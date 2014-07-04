Sneddon and Davison win stage 5 of BC Bike Race
Sneddon and Simms maintain overal race leads
Day 5: Sechelt - Langdale
Stage five of the BC Bike Race was the last half of the two-day point-to-point tour of the Sunshine Coast. It used a legacy course that intertwines both the old format of stage races which satisfy a puritanical desire to work hard to say you went somewhere, and the newer definition of riding miles for smiles.
Even though stage 5 was shorter by 18km than the Earl's Cove to Sechelt stage, it only had 19m less of climbing. What this course has that day four's course did not have is a final 7km descent down trails like HWY 102, Sidewinder, and a tour through the Sprockids bike park. Whatever memories of suffering that happened early in the day were quickly erased by trails that hugged hillsides and flowed through tall cedars above giant ferns on dirt that felt like velcro to the tires. The last plunge home is what most people will be talking about at camp this evening.
The riders in the tribe that came to race the 2014 BC Bike Race may not have realized was that they were surrounded by woods where some of the most progressive mountain bikers in the world live and experiment. The area between Sechelt and Langdale is home to Brendon Semenuk and the Coastal Crew, current heros of a different style of mountain biking. Ultimately the goals are the same, to ride two wheels with flow while achieving a sense of self-powered fun. Today's course had both old school style trail riding mixed with newer style flow trails heavily influenced by the dirt sculpting faction of mountain biking.
Men
The three amigos of Kris Sneddon, Barry Wicks, and Spencer Paxson steamrolled stage 5 on their way to a podium decorated only by Kona Bicycle jerseys. Sneddon and Wicks finished with the same time while Paxson lost a full second to his teammates. Flattened by their wake were the riders who had been challenging for podium spots in the first four stages. Jason Sager (Backcountry Bicycles), Tristan Uhl (787 Racing), and Erik "The Viking" Knudsen, filled fourth through sixth spots three and a half to four minutes back.
The trio rode together from start to finish, keeping the pressure on through the opening soft gravel climb to the first bit of singletrack. "It whittled down to the typical group of five by the time we hit the first bit of singletrack," said Paxson.
Sneddon went to the front on the gradual singletrack climb and team Kona rode tempo away from Sager, Uhl, and Knudsen. Apparently Oliver Zurbruegg suffered a couple flats that kept him from building on the momentum he had from stage 4's fifth place finish.
"Today was a day for the memory banks. Shredding with your buddies you know. We just rolled together through to the finish line," said Paxson.
With one more long and hard day, it will be interesting to see if any of the challengers try to pull an upset with a well timed escape. Paxson is the only rider within striking distance but the fact that they are teammates reduces the likelihood of an attack. With an eight-minute deficit, Uhl will have to hope for a burst of strength coupled by some luck. He has proven to be a strong and crafty competitor, and he could be looking to deliver a message that if there is a year two at BCBR for him he should be taken seriously.
Women
Lea Davison (Specialized Bicycles) took her third stage win 3:51 ahead of race leader Wendy Simms (Kona Racing). Only 11 seconds behind was New Zealander Kim Hurst, who has been hovering near the podium all week. Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) lost that loving feeling in her legs after a spectacular redemption win on stage 4. She dropped 12 minutes to the leader, yet still has a relatively comfortable gap of nine minutes on hurst for third place.
Davison has won more than half the stages this week and yet she still sits almost 5:30 down on veteran BCBR champion Simms. It's a tough pill to swallow when you look back on a week of racing and can point out a couple key moments where mistakes were made. Simms performance shows how consistency is a critical factor in success at multiday events.
Despite missing a turn and dealing with her recovery from hip surgery five months ago, Davison keeps a pretty sunny disposition. You get the feeling that she is not one to stress about things she can't control. It's another technique used by experienced racers to maintain sanity in a sport where the unexpected happens frequently.
Duos
Rocky Mountain Bicycle riders Greg Day and Quinn "Mower" Moberg continued their slash and burn race by putting another 11 minutes into their nearest competitors Samuel Kummrow and Aart Van Kooy. Third place Joerg Franke and Ruben Wey only have six minutes on the Canadian team of Christian Gauvin and Ian Carboneau. Worth noting is that Switzerland has as many riders in the top three teams as Canada.
Day 5 Final from BC Bike Race on Vimeo.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)
|2:15:05
|2
|Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)
|3
|Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)
|0:00:01
|4
|Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)
|0:03:32
|5
|Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)
|0:04:05
|6
|Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)
|0:04:35
|7
|Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)
|0:08:41
|8
|Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)
|0:10:35
|9
|Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)
|0:10:45
|10
|Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)
|0:12:11
|11
|Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)
|0:12:17
|12
|Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)
|0:12:20
|13
|Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)
|0:12:37
|14
|Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)
|0:12:55
|15
|Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)
|0:14:44
|16
|Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)
|0:15:22
|17
|Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)
|3:10:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)
|2:38:02
|2
|Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)
|0:03:51
|3
|Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)
|0:04:02
|4
|Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)
|0:12:29
|5
|Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)
|0:16:18
|6
|Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia)
|0:28:09
|7
|Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)
|0:41:22
|8
|Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)
|0:42:55
|9
|Team Rikke Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)
|0:43:16
|10
|Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)
|0:46:33
|11
|Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)
|0:46:48
|12
|Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)
|0:52:39
|13
|Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)
|0:59:34
|14
|Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)
|1:05:57
|15
|Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)
|1:14:52
|16
|Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)
|1:18:18
|17
|Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)
|1:20:26
|18
|Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)
|1:21:32
|19
|Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)
|1:43:31
|20
|Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)
|1:57:45
|21
|Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)
|1:58:41
|22
|Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)
|2:06:07
|23
|Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)
|2:16:28
|24
|Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)
|2:33:59
|25
|Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)
|2:45:27
|26
|Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)
|3:17:02
|27
|Dirt Girls Kim Story (Canada)
|Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)
|3:17:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)
|2:22:03
|2
|Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)
|0:16:17
|3
|Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)
|0:17:24
|4
|Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)
|0:22:34
|5
|Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)
|0:32:12
|6
|Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada)
|0:41:08
|7
|The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)
|0:44:55
|8
|Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)
|0:45:11
|9
|Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)
|0:46:30
|10
|Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)
|0:46:48
|11
|Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)
|0:47:37
|12
|PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)
|0:47:45
|13
|Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)
|0:51:26
|14
|Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)
|0:58:32
|15
|Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)
|1:16:44
|16
|Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)
|1:17:20
|17
|Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)
|1:20:40
|18
|Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)
|1:28:52
|19
|Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)
|1:38:58
|20
|The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)
|1:54:41
|21
|FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)
|2:03:53
|22
|oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)
|2:21:32
|23
|Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)
|2:42:54
|24
|Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)
|2:47:31
|25
|Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)
|2:48:41
|26
|Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)
|3:04:38
|27
|Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)
|3:34:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
|2:44:00
|2
|TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)
|0:30:27
|3
|Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)
|0:47:28
|4
|Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)
|1:16:32
|5
|Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)
|1:35:56
|6
|AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)
|1:40:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)
|11:23:26
|2
|Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)
|0:02:39
|3
|Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)
|0:08:18
|4
|Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)
|0:17:44
|5
|Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)
|0:22:15
|6
|Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)
|0:32:17
|7
|Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)
|0:33:05
|8
|Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)
|0:39:27
|9
|Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)
|0:58:46
|10
|Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)
|1:02:42
|11
|Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)
|1:04:48
|12
|Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)
|1:06:31
|13
|Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)
|1:06:33
|14
|Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)
|1:13:39
|15
|Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)
|1:15:05
|16
|Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)
|1:15:32
|17
|Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)
|1:17:37
|18
|Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)
|1:20:10
|19
|Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)
|1:23:35
|20
|Team William William Geor (Australia)
|1:27:16
|21
|Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)
|1:34:53
|22
|Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
|1:38:57
|23
|Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)
|1:40:49
|24
|Team David David Voll (Germany)
|1:42:38
|25
|Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)
|2:05:23
|26
|Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)
|2:06:48
|27
|Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)
|2:08:46
|28
|Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)
|2:11:15
|29
|Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)
|2:13:38
|30
|Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)
|2:14:28
|31
|Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)
|2:23:01
|32
|Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)
|2:23:03
|33
|Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)
|2:32:05
|34
|Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)
|2:40:07
|35
|Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)
|2:40:47
|36
|Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)
|2:44:00
|37
|Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)
|2:45:33
|38
|Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)
|2:46:28
|39
|Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)
|2:47:31
|40
|Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)
|2:47:44
|41
|Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)
|2:50:32
|42
|Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)
|2:50:48
|43
|Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)
|2:54:35
|44
|Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)
|2:56:41
|45
|Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)
|3:01:26
|46
|Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)
|3:02:07
|47
|Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)
|3:03:09
|48
|Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)
|3:22:35
|49
|Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)
|3:23:24
|50
|Team Mike Mike Levy (None)
|3:29:51
|51
|Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)
|3:31:46
|52
|Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)
|3:42:57
|53
|Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)
|3:48:45
|54
|Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)
|3:49:13
|55
|Team James James Maebus (Australia)
|3:51:06
|56
|Team David David Stringer (Canada)
|4:00:53
|57
|Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)
|4:01:58
|58
|Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)
|4:05:02
|59
|Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)
|4:10:17
|60
|Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)
|4:12:40
|61
|Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)
|4:12:58
|62
|Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)
|4:13:14
|63
|Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)
|4:14:31
|64
|Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)
|4:19:16
|65
|Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)
|4:27:53
|66
|Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)
|4:31:15
|67
|Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)
|4:33:49
|68
|Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)
|4:35:39
|69
|Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)
|4:36:30
|70
|Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)
|4:41:05
|71
|Team David David Smyth (Australia)
|5:11:15
|72
|Team David David Whybrew (Australia)
|5:11:18
|73
|Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)
|5:18:19
|74
|Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)
|5:21:23
|75
|Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)
|5:21:28
|76
|Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)
|5:46:18
|77
|Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)
|5:48:00
|78
|Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)
|5:49:20
|79
|Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)
|5:56:00
|80
|Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)
|5:56:01
|81
|Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)
|5:57:53
|82
|Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)
|6:03:40
|83
|Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)
|6:19:09
|84
|Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)
|6:22:47
|85
|Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)
|6:25:36
|86
|Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)
|6:35:18
|87
|Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)
|6:44:57
|88
|Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)
|6:48:06
|89
|Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)
|6:56:44
|90
|Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)
|7:05:02
|91
|Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)
|7:05:06
|92
|Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)
|7:05:37
|93
|Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)
|7:10:28
|94
|Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)
|7:10:34
|95
|Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)
|7:23:00
|96
|Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)
|7:25:14
|97
|Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)
|7:39:26
|98
|Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)
|7:43:19
|99
|Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)
|7:53:03
|100
|Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)
|7:53:24
|101
|Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)
|7:53:30
|102
|Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)
|8:03:45
|103
|Team James James Gibbins (Canada)
|8:23:30
|104
|Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)
|8:51:45
|105
|Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)
|9:10:02
|106
|Team David David Fast (Canada)
|9:31:53
|107
|Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)
|9:34:18
|108
|Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)
|9:52:44
|109
|Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)
|9:59:52
|110
|Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)
|9:59:56
|111
|Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)
|10:15:22
|112
|Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)
|10:16:05
|113
|Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)
|10:24:27
|114
|Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)
|10:25:11
|115
|Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)
|10:27:38
|116
|Team Tom Tom Place (United States)
|10:27:49
|117
|Team David David Artusi (United States)
|10:47:43
|118
|Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)
|10:54:11
|119
|Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)
|10:54:26
|120
|Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)
|11:03:00
|121
|Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)
|11:19:41
|122
|Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)
|11:26:56
|123
|Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)
|11:34:35
|124
|Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)
|12:06:15
|125
|Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)
|12:08:11
|126
|Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)
|12:43:05
|127
|Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)
|13:36:29
|128
|Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)
|13:38:44
|129
|Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)
|13:40:55
|130
|Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)
|14:03:52
|131
|Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)
|14:12:01
|132
|Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)
|14:13:12
|133
|Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)
|14:21:24
|134
|Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)
|14:57:28
|135
|Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)
|15:11:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)
|13:41:49
|2
|Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)
|0:05:28
|3
|Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)
|0:21:38
|4
|Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)
|0:35:37
|5
|Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)
|1:08:23
|6
|Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)
|2:55:22
|7
|Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)
|3:00:52
|8
|Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)
|3:17:56
|9
|Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)
|3:35:45
|10
|Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)
|4:27:10
|11
|Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)
|5:36:05
|12
|Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)
|5:41:41
|13
|Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)
|5:47:47
|14
|Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)
|5:51:32
|15
|Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)
|6:03:41
|16
|Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)
|7:34:28
|17
|Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)
|7:37:21
|18
|Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)
|8:17:38
|19
|Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)
|8:18:27
|20
|Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)
|8:41:52
|21
|Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)
|10:45:24
|22
|Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)
|12:29:05
|23
|Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)
|13:35:32
|24
|Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)
|15:07:44
|25
|Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)
|15:22:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)
|12:20:10
|2
|Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)
|1:11:04
|3
|Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)
|1:21:48
|4
|Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)
|1:27:46
|5
|Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)
|2:33:35
|6
|Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)
|3:13:42
|7
|Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)
|3:28:41
|8
|PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)
|3:31:35
|9
|The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)
|3:37:28
|10
|Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)
|3:50:20
|11
|Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)
|3:53:00
|12
|Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)
|4:32:49
|13
|Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)
|5:18:33
|14
|Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)
|5:34:29
|15
|Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)
|5:51:07
|16
|Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)
|6:36:45
|17
|Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)
|8:07:34
|18
|The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)
|8:11:42
|19
|Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)
|8:45:37
|20
|FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)
|9:31:45
|21
|Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)
|10:48:17
|22
|oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)
|12:35:19
|23
|Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)
|13:18:44
|24
|Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)
|13:27:56
|25
|Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)
|14:16:32
|26
|Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)
|15:33:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|penny Simon Blythe (Canada) Tamara Blythe (Canada)
|15:51:57
|2
|Team Liv9 Joel Bragdon (Canada) Anna Healy (Canada)
|0:01:20
|3
|Singletrack Minds Ryan Parsons (Canada) Ashley Ramsden-Wood (Canada)
|0:26:28
|4
|Moxie Racers Brian Keogh (Ireland) Sarah Galligan (Ireland)
|1:17:08
|5
|Team KA Heidi King (Canada) Andrew Arsenault (Canada)
|1:27:27
|6
|Team Newlyweds Gavin Rossouw (South Africa) Sara Muhl (South Africa)
|1:56:15
|7
|Leisure Lakes / A Quick Release / Cotic Rachel Sokal (United Kingdom) Anthony Jordan (United Kingdom)
|2:07:21
|8
|Team HammerCraft Damon Ferrari (United States) Lindsay Dwyer (United States)
|2:37:25
|9
|Corazon-RockyMountain Caroline Pinard (Canada) Daniel Thauvette (Canada)
|2:58:28
|10
|BB Kimberley Beck (Canada) Mark Breakspear (Canada)
|3:06:14
|11
|Gin and Tonic Richard Greaves (Canada) Lisa Pearson (Canada)
|3:10:30
|12
|Team Daffodil Charlotte Davies (United Kingdom) Rhodri Davies (United Kingdom)
|3:25:03
|13
|Uppers and Downers David Carbonell (United States) Margaret Shirley (United States)
|3:37:05
|14
|Valleycliffe Divorce Ryan Letchford (Canada) Julie Miller (Canada)
|3:47:40
|15
|Joder Jeffrey Ziegler (United States) Rebecca Mccann (United States)
|5:16:58
|16
|WCXC Rachel Beck (United States) Chris Beck (United States)
|5:59:16
|17
|Lost Gatos Liia Sarjakoski (United States) Tommi Ylamurto (United States)
|6:11:58
|18
|Adley Hadley Trotter (United States) Adrien Robenhymer (United States)
|6:16:44
|19
|Team StUe Steve Cooke (Canada) Ute Eppinger (Canada)
|6:45:21
|20
|The Yowies Tim Jackson (Australia) Carolyn Haupt (Australia)
|6:45:46
|21
|From Chile Maria Lizama (Chile) Eugenio Parra (Chile)
|7:03:25
|22
|Sidetracked Barry Waugh (Australia) Nancy Caceres (Australia)
|8:31:21
|23
|Mountain Goats Marisa Bertoia (Australia) Gregory Langtip (Australia)
|8:39:28
|24
|PMBC Jason Chiodo (United States) Wendy Tien (United States)
|9:15:08
