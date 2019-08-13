Trending

BinckBank Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 2

Irish champion holds onto leader's jersey in Ardooie

Image 1 of 8

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was relieved to win again

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was relieved to win again
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 8

The Lotto Soudal riders at the Binckbank Tour remember Bjorg Lambrecht

The Lotto Soudal riders at the Binckbank Tour remember Bjorg Lambrecht
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 8

The stage started on the coast

The stage started on the coast
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 8

The crosswinds made for a hard stage 2 at the Binckbank Tour

The crosswinds made for a hard stage 2 at the Binckbank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 8

The break of the day on the rough stuff

The break of the day on the rough stuff
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 8

Stage 2 of the Binkbank Tour included cobbles and crosswinds

Stage 2 of the Binkbank Tour included cobbles and crosswinds
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 8

A side view of Team Ineos the peloton

A side view of Team Ineos the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 8

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) hits the line first

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) hits the line first
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) notched up his second victory in as many days when he claimed stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour in Ardooie. The Irish champion beat Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) to the line and thus retains the overall lead.

The surfeit of sprint options at Bora-Hansgrohe meant that Bennett missed selection for both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year, but he has responded to that disappointment in exemplary fashion, and has now amassed ten victories in 2019, eight of them at WorldTour level.

Bennett's positioning, decision-making and finishing speed meant that his victory in Ardooie brooked no argument. Mindful of the strength of the Jumbo-Visma lead-out, he parked himself on Groenewegen's wheel on the run-in, but then had the nous to respond promptly when Philipsen streaked past in the finishing straight. In the final 100 metres, Bennett pulled away to seal a resounding victory.

"I can't believe it. After 70k my legs weren't that great, so I didn't expect to get a result today," Bennett said afterwards. "But the guys protected me so well all day. I was saving so much energy and the others were losing so much, that in the end I had enough legs to get a win. I'm delighted with that, I didn't think I'd get a second win."

The flat, 170km run from Blankenberge lent itself to a bunch sprint, but when the race came here a year ago, Jasper Stuyven defied the fast men with a canny late move. In Stuyven's absence, Trek-Segafredo were again prominent in the finale, though this time in an apparent attempt to set up Mads Pedersen for the sprint. Edward Theuns, second on Monday, led out the sprint from distance but to no avail.

Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen hit the front within sight of the line, but his teammate Groenewegen never hit his stride in the finishing straight and had to settle for a distant third behind Bennett and Philipsen.

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Ineos) came through to take 4th place, while Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made up a lot of ground in the final 100 metres to take 5th. The Colombian raised an arm in protest at how his progress was inadvertently arrested by a slowing Groenewegen, but, in truth, he was never going to get back on terms with the unassailable Bennett.

In the overall standings, Bennett holds a lead of 12 seconds over Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC) and 14 over Josef Cerny, though his chief concern will be Wednesday's flat run to Aalter, where he will be fancied to complete a hat-trick of stage wins.

"I'm getting greedy, so I'd like one more stage win here," said Bennett, who arrived at the BinckBank Tour having placed 6th in Sunday's European Championships in Alkmaar. The 28-year-old is using the race to build towards his Vuelta a España debut.

"We're having a great tour here. I just want to get through and get to the Vuelta in good shape."

How it unfolded

The start town of Blankenberge is just 37km from Knesselare, where Bjorg Lambrecht was laid to rest on Tuesday morning. Lotto Soudal teammates past and present carried Lambrecht's coffin into the church for the funeral mass in Knesselare, while the six Lotto Soudal riders competing at the BinckBank Tour remembered their late teammate with a minute's silence on the signing-on podium.

Stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour proved something of a mirror of the first. The flat run to Ardooie was a little over 100 miles in length and once again, the day's early break featured Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles), who this time forged clear in the opening kilometres in the company of Josef Cerny (CCC), Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie).

This sextet quickly established a lead of 2:30 over the peloton but the sprinters' teams were reluctant to grant them any more leeway, with Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe prominent in policing affairs at the head of the peloton. With a little over 100km to go, a crash in the peloton saw Maarten Wynants (Jumbo-Visma) and Chris Lawless (Ineos) forced to abandon the race, while Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) was among a clutch of later fallers, though the Belgian was able to continue.

After hitting the finishing circuit in Ardooie, the break's lead was gradually whittled down by the sprinters' teams, though not before Cerny availed of the 'Golden Kilometre' of three bonus sprints to move up to third in the general classification.

The leaders had 40 seconds in hand on the bunch when they took the bell with 16.7km to go, though a sharp acceleration from Sunweb on the final lap helped to slice the gap considerably. With a shade under 10km to go, Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looked to upset the odds by trying to bridge across to the break, but after labouring for a time in no man's land, the Czech retreated to the relative sanctuary of the peloton.

Bora-Hansgrohe's pace-making ensured the break was eventually swept up with 5km to go, while Jumbo-Visma hit the front en masse inside the final 4km, with Jos van Emden especially prominent. The Dutch team's efforts didn't suffice, however, to propel Groenewegen to victory, even if Bennett downplayed the idea that he is the fastest man on this BinckBank Tour.

"I don't think I am the fastest here, but it doesn't matter," Bennett said. "I just have to get the line first."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:20
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
11Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
12Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
13Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
19Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
25Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
26Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
33Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
36Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
40Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
42Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
47Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
48Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
51Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
53Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
54Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
60Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
61Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
63Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
64Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
65Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
66Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
68Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
69Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
70Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
72Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
73Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
74Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
75Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
76Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
81Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
82Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
83Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
84Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
86Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
87Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
88Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
90Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
92Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
93Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
94Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
96Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
97Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
98Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
99Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
100Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
108Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
109Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
111Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
112Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
113Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
117Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
119Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
122Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
123Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
125Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
126Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
127Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
128Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
129Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
130Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
131Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
132Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
133Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
134Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
135Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
138Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
139Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:00:44
140Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
141Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:19
142Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
144Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:02:11
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:41
146Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:40
147Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:49
148Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
149Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
150Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:38
151Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
152Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
153Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
154Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:12
155Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFRasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles12pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
3Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
4Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team6
5Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles4

Primus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles12pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles8
4Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
5Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team4

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates25
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos19
5Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida13
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ11
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert10

Sprit 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team3pts
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team3pts
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep11:16:00
2Lotto Soudal
3Team Jumbo-Visma
4Dimension Data
5CCC Team
6Groupama-FDJ
7EF Education First
8Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
9Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Movistar Team
11Wallonie Bruxelles
12Trek-Segafredo
13Mitchelton-Scott
14UAE Team Emirates
15Astana Pro Team
16Team Sunweb
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Total Direct Energie
19Roompot-Charles
20Team Ineos
21Bora-Hansgrohe
22Katusha-Alpecin
23Bahrain-Merida

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe7:27:57
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:12
3Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:00:13
4Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:16
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
11Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:18
12Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:00:20
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
14Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
19Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
22Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
23Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
25Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
30Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
32Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
33Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
36Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
38Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
40Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
43Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
44Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
48Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
50Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
51Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
52Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
55Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
58Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
59Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
63Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
65Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
68Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
69Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
70Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
71Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
72Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
73Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
74Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
75Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
76Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
77Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
78Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
79Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
80Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
82Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
83Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
84Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
86Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
93Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
94Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
95Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
96Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
97Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
100Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
101Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
102Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
103Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
106Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First
107Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
108Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
109Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
110Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
111Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
113Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
114Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
115Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
116Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
118Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
120Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
121Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
122Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
123Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
125Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:01:36
127Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:41
128Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:47
129Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:06
132Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:17
133Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
134Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
135Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
136Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:02:31
137Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:47
138Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:53
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:02:55
140Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:01
141Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:04
142Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:09
143Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:32
144Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:09
145Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
146Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
147Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:42
148Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:45
149Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:07:51
150Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:04
151Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:31
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:09:25
153Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:32
154Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:41
155Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:11:23

Primus check point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles47pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise24
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team19
4Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
5Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles12
7Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data11
8Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe60pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates44
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma35
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos31
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida30
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep28
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo25
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise25
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert25
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ11

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep22:24:51
2Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Lotto Soudal
4UAE Team Emirates
5Team Jumbo-Visma
6Dimension Data
7Trek-Segafredo
8CCC Team
9Bora-Hansgrohe
10Team Sunweb
11Groupama-FDJ
12AG2R La Mondiale
13EF Education First
14Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Movistar Team
17Wallonie Bruxelles
18Mitchelton-Scott
19Bahrain-Merida
20Roompot-Charles
21Astana Pro Team
22Team Ineos
23Total Direct Energie

