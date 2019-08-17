Trending

BinckBank Tour: Ganna wins stage 6 time trial

Tim Wellens leads overall classification into final day

Image 1 of 15

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) at the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) at the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Mark Hirschi (Sunweb) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Hirschi (Sunweb) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) won the BinckBank Tour's 8.4km time trial around Den Haag in the Netherlands on Saturday as Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended his overall race lead before Sunday's final stage on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Ganna is the current Italian national time trial champion and used his power and bike skills on the city centre circuit to set a time of 9:16. Fellow Italian rouleur Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) was five seconds slower, with Netherlands national time trial champion Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) third at eight seconds.

It was Ganna's third time trial win of the 2019 season after success at the Tour de Provence and the Italian national time trial championships.

"It was my first victory in the Italian national jersey and I was very happy with my performance and my time, too," Ganna said.

"I'm feeling better after a small crash two days ago and I feel better, luckily I didn't do too much damage.

"I really wanted this win. It's great it happened. I saved energy in the last few days and so was fresh today. The wind wasn't too strong and so I was able to produce my best ride."

Wellens started last in the green and white leader's jersey and finished 20 seconds slower than Ganna. However he extended his overall lead to eight seconds on Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb), with Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) now third overall at 12 seconds.

Sunday's 178km final stage includes three hilly circuits around the Muur van Geraardsbergen, with six sectors of cobbles and 12 other Flemish climb before the final ramp to the finish.

"I took four seconds out of the guy in second place but Laurens (De Plus) rode a super time trial and took a little time back but I am satisfied," Wellens said.

"Though I don't really feel comfortable with such a small lead. It's a very tough stage, especially with the rain that is forecast. I have to count on good legs and even more on a good team, hopefully that will be enough."

An intense 8.4km in the saddle

The time trial was a battle between the pure specialists who started early in the afternoon and the overall contenders who last off. Van Emden was the local hero in the Netherlands national champion's jersey and got a cheer when he set the fastest time of 9:24. However he was soon bettered by Ganna, who bettered his time by eight seconds.

The 23-year-old Affini came in soon after and was close to his compatriot but was timed five seconds slower. The two young Italians were helped by the weather, which worsened as the stage went on, with the wind rising and a few drops of rain making it risky on the many corners.

The overall contenders were fighting for the race lead but did not want to take excessive risks.

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was only fourth fastest at 11 seconds and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) was also off the pace, losing a further five seconds to Wellens.

The 20-year-old Hirschi continued to impress, despite losing four seconds to Wellens, as did De Plus, who gained four seconds on his rival Belgian and moved up to just 12 seconds back overall. Everyone else is over 40 seconds behind, making this year's Binckbank Tour a three-way race come the final battle on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:09:16
2Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:05
3Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:08
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:11
5Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:15
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:16
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
9Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:18
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:00:21
14Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:23
16Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
17Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:25
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
21Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:00:26
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:27
24Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
25Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:28
26Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
27Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:00:30
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:31
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
33Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:00:32
34Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
36Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
39Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:35
41Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:37
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
47Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
48Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:39
52Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:00:40
53Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
54Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
55Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
57Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
59Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:42
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
61Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
62Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:00:44
65Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:45
66Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
67Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
68Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
69Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:47
71Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
73Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:48
74Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:00:49
75Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
77Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
78Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:51
79Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:52
82Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
83Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
84Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
85Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
86Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
87Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
88Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
89Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
90Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos0:00:55
91Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:00:56
92Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:57
93Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
95Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
96Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
97Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:59
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:00
100Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
101Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
102Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
103Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
104Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
106Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
107Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:04
108Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:05
109Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
110Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:06
111Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
112Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
114Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
115Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:10
116Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
117Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
118Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:12
119Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:01:13
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
121Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
123Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:16
124Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:18
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:01:20
128Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
129Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
130Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:21
131Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:01:23
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:24
134Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
135Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
136Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
137Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
138Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
139Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:29
140Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:31
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
143Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
DNSHeinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
DNSDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSMoreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos30pts
2Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25
3Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ19
5Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin17
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb12
9Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma11
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:34
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:12
3Team Sunweb0:00:15
4Groupama-FDJ
5Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
6CCC Team0:00:33
7Team Ineos0:00:35
8Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:37
9EF Education First0:00:41
10Katusha-Alpecin0:00:51
11AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
12Dimension Data0:00:57
13Astana Pro Team0:01:06
14UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
15Movistar Team0:01:20
16Roompot-Charles0:01:21
17Lotto Soudal0:01:25
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:26
19Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
20Total Direct Energie0:01:40
21Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:05
22Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:20
23Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:39

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:37:10
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:08
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:12
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:40
5Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:43
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:45
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:53
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:54
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
12Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
13Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:57
14Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:00:59
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:03
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:06
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:07
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:32
22Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:02:40
23Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:45
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:55
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
26Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
27Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:03
28Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
29Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos0:03:13
30Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:39
31Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:04:37
32Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:20
33Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:22
34Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:39
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:40
36Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:41
37Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:05:43
38Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:47
39Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
40Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:04
41Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:08
42Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:29
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:50
44Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:51
45Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:08
46Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:36
47Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:09:53
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:16
49Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:56
50Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:00
51Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:16
52Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:11:32
54Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:11:44
55Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:11:50
56Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:11:51
57Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:52
58Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:58
59Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:02
60Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:08
61Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:12:12
62Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:16
63Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:21
64Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:36
66Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:13:01
67Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:32
68Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:46
69Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:12
70Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:20
71Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:29
72Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:14:50
73Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:14:57
74Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:11
75Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:15:24
76Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:15:26
77Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:27
78Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:28
79Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:15:32
81Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:33
82Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:38
83Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:15:43
84Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:15:45
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:15:48
86Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:52
87Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:53
88Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:15:54
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:15:56
90Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:15:59
93Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:16:00
94Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:16:02
95Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:16:04
96Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos0:16:05
97Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos0:16:12
98Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:17
99Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:21
100Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:16:23
101Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:16:26
102Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:29
103Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles0:16:32
104Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:16:36
105Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:16:42
106Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:57
107Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:17:05
108Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:17:12
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:17:16
110Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
111Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:28
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:40
113Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:17:43
114Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:17:47
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:48
116Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:54
117Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:18:02
118Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:26
119Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
120Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:18:34
121Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:19:34
122Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:20:16
123Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:20:26
124Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:20:38
125Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:20:54
126Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:00
127Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:04
128Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:21:07
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:18
130Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:21:26
131Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:21:34
132Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:21:53
133Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:21:54
134Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:24:05
135Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:42
136Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:25:53
137Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:50
138Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:31:50
139Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:17
140Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:33:36
141Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:16
142Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:36:32
143Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:37:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe115pts
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates66
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo62
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep58
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert57
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos46
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ39
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma35
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise35
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma33
12Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos30
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb25
14Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb24
16Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma22
17Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ19
18Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida19
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team19
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
22Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin17
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data15
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13
26Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
28Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team12
29Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott11
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert11
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
32Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles10
33Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert-24
34Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles-24
35Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates-24

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb52:53:25
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:39
3Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:44
4Lotto Soudal0:02:59
5AG2R La Mondiale0:07:23
6Astana Pro Team0:07:43
7Mitchelton-Scott0:09:37
8Groupama-FDJ0:09:43
9Katusha-Alpecin0:10:09
10EF Education First0:11:34
11Team Ineos0:15:09
12Dimension Data0:15:42
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:43
14CCC Team0:15:56
15Trek-Segafredo0:19:53
16UAE Team Emirates0:24:43
17Bahrain-Merida0:27:01
18Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:28:14
19Movistar Team0:28:39
20Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:32:33
21Wallonie Bruxelles0:36:34
22Roompot-Charles0:37:37
23Total Direct Energie0:41:48

