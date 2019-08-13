Image 1 of 8 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was relieved to win again (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 The Lotto Soudal riders at the Binckbank Tour remember Bjorg Lambrecht (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 8 The stage started on the coast (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 8 The crosswinds made for a hard stage 2 at the Binckbank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 8 The break of the day on the rough stuff (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 8 Stage 2 of the Binkbank Tour included cobbles and crosswinds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 8 A side view of Team Ineos the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) hits the line first (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) notched up his second victory in as many days when he claimed stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour in Ardooie. The Irish champion beat Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) to the line and thus retains the overall lead.

The surfeit of sprint options at Bora-Hansgrohe meant that Bennett missed selection for both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year, but he has responded to that disappointment in exemplary fashion, and has now amassed ten victories in 2019, eight of them at WorldTour level.

Bennett's positioning, decision-making and finishing speed meant that his victory in Ardooie brooked no argument. Mindful of the strength of the Jumbo-Visma lead-out, he parked himself on Groenewegen's wheel on the run-in, but then had the nous to respond promptly when Philipsen streaked past in the finishing straight. In the final 100 metres, Bennett pulled away to seal a resounding victory.

"I can't believe it. After 70k my legs weren't that great, so I didn't expect to get a result today," Bennett said afterwards. "But the guys protected me so well all day. I was saving so much energy and the others were losing so much, that in the end I had enough legs to get a win. I'm delighted with that, I didn't think I'd get a second win."

The flat, 170km run from Blankenberge lent itself to a bunch sprint, but when the race came here a year ago, Jasper Stuyven defied the fast men with a canny late move. In Stuyven's absence, Trek-Segafredo were again prominent in the finale, though this time in an apparent attempt to set up Mads Pedersen for the sprint. Edward Theuns, second on Monday, led out the sprint from distance but to no avail.

Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen hit the front within sight of the line, but his teammate Groenewegen never hit his stride in the finishing straight and had to settle for a distant third behind Bennett and Philipsen.

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Ineos) came through to take 4th place, while Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) made up a lot of ground in the final 100 metres to take 5th. The Colombian raised an arm in protest at how his progress was inadvertently arrested by a slowing Groenewegen, but, in truth, he was never going to get back on terms with the unassailable Bennett.

In the overall standings, Bennett holds a lead of 12 seconds over Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC) and 14 over Josef Cerny, though his chief concern will be Wednesday's flat run to Aalter, where he will be fancied to complete a hat-trick of stage wins.

"I'm getting greedy, so I'd like one more stage win here," said Bennett, who arrived at the BinckBank Tour having placed 6th in Sunday's European Championships in Alkmaar. The 28-year-old is using the race to build towards his Vuelta a España debut.

"We're having a great tour here. I just want to get through and get to the Vuelta in good shape."

How it unfolded

The start town of Blankenberge is just 37km from Knesselare, where Bjorg Lambrecht was laid to rest on Tuesday morning. Lotto Soudal teammates past and present carried Lambrecht's coffin into the church for the funeral mass in Knesselare, while the six Lotto Soudal riders competing at the BinckBank Tour remembered their late teammate with a minute's silence on the signing-on podium.

Stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour proved something of a mirror of the first. The flat run to Ardooie was a little over 100 miles in length and once again, the day's early break featured Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie Bruxelles), who this time forged clear in the opening kilometres in the company of Josef Cerny (CCC), Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie).

This sextet quickly established a lead of 2:30 over the peloton but the sprinters' teams were reluctant to grant them any more leeway, with Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe prominent in policing affairs at the head of the peloton. With a little over 100km to go, a crash in the peloton saw Maarten Wynants (Jumbo-Visma) and Chris Lawless (Ineos) forced to abandon the race, while Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) was among a clutch of later fallers, though the Belgian was able to continue.

After hitting the finishing circuit in Ardooie, the break's lead was gradually whittled down by the sprinters' teams, though not before Cerny availed of the 'Golden Kilometre' of three bonus sprints to move up to third in the general classification.

The leaders had 40 seconds in hand on the bunch when they took the bell with 16.7km to go, though a sharp acceleration from Sunweb on the final lap helped to slice the gap considerably. With a shade under 10km to go, Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looked to upset the odds by trying to bridge across to the break, but after labouring for a time in no man's land, the Czech retreated to the relative sanctuary of the peloton.

Bora-Hansgrohe's pace-making ensured the break was eventually swept up with 5km to go, while Jumbo-Visma hit the front en masse inside the final 4km, with Jos van Emden especially prominent. The Dutch team's efforts didn't suffice, however, to propel Groenewegen to victory, even if Bennett downplayed the idea that he is the fastest man on this BinckBank Tour.

"I don't think I am the fastest here, but it doesn't matter," Bennett said. "I just have to get the line first."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:45:20 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 5 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 11 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 13 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 19 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 25 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 26 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 33 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 36 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 38 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 40 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 42 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 50 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 51 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 54 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 56 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 60 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 61 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 64 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 65 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 68 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 69 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 71 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 72 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 73 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 74 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 75 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 76 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 82 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 83 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 84 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 86 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 87 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 88 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 92 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 93 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 96 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 99 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 100 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 103 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 105 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 108 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 109 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 110 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 111 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 113 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 119 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 121 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 122 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 127 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 128 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 129 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 130 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 132 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 137 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 138 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 139 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:44 140 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 141 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:19 142 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 144 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:02:11 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:41 146 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:40 147 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:49 148 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 149 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 150 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:38 151 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 152 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 153 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 154 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:12 155 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos DNF Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 12 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 3 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 4 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 6 5 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4

Primus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 12 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 8 4 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 5 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 25 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 19 5 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 13 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 10

Sprit 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:16:00 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Dimension Data 5 CCC Team 6 Groupama-FDJ 7 EF Education First 8 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 9 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Movistar Team 11 Wallonie Bruxelles 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 Mitchelton-Scott 14 UAE Team Emirates 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Team Sunweb 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Total Direct Energie 19 Roompot-Charles 20 Team Ineos 21 Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Katusha-Alpecin 23 Bahrain-Merida

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 7:27:57 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:12 3 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:13 4 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:16 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17 11 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:00:18 12 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:00:20 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 14 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 20 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 22 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 23 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 33 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 36 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 37 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 38 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 40 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 43 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 48 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 49 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 50 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 52 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 60 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 61 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 64 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 70 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 72 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 73 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 74 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 75 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 76 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 78 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 79 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 80 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 82 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 83 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 84 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 86 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 93 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 94 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 95 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 96 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 97 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 101 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 102 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 103 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 105 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 106 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First 107 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 108 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 110 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 111 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 113 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 118 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 120 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 121 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 122 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 123 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:29 125 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:32 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:36 127 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:41 128 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 129 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:06 132 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:17 133 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 135 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:26 136 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:02:31 137 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:47 138 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:53 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:55 140 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:01 141 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:03:04 142 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:03:09 143 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:32 144 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:09 145 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 146 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 147 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:42 148 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:45 149 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:51 150 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:04 151 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:31 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:25 153 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:32 154 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:41 155 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:11:23

Primus check point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 47 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 19 4 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 5 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 12 7 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 11 8 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 10

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 44 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 4 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 31 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 30 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 9 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 25 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11