:40:12
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:22
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:52
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:33
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:40
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:43
|10
|EF Education First
|0:11:08
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:32
|12
|Team Ineos
|0:14:49
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:15:00
|14
|CCC Team
|0:15:38
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:44
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:46
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:39
|18
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:24
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:27:34
|20
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:30:09
|21
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:33:39
|22
|Roompot-Charles
|0:36:31
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|0:40:23
