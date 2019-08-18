Laurens De Plus wins 2019 BinckBank Tour
Naesen takes breakaway sprint to secure final stage victory in Geraardsbergen
Stage 7: Sint-Pieters-Leeuw - Geraardsbergen
Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) snatched overall victory at the BinckBank Tour from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) after going on the attack in the final circuit of the Muur of Geraardsbergen.
De Plus surged away with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) just before the cobbled Bosberg climb after the Muur had made a first selection. Wellens was isolated and unable to go with the move, with De Plus also sweeping up seven bonus seconds in the late Golden Kilometre sprints.
De Plus started the stage just 12 seconds down on Wellens and then gave his all in the final, hectic pursuit match to the finish, gaining enough time to win the WorldTour stage race.
Naesen was the strongest on the climb up to the finish on the lower slopes of the Muur, coming past van Avermaet close to the line after his close friend and training partner led out the sprint.
De Plus finished four seconds behind but was 38 seconds ahead of Wellens, who finished in a chase group. That meant De Plus won by 35 seconds, with Naesen also moving up to second place overall. Wellens slipped to a disappointed third place overall at 36 seconds. Van Avermaet moved up to fourth at 37 seconds, with Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) slipping to fifth at 44 seconds.
The 23-year-old De Plus has become a valued stage race domestique since turning professional with QuickStep in 2016 and finally took his first professional at the Binckbank Tour. He movingly dedicated his victory to close friend Bjorg Lambrecht who died recently after crashing at the Tour de Pologne.
"It was a really hard week for me because of what happened to Bjorg," De Plus explained.
"I was doubting about starting here because he was a good friend. It was some tough days, but I'm happy to honour in some way. He was always on my mind and with me in this race. This is for him."
Like a Flandrian Classic
The final 178km stage was a like a Flandrian Classic, with three climbs of the Muur and a series of other short, steep climbs, mixed with cobbles and country and town centre roads and corners.
Wellens started the stage under pressure but he and Lotto Soudal were not expected to let victory escape them.
A 15-rider early break forced a high pace and other attacks but the race came back together for the final 25.6km Geraardsbergen lap, as the legendary climb twisted up to the chapel.
Wellens was there but did not react soon after when first Naesen, then De Plus and finally van Avermaet went on the attack. Wellens was perhaps marking second placed Hirschi, with other teams perhaps hoped Deceuninck-QuickStep would lead the chase. However the trio quickly joined forces and worked together to create a gap.
De Plus gave his all and was riding for overall victory, with Naesen and van Avermaet targeting the stage victory and a podium spot. It was a perfect combination, with Naesen going on to win the stage and land his first victory of 2019.
"It's a relief and I'm very happy because I hadn't won this year. For a rider like me, it's painful not to win, so I'm very happy I did it today," Naesen said with a broad smile.
Wellens had to climb on the final podium with De Plus and Naesen but couldn't hide his disappointment.
"The goal was to fight for Bjorg of course and go for the stage victory and the overall classification was looking super good this morning," Wellens said, thinking of his teammate.
"On the final lap it all slipped away when De Plus, Naesen and van Avermaet attacked. I tried to close it but I didn't have the legs anymore. They worked well together up front and it was difficult to get them back."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:52:40
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:04
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:25
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:35
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:38
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:41
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|24
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:44
|26
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:45
|28
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:55
|29
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:57
|30
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|31
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:04
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:41
|33
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:43
|35
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:52
|36
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:12
|37
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:15
|38
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:19
|39
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|40
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|43
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|47
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|50
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|53
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|60
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|63
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|66
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|73
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|74
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|75
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:32
|77
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:40
|78
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:43
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|82
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|83
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:45
|84
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:47
|85
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|86
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:04:52
|87
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:04:56
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:58
|90
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:00
|94
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:09
|95
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:17
|98
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:40
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:53
|DNF
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|DNF
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|DNF
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|pts
|2
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|3
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|3
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|5
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|25
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|19
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|13
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|pts
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11:41:03
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:52
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:50
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:14
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:02:41
|6
|EF Education First
|0:02:52
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:50
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:18
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:38
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|11
|CCC Team
|0:05:43
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:18
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:21
|15
|Team Ineos
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:46
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:45
|18
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:56
|20
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:08:02
|21
|Roompot-Charles
|0:09:55
|22
|Movistar Team
|0:10:36
|DNF
|Total Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:29:55
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:44
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:06
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:16
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:19
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:01:27
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:30
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:40
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:47
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:13
|19
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:40
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:44
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:21
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:30
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:33
|24
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|25
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:50
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:03
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:07:13
|28
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:14
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:07:31
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:43
|31
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:09:28
|32
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:57
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:59
|34
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:05
|35
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:08
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:20
|37
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:26
|38
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:15
|39
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:22
|40
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:41
|41
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:43
|42
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:22
|43
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:55
|44
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:01
|45
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:22
|46
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:28
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:38
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:15:03
|49
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:14
|50
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:18
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:16:02
|52
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:11
|53
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:25
|54
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:16:30
|55
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:49
|56
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:54
|57
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:17:48
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:51
|59
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:47
|60
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:04
|61
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:42
|62
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:19:44
|63
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:19:46
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:19:50
|65
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:56
|66
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:20:06
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:20:10
|68
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:12
|69
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:20:17
|70
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:20
|71
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:20:23
|72
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:20:30
|73
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:31
|74
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:39
|75
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:20:43
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:45
|77
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:20:50
|78
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:21:01
|79
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:04
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:10
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:15
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:58
|83
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:01
|85
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:22:05
|86
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:06
|87
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:35
|88
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:44
|89
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:31
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|91
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:23:46
|92
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:04
|93
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:24:14
|94
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:34
|95
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:51
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:56
|97
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:25:17
|98
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:25:32
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:01
|100
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:12
|101
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:30
|102
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:11
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:32
|104
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:37:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|71
|pts
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|4
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|5
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|19
|6
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|16
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|8
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|10
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|12
|11
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|11
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|13
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|20
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|21
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|24
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|2
|26
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|27
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|57
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|9
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|46
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|35
|13
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|28
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|25
|16
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|17
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|19
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|19
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|24
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|27
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|28
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|29
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|10
|30
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|-24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|64:36:42
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:15
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:22
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:52
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:13
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:47
|8
|EF Education First
|0:12:12
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:14
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:16
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:16:09
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:07
|13
|Team Ineos
|0:19:16
|14
|CCC Team
|0:19:25
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:35
|16
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:00
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:15
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:05
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:37:01
|20
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:38:06
|21
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:42:22
|22
|Roompot-Charles
|0:45:18
