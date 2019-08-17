BinckBank Tour: Ganna wins stage 6 time trial
Tim Wellens leads overall classification into final day
Stage 6: Den Haag - Den Haag
Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) won the BinckBank Tour's 8.4km time trial around Den Haag in the Netherlands on Saturday as Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended his overall race lead before Sunday's final stage on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.
Ganna is the current Italian national time trial champion and used his power and bike skills on the city centre circuit to set a time of 9:16. Fellow Italian rouleur Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) was five seconds slower, with Netherlands national time trial champion Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) third at eight seconds.
It was Ganna's third time trial win of the 2019 season after success at the Tour de Provence and the Italian national time trial championships.
"It was my first victory in the Italian national jersey and I was very happy with my performance and my time, too," Ganna said.
"I'm feeling better after a small crash two days ago and I feel better, luckily I didn't do too much damage.
"I really wanted this win. It's great it happened. I saved energy in the last few days and so was fresh today. The wind wasn't too strong and so I was able to produce my best ride."
Wellens started last in the green and white leader's jersey and finished 20 seconds slower than Ganna. However he extended his overall lead to eight seconds on Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb), with Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) now third overall at 12 seconds.
Sunday's 178km final stage includes three hilly circuits around the Muur van Geraardsbergen, with six sectors of cobbles and 12 other Flemish climb before the final ramp to the finish.
"I took four seconds out of the guy in second place but Laurens (De Plus) rode a super time trial and took a little time back but I am satisfied," Wellens said.
"Though I don't really feel comfortable with such a small lead. It's a very tough stage, especially with the rain that is forecast. I have to count on good legs and even more on a good team, hopefully that will be enough."
An intense 8.4km in the saddle
The time trial was a battle between the pure specialists who started early in the afternoon and the overall contenders who last off. Van Emden was the local hero in the Netherlands national champion's jersey and got a cheer when he set the fastest time of 9:24. However he was soon bettered by Ganna, who bettered his time by eight seconds.
The 23-year-old Affini came in soon after and was close to his compatriot but was timed five seconds slower. The two young Italians were helped by the weather, which worsened as the stage went on, with the wind rising and a few drops of rain making it risky on the many corners.
The overall contenders were fighting for the race lead but did not want to take excessive risks.
Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was only fourth fastest at 11 seconds and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) was also off the pace, losing a further five seconds to Wellens.
The 20-year-old Hirschi continued to impress, despite losing four seconds to Wellens, as did De Plus, who gained four seconds on his rival Belgian and moved up to just 12 seconds back overall. Everyone else is over 40 seconds behind, making this year's Binckbank Tour a three-way race come the final battle on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:09:16
|2
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:05
|3
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:08
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:11
|5
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:15
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:16
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:18
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:21
|14
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|16
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|17
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:00:26
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:27
|24
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:28
|26
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:29
|27
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:30
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|33
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:32
|34
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|36
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|38
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|39
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:35
|41
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|47
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|48
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:00:40
|53
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|55
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|59
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:42
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|61
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:44
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|66
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|69
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:47
|71
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|73
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|74
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|75
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|78
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:51
|79
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:52
|82
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|84
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|85
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|87
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:54
|89
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|90
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:00:55
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:00:56
|92
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|93
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|95
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:59
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:00
|100
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|101
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|102
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|103
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|104
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|106
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|107
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:04
|108
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:05
|109
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:06
|111
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|112
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|114
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|115
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:10
|116
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|117
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|118
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:12
|119
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:13
|120
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|121
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|123
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:16
|124
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:18
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:20
|128
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|129
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|130
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|131
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:23
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|134
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|135
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|136
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|137
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|138
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|139
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:29
|140
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:31
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|143
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|DNS
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|DNS
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|30
|pts
|2
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|3
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|5
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:34
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:12
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|6
|CCC Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Team Ineos
|0:00:35
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|9
|EF Education First
|0:00:41
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|16
|Roompot-Charles
|0:01:21
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:26
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:37
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|0:01:40
|21
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:05
|22
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:20
|23
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:37:10
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:12
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:40
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:43
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:45
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:54
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|12
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:57
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:59
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:07
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:32
|22
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:02:40
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:45
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:55
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|26
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:03
|28
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:03:13
|30
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:39
|31
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:04:37
|32
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:20
|33
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:22
|34
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:39
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:40
|36
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:41
|37
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:05:43
|38
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:47
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|40
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:04
|41
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:08
|42
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:29
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:50
|44
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|45
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:08
|46
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:36
|47
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:09:53
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:16
|49
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:56
|50
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:00
|51
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:16
|52
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:11:32
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:11:44
|55
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:50
|56
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:11:51
|57
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:52
|58
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:58
|59
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:02
|60
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:08
|61
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:12:12
|62
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:16
|63
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:21
|64
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:36
|66
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:13:01
|67
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:32
|68
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:46
|69
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:12
|70
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:20
|71
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:29
|72
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:14:50
|73
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:57
|74
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:11
|75
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:24
|76
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:26
|77
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:27
|78
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:28
|79
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:15:32
|81
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:33
|82
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:38
|83
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:15:43
|84
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:15:45
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:15:48
|86
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:52
|87
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:53
|88
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:15:54
|89
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:15:56
|90
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:15:59
|93
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:00
|94
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:02
|95
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:16:04
|96
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|0:16:05
|97
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:16:12
|98
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:17
|99
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:21
|100
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:16:23
|101
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:26
|102
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:29
|103
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:16:32
|104
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:16:36
|105
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:42
|106
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:57
|107
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:17:05
|108
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:12
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:16
|110
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|111
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:28
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:40
|113
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:43
|114
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:17:47
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:48
|116
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:54
|117
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:02
|118
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:26
|119
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:18:34
|121
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:19:34
|122
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:16
|123
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:26
|124
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:38
|125
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:20:54
|126
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:00
|127
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:04
|128
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:07
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:18
|130
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:26
|131
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:21:34
|132
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:21:53
|133
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:21:54
|134
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:05
|135
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:42
|136
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:53
|137
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:50
|138
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:31:50
|139
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:17
|140
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:33:36
|141
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:16
|142
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:36:32
|143
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|pts
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|57
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|46
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|12
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|30
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|25
|14
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|16
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|18
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|19
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|22
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|15
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|26
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|28
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|30
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|32
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|10
|33
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|-24
|34
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|-24
|35
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|-24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|52:53:25
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:39
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:44
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:23
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:43
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:37
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:43
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:09
|10
|EF Education First
|0:11:34
|11
|Team Ineos
|0:15:09
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:15:42
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:43
|14
|CCC Team
|0:15:56
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:53
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:43
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:01
|18
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:28:14
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:28:39
|20
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:32:33
|21
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:36:34
|22
|Roompot-Charles
|0:37:37
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|0:41:48
