Stage five of the BC Bike Race was the last half of the two-day point-to-point tour of the Sunshine Coast. It used a legacy course that intertwines both the old format of stage races which satisfy a puritanical desire to work hard to say you went somewhere, and the newer definition of riding miles for smiles.

Even though stage 5 was shorter by 18km than the Earl's Cove to Sechelt stage, it only had 19m less of climbing. What this course has that day four's course did not have is a final 7km descent down trails like HWY 102, Sidewinder, and a tour through the Sprockids bike park. Whatever memories of suffering that happened early in the day were quickly erased by trails that hugged hillsides and flowed through tall cedars above giant ferns on dirt that felt like velcro to the tires. The last plunge home is what most people will be talking about at camp this evening.

The riders in the tribe that came to race the 2014 BC Bike Race may not have realized was that they were surrounded by woods where some of the most progressive mountain bikers in the world live and experiment. The area between Sechelt and Langdale is home to Brendon Semenuk and the Coastal Crew, current heros of a different style of mountain biking. Ultimately the goals are the same, to ride two wheels with flow while achieving a sense of self-powered fun. Today's course had both old school style trail riding mixed with newer style flow trails heavily influenced by the dirt sculpting faction of mountain biking.

Men

The three amigos of Kris Sneddon, Barry Wicks, and Spencer Paxson steamrolled stage 5 on their way to a podium decorated only by Kona Bicycle jerseys. Sneddon and Wicks finished with the same time while Paxson lost a full second to his teammates. Flattened by their wake were the riders who had been challenging for podium spots in the first four stages. Jason Sager (Backcountry Bicycles), Tristan Uhl (787 Racing), and Erik "The Viking" Knudsen, filled fourth through sixth spots three and a half to four minutes back.

The trio rode together from start to finish, keeping the pressure on through the opening soft gravel climb to the first bit of singletrack. "It whittled down to the typical group of five by the time we hit the first bit of singletrack," said Paxson.

Sneddon went to the front on the gradual singletrack climb and team Kona rode tempo away from Sager, Uhl, and Knudsen. Apparently Oliver Zurbruegg suffered a couple flats that kept him from building on the momentum he had from stage 4's fifth place finish.

"Today was a day for the memory banks. Shredding with your buddies you know. We just rolled together through to the finish line," said Paxson.

With one more long and hard day, it will be interesting to see if any of the challengers try to pull an upset with a well timed escape. Paxson is the only rider within striking distance but the fact that they are teammates reduces the likelihood of an attack. With an eight-minute deficit, Uhl will have to hope for a burst of strength coupled by some luck. He has proven to be a strong and crafty competitor, and he could be looking to deliver a message that if there is a year two at BCBR for him he should be taken seriously.

Women

Lea Davison (Specialized Bicycles) took her third stage win 3:51 ahead of race leader Wendy Simms (Kona Racing). Only 11 seconds behind was New Zealander Kim Hurst, who has been hovering near the podium all week. Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) lost that loving feeling in her legs after a spectacular redemption win on stage 4. She dropped 12 minutes to the leader, yet still has a relatively comfortable gap of nine minutes on hurst for third place.

Davison has won more than half the stages this week and yet she still sits almost 5:30 down on veteran BCBR champion Simms. It's a tough pill to swallow when you look back on a week of racing and can point out a couple key moments where mistakes were made. Simms performance shows how consistency is a critical factor in success at multiday events.

Despite missing a turn and dealing with her recovery from hip surgery five months ago, Davison keeps a pretty sunny disposition. You get the feeling that she is not one to stress about things she can't control. It's another technique used by experienced racers to maintain sanity in a sport where the unexpected happens frequently.

Duos

Rocky Mountain Bicycle riders Greg Day and Quinn "Mower" Moberg continued their slash and burn race by putting another 11 minutes into their nearest competitors Samuel Kummrow and Aart Van Kooy. Third place Joerg Franke and Ruben Wey only have six minutes on the Canadian team of Christian Gauvin and Ian Carboneau. Worth noting is that Switzerland has as many riders in the top three teams as Canada.

Results

Solo men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada) 2:15:05 2 Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States) 3 Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None) 0:00:01 4 Team Jason Jason Sager (United States) 0:03:32 5 Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States) 0:04:05 6 Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark) 0:04:35 7 Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States) 0:08:41 8 Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa) 0:10:35 9 Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States) 0:10:45 10 Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States) 0:12:11 Tim Olson (United States) 0:17:49 22 Team David David Voll (Germany) 0:18:10 23 Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway) 0:18:47 24 Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada) 0:19:18 25 Team Michael Michael Robinson (Canada) 0:19:56 26 Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada) 0:20:07 27 Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada) 0:21:31 28 Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada) 0:21:47 29 Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States) 0:22:09 30 Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States) 0:23:20 31 Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada) 0:26:46 32 Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States) 0:26:54 33 Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States) 0:28:49 34 Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada) 0:29:33 35 Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan) 0:29:37 36 Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada) 0:30:50 37 Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark) 0:30:55 38 Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil) 0:30:59 39 Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada) 0:32:45 40 Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland) 0:33:37 41 Team Robert Robert Biard (United States) 0:33:40 42 Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada) 0:35:25 43 D & J David Anderson (Canada) 0:35:40 44 Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada) 0:37:53 45 Team Mike Mike Levy (None) 0:38:10 46 Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand) 0:38:19 47 Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia) 0:38:24 48 Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada) 0:39:47 49 Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland) 0:40:28 50 Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada) 0:41:46 51 Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada) 0:41:58 52 Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States) 0:42:39 53 Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico) 0:43:09 54 Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil) 0:43:45 55 Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada) 0:45:55 56 Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand) 0:46:07 57 Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States) 0:47:33 58 Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand) 59 Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States) 0:48:09 60 Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil) 0:48:55 61 Team James James Maebus (Australia) 0:51:05 62 Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway) 0:51:30 63 Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil) 0:51:55 64 Team Justin Justin Grow (United States) 65 Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark) 0:52:09 66 Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States) 0:52:39 67 Team David David Smyth (Australia) 0:53:23 68 Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand) 0:53:35 69 Team David David Stringer (Canada) 0:54:22 70 Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands) 0:55:42 71 Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States) 0:55:52 72 Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States) 0:57:19 73 Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada) 1:00:54 74 Team Chris Chris Watts (United States) 1:02:59 75 Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany) 1:03:16 76 Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom) 1:04:01 77 Team Ico Ico Schutte (None) 1:04:20 78 Team David David Whybrew (Australia) 1:04:28 79 Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada) 1:05:15 80 Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada) 1:05:46 81 Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada) 1:06:01 82 Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States) 1:06:36 83 Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada) 1:09:05 84 Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand) 1:14:01 85 Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel) 1:14:22 86 Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada) 1:14:30 87 Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel) 1:15:14 88 Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada) 1:16:17 89 Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada) 1:18:11 90 Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom) 1:21:32 91 Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States) 1:22:28 92 Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil) 1:25:40 93 Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada) 1:26:25 94 Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States) 1:26:41 95 Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States) 1:27:12 96 Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland) 1:27:13 97 Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States) 1:27:27 98 Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States) 1:28:02 99 Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None) 1:30:53 100 Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States) 1:30:55 101 D & J Julius Von Bieberstein (Canada) 1:33:29 102 Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil) 1:39:04 103 Team Tom Tom Place (United States) 1:39:45 104 Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada) 1:39:54 105 Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada) 1:39:55 106 Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States) 1:41:14 107 Boodookie Racing Le Le (United States) 1:42:41 108 Team David David Fast (Canada) 1:42:50 109 Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States) 1:43:59 110 Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil) 1:44:05 111 Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada) 1:45:14 112 Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica) 1:46:07 113 Team James James Gibbins (Canada) 1:46:53 114 Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States) 1:46:57 115 Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States) 1:50:36 116 Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia) 1:54:18 117 Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada) 1:54:58 118 Team Jed Jed Salazar (United States) 1:57:19 119 Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States) 2:01:26 120 Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada) 2:01:45 121 Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom) 2:10:31 122 Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada) 2:11:38 123 Team David David Artusi (United States) 2:12:17 124 Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada) 2:13:00 125 Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil) 2:14:46 126 Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada) 2:14:58 127 Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil) 2:21:08 128 Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom) 2:23:17 129 Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada) 2:24:03 130 Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia) 2:28:06 131 Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States) 2:28:44 132 Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada) 2:29:01 133 Team Dave Dave Herrick (United States) 2:32:35 134 Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom) 2:33:39 135 Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States) 2:38:13 136 Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia) 2:40:11 137 Team Philip Philip Evans (United States) 2:46:43 138 Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden) 2:48:03 139 Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada) 2:49:48 140 Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada) 2:54:24 141 Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada) 3:01:49 142 Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States) 3:10:47

Solo women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Lea Lea Davison (United States) 2:38:02 2 Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada) 0:03:51 3 Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand) 0:04:02 4 Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States) 0:12:29 5 Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada) 0:16:18 6 Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia) 0:28:09 7 Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada) 0:41:22 8 Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada) 0:42:55

Duo men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada) 2:22:03 2 Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada) 0:16:17 3 Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland) 0:17:24 4 Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada) 0:22:34 5 Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States) 0:32:12

Duo women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada) 2:44:00 2 TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada) 0:30:27 3 Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand) 0:47:28 4 Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada) 1:16:32

Solo men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada) 11:23:26 2 Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None) 0:02:39 3 Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States) 0:08:18 4 Team Jason Jason Sager (United States) 0:17:44 5 Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States) 0:22:15 6 Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark) 0:32:17 7 Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None) 0:33:05 8 Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa) 0:39:27 Team William William Geor (Australia) 1:27:16 21 Team James James Porter (United Kingdom) 1:34:53 22 Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan) 1:38:57 23 Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada) 1:40:49 24 Team David David Voll (Germany) 1:42:38 25 Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada) 2:05:23 26 Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States) 2:06:48 27 Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada) 2:08:46 28 Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States) 2:11:15 29 Team Tim Tim Olson (United States) 2:13:38 30 Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada) 2:14:28 31 Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States) 2:23:01 32 Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark) 2:23:03 33 Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico) 2:32:05 34 Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada) 2:40:07 35 Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada) 2:40:47 36 Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada) 2:44:00 37 Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada) 2:45:33 38 Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil) 2:46:28 39 Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada) 2:47:31 40 Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States) 2:47:44 41 Team Robert Robert Biard (United States) 2:50:32 42 Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada) 2:50:48 43 Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada) 2:54:35 44 Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland) 2:56:41 45 Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States) 3:01:26 46 Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States) 3:02:07 47 Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland) 3:03:09 48 Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada) 3:22:35 49 Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia) 3:23:24 50 Team Mike Mike Levy (None) 3:29:51 51 Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada) 3:31:46 52 Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil) 3:42:57 53 Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States) 3:48:45 54 Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand) 3:49:13 55 Team James James Maebus (Australia) 3:51:06 56 Team David David Stringer (Canada) 4:00:53 57 Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark) 4:01:58 58 Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil) 4:05:02 59 Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand) 4:10:17 60 Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil) 4:12:40 61 Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand) 4:12:58 62 Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway) 4:13:14 63 Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States) 4:14:31 64 Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands) 4:19:16 65 Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States) 4:27:53 66 Team Justin Justin Grow (United States) 4:31:15 67 Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel) 4:33:49 68 Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States) 4:35:39 69 Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada) 4:36:30 70 Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand) 4:41:05 71 Team David David Smyth (Australia) 5:11:15 72 Team David David Whybrew (Australia) 5:11:18 73 Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada) 5:18:19 74 Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States) 5:21:23 75 Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada) 5:21:28 76 Team Chris Chris Watts (United States) 5:46:18 77 Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany) 5:48:00 78 Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada) 5:49:20 79 Team Ico Ico Schutte (None) 5:56:00 80 Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand) 5:56:01 81 Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel) 5:57:53 82 Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom) 6:03:40 83 Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland) 6:19:09 84 Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada) 6:22:47 85 Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States) 6:25:36 86 Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States) 6:35:18 87 Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States) 6:44:57 88 Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada) 6:48:06 89 Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada) 6:56:44 90 Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada) 7:05:02 91 Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil) 7:05:06 92 Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom) 7:05:37 93 Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada) 7:10:28 94 Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States) 7:10:34 95 Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil) 7:23:00 96 Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada) 7:25:14 97 Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil) 7:39:26 98 Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States) 7:43:19 99 Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada) 7:53:03 100 Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None) 7:53:24 101 Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States) 7:53:30 102 Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica) 8:03:45 103 Team James James Gibbins (Canada) 8:23:30 104 Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States) 8:51:45 105 Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada) 9:10:02 106 Team David David Fast (Canada) 9:31:53 107 Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States) 9:34:18 108 Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States) 9:52:44 109 Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada) 9:59:52 110 Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada) 9:59:56 111 Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States) 10:15:22 112 Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States) 10:16:05 113 Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States) 10:24:27 114 Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada) 10:25:11 115 Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada) 10:27:38 116 Team Tom Tom Place (United States) 10:27:49 117 Team David David Artusi (United States) 10:47:43 118 Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada) 10:54:11 119 Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada) 10:54:26 120 Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom) 11:03:00 121 Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia) 11:19:41 122 Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada) 11:26:56 123 Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom) 11:34:35 124 Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil) 12:06:15 125 Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia) 12:08:11 126 Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom) 12:43:05 127 Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia) 13:36:29 128 Team Philip Philip Evans (United States) 13:38:44 129 Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden) 13:40:55 130 Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada) 14:03:52 131 Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada) 14:12:01 132 Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States) 14:13:12 133 Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada) 14:21:24 134 Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States) 14:57:28 135 Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil) 15:11:32

Solo women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada) 13:41:49 2 Team Lea Lea Davison (United States) 0:05:28 3 Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States) 0:21:38 4 Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand) 0:35:37 5 Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada) 1:08:23 6 Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand) 2:55:22

Duo men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada) 12:20:10 2 Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland) 1:11:04 3 Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada) 1:21:48 4 Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada) 1:27:46 5 Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States) 2:33:35