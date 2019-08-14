BinckBank Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 3
Irishman beats Groenewegen in photo-finish sprint
Stage 3: Aalter - Aalter
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his third consecutive victory at the BinckBank Tour in Aalter, beating Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) by a tyre-width, with the photo finish needed to confirm the Irish national champion was the winner. Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) finished third.
A crash just before the final corner saw several riders go down or delayed, including Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Ineos). That left just a handful of sprinters up front to fight for victory.
Philipsen started the sprint but acted as a lead-out for Bennett and Groenewegen, who went around him on the left and right of the road.
Bennett threw his bike at the line early and so lost some speed in the final metres, allowing Groenewegen to close the gap as he dived at the line. However, the Irishman again had the edge on his Dutch rival.
"I wasn't sure at all [of having won]," Bennett said, revealing he sprinted with a damaged bike. "I think somebody touched my bike in the last corner and so the gears where jumping like mad. I couldn't throw the bike around; I had to keep it solid. The gears were slipping and so I couldn't get power down.
"I got a run at the UAE rider and if it wasn't for that, I don't think I would have got it. I was really lucky today. But it was enough to get it, so I'm really happy."
Bennett is the first rider to ever win three consecutive stages at the Binckbank Tour and so extended his lead in the overall classification thanks to the time bonuses. Philipsen is second overall at 20 seconds, with Groenewegen third, also at 20 seconds.
"It's great (to win three). I heard I'd be the first to win three this morning. I'm glad to be doing my country proud in my national kit," Bennett said.
How it happened
The 166.9km stage started and finished in Aalter between Ghent and Bruges, with the riders covering a large loop in the north, followed by three 33km circuits to the south of the town. The Lotto Soudal riders lined up on the front as a minute's silence was held to remember Bjorg Lambrecht whose funeral was held on Tuesday in nearby Knesselare.
The race momentarily paid its respect to Lambrecht when it passed through Knesselare, with flowers presented to Lambrecht's family in another emotional moment for the sport.
An early break of four riders was pulled back with 72km to go but another attack was allowed to hang out front. This time Harry Tanfield (Katusha-Alpecin), Stijn Steels (Roompot Charles) and local rider Guillaume Van Kerisbulck (CCC Team) got away in pursuit of glory.
Their lead reached a minute as a series of crashes and mechanical problems hit riders in the peloton and a spell of heavy rain made the Binckbank Tour suddenly feel like a spring Classic. Fortunately, the roads soon dried out and the speed was high as riders fought for position on the Belgian concrete roads, bike paths and cobbled section that featured on the 33km circuit. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert) went down hard but everyone else raced on. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) was a late puncture victim but took a wheel from a teammate and chased back on the long line of team cars.
Jumbo-Visma took over the chase with 12km to go, with EF Education First also up front before the series of Golden Kilometre sprints, allowing Van Kerisbulck, Tanfield and Steels to sweep up the bonus seconds as the peloton hesitated before the sprint.
The catch came with 3.5km to go on narrow country roads. Other attacks came, lining out the peloton in the cross winds but nobody could escape the grasp of the sprinters.
The Binckbank Tour heads to the Belgian Ardennes for Thursday's 96.2km hilly fourth stage around Houffalize, where the overall contenders and climbers are expected to take over from the sprinters.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:44:04
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|14
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|16
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|19
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|24
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|28
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|31
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|39
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|40
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|42
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|43
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|45
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|48
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|49
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|54
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|64
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|67
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|70
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|74
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|75
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|77
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|80
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|84
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|85
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|87
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|88
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|89
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|92
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|94
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|96
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|103
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|106
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|112
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|113
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:10
|116
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|117
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:24
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:26
|120
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|122
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:01:41
|125
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:43
|126
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:09
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:10
|130
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:12
|131
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|132
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|133
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:14
|134
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:15
|135
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:16
|136
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|137
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|138
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|139
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:29
|140
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:02:39
|141
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|142
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:21
|143
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:44
|145
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:06
|147
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|148
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|154
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|pts
|2
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|10
|pts
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|4
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|4
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|13
|8
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|11:12:12
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|CCC Team
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|Total Direct Energie
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|Roompot-Charles
|13
|EF Education First
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Team Ineos
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:11:51
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|7
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|8
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|10
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:26
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:27
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:28
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:30
|16
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|23
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|25
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|26
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|29
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|36
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|38
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|43
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|50
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|54
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|55
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|56
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|62
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|64
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|70
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|74
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|75
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|77
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|81
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|82
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|84
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|85
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|88
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|89
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|91
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|92
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|93
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|96
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|98
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|99
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|100
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|101
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|104
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|107
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:22
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:39
|111
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:01:40
|112
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:42
|113
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:46
|114
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|116
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:02
|117
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:13
|118
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|120
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:39
|121
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:42
|122
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:44
|123
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:46
|124
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|125
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:57
|126
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:03:09
|127
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:13
|128
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:23
|129
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:42
|130
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:51
|131
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:19
|132
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:04:22
|133
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:39
|134
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:21
|135
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|136
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:29
|137
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:31
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:05:34
|139
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:43
|140
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|141
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:55
|142
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:24
|143
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:47
|144
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:40
|145
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|146
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|147
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:22
|148
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:19
|149
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:17:07
|150
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:20
|151
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:47
|152
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:48
|153
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:57
|154
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|38
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|7
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|31
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|19
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|14
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|15
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|57
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|19
|4
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|5
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|6
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|7
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|12
|8
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|11
|9
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|11
|10
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|10
|11
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|13
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|15
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33:37:03
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|CCC Team
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|13
|EF Education First
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Roompot-Charles
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Team Ineos
|23
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:09
