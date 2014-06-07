Trending

Sauser and Marchart-Robeischl win stage 3 of Bike Four Peaks

Both riders lead overall with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 13

Women's leader Petra Marchart-Robeischl

Women's leader Petra Marchart-Robeischl
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 2 of 13

The start of stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks

The start of stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 3 of 13

Race leaders on the front line ahead of stage 3

Race leaders on the front line ahead of stage 3
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 4 of 13

Christoph Sauser out on course

Christoph Sauser out on course
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 5 of 13

A Topeak Ergon rider in action

A Topeak Ergon rider in action
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 6 of 13

Tim Boehme

Tim Boehme
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 7 of 13

Christoph Sauser gets cleaned up after winning the stage

Christoph Sauser gets cleaned up after winning the stage
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 8 of 13

Signs out on course during stage 3

Signs out on course during stage 3
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 9 of 13

A rider takes a tumble during stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks

A rider takes a tumble during stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 10 of 13

Christoph Sauser wins stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks

Christoph Sauser wins stage 3 of the Bike Four Peaks
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 11 of 13

Daniel Geismeyr celebrates second place

Daniel Geismeyr celebrates second place
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 12 of 13

Masters leader Hansjürg Gerber on course

Masters leader Hansjürg Gerber on course
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)
Image 13 of 13

KOM leader Markus Kaufmann

KOM leader Markus Kaufmann
(Image credit: Bike Four Peaks)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) put his mark on the third day of the 2014 Bike Four Peaks. The man in the yellow jersey mastered the 46km short but very demanding stage from Kirchberg in Tyrol to Neukirchen am Großvenediger in 2:36:04. The reigning marathon world champion edged out Daniel Geismayr of Centurion Vaude (2:36:51) and Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) (2:36:52) in second and third.

Thanks to his third consecutive win, the 2000 Olympic bronze medallist will enter tomorrow's final stage from Neukirchen to Kaprun with a comfortable lead of some three minutes over his strongest pursuer Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon), who finished in fourth today.

Under blue bird skies and comfortable temperatures, Sauser made the decisive attack on the climb up to Wildkogel and successfully broke away.

"I wanted to be the first to enter the last downhill," he said. "You couldn't ride it at full speed as there were many little stones and a lot of sharp edges. You had to stay focused and stay level-headed."

In reference to tomorrow's final 75km stage, Sauser said, "I'm very happy that I was able to extend my lead again. I will try to defend it tomorrow."

While the Sigriswil native is trying to keep hold on his title, Markus Kaufmann is also close to an unexpected repeat of his last year's win in the best climber classification.

The Centurion Vaude rider, who finished in sixth position today, was first in the day's KOM and now has 70 points to his name. A fourth place or better in tomorrow's classification (13 points) would definitely earn him the red polka dotted climber's jersey.

In the enduro classification, everything looks good for Karl Platt. The Team Bulls pro was once again the best enduro racer on the day and will wear the green jersey again tomorrow.

Women

In the women's event, the wearer of the yellow jersey also celebrated a stage win three-peat. Petra Marchart-Robeischl (RC Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach) of Austria mastered the course form Tyrol to Salzburg in 3:34:22.

Regina Genser finished in second position (3:35:59). The Craft-Rocky Mountain racer used her technical skills on the three challenging trails and celebrated her first podium finish.

Cornelia Hug rounded out the podium as third (3:38:51). However, the CrazyVeloShop-Scott team member still sits in second position of the women's ranking but has already a deficit of 10:20 on Marchart-Robeischl.

Results

Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)2:36:04
2Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude)0:00:46
3Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:00:48
4Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:00:49
5Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude)0:01:23
6Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude)0:01:42
7Hannes Genze (Team Centurion Vaude)0:08:22
8Rupert Palmberger (Team Centurion Vaude)0:08:23
9Frank Demuth (Team Centurion Vaude)0:08:25
10Christian Schneidawind (Team Texpa-Simplon)0:08:42

Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Rc Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach)3:34:22
2Regina Genser (Craft - Rocky Mountain)0:01:37
3Cornelia Hug (Crazyveloshop-Scott)0:04:28
4Angela Parra (Seven Capital - Gallo)0:08:15
5Jana Zieschank (Specialized / Tomotion Racing)0:12:18
6Daniela Storch (Fi`Zi:K Scott -Bike24- Team)0:13:03
7Erika Speck (Vesto.Ch - Rmc Appenzell)0:20:45
8Annette Griner (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)0:29:23
9Mandy Platzdasch (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)0:33:25
10Sophia Panzer (Scw Cube Fichtelmountains Raci)0:37:13

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)8:31:49
2Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:03:00
3Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:03:25
4Markus Kaufmann (Team Centurion Vaude)0:05:08
5Jochen Käss (Team Centurion Vaude)0:09:31
6Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion Vaude)0:12:37
7Matthias Leisling (Kreidler Werksteam)0:18:44
8Rupert Palmberger (Team Centurion Vaude)0:26:05
9Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)0:28:56
10Hannes Genze (Team Centurion Vaude)0:29:26

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petra Marchart-Robeischl (Rc Union Eindruck Sarleinsbach)11:10:16
2Cornelia Hug (Crazyveloshop-Scott)0:10:20
3Angela Parra (Seven Capital - Gallo)0:26:15
4Regina Genser (Craft - Rocky Mountain)0:27:25
5Jana Zieschank (Specialized / Tomotion Racing)0:35:47
6Erika Speck (Vesto.Ch - Rmc Appenzell)0:49:45
7Daniela Storch (Fi`Zi:K Scott -Bike24- Team)0:53:07
8Annette Griner (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)1:10:01
9Mandy Platzdasch (Tomotion Racing By Black Tusk)1:30:24
10Veronika Weiss (Fizik Team)1:36:38

