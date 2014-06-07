Trending

Sauser and Marchart-Robeischl celebrate Bike Four Peaks victories

Käss wins final stage

Image 1 of 16

Jochen Kaess wins stage 4 of the Bike Four Peaks

Jochen Kaess wins stage 4 of the Bike Four Peaks
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 2 of 16

The start of stage 4 of the Bike Four Peaks

The start of stage 4 of the Bike Four Peaks
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 3 of 16

Race leaders line up for the start of the final day at Bike Four Peaks

Race leaders line up for the start of the final day at Bike Four Peaks
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 4 of 16

Race leader Christoph Sauser awaits the start

Race leader Christoph Sauser awaits the start
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 5 of 16

The top contenders, including race leader Christoph Sauser

The top contenders, including race leader Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 6 of 16

A rider during stage 4

A rider during stage 4
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 7 of 16

Race leader Christoph Sauser during stage 4

Race leader Christoph Sauser during stage 4
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 8 of 16

One of the Centurion Vaude riders looks back

One of the Centurion Vaude riders looks back
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 9 of 16

Women's leader Petra Marchart-Robeischl

Women's leader Petra Marchart-Robeischl
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 10 of 16

Kristian Hynek

Kristian Hynek
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 11 of 16

Overall Bike Four Peaks race winner Christoph Sauser

Overall Bike Four Peaks race winner Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 12 of 16

Overall Bike Four Peaks race winner Christoph Sauser

Overall Bike Four Peaks race winner Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 13 of 16

The medals await the finishers

The medals await the finishers
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 14 of 16

Stage 4 men's podium

Stage 4 men's podium
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 15 of 16

Overall men's podium

Overall men's podium
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 16 of 16

Christoph Sauser topped the overall men's pdoium ahead of Kristian Hynek and Alban Lakata

Christoph Sauser topped the overall men's pdoium ahead of Kristian Hynek and Alban Lakata
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)

Jochen Käss has claimed victory on the final stage of the 2014 Bike Four Peaks. The Centurion Vaude team rider mastered the 75km stage from Neukirchen am Großvenediger to Kaprun in 2:46:55. Just a few seconds behind, Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) (2:48:09) and race leader Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) (2:47:11) followed.

Thanks to his third place today, reigning marathon world champion Sauser, who had dominated the first three stages of the four-day event, repeated his last year's title triumph. In total, the Swiss racer had pedalled 11:19:00 from Leogang to Kaprun. Topeak Ergon racers Hynek and Alban Lakata rounded out the overall podium as second and third respectively.

"I'm very happy. It's a very nice win. Stage races are my kind of thing. Today, I wasn't focusing on the stage win but on the overall ranking. I kept my own pace in the last climb and rode well in the downhill so I could close the gap to Hynek," said Sauser, who had lost contact in an ascent for the first time during the whole tour.

In the final climb to Maiskogel, Markus Kaufmann had upped the tempo and had successfully broken away. On the race's final trail, however, the winner of the best climber classification wasn't rewarded for his brave attack.

A slow leaking flat threw him back to fourth position when Hynek, Sauser and Kaufmann's teammate Käss flew by under clear skies. It was at least a nice redemption for Käss. "It's a fortunate conclusion of the race for me after I had a really bad second day." Besides bringing home his career's second Four Peaks stage win, he was also pleased with his team's win in the team classification. "That's nice, that was one of our goals."

Team Bulls pro Karl Platt commandingly won the new enduro classification.

Women

In the women's competition, the unbeaten Petra Marchart-Robeischl (RC Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach) triumphed in a time of 3:27:54. Regina Genser (Craft-Rocky Mountain) (3:32:35) and Cornelia Hug (CrazyVeloShop-Scott) (3:33:11) followed in second and third position.

"I was expecting a top-five result. I knew that I'm strong in long climbs but I never would have thought to come in first. This is insane," said Marchart-Robeischl.

Results

Men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude)2:46:55
2Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:00:14
3Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)0:00:15
4Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude)0:00:26
5Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:01:06
6Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:01:41
7Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude)0:01:43
8Matthias Leisling (Kreidler Werksteam)0:03:29
9Tim Böhme (Team Bulls)0:05:40
10Christian Schneidawind (Team Texpa-Simplon)0:07:39

Women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Rc Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach)3:27:54
2Regina Genser (Craft - Rocky Mountain)0:04:41
3Cornelia Hug (Crazyveloshop-Scott)0:05:17
4Jana Zieschank (Specialized / Tomotion Racing)0:14:24
5Erika Speck (Vesto.Ch - Rmc Appenzell)0:15:05
6Angela Parra (Seven Capital - Gallo)0:15:08
7Daniela Storch (Fi`Zi:K Scott -Bike24- Team)0:17:48
8Veronika Weiss (Fizik Team)0:23:39
9Annette Griner (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)0:24:35
10Mandy Platzdasch (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)0:24:36

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)11:19:00
2Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:02:58
3Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:04:16
4Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude)0:05:18
5Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude)0:09:15
6Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude)0:14:05
7Matthias Leisling (Kreidler Werksteam)0:21:57
8Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:30:22
9Rupert Palmberger (Team Centurion Vaude)0:34:09
10Hannes Genze (Team Centurion Vaude)0:38:10

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Rc Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach)14:38:10
2Cornelia Hug (Crazyveloshop-Scott)0:15:38
3Regina Genser (Craft - Rocky Mountain)0:32:06
4Angela Parra (Seven Capital - Gallo)0:41:23
5Jana Zieschank (Specialized / Tomotion Racing)0:50:11
6Erika Speck (Vesto.Ch - Rmc Appenzell)1:04:51
7Daniela Storch (Fi`Zi:K Scott -Bike24- Team)1:10:55
8Annette Griner (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)1:34:37
9Mandy Platzdasch (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)1:55:00
10Veronika Weiss (Fizik Team)2:00:17

