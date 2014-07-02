Trending

Sager and Davison win stage 3 at BC Bike Race

Sneddon and Simms lead overall classification

Image 1 of 17

Jason Sager (Backcountry Bikes) and Spencer Paxson (Kona) took an early lead in the stage.

Jason Sager (Backcountry Bikes) and Spencer Paxson (Kona) took an early lead in the stage.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 2 of 17

Seaside start on the beach in Powell River.

Seaside start on the beach in Powell River.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 3 of 17

Morning and evning yoga sessions have been popular since beginning last year.

Morning and evning yoga sessions have been popular since beginning last year.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 4 of 17

When camping near water this is what you do after a long day on the bike.

When camping near water this is what you do after a long day on the bike.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 5 of 17

BCBR volunteer Kezia Nathe strikes a fierce pose.

BCBR volunteer Kezia Nathe strikes a fierce pose.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 6 of 17

Jurgen in bike patrol carving between assisting riders.

Jurgen in bike patrol carving between assisting riders.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 7 of 17

David Berkowitz gets the Tippie treatment.

David Berkowitz gets the Tippie treatment.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 8 of 17

Fontaine Thierry of france has no problem getting around.

Fontaine Thierry of france has no problem getting around.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 9 of 17

The new bridge on the Aloha trail is a masterpiece.

The new bridge on the Aloha trail is a masterpiece.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 10 of 17

Shawn Bunnin in the BC spotlight.

Shawn Bunnin in the BC spotlight.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 11 of 17

Dropping into the trail before the new Aloha trail section. Raz Dana

Dropping into the trail before the new Aloha trail section. Raz Dana
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 12 of 17

Fishing with Ryder sunglasses.

Fishing with Ryder sunglasses.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 13 of 17

Red Bull, Tippie and electric guitars.

Red Bull, Tippie and electric guitars.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 14 of 17

Kim Hurst of New Zealand is back for her second BCBR.

Kim Hurst of New Zealand is back for her second BCBR.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 15 of 17

Brian Cooke feeling the heat.

Brian Cooke feeling the heat.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 16 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) has returned to the BC Bike Race with a new teammate.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) has returned to the BC Bike Race with a new teammate.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 17 of 17

Water's edge camping makes Powell river unique and the reason the race stays there two nights this year.

Water's edge camping makes Powell river unique and the reason the race stays there two nights this year.
(Image credit: BC Bike)

For Canada Day, the third stage of the BC Bike Race eased into the isolated town of Powell River on the Sunshine Coast. A short walk with the sunset as a backdrop and a village of people cheering for their arrival was the riders first introduction to this outpost of Canadian hospitality. Though it's not an island surrounded by water, the geographical boundaries and some of the world's deepest fjords make this small community accessible only by ferry. The result is a backyard that that may as well extend to the edges of the universe. Deep forests with an extensive and still growing network of trails, positions Powell River to be a BCBR stop that can evolve with the race.

The stage was flatter, but the trails were loamy and technical. Not as many rocks but the roots challenged any angle you placed the bike. It was a physical course that requested that you keep pedaling out of the saddle when in the woods. The descents down trails like the enduro stage Death Rattle had organic berms and pockets to use for traction or ejection buttons. The flow in all the trails required all your balanced bike stances. Let the bike move away from you, drop in and load a corner, explode out as your rear wheel slides off a wet root. Repeat.

After two days of courses that were new, the Powell River course stayed pretty much the same from the previous year according to the map. If you had a refined eye, you would have noticed a new piece of singletrack on the map that cut in half a commonly disliked eroded road climb on your way to the day's enduro. The new trail named Aloha was a climb that mixed technical and flow features that eventually crossed a new bridge that required an enormous amount of labor from the Powell River Cycling Club to construct. The new bridge became a cheer zone with a makeshift Tiki Bar tended by grass skirt wearing hosts from the community.

Men

Three different men have made of the top of the podium in as many days. Race veteran Jason Sager (BackCountry Bikes) used his knowledge of the stage from previous years to plan an attack. When Spencer Paxson (Kona Racing) made an early break, Sager went with the move and the two of them escaped together all the way to the bottom of the enduro section. He managed to drop Paxson not too long after.

"I took the lead on one of the false flat bumpy sections and started to pedal just a little bit harder. Seeing if I could force an mistake. He just came of my wheel."

With the Kona crew leading a group of 10, Sager didn't worry about getting chased down. It was up to teammates Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks to put time into their other main challenger Tristan Uhl (787 racing)

Currently Kona is nesting on the top three podium spots for the overall. Sneddon, Wicks, and Paxson with 32 seconds separating Wicks and Paxson and another 1:53 back.

Women

Lea Davison (Specialized Bikes) and Wendy Simms (Kona Racing) continued to exchange stage victories with Davison finally dropping Simms on the gravel and singletrack climbs coming out of aid station 2. It was a tenuous lead with only 39 seconds at the finish.

"It was back and forth a lot today. I started in the lead then Wendy and Sonya and caught me on the road section," said Davison. "Once we hit the singletrack, Wendy and I put some distance on Sonya. I just hung on for the ride. Wendy is giving me a singletrack clinic. She is so fast and so good. Eventually I was able to drop her in the singletrack climbs after aid station 2."

"I had so much fun. Today was different because it was flat singletrack and Wendy was motoring. I was thinking this is the fastest I've ever gone in singletrack."

After a tough stage yesterday that put Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) in a rare funk, she returned to stage 3 looking for retribution. She escaped mechanicals and rode strong to the finish securing a third place for the second time out of three stages.

Simms now has a 1:55 lead over Davison while Looney and Kim Hurst are within a minute of each other for third.

Duo men

Rocky Mountain riders Greg Day and Quinn Molberg added time to their lead with a solid performance free of problems. Second place is occupied by Joerg Franke and Ruben Wey, who have a tough road ahead to close a 44-minute gap. In third are the other Rocky Mountain team of Christian Gauvin , Ian Carbonneau.

Duo women

Luna Chix teammates Maghalie Rochette and Catharine Pendrel continued their rolling thunder and cracked into the hour time gap over their nearest competitors. TaG Team riders Lesley Tomlinson and Gretchen Reeves have dedicated themselves to riding for fun but the years of competing on the world stage can't be shaken from their legs. The last time they raced together was at Trans Rockies in 2005.

"There is definitely a dynamic with you and your partner. It's been a while since we've raced together and it's coming back now and we are working really well together," said Reeves. "I'm having so much fun. The trails in Colorado aren't like this but I used to ride trails like this on the east coast in the US so it's really fun to get back to the more technical riding."

Results

Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)2:04:50
2Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)0:02:05
3Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)
4Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)0:02:06
5Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:04:32
6Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:05:27
7Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:06:07
8Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)0:07:11
9Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)0:07:43
10Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)0:07:46
11Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)0:10:18
12Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)0:10:53
13Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)0:11:18
14Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)0:11:33
15Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
16Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)0:11:48
17Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)0:12:38
18Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)0:13:40
19Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)0:14:34
20Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)0:15:40
21Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)0:15:41
22Team William William Geor (Australia)0:15:42
23Team Michael Michael Robinson (Canada)0:15:53
24Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)0:16:45
25Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)0:18:03
26Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)0:18:08
27Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)0:19:22
28Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)0:20:23
29Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)0:20:41
30Team David David Voll (Germany)0:22:19
31Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)0:22:50
32Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)0:22:53
33Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)0:22:55
34Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)0:23:15
35Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)0:25:04
36Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)0:25:13
37Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)0:25:14
38Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)0:26:12
39Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)0:26:13
40Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)0:28:04
41Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)0:28:20
42Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)0:28:58
43Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)0:29:32
44Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)0:29:46
45Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)0:29:59
46Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)0:30:04
47Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)0:30:18
48Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)0:30:48
49Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)0:31:21
50Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States)0:31:25
51Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)0:33:44
52Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)0:34:09
53Team James James Maebus (Australia)0:34:57
54Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)0:35:10
55Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)0:36:12
56Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)0:36:22
57Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)0:37:42
58Team Mike Mike Levy (None)0:38:33
59Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)0:38:36
60Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)0:38:57
61Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)0:39:21
62Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)0:40:12
63Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)0:40:46
64Team David David Stringer (Canada)0:40:52
65Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)0:41:18
66Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)0:42:44
67Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)0:43:11
68Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)0:43:18
69Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)0:43:33
70Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)0:44:32
71Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)0:44:54
72Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)
73Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)0:46:34
74Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)0:50:26
75Team David David Whybrew (Australia)0:51:35
76Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)0:51:52
77Team David David Smyth (Australia)0:52:06
78Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)0:54:17
79Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)0:54:28
80Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)0:56:25
81Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)0:56:39
82Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)0:57:12
83Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)0:57:47
84Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)0:59:29
85Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)0:59:31
86Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)0:59:50
87Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)1:00:42
88Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)1:01:32
89Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)
90Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)1:02:34
91Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)1:03:40
92Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)1:06:21
93Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)1:06:54
94Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)1:10:32
95Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)1:10:56
96Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)1:12:17
97Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)1:12:56
98Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)
99Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)1:15:05
100Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)1:18:30
101Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)
102Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)1:20:56
103Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)1:23:47
104Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)1:27:07
105Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)1:27:44
106Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)1:28:27
107Team James James Gibbins (Canada)1:29:28
108Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)1:29:44
109Team Tom Tom Place (United States)1:31:22
110Team David David Artusi (United States)1:33:46
111Team David David Fast (Canada)1:35:03
112Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)1:35:14
113Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)1:35:25
114Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)1:35:26
115Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)1:36:01
116Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)
117Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)1:36:11
118Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)1:36:42
119Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)1:36:50
120Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)1:43:27
121Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)1:45:39
122Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)1:46:31
123Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)1:46:40
124Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)1:48:43
125Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)1:49:39
126Team Jed Jed Salazar (United States)1:51:13
127Team Dave Dave Herrick (United States)1:51:43
128Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)1:57:20
129Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)1:57:40
130Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)1:57:57
131Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)2:06:34
132Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)2:08:32
133Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)2:09:56
134Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)2:11:10
135Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)2:11:32
136Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)2:14:21
137Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)2:26:06
138Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)2:40:13
139Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States)3:09:28
140Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada)
141Team Jeremiah Jeremiah Stieben (Canada)
142Team Sebastian Sebastian Kellermayr (Austria)
143Team Andrew Andrew Murphy (Canada)
144Team Jason Jason Lind (South Africa)
145Team Greig Greig Jansen (Ethiopia)
146Team Diego Diego Cordon (Mexico)
147Team Justin Justin Lindine (United States)
148Team Chris Chris Maund (United States)
149Team Jason Jason Mcclurg (United States)
150Team Marc Marc Gasch (Spain)
151Team Colin Colin Meyer (South Africa)
152BMR Francios Birembaux (France)
153Team Tim Tim Smith (South Africa)
154Boodookie Racing Le Le (United States)
155Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)
156D & J David Anderson (Canada)
157D & J Julius Von Bieberstein (Canada)

Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)2:27:07
2Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)0:00:39
3Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)0:03:55
4Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:09:05
5Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)0:12:53
6Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia)0:19:17
7Team Helle Haugaard Helle Haugaard Jessen (Denmark)0:21:22
8Team Rikke Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)0:26:51
9Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)0:28:28
10Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)0:30:37
11Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)0:35:35
12Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)0:36:21
13Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)0:46:03
14Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)0:49:38
15Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)0:59:57
16Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)1:00:22
17Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)1:04:38
18Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)1:06:11
19Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)1:11:16
20Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)1:12:39
21Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)1:21:25
22Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)1:21:27
23Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)1:25:44
24Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia)1:42:43
25Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)1:51:36
26Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)1:59:34
27Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)2:07:49
28Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)2:18:46
29Dirt Girls Kim Story (Canada)2:30:53
30Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)
31Team Kristen Kristen Lake (Canada)
32Team Charmaine Charmaine Lightfoot (Canada)

Duo men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)2:10:21
2Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)0:15:36
3Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)0:17:56
4Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)0:20:16
5Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)0:25:49
6Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)0:28:03
7Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)0:35:20
8Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada)0:36:29
9PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)0:37:34
10The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)0:39:21
11Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)0:40:15
12Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)0:43:39
13Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)0:47:51
14Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)0:53:44
15Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)0:54:58
16Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)0:58:12
17Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)1:11:38
18Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)1:13:16
19The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)1:18:29
20Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)1:24:12
21Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)1:30:50
22FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)1:33:13
23Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)1:48:17
24oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)1:49:47
25Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)2:21:47
26The Granny Gear Geezers Mark Irving (United Kingdom) David Clark (United Kingdom)2:22:08
27Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)2:34:41
28Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)2:44:27

Duo women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)2:33:30
2TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)0:23:16
3Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)0:32:44
4Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)0:50:54
5AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)1:27:10
6Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)1:40:18

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)6:16:57
2Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)0:01:25
3Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)0:01:57
4Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:03:50
5Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)0:08:43
6Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:13:19
7Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:15:57
8Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)0:22:17
9Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)0:30:54
10Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)0:32:01
11Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)0:34:45
12Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)0:36:50
13Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)0:37:17
14Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)0:38:28
15Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)0:40:12
16Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)0:41:30
17Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)0:45:19
18Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)0:46:46
19Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)0:47:00
20Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)0:49:50
21Team William William Geor (Australia)0:51:07
22Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)1:00:19
23Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)1:01:35
24Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)1:02:55
25Team David David Voll (Germany)1:05:35
26Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)1:09:47
27Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)1:14:01
28Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)1:14:10
29Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)1:16:07
30Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)1:16:39
31Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)1:19:06
32Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)1:19:09
33Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)1:19:49
34Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)1:21:58
35Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)1:23:04
36Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)1:25:13
37Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)1:25:38
38Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)1:26:24
39Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)1:28:17
40Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)1:30:59
41Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)1:32:21
42Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)1:35:12
43Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)1:36:02
44Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)1:37:12
45Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)1:37:49
46Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)1:39:42
47Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)1:45:17
48Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)1:45:21
49Team Mike Mike Levy (None)1:46:06
50Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)1:49:03
51Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)1:50:35
52Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)1:55:04
53Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States)1:56:41
54Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)1:58:36
55Team James James Maebus (Australia)2:03:58
56Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)2:06:01
57Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)2:08:04
58Team David David Stringer (Canada)2:10:40
59Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)2:11:00
60Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)2:17:20
61Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)2:19:06
62Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)2:19:58
63Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)2:22:42
64Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)2:22:50
65Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)2:24:21
66Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)2:24:48
67Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)2:25:39
68Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)2:33:07
69Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)2:33:25
70Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)2:34:03
71Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)2:39:16
72Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)2:50:50
73Team David David Whybrew (Australia)2:50:51
74Team David David Smyth (Australia)2:55:11
75Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)3:09:22
76Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)3:10:27
77Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)3:11:21
78Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)3:16:16
79Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)3:16:36
80Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)3:17:11
81Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)3:19:55
82Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)3:21:27
83Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)3:22:42
84Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)3:26:35
85Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)3:28:28
86Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)3:34:36
87Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)3:37:38
88Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)3:42:29
89Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)3:43:30
90Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)3:48:14
91Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)3:52:49
92Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)3:56:26
93Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)4:05:24
94Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)4:11:01
95Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)4:14:08
96Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)4:15:27
97Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)4:17:39
98Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)4:18:04
99Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)4:18:08
100Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)4:20:40
101Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)4:28:38
102Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)4:30:07
103Team James James Gibbins (Canada)4:39:59
104Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)4:52:38
105Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)5:01:04
106Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)5:07:28
107Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)5:08:35
108Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)5:09:59
109Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)5:27:04
110Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)5:31:39
111Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)5:31:43
112Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)5:43:10
113Team David David Artusi (United States)5:44:09
114Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)5:46:52
115Team David David Fast (Canada)5:51:25
116Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)5:55:43
117Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)6:01:37
118Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)6:12:46
119Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)6:19:51
120Team Tom Tom Place (United States)6:27:54
121Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)6:36:14
122Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)6:36:19
123Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)6:49:42
124Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)6:56:38
125Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)7:11:39
126Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)7:15:35
127Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)7:17:19
128Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)7:32:46
129Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)7:37:18
130Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)7:38:56
131Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)8:07:42
132Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)8:27:11
133Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States)9:02:26
134Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)9:06:01

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)7:34:48
2Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)0:01:55
3Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)0:15:09
4Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:16:05
5Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)0:24:04
6Team Helle Haugaard Helle Haugaard Jessen (Denmark)1:13:30
7Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)1:28:18
8Team Rikke Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)1:32:50
9Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)1:40:20
10Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)1:41:31
11Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)1:59:00
12Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)2:25:41
13Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)3:15:39
14Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)3:18:35
15Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)3:19:13
16Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)3:27:50
17Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)3:40:33
18Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)3:52:12
19Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)3:54:32
20Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)4:22:28
21Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)4:35:06
22Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)4:35:12
23Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia)5:09:05
24Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)5:53:49
25Dirt Girls Kim Story (Canada)6:57:50
26Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)7:06:43
27Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)7:22:21
28Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)7:51:00
29Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)8:35:52

Duo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)6:47:12
2Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)0:44:02
3Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)0:46:44
4Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)0:49:57
5Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)1:17:15
6Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)1:27:22
7Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)1:49:09
8PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)1:59:19
9Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)2:13:29
10The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)2:13:51
11Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)2:17:02
12Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)2:18:21
13Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)2:41:51
14Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)2:58:35
15Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)3:32:02
16Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)3:45:58
17The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)4:06:19
18Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)4:21:31
19Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)4:39:57
20Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)4:40:20
21FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)5:15:42
22Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)7:12:31
23Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)7:39:01
24oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)7:39:33
25Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)7:44:11
26The Granny Gear Geezers Mark Irving (United Kingdom) David Clark (United Kingdom)7:59:37
27Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)8:03:48

Duo women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)7:50:01
2TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)1:07:57
3Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)2:13:26
4Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)3:21:11
5AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)4:46:54
6Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)5:22:25

Latest on Cyclingnews