Image 1 of 12 Christoph Sauser wins stage 1 (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 2 of 12 Elite men's stage 1 podium (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 3 of 12 The start of stage 1 of the Bike Four Peaks (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 4 of 12 Alban Lakata (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 5 of 12 Robert Mennen (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 6 of 12 Kristian Hynek (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 7 of 12 Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 8 of 12 Kristian Hynek (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 9 of 12 Robert Mennen (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 10 of 12 Alban Lakata (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 11 of 12 Hanze Genze (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 12 of 12 Andreas Kleiber (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)

Christoph Sauser won the opening stage of the 2014 Bike Four Peaks which over 77km from Leogang to Lofer. In a time of 2:48:08, the defending champion edged off Markus Kaufmann and Kristian Hynek in a finish sprint among the three.

The Swiss Specialized racer capitalised on a smart manoeuvre performed right before Lofer. "I knew the stage finish from last year and that you have to be in front in the very narrow streets. I'm happy that I was able to earn the yellow jersey as the level of the field is very high this year," said Sauser.

The high level mentioned by the 2000 Olympic bronze medallist became obvious quickly over the course of the very fast stage. Kaufmann, in particular, exhibited his talent in today's three climbs. The Centurion Vaude racer floored it in the second ascent and thus not only earned 25 points in the best climber classification and the red polka dot jersey, but also shook off pursuer after pursuer; except for Sauser and Hynek.

"We worked together very well. I wanted this polka dot jersey, so I pushed it in the second climb. Then we were able to break away," said Kaufmann, who also forced the pace in the third ascent to Hundalm and thus earned the respect of his rivals.

"I think he was the strongest in the climbs," said Hynek. The newest team member of Topeak Ergon thus expects three more exciting days. "I guess there will be some tight battles, we'll see how it goes."

Karl Platt, who finished in 25th position today, might not play a major role in this year's men's classifier but the Team Bulls athlete took over the new Enduro-Challenge category and thus the green jersey.

On the women's side of things, Petra Marchart-Robeischl of RC Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach was able to earn quite a comfortable advantage over her rivals. The mother of one reached Lofer in 3:29:08 and was thus more than four minutes faster than Cornelia Hug (CrazyVeloShop-Scott) (3:33.18,8). Angela Parra Sierra (Seven Capital-Gallo) rounded out the podium as third (3:39.05,4).

Results

Men gc after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) 2:48:08 2 Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:00:01 3 Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:01 4 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:01:04 5 Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:01:05 6 Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:02:45 7 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:02:55 8 Matthias Leisling (Kreidler Wersteam) 0:03:58 9 Rupert Palmberger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:08:19 10 David Schöggl (Zweirad Janger Simplon) 0:09:01