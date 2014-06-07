Image 1 of 13 Women's leader Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 2 of 13 The start of stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 3 of 13 Race leaders on the front line ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 4 of 13 Christoph Sauser out on course (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 5 of 13 A Topeak Ergon rider in action (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 6 of 13 Tim Boehme (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 7 of 13 Christoph Sauser gets cleaned up after winning the stage (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 8 of 13 Signs out on course during stage 3 (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 9 of 13 A rider takes a tumble during stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 10 of 13 Christoph Sauser wins stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 11 of 13 Daniel Geismeyr celebrates second place (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 12 of 13 Masters leader Hansjürg Gerber on course (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks) Image 13 of 13 KOM leader Markus Kaufmann (Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) put his mark on the third day of the 2014 Bike Four Peaks. The man in the yellow jersey mastered the 46km short but very demanding stage from Kirchberg in Tyrol to Neukirchen am Großvenediger in 2:36:04. The reigning marathon world champion edged out Daniel Geismayr of Centurion Vaude (2:36:51) and Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) (2:36:52) in second and third.

Thanks to his third consecutive win, the 2000 Olympic bronze medallist will enter tomorrow's final stage from Neukirchen to Kaprun with a comfortable lead of some three minutes over his strongest pursuer Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon), who finished in fourth today.

Under blue bird skies and comfortable temperatures, Sauser made the decisive attack on the climb up to Wildkogel and successfully broke away.

"I wanted to be the first to enter the last downhill," he said. "You couldn't ride it at full speed as there were many little stones and a lot of sharp edges. You had to stay focused and stay level-headed."

In reference to tomorrow's final 75km stage, Sauser said, "I'm very happy that I was able to extend my lead again. I will try to defend it tomorrow."

While the Sigriswil native is trying to keep hold on his title, Markus Kaufmann is also close to an unexpected repeat of his last year's win in the best climber classification.

The Centurion Vaude rider, who finished in sixth position today, was first in the day's KOM and now has 70 points to his name. A fourth place or better in tomorrow's classification (13 points) would definitely earn him the red polka dotted climber's jersey.

In the enduro classification, everything looks good for Karl Platt. The Team Bulls pro was once again the best enduro racer on the day and will wear the green jersey again tomorrow.

Women

In the women's event, the wearer of the yellow jersey also celebrated a stage win three-peat. Petra Marchart-Robeischl (RC Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach) of Austria mastered the course form Tyrol to Salzburg in 3:34:22.

Regina Genser finished in second position (3:35:59). The Craft-Rocky Mountain racer used her technical skills on the three challenging trails and celebrated her first podium finish.

Cornelia Hug rounded out the podium as third (3:38:51). However, the CrazyVeloShop-Scott team member still sits in second position of the women's ranking but has already a deficit of 10:20 on Marchart-Robeischl.

Results

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) 2:36:04 2 Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:00:46 3 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:48 4 Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:00:49 5 Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:01:23 6 Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:01:42 7 Hannes Genze (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:08:22 8 Rupert Palmberger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:08:23 9 Frank Demuth (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:08:25 10 Christian Schneidawind (Team Texpa-Simplon) 0:08:42

Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Rc Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach) 3:34:22 2 Regina Genser (Craft - Rocky Mountain) 0:01:37 3 Cornelia Hug (Crazyveloshop-Scott) 0:04:28 4 Angela Parra (Seven Capital - Gallo) 0:08:15 5 Jana Zieschank (Specialized / Tomotion Racing) 0:12:18 6 Daniela Storch (Fi`Zi:K Scott -Bike24- Team) 0:13:03 7 Erika Speck (Vesto.Ch - Rmc Appenzell) 0:20:45 8 Annette Griner (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk) 0:29:23 9 Mandy Platzdasch (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk) 0:33:25 10 Sophia Panzer (Scw Cube Fichtelmountains Raci) 0:37:13

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) 8:31:49 2 Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:03:00 3 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:03:25 4 Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:05:08 5 Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:09:31 6 Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:12:37 7 Matthias Leisling (Kreidler Werksteam) 0:18:44 8 Rupert Palmberger (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:26:05 9 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) 0:28:56 10 Hannes Genze (Team Centurion Vaude) 0:29:26