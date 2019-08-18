Image 1 of 11 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) wins finale stage 7 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins 2019 BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the finish line at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the finish line at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the winning breakaway at stage 7 of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins 2019 BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) snatched overall victory at the BinckBank Tour from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) after going on the attack in the final circuit of the Muur of Geraardsbergen.

De Plus surged away with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) just before the cobbled Bosberg climb after the Muur had made a first selection. Wellens was isolated and unable to go with the move, with De Plus also sweeping up seven bonus seconds in the late Golden Kilometre sprints.

De Plus started the stage just 12 seconds down on Wellens and then gave his all in the final, hectic pursuit match to the finish, gaining enough time to win the WorldTour stage race.

Naesen was the strongest on the climb up to the finish on the lower slopes of the Muur, coming past van Avermaet close to the line after his close friend and training partner led out the sprint.

De Plus finished four seconds behind but was 38 seconds ahead of Wellens, who finished in a chase group. That meant De Plus won by 35 seconds, with Naesen also moving up to second place overall. Wellens slipped to a disappointed third place overall at 36 seconds. Van Avermaet moved up to fourth at 37 seconds, with Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) slipping to fifth at 44 seconds.

The 23-year-old De Plus has become a valued stage race domestique since turning professional with QuickStep in 2016 and finally took his first professional at the Binckbank Tour. He movingly dedicated his victory to close friend Bjorg Lambrecht who died recently after crashing at the Tour de Pologne.

"It was a really hard week for me because of what happened to Bjorg," De Plus explained.

"I was doubting about starting here because he was a good friend. It was some tough days, but I'm happy to honour in some way. He was always on my mind and with me in this race. This is for him."

Like a Flandrian Classic

The final 178km stage was a like a Flandrian Classic, with three climbs of the Muur and a series of other short, steep climbs, mixed with cobbles and country and town centre roads and corners.

Wellens started the stage under pressure but he and Lotto Soudal were not expected to let victory escape them.

A 15-rider early break forced a high pace and other attacks but the race came back together for the final 25.6km Geraardsbergen lap, as the legendary climb twisted up to the chapel.

Wellens was there but did not react soon after when first Naesen, then De Plus and finally van Avermaet went on the attack. Wellens was perhaps marking second placed Hirschi, with other teams perhaps hoped Deceuninck-QuickStep would lead the chase. However the trio quickly joined forces and worked together to create a gap.

De Plus gave his all and was riding for overall victory, with Naesen and van Avermaet targeting the stage victory and a podium spot. It was a perfect combination, with Naesen going on to win the stage and land his first victory of 2019.

"It's a relief and I'm very happy because I hadn't won this year. For a rider like me, it's painful not to win, so I'm very happy I did it today," Naesen said with a broad smile.

Wellens had to climb on the final podium with De Plus and Naesen but couldn't hide his disappointment.

"The goal was to fight for Bjorg of course and go for the stage victory and the overall classification was looking super good this morning," Wellens said, thinking of his teammate.

"On the final lap it all slipped away when De Plus, Naesen and van Avermaet attacked. I tried to close it but I didn't have the legs anymore. They worked well together up front and it was difficult to get them back."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3:52:40 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:25 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:35 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:38 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:41 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 18 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:46 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 24 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:36 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:44 26 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:45 28 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:55 29 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:57 30 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 31 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:04 32 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:41 33 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:43 35 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:52 36 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:04:12 37 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:15 38 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:19 39 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 40 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 43 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 45 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 47 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 49 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 50 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 53 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 57 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 58 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 60 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 63 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 66 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 68 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 70 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 73 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 74 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 76 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:04:32 77 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:40 78 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 79 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:43 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 82 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 83 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:45 84 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:47 85 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:04:52 87 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:04:56 89 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:58 90 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 93 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:00 94 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:09 95 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 96 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 97 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:17 98 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:40 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:53 DNF Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida DNF Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal DNF Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team DNF Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team DNF Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb DNF Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo DNF Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo DNF Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates DNF Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First DNF Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First DNF Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ DNF Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 10 pts 2 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 3 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 6 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Primus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 5 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 30 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 25 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 19 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 13 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 9 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 pts 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 3 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11:41:03 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:52 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:50 4 Team Sunweb 0:02:14 5 Dimension Data 0:02:41 6 EF Education First 0:02:52 7 Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:50 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:18 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:38 10 Lotto Soudal 0:04:53 11 CCC Team 0:05:43 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:18 14 Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:21 15 Team Ineos 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:46 17 Astana Pro Team 0:07:45 18 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:07:47 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:56 20 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:08:02 21 Roompot-Charles 0:09:55 22 Movistar Team 0:10:36 DNF Total Direct Energie

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 21:29:55 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:37 5 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:06 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:13 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:16 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:19 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:01:23 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:01:27 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:28 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:30 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:40 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:47 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:13 19 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:40 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:44 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:21 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:30 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:33 24 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 25 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:50 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:03 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:07:13 28 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:14 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:07:31 30 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:43 31 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:09:28 32 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:57 33 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:59 34 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:05 35 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:08 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:20 37 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:26 38 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:15 39 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:22 40 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:41 41 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:43 42 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:22 43 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:55 44 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:01 45 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:22 46 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:28 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:38 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:15:03 49 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:14 50 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:18 51 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:16:02 52 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:11 53 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:25 54 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:16:30 55 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:49 56 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:54 57 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:17:48 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:51 59 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:47 60 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:04 61 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:42 62 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:19:44 63 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:46 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:50 65 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:19:56 66 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:20:06 67 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:20:10 68 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:12 69 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:20:17 70 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:20 71 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:20:23 72 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:20:30 73 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:31 74 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:39 75 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:20:43 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:45 77 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:20:50 78 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:21:01 79 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:04 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:10 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:15 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:58 83 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 84 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:01 85 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:22:05 86 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:06 87 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:35 88 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:44 89 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:31 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 91 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:23:46 92 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:04 93 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:24:14 94 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:34 95 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:51 96 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:24:56 97 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:25:17 98 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:25:32 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:01 100 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:12 101 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:30 102 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:11 103 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:32 104 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:37:54

Primus check point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 71 pts 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 26 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 4 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 19 6 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 16 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 8 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 12 10 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 12 11 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 11 12 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 13 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 10 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 8 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 8 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 8 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 20 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6 21 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 24 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 2 26 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 27 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 66 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 57 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 47 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 9 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 46 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 35 13 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 31 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 28 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 25 16 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 17 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 19 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 19 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 19 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 24 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 11 27 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 11 28 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 10 29 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 10 30 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles -24