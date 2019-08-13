BinckBank Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 2
Irish champion holds onto leader's jersey in Ardooie
Stage 2: Blankenberge - Ardooie
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) notched up his second victory in as many days when he claimed stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour in Ardooie. The Irish champion beat Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) to the line and thus retains the overall lead.
The surfeit of sprint options at Bora-Hansgrohe meant that Bennett missed selection for both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year, but he has responded to that disappointment in exemplary fashion, and has now amassed ten victories in 2019, eight of them at WorldTour level.
Bennett's positioning, decision-making and finishing speed meant that his victory in Ardooie brooked no argument. Mindful of the strength of the Jumbo-Visma lead-out, he parked himself on Groenewegen's wheel on the run-in, but then had the nous to respond promptly when Philipsen streaked past in the finishing straight. In the final 100 metres, Bennett pulled away to seal a resounding victory.
"I can't believe it. After 70k my legs weren't that great, so I didn't expect to get a result today," Bennett said afterwards. "But the guys protected me so well all day. I was saving so much energy and the others were losing so much, that in the end I had enough legs to get a win. I'm delighted with that, I didn't think I'd get a second win."
The flat, 170km run from Blankenberge lent itself to a bunch sprint, but when the race came here a year ago, Jasper Stuyven defied the fast men with a canny late move. In Stuyven's absence, Trek-Segafredo were again prominent in the finale, though this time in an apparent attempt to set up Mads Pedersen for the sprint. Edward Theuns, second on Monday, led out the sprint from distance but to no avail.
Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen hit the front within sight of the line, but his teammate Groenewegen never hit his stride in the finishing straight and had to settle for a distant third behind Bennett and Philipsen.
Kristoffer Halvorsen (Ineos) came through to take 4th place, while Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made up a lot of ground in the final 100 metres to take 5th. The Colombian raised an arm in protest at how his progress was inadvertently arrested by a slowing Groenewegen, but, in truth, he was never going to get back on terms with the unassailable Bennett.
In the overall standings, Bennett holds a lead of 12 seconds over Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC) and 14 over Josef Cerny, though his chief concern will be Wednesday's flat run to Aalter, where he will be fancied to complete a hat-trick of stage wins.
"I'm getting greedy, so I'd like one more stage win here," said Bennett, who arrived at the BinckBank Tour having placed 6th in Sunday's European Championships in Alkmaar. The 28-year-old is using the race to build towards his Vuelta a España debut.
"We're having a great tour here. I just want to get through and get to the Vuelta in good shape."
How it unfolded
The start town of Blankenberge is just 37km from Knesselare, where Bjorg Lambrecht was laid to rest on Tuesday morning. Lotto Soudal teammates past and present carried Lambrecht's coffin into the church for the funeral mass in Knesselare, while the six Lotto Soudal riders competing at the BinckBank Tour remembered their late teammate with a minute's silence on the signing-on podium.
Stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour proved something of a mirror of the first. The flat run to Ardooie was a little over 100 miles in length and once again, the day's early break featured Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles), who this time forged clear in the opening kilometres in the company of Josef Cerny (CCC), Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie).
This sextet quickly established a lead of 2:30 over the peloton but the sprinters' teams were reluctant to grant them any more leeway, with Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe prominent in policing affairs at the head of the peloton. With a little over 100km to go, a crash in the peloton saw Maarten Wynants (Jumbo-Visma) and Chris Lawless (Ineos) forced to abandon the race, while Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) was among a clutch of later fallers, though the Belgian was able to continue.
After hitting the finishing circuit in Ardooie, the break's lead was gradually whittled down by the sprinters' teams, though not before Cerny availed of the 'Golden Kilometre' of three bonus sprints to move up to third in the general classification.
The leaders had 40 seconds in hand on the bunch when they took the bell with 16.7km to go, though a sharp acceleration from Sunweb on the final lap helped to slice the gap considerably. With a shade under 10km to go, Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looked to upset the odds by trying to bridge across to the break, but after labouring for a time in no man's land, the Czech retreated to the relative sanctuary of the peloton.
Bora-Hansgrohe's pace-making ensured the break was eventually swept up with 5km to go, while Jumbo-Visma hit the front en masse inside the final 4km, with Jos van Emden especially prominent. The Dutch team's efforts didn't suffice, however, to propel Groenewegen to victory, even if Bennett downplayed the idea that he is the fastest man on this BinckBank Tour.
"I don't think I am the fastest here, but it doesn't matter," Bennett said. "I just have to get the line first."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:20
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|13
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|19
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|25
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|26
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|33
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|38
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|40
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|42
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|50
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|51
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|54
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|60
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|61
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|64
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|65
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|68
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|69
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|72
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|74
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|75
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|76
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|82
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|83
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|84
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|86
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|87
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|88
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|93
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|96
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|99
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|108
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|109
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|113
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|114
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|122
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|127
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|129
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|130
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|131
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|132
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|138
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|139
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:44
|140
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|141
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:19
|142
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|144
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:02:11
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:41
|146
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:40
|147
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:49
|148
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|149
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|150
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|151
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|153
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|154
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:12
|155
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|3
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|6
|5
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|4
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|5
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|19
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:16:00
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|CCC Team
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|7
|EF Education First
|8
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Team Sunweb
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|19
|Roompot-Charles
|20
|Team Ineos
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7:27:57
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:13
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:16
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|11
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:18
|12
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:00:20
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|23
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|38
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|40
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|43
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|61
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|64
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|65
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|70
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|72
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|73
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|76
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|78
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|79
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|80
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|82
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|84
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|86
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|95
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|96
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|102
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
|107
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|108
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|109
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|111
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|118
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|120
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|121
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|122
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|125
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|126
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:36
|127
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|128
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|129
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:06
|132
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:17
|133
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|135
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|136
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:02:31
|137
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:47
|138
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|139
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:55
|140
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:01
|141
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:04
|142
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:09
|143
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:32
|144
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:09
|145
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|147
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|148
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:45
|149
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:51
|150
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:04
|151
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:31
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:25
|153
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:32
|154
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:41
|155
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|47
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|19
|4
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|5
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|12
|7
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|11
|8
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|31
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22:24:51
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|CCC Team
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|EF Education First
|14
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Roompot-Charles
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Team Ineos
|23
|Total Direct Energie
