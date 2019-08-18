Trending

Laurens De Plus wins 2019 BinckBank Tour

Naesen takes breakaway sprint to secure final stage victory in Geraardsbergen

Image 1 of 11

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) wins finale stage 7 at BinckBank Tour

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) wins finale stage 7 at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins 2019 BinckBank Tour

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins 2019 BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins BinckBank title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the finish line at BinckBank Tour

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the finish line at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the finish line at BinckBank Tour

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the finish line at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the winning breakaway at stage 7 of BinckBank Tour

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the winning breakaway at stage 7 of BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins 2019 BinckBank Tour

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) wins 2019 BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) wins the final stage at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma)

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) snatched overall victory at the BinckBank Tour from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) after going on the attack in the final circuit of the Muur of Geraardsbergen.

De Plus surged away with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) just before the cobbled Bosberg climb after the Muur had made a first selection. Wellens was isolated and unable to go with the move, with De Plus also sweeping up seven bonus seconds in the late Golden Kilometre sprints.

De Plus started the stage just 12 seconds down on Wellens and then gave his all in the final, hectic pursuit match to the finish, gaining enough time to win the WorldTour stage race.

Naesen was the strongest on the climb up to the finish on the lower slopes of the Muur, coming past van Avermaet close to the line after his close friend and training partner led out the sprint.

De Plus finished four seconds behind but was 38 seconds ahead of Wellens, who finished in a chase group. That meant De Plus won by 35 seconds, with Naesen also moving up to second place overall. Wellens slipped to a disappointed third place overall at 36 seconds. Van Avermaet moved up to fourth at 37 seconds, with Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) slipping to fifth at 44 seconds.

The 23-year-old De Plus has become a valued stage race domestique since turning professional with QuickStep in 2016 and finally took his first professional at the Binckbank Tour. He movingly dedicated his victory to close friend Bjorg Lambrecht who died recently after crashing at the Tour de Pologne.

"It was a really hard week for me because of what happened to Bjorg," De Plus explained.

"I was doubting about starting here because he was a good friend. It was some tough days, but I'm happy to honour in some way. He was always on my mind and with me in this race. This is for him."

Like a Flandrian Classic

The final 178km stage was a like a Flandrian Classic, with three climbs of the Muur and a series of other short, steep climbs, mixed with cobbles and country and town centre roads and corners.

Wellens started the stage under pressure but he and Lotto Soudal were not expected to let victory escape them.

A 15-rider early break forced a high pace and other attacks but the race came back together for the final 25.6km Geraardsbergen lap, as the legendary climb twisted up to the chapel.

Wellens was there but did not react soon after when first Naesen, then De Plus and finally van Avermaet went on the attack. Wellens was perhaps marking second placed Hirschi, with other teams perhaps hoped Deceuninck-QuickStep would lead the chase. However the trio quickly joined forces and worked together to create a gap.

De Plus gave his all and was riding for overall victory, with Naesen and van Avermaet targeting the stage victory and a podium spot. It was a perfect combination, with Naesen going on to win the stage and land his first victory of 2019.

"It's a relief and I'm very happy because I hadn't won this year. For a rider like me, it's painful not to win, so I'm very happy I did it today," Naesen said with a broad smile.

Wellens had to climb on the final podium with De Plus and Naesen but couldn't hide his disappointment.

"The goal was to fight for Bjorg of course and go for the stage victory and the overall classification was looking super good this morning," Wellens said, thinking of his teammate.

"On the final lap it all slipped away when De Plus, Naesen and van Avermaet attacked. I tried to close it but I didn't have the legs anymore. They worked well together up front and it was difficult to get them back."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3:52:40
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:04
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:00:25
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:35
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:38
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
13Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
14Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:41
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
18Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:46
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
24Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:36
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:44
26Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:45
28Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:55
29Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:57
30Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
31Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:04
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:41
33Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:43
35Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:52
36Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:04:12
37Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:15
38Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:19
39Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
40Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
43Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
44Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
45Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
47Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
49Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
50Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
51Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
52Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
53Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
55Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
57Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
58Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
59Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
60Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
63Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
65Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
66Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
68Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
70Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
72Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
73Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
74Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
75Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
76Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:04:32
77Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:04:40
78Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
79Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:43
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
82Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
83Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:45
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:47
85Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:04:52
87Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
88Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:04:56
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:58
90Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
92Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
93Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:00
94Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:09
95Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
96Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
97Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:17
98Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:07:40
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
102Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:53
DNFMeiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAlvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFBob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBrian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFHector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMatteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJuan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFLars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
DNFJulius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFDorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSenne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles10pts
2Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
3Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Primus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
3Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
5Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale30pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team25
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First19
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data13
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3pts
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team3pts
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
3Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11:41:03
2Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:52
3Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:50
4Team Sunweb0:02:14
5Dimension Data0:02:41
6EF Education First0:02:52
7Mitchelton-Scott0:03:50
8Groupama-FDJ0:04:18
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:38
10Lotto Soudal0:04:53
11CCC Team0:05:43
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Bahrain-Merida0:06:18
14Katusha-Alpecin0:06:21
15Team Ineos
16UAE Team Emirates0:06:46
17Astana Pro Team0:07:45
18Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:07:47
19Trek-Segafredo0:07:56
20Wallonie Bruxelles0:08:02
21Roompot-Charles0:09:55
22Movistar Team0:10:36
DNFTotal Direct Energie

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma21:29:55
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:37
5Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:44
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:06
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
8Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:16
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:01:19
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:23
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:01:27
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:28
14Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:30
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:40
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:47
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:13
19Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:40
20Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:44
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:21
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:30
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:33
24Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:26
25Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:50
26Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:03
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:07:13
28Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:14
29Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos0:07:31
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:43
31Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:09:28
32Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:57
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:59
34Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:05
35Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:08
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:20
37Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:10:26
38Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:15
39Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:22
40Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:41
41Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:43
42Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:22
43Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:55
44Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:01
45Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:22
46Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:28
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:38
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:15:03
49Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:14
50Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:18
51Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:16:02
52Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:11
53Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:16:25
54Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:16:30
55Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:49
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:54
57Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:17:48
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:51
59Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:47
60Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:04
61Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:42
62Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:19:44
63Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:19:46
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:19:50
65Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:56
66Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:20:06
67Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:20:10
68Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:20:12
69Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:20:17
70Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:20:20
71Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:20:23
72Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:20:30
73Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:20:31
74Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:20:39
75Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:20:43
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:45
77Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles0:20:50
78Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:21:01
79Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:21:04
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:10
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:15
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:58
83Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:22:01
85Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:22:05
86Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:06
87Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:35
88Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:44
89Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:31
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
91Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:23:46
92Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:04
93Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:24:14
94Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:24:34
95Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:24:51
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:24:56
97Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:25:17
98Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:25:32
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:01
100Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:12
101Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:26:30
102Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:30:11
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:32
104Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:37:54

Primus check point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles71pts
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott26
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise24
4Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise23
5Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team19
6Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles16
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma14
8Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
9Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin12
10Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles12
11Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles11
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
13Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott10
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb8
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team8
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data8
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6
20Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6
21Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe4
24Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data2
26Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
27Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb2
28Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe115pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates66
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo62
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert57
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma55
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma50
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale47
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise46
9Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos46
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ39
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team35
13Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida31
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data28
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb25
16Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25
17Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
18Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ19
19Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First19
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team19
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13
24Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
26Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott11
27Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert11
28Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos10
29Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles10
30Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles-24

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb64:36:42
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:15
3Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:22
4Lotto Soudal0:05:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:10:52
6Mitchelton-Scott0:11:13
7Groupama-FDJ0:11:47
8EF Education First0:12:12
9Astana Pro Team0:13:14
10Katusha-Alpecin0:14:16
11Dimension Data0:16:09
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:07
13Team Ineos0:19:16
14CCC Team0:19:25
15Trek-Segafredo0:25:35
16Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:00
17UAE Team Emirates0:29:15
18Bahrain-Merida0:31:05
19Movistar Team0:37:01
20Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:38:06
21Wallonie Bruxelles0:42:22
22Roompot-Charles0:45:18

