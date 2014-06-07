Image 1 of 16 Jochen Kaess wins stage 4 of the Bike Four Peaks (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 2 of 16 The start of stage 4 of the Bike Four Peaks (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 3 of 16 Race leaders line up for the start of the final day at Bike Four Peaks (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 4 of 16 Race leader Christoph Sauser awaits the start (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 5 of 16 The top contenders, including race leader Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 6 of 16 A rider during stage 4 (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 7 of 16 Race leader Christoph Sauser during stage 4 (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 8 of 16 One of the Centurion Vaude riders looks back (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 9 of 16 Women's leader Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 10 of 16 Kristian Hynek (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 11 of 16 Overall Bike Four Peaks race winner Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 12 of 16 Overall Bike Four Peaks race winner Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 13 of 16 The medals await the finishers (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 14 of 16 Stage 4 men's podium (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 15 of 16 Overall men's podium (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 16 of 16 Christoph Sauser topped the overall men's pdoium ahead of Kristian Hynek and Alban Lakata (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)

Jochen Käss has claimed victory on the final stage of the 2014 Bike Four Peaks. The Centurion Vaude team rider mastered the 75km stage from Neukirchen am Großvenediger to Kaprun in 2:46:55. Just a few seconds behind, Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) (2:48:09) and race leader Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) (2:47:11) followed.

Thanks to his third place today, reigning marathon world champion Sauser, who had dominated the first three stages of the four-day event, repeated his last year's title triumph. In total, the Swiss racer had pedalled 11:19:00 from Leogang to Kaprun. Topeak Ergon racers Hynek and Alban Lakata rounded out the overall podium as second and third respectively.

"I'm very happy. It's a very nice win. Stage races are my kind of thing. Today, I wasn't focusing on the stage win but on the overall ranking. I kept my own pace in the last climb and rode well in the downhill so I could close the gap to Hynek," said Sauser, who had lost contact in an ascent for the first time during the whole tour.

In the final climb to Maiskogel, Markus Kaufmann had upped the tempo and had successfully broken away. On the race's final trail, however, the winner of the best climber classification wasn't rewarded for his brave attack.

A slow leaking flat threw him back to fourth position when Hynek, Sauser and Kaufmann's teammate Käss flew by under clear skies. It was at least a nice redemption for Käss. "It's a fortunate conclusion of the race for me after I had a really bad second day." Besides bringing home his career's second Four Peaks stage win, he was also pleased with his team's win in the team classification. "That's nice, that was one of our goals."

Team Bulls pro Karl Platt commandingly won the new enduro classification.

Women

In the women's competition, the unbeaten Petra Marchart-Robeischl (RC Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach) triumphed in a time of 3:27:54. Regina Genser (Craft-Rocky Mountain) (3:32:35) and Cornelia Hug (CrazyVeloShop-Scott) (3:33:11) followed in second and third position.

"I was expecting a top-five result. I knew that I'm strong in long climbs but I never would have thought to come in first. This is insane," said Marchart-Robeischl.

Results

Men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude) 2:46:55 2 Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:14 3 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) 0:00:15 4 Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:00:26 5 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:01:06 6 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:01:41 7 Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:01:43 8 Matthias Leisling (Kreidler Werksteam) 0:03:29 9 Tim Böhme (Team Bulls) 0:05:40 10 Christian Schneidawind (Team Texpa-Simplon) 0:07:39

Women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Rc Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach) 3:27:54 2 Regina Genser (Craft - Rocky Mountain) 0:04:41 3 Cornelia Hug (Crazyveloshop-Scott) 0:05:17 4 Jana Zieschank (Specialized / Tomotion Racing) 0:14:24 5 Erika Speck (Vesto.Ch - Rmc Appenzell) 0:15:05 6 Angela Parra (Seven Capital - Gallo) 0:15:08 7 Daniela Storch (Fi`Zi:K Scott -Bike24- Team) 0:17:48 8 Veronika Weiss (Fizik Team) 0:23:39 9 Annette Griner (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk) 0:24:35 10 Mandy Platzdasch (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk) 0:24:36

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) 11:19:00 2 Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:02:58 3 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:04:16 4 Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:05:18 5 Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:09:15 6 Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:14:05 7 Matthias Leisling (Kreidler Werksteam) 0:21:57 8 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:30:22 9 Rupert Palmberger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:34:09 10 Hannes Genze (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:38:10