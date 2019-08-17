Image 1 of 15 Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) at the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Mark Hirschi (Sunweb) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) during the BinckBank Tour stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leads the BinckBank Tour after the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Filippo Ganna (Team INeos) wins the stage 6 time trial at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) won the BinckBank Tour's 8.4km time trial around Den Haag in the Netherlands on Saturday as Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extended his overall race lead before Sunday's final stage on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Ganna is the current Italian national time trial champion and used his power and bike skills on the city centre circuit to set a time of 9:16. Fellow Italian rouleur Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) was five seconds slower, with Netherlands national time trial champion Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) third at eight seconds.

It was Ganna's third time trial win of the 2019 season after success at the Tour de Provence and the Italian national time trial championships.

"It was my first victory in the Italian national jersey and I was very happy with my performance and my time, too," Ganna said.

"I'm feeling better after a small crash two days ago and I feel better, luckily I didn't do too much damage.

"I really wanted this win. It's great it happened. I saved energy in the last few days and so was fresh today. The wind wasn't too strong and so I was able to produce my best ride."

Wellens started last in the green and white leader's jersey and finished 20 seconds slower than Ganna. However he extended his overall lead to eight seconds on Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb), with Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) now third overall at 12 seconds.

Sunday's 178km final stage includes three hilly circuits around the Muur van Geraardsbergen, with six sectors of cobbles and 12 other Flemish climb before the final ramp to the finish.

"I took four seconds out of the guy in second place but Laurens (De Plus) rode a super time trial and took a little time back but I am satisfied," Wellens said.

"Though I don't really feel comfortable with such a small lead. It's a very tough stage, especially with the rain that is forecast. I have to count on good legs and even more on a good team, hopefully that will be enough."

An intense 8.4km in the saddle

The time trial was a battle between the pure specialists who started early in the afternoon and the overall contenders who last off. Van Emden was the local hero in the Netherlands national champion's jersey and got a cheer when he set the fastest time of 9:24. However he was soon bettered by Ganna, who bettered his time by eight seconds.

The 23-year-old Affini came in soon after and was close to his compatriot but was timed five seconds slower. The two young Italians were helped by the weather, which worsened as the stage went on, with the wind rising and a few drops of rain making it risky on the many corners.

The overall contenders were fighting for the race lead but did not want to take excessive risks.

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was only fourth fastest at 11 seconds and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) was also off the pace, losing a further five seconds to Wellens.

The 20-year-old Hirschi continued to impress, despite losing four seconds to Wellens, as did De Plus, who gained four seconds on his rival Belgian and moved up to just 12 seconds back overall. Everyone else is over 40 seconds behind, making this year's Binckbank Tour a three-way race come the final battle on the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:09:16 2 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05 3 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:08 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:11 5 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:15 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:16 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:18 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:21 14 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:23 16 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 17 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:25 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 22 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:00:26 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:27 24 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:28 26 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:29 27 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 28 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:30 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:31 32 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 33 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:32 34 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 36 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 38 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 39 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:35 41 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 47 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 48 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:39 52 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:00:40 53 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 55 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 56 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 59 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42 60 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 61 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:44 65 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:45 66 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 68 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 69 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:47 71 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 73 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 74 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:49 75 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 78 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:51 79 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:52 82 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 83 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 84 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 85 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 86 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 87 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:54 89 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:55 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:00:56 92 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 93 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 94 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 95 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 97 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:59 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:00 100 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 101 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 102 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 103 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 104 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 105 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 106 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 107 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:04 108 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:05 109 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 110 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:06 111 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 112 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 113 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 114 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 115 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:10 116 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 117 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 118 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:12 119 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:01:13 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 121 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 122 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 123 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:16 124 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:18 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:01:20 128 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 129 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 130 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:21 131 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:23 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 134 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 135 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 136 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 137 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 138 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 139 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:29 140 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 143 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 DNS Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida DNS Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNS Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 30 pts 2 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 3 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 19 5 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 17 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 12 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:34 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:12 3 Team Sunweb 0:00:15 4 Groupama-FDJ 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 6 CCC Team 0:00:33 7 Team Ineos 0:00:35 8 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37 9 EF Education First 0:00:41 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:51 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 12 Dimension Data 0:00:57 13 Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 15 Movistar Team 0:01:20 16 Roompot-Charles 0:01:21 17 Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 19 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:37 20 Total Direct Energie 0:01:40 21 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:05 22 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:20 23 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:02:39

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:37:10 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:08 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:12 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:40 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:43 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:45 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:53 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:54 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 12 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:57 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:59 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:06 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:32 22 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:02:40 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:45 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:55 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 26 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:03 28 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:04 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:03:13 30 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:39 31 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:04:37 32 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:20 33 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:22 34 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:39 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:40 36 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:41 37 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:05:43 38 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:47 39 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:50 40 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:04 41 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:08 42 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:29 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:50 44 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:51 45 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:08 46 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:36 47 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:09:53 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:16 49 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:56 50 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:00 51 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:16 52 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:11:32 54 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:11:44 55 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:50 56 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:11:51 57 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:52 58 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:58 59 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:02 60 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:08 61 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:12:12 62 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:16 63 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:21 64 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:36 66 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:13:01 67 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:32 68 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:46 69 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:12 70 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:20 71 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:29 72 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:14:50 73 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:57 74 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:11 75 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:24 76 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:15:26 77 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:27 78 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:28 79 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:15:32 81 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:33 82 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:38 83 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:15:43 84 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:15:45 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:15:48 86 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:52 87 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:53 88 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:15:54 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:15:56 90 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:15:59 93 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:00 94 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:16:02 95 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:16:04 96 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 0:16:05 97 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:16:12 98 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:17 99 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:21 100 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:16:23 101 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:26 102 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:29 103 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:16:32 104 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:16:36 105 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:42 106 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:57 107 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:17:05 108 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:12 109 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:16 110 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles 111 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:28 112 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:40 113 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:43 114 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:17:47 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:48 116 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:54 117 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:18:02 118 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:26 119 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 120 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:18:34 121 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:19:34 122 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:16 123 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:26 124 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:20:38 125 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:20:54 126 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:00 127 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:04 128 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:07 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:18 130 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:26 131 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:21:34 132 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:21:53 133 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:21:54 134 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:05 135 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:42 136 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:53 137 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:50 138 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:31:50 139 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:17 140 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:33:36 141 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:16 142 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:36:32 143 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 pts 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 66 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 57 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 46 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 9 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 12 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 30 13 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 25 14 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 16 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 19 18 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 19 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 22 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 17 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 15 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 26 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 28 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 12 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 11 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 11 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 32 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles 10 33 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert -24 34 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles -24 35 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates -24