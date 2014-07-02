Image 1 of 17 Jason Sager (Backcountry Bikes) and Spencer Paxson (Kona) took an early lead in the stage. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 17 Seaside start on the beach in Powell River. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 17 Morning and evning yoga sessions have been popular since beginning last year. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 17 When camping near water this is what you do after a long day on the bike. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 5 of 17 BCBR volunteer Kezia Nathe strikes a fierce pose. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 6 of 17 Jurgen in bike patrol carving between assisting riders. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 7 of 17 David Berkowitz gets the Tippie treatment. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 8 of 17 Fontaine Thierry of france has no problem getting around. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 9 of 17 The new bridge on the Aloha trail is a masterpiece. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 10 of 17 Shawn Bunnin in the BC spotlight. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 11 of 17 Dropping into the trail before the new Aloha trail section. Raz Dana (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 12 of 17 Fishing with Ryder sunglasses. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 13 of 17 Red Bull, Tippie and electric guitars. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 14 of 17 Kim Hurst of New Zealand is back for her second BCBR. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 15 of 17 Brian Cooke feeling the heat. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 16 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) has returned to the BC Bike Race with a new teammate. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 17 of 17 Water's edge camping makes Powell river unique and the reason the race stays there two nights this year. (Image credit: BC Bike)

For Canada Day, the third stage of the BC Bike Race eased into the isolated town of Powell River on the Sunshine Coast. A short walk with the sunset as a backdrop and a village of people cheering for their arrival was the riders first introduction to this outpost of Canadian hospitality. Though it's not an island surrounded by water, the geographical boundaries and some of the world's deepest fjords make this small community accessible only by ferry. The result is a backyard that that may as well extend to the edges of the universe. Deep forests with an extensive and still growing network of trails, positions Powell River to be a BCBR stop that can evolve with the race.

The stage was flatter, but the trails were loamy and technical. Not as many rocks but the roots challenged any angle you placed the bike. It was a physical course that requested that you keep pedaling out of the saddle when in the woods. The descents down trails like the enduro stage Death Rattle had organic berms and pockets to use for traction or ejection buttons. The flow in all the trails required all your balanced bike stances. Let the bike move away from you, drop in and load a corner, explode out as your rear wheel slides off a wet root. Repeat.

After two days of courses that were new, the Powell River course stayed pretty much the same from the previous year according to the map. If you had a refined eye, you would have noticed a new piece of singletrack on the map that cut in half a commonly disliked eroded road climb on your way to the day's enduro. The new trail named Aloha was a climb that mixed technical and flow features that eventually crossed a new bridge that required an enormous amount of labor from the Powell River Cycling Club to construct. The new bridge became a cheer zone with a makeshift Tiki Bar tended by grass skirt wearing hosts from the community.

Men

Three different men have made of the top of the podium in as many days. Race veteran Jason Sager (BackCountry Bikes) used his knowledge of the stage from previous years to plan an attack. When Spencer Paxson (Kona Racing) made an early break, Sager went with the move and the two of them escaped together all the way to the bottom of the enduro section. He managed to drop Paxson not too long after.

"I took the lead on one of the false flat bumpy sections and started to pedal just a little bit harder. Seeing if I could force an mistake. He just came of my wheel."

With the Kona crew leading a group of 10, Sager didn't worry about getting chased down. It was up to teammates Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks to put time into their other main challenger Tristan Uhl (787 racing)

Currently Kona is nesting on the top three podium spots for the overall. Sneddon, Wicks, and Paxson with 32 seconds separating Wicks and Paxson and another 1:53 back.

Women

Lea Davison (Specialized Bikes) and Wendy Simms (Kona Racing) continued to exchange stage victories with Davison finally dropping Simms on the gravel and singletrack climbs coming out of aid station 2. It was a tenuous lead with only 39 seconds at the finish.

"It was back and forth a lot today. I started in the lead then Wendy and Sonya and caught me on the road section," said Davison. "Once we hit the singletrack, Wendy and I put some distance on Sonya. I just hung on for the ride. Wendy is giving me a singletrack clinic. She is so fast and so good. Eventually I was able to drop her in the singletrack climbs after aid station 2."

"I had so much fun. Today was different because it was flat singletrack and Wendy was motoring. I was thinking this is the fastest I've ever gone in singletrack."

After a tough stage yesterday that put Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) in a rare funk, she returned to stage 3 looking for retribution. She escaped mechanicals and rode strong to the finish securing a third place for the second time out of three stages.

Simms now has a 1:55 lead over Davison while Looney and Kim Hurst are within a minute of each other for third.

Duo men

Rocky Mountain riders Greg Day and Quinn Molberg added time to their lead with a solid performance free of problems. Second place is occupied by Joerg Franke and Ruben Wey, who have a tough road ahead to close a 44-minute gap. In third are the other Rocky Mountain team of Christian Gauvin , Ian Carbonneau.

Duo women

Luna Chix teammates Maghalie Rochette and Catharine Pendrel continued their rolling thunder and cracked into the hour time gap over their nearest competitors. TaG Team riders Lesley Tomlinson and Gretchen Reeves have dedicated themselves to riding for fun but the years of competing on the world stage can't be shaken from their legs. The last time they raced together was at Trans Rockies in 2005.

"There is definitely a dynamic with you and your partner. It's been a while since we've raced together and it's coming back now and we are working really well together," said Reeves. "I'm having so much fun. The trails in Colorado aren't like this but I used to ride trails like this on the east coast in the US so it's really fun to get back to the more technical riding."

