BinckBank Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 3

Irishman beats Groenewegen in photo-finish sprint

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles White Combativity Jersey / Celebration / Flowers / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019, Stage 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The stage 3 breakaway - Harry Tanfield of United Kingdom and Team Katusha-Alpecin / Stijn Steels of Belgium and Team Roompot-Charles / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The stage 3 breakaway - Harry Tanfield of United Kingdom and Team Katusha-Alpecin / Stijn Steels of Belgium and Team Roompot-Charles / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep at the front of the field during stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The stage 3 breakaway - Harry Tanfield of United Kingdom and Team Katusha-Alpecin / Stijn Steels of Belgium and Team Roompot-Charles / Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 15th Binck Bank Tour 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton during stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton during stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing stage 3 at the BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour in a photo-finish sprint against Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour and wears the green leader's jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wears the red points jersey at BinckBank Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his third consecutive victory at the BinckBank Tour in Aalter, beating Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) by a tyre-width, with the photo finish needed to confirm the Irish national champion was the winner. Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) finished third.

A crash just before the final corner saw several riders go down or delayed, including Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Ineos). That left just a handful of sprinters up front to fight for victory.

Philipsen started the sprint but acted as a lead-out for Bennett and Groenewegen, who went around him on the left and right of the road.

Bennett threw his bike at the line early and so lost some speed in the final metres, allowing Groenewegen to close the gap as he dived at the line. However, the Irishman again had the edge on his Dutch rival.

"I wasn't sure at all [of having won]," Bennett said, revealing he sprinted with a damaged bike. "I think somebody touched my bike in the last corner and so the gears where jumping like mad. I couldn't throw the bike around; I had to keep it solid. The gears were slipping and so I couldn't get power down.

"I got a run at the UAE rider and if it wasn't for that, I don't think I would have got it. I was really lucky today. But it was enough to get it, so I'm really happy."

Bennett is the first rider to ever win three consecutive stages at the Binckbank Tour and so extended his lead in the overall classification thanks to the time bonuses. Philipsen is second overall at 20 seconds, with Groenewegen third, also at 20 seconds.

"It's great (to win three). I heard I'd be the first to win three this morning. I'm glad to be doing my country proud in my national kit," Bennett said.

How it happened

The 166.9km stage started and finished in Aalter between Ghent and Bruges, with the riders covering a large loop in the north, followed by three 33km circuits to the south of the town. The Lotto Soudal riders lined up on the front as a minute's silence was held to remember Bjorg Lambrecht whose funeral was held on Tuesday in nearby Knesselare.

The race momentarily paid its respect to Lambrecht when it passed through Knesselare, with flowers presented to Lambrecht's family in another emotional moment for the sport.

An early break of four riders was pulled back with 72km to go but another attack was allowed to hang out front. This time Harry Tanfield (Katusha-Alpecin), Stijn Steels (Roompot Charles) and local rider Guillaume Van Kerisbulck (CCC Team) got away in pursuit of glory.

Their lead reached a minute as a series of crashes and mechanical problems hit riders in the peloton and a spell of heavy rain made the Binckbank Tour suddenly feel like a spring Classic. Fortunately, the roads soon dried out and the speed was high as riders fought for position on the Belgian concrete roads, bike paths and cobbled section that featured on the 33km circuit. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert) went down hard but everyone else raced on. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) was a late puncture victim but took a wheel from a teammate and chased back on the long line of team cars.

Jumbo-Visma took over the chase with 12km to go, with EF Education First also up front before the series of Golden Kilometre sprints, allowing Van Kerisbulck, Tanfield and Steels to sweep up the bonus seconds as the peloton hesitated before the sprint.

The catch came with 3.5km to go on narrow country roads. Other attacks came, lining out the peloton in the cross winds but nobody could escape the grasp of the sprinters.

The Binckbank Tour heads to the Belgian Ardennes for Thursday's 96.2km hilly fourth stage around Houffalize, where the overall contenders and climbers are expected to take over from the sprinters.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:44:04
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
8Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
14Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
16Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
19Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
20Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
24Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
26Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
28Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
31Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
32Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
35Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
39Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
40Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
41Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
42Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
43Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
44Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
45Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
48Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
49Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
52Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
53Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
54Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
59Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
60Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
62Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
63Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
64Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
67Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
68Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
70Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
74Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
75Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
77Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
78Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
79Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
80Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
82Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
84Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
85Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
86Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
87Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
88Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
89Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
92Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
94Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
96Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
97Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
99Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
100Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
102Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
103Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
105Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
106Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
107Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
108Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
110Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
112Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
113Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:10
116Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
117Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:24
118Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:26
120Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
121Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
122Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
123Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
124Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:01:41
125Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:43
126Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
128Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:09
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:10
130Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:12
131Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
132Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
133Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:14
134Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:15
135Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:16
136Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
137Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
138Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:02:29
140Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:02:39
141Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:19
142Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:21
143Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:04:44
145Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
146Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:06
147Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
148Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
149Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
150Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
151Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
152Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
154Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team3pts
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team3pts
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles1

Primus Check Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles10pts
2Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles8
3Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Primus Check Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles10pts
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin8
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team6
4Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles4
5Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma25
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates22
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team19
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo15
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert13
8Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team12
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ11
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo11:12:12
2Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3CCC Team
4Team Jumbo-Visma
5Groupama-FDJ
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Total Direct Energie
9Movistar Team
10Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Team Sunweb
12Roompot-Charles
13EF Education First
14Dimension Data
15Katusha-Alpecin
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Lotto Soudal
18Team Ineos
19UAE Team Emirates
20Mitchelton-Scott
21Astana Pro Team
22Bahrain-Merida
23Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:09

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe11:11:51
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:22
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
6Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
7Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
8Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
10Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:26
12Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:00:27
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:28
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:30
16Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
19Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
23Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
24Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
25Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
26Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
28Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
29Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
36Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
37Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
38Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
40Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
48Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
49Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
50Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
51Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
52Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
55Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
56Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
60Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
61Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
62Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
64Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
65Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
68Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
69Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
70Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
71Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
74Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
75Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
77Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
78Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
79Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
81Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
82Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
83Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
84Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
85Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
88Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
89Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
91Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
92Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
93Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
94Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
96Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
97Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
98Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
99Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
100Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
101Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
102Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
103Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
104Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
106Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
107Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:22
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:39
111Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:01:40
112Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:42
113Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:46
114Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:51
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
116Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
117Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
118Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
120Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:39
121Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:42
122Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:44
123Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:46
124Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
125Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:57
126Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:03:09
127Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:13
128Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:23
129Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:42
130Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:51
131Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:04:19
132Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:04:22
133Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:39
134Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:21
135Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:28
136Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:29
137Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:31
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:05:34
139Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:43
140Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:46
141Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:55
142Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:24
143Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:06:47
144Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:07:40
145Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:36
146Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
147Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:22
148Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:14:19
149Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:17:07
150Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:20
151Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:47
152Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:48
153Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:57
154Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:20:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe90pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates66
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma60
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo40
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert38
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise35
7Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos31
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida30
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep28
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team19
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
14Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team12
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal12

Primus classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles57pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise24
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team19
4Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
5Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
6Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles12
7Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles12
8Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles11
9Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data11
10Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team10
11Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin9
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
13Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe4
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
16Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise33:37:03
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Trek-Segafredo
4Lotto Soudal
5UAE Team Emirates
6Team Jumbo-Visma
7CCC Team
8Dimension Data
9Groupama-FDJ
10Bora-Hansgrohe
11Team Sunweb
12Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
13EF Education First
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Total Direct Energie
17Movistar Team
18Roompot-Charles
19Mitchelton-Scott
20Bahrain-Merida
21Astana Pro Team
22Team Ineos
23Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:09

