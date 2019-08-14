Image 1 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles White Combativity Jersey / Celebration / Flowers / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 The stage 3 breakaway - Harry Tanfield of United Kingdom and Team Katusha-Alpecin / Stijn Steels of Belgium and Team Roompot-Charles / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 The stage 3 breakaway - Harry Tanfield of United Kingdom and Team Katusha-Alpecin / Stijn Steels of Belgium and Team Roompot-Charles / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep at the front of the field during stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 The stage 3 breakaway - Harry Tanfield of United Kingdom and Team Katusha-Alpecin / Stijn Steels of Belgium and Team Roompot-Charles / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 The peloton during stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 The peloton during stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 The peloton racing stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour and wears the green leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wears the red points jersey at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his third consecutive victory at the BinckBank Tour in Aalter, beating Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) by a tyre-width, with the photo finish needed to confirm the Irish national champion was the winner. Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) finished third.

A crash just before the final corner saw several riders go down or delayed, including Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Ineos). That left just a handful of sprinters up front to fight for victory.

Philipsen started the sprint but acted as a lead-out for Bennett and Groenewegen, who went around him on the left and right of the road.

Bennett threw his bike at the line early and so lost some speed in the final metres, allowing Groenewegen to close the gap as he dived at the line. However, the Irishman again had the edge on his Dutch rival.

"I wasn't sure at all [of having won]," Bennett said, revealing he sprinted with a damaged bike. "I think somebody touched my bike in the last corner and so the gears where jumping like mad. I couldn't throw the bike around; I had to keep it solid. The gears were slipping and so I couldn't get power down.

"I got a run at the UAE rider and if it wasn't for that, I don't think I would have got it. I was really lucky today. But it was enough to get it, so I'm really happy."

Bennett is the first rider to ever win three consecutive stages at the Binckbank Tour and so extended his lead in the overall classification thanks to the time bonuses. Philipsen is second overall at 20 seconds, with Groenewegen third, also at 20 seconds.

"It's great (to win three). I heard I'd be the first to win three this morning. I'm glad to be doing my country proud in my national kit," Bennett said.

How it happened

The 166.9km stage started and finished in Aalter between Ghent and Bruges, with the riders covering a large loop in the north, followed by three 33km circuits to the south of the town. The Lotto Soudal riders lined up on the front as a minute's silence was held to remember Bjorg Lambrecht whose funeral was held on Tuesday in nearby Knesselare.

The race momentarily paid its respect to Lambrecht when it passed through Knesselare, with flowers presented to Lambrecht's family in another emotional moment for the sport.

An early break of four riders was pulled back with 72km to go but another attack was allowed to hang out front. This time Harry Tanfield (Katusha-Alpecin), Stijn Steels (Roompot Charles) and local rider Guillaume Van Kerisbulck (CCC Team) got away in pursuit of glory.

Their lead reached a minute as a series of crashes and mechanical problems hit riders in the peloton and a spell of heavy rain made the Binckbank Tour suddenly feel like a spring Classic. Fortunately, the roads soon dried out and the speed was high as riders fought for position on the Belgian concrete roads, bike paths and cobbled section that featured on the 33km circuit. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert) went down hard but everyone else raced on. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) was a late puncture victim but took a wheel from a teammate and chased back on the long line of team cars.

Jumbo-Visma took over the chase with 12km to go, with EF Education First also up front before the series of Golden Kilometre sprints, allowing Van Kerisbulck, Tanfield and Steels to sweep up the bonus seconds as the peloton hesitated before the sprint.

The catch came with 3.5km to go on narrow country roads. Other attacks came, lining out the peloton in the cross winds but nobody could escape the grasp of the sprinters.

The Binckbank Tour heads to the Belgian Ardennes for Thursday's 96.2km hilly fourth stage around Houffalize, where the overall contenders and climbers are expected to take over from the sprinters.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:44:04 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 8 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 14 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 16 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 19 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 24 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 28 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 31 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 39 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 40 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 42 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 43 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 44 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 45 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 48 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 49 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 51 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 52 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 54 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 62 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 64 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 67 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 70 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 71 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 74 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 75 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 76 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 77 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 80 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 82 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 84 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 85 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 87 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 88 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 89 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 92 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 94 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 96 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 99 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 100 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 103 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 105 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 106 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 107 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 108 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 110 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 112 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 113 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:10 116 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 117 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:24 118 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:26 120 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 122 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 123 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 124 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:01:41 125 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:43 126 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:09 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:10 130 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:12 131 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 132 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 133 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:14 134 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:15 135 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:16 136 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 137 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 138 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:29 140 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:02:39 141 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:19 142 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:21 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:44 145 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 146 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:06 147 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 150 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 152 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 154 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 1

Primus Check Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 10 pts 2 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 3 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Primus Check Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 10 pts 2 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 8 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 6 4 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 4 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 22 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 19 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 13 8 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 12 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 11:12:12 2 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 CCC Team 4 Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 8 Total Direct Energie 9 Movistar Team 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Team Sunweb 12 Roompot-Charles 13 EF Education First 14 Dimension Data 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Team Ineos 19 UAE Team Emirates 20 Mitchelton-Scott 21 Astana Pro Team 22 Bahrain-Merida 23 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:09

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 11:11:51 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:22 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 6 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 7 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 8 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 10 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26 12 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:00:27 13 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:00:28 15 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:30 16 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 19 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 23 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 25 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 28 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 29 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 36 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 37 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 38 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 40 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 43 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 50 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 52 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 55 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 56 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 62 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 64 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 68 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 70 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 74 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 75 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 77 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 79 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 81 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 82 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 83 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 84 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 85 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 88 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 89 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 90 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 91 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 92 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 93 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 96 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 97 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 98 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 99 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 100 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 101 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 104 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 107 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:22 109 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:39 111 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:40 112 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:42 113 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46 114 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:51 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 116 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:02 117 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13 118 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 120 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:39 121 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:42 122 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:44 123 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:46 124 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 125 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:57 126 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:03:09 127 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:13 128 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:23 129 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:42 130 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:51 131 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:19 132 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:04:22 133 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:39 134 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:21 135 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:28 136 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:29 137 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:31 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:05:34 139 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:43 140 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:46 141 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:55 142 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:24 143 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:06:47 144 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:40 145 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:36 146 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 147 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:22 148 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:19 149 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:07 150 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:20 151 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:47 152 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:48 153 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:57 154 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:20:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 66 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 40 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 38 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 7 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 31 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 30 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 19 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 14 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 12 15 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12

Primus classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 57 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 19 4 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 5 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 6 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 12 7 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 12 8 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 11 9 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 11 10 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 10 11 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 9 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 13 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2