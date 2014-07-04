Trending

Sneddon and Davison win stage 5 of BC Bike Race

Sneddon and Simms maintain overal race leads

Image 1 of 19

Tristan Uhl, stage 5 and ready to rumble

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 2 of 19

Champions on this day - trail shredders for ever!

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 3 of 19

Under the watchfull eye of the Chief, riders relax and soak in the view.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 4 of 19

Basecamp Day 5, Squamish

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 5 of 19

There are always challeges to overcome, but it's how you deal with it that matters. This rider finished the last couple of miles on a front rim!

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 6 of 19

A thin brown loamy line becons tired riders onward.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 7 of 19

Riders blur thourgh green pastures of salal and moss, stumps are reclaimed back under the living green carpet.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 8 of 19

Sprockids Bike Park, a paradise hidden in the woods.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 9 of 19

Trail signage - unique and mandatory.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 10 of 19

The trail turns downward and manmade features meld into the lush green forest

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 11 of 19

The Shaker Cabin at the top of Wagon Road.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 12 of 19

Ever upwards on a course with destiny.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 13 of 19

Sunlight dapples through the trees.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 14 of 19

BCBR bikers explore the Sunshine Coast backyard and find all sorts of random stuff.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 15 of 19

Loamy goodness.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 16 of 19

Hand-crafted features abounded, from bridges to trails to 'good time's'!

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 17 of 19

Upward movement throughout the body of the day had one ultimate goal - down!

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 18 of 19

Steve Dempsey climbs under the cool canopy of Canada's west coast Rainforest.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 19 of 19

Singletrack climbing is a lost art but not here on the Sunshine Coast.

(Image credit: BC Bike)

Stage five of the BC Bike Race was the last half of the two-day point-to-point tour of the Sunshine Coast. It used a legacy course that intertwines both the old format of stage races which satisfy a puritanical desire to work hard to say you went somewhere, and the newer definition of riding miles for smiles.

Even though stage 5 was shorter by 18km than the Earl's Cove to Sechelt stage, it only had 19m less of climbing. What this course has that day four's course did not have is a final 7km descent down trails like HWY 102, Sidewinder, and a tour through the Sprockids bike park. Whatever memories of suffering that happened early in the day were quickly erased by trails that hugged hillsides and flowed through tall cedars above giant ferns on dirt that felt like velcro to the tires. The last plunge home is what most people will be talking about at camp this evening.

The riders in the tribe that came to race the 2014 BC Bike Race may not have realized was that they were surrounded by woods where some of the most progressive mountain bikers in the world live and experiment. The area between Sechelt and Langdale is home to Brendon Semenuk and the Coastal Crew, current heros of a different style of mountain biking. Ultimately the goals are the same, to ride two wheels with flow while achieving a sense of self-powered fun. Today's course had both old school style trail riding mixed with newer style flow trails heavily influenced by the dirt sculpting faction of mountain biking.

Men

The three amigos of Kris Sneddon, Barry Wicks, and Spencer Paxson steamrolled stage 5 on their way to a podium decorated only by Kona Bicycle jerseys. Sneddon and Wicks finished with the same time while Paxson lost a full second to his teammates. Flattened by their wake were the riders who had been challenging for podium spots in the first four stages. Jason Sager (Backcountry Bicycles), Tristan Uhl (787 Racing), and Erik "The Viking" Knudsen, filled fourth through sixth spots three and a half to four minutes back.

The trio rode together from start to finish, keeping the pressure on through the opening soft gravel climb to the first bit of singletrack. "It whittled down to the typical group of five by the time we hit the first bit of singletrack," said Paxson.

Sneddon went to the front on the gradual singletrack climb and team Kona rode tempo away from Sager, Uhl, and Knudsen. Apparently Oliver Zurbruegg suffered a couple flats that kept him from building on the momentum he had from stage 4's fifth place finish.

"Today was a day for the memory banks. Shredding with your buddies you know. We just rolled together through to the finish line," said Paxson.

With one more long and hard day, it will be interesting to see if any of the challengers try to pull an upset with a well timed escape. Paxson is the only rider within striking distance but the fact that they are teammates reduces the likelihood of an attack. With an eight-minute deficit, Uhl will have to hope for a burst of strength coupled by some luck. He has proven to be a strong and crafty competitor, and he could be looking to deliver a message that if there is a year two at BCBR for him he should be taken seriously.

Women

Lea Davison (Specialized Bicycles) took her third stage win 3:51 ahead of race leader Wendy Simms (Kona Racing). Only 11 seconds behind was New Zealander Kim Hurst, who has been hovering near the podium all week. Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) lost that loving feeling in her legs after a spectacular redemption win on stage 4. She dropped 12 minutes to the leader, yet still has a relatively comfortable gap of nine minutes on hurst for third place.

Davison has won more than half the stages this week and yet she still sits almost 5:30 down on veteran BCBR champion Simms. It's a tough pill to swallow when you look back on a week of racing and can point out a couple key moments where mistakes were made. Simms performance shows how consistency is a critical factor in success at multiday events.

Despite missing a turn and dealing with her recovery from hip surgery five months ago, Davison keeps a pretty sunny disposition. You get the feeling that she is not one to stress about things she can't control. It's another technique used by experienced racers to maintain sanity in a sport where the unexpected happens frequently.

Duos

Rocky Mountain Bicycle riders Greg Day and Quinn "Mower" Moberg continued their slash and burn race by putting another 11 minutes into their nearest competitors Samuel Kummrow and Aart Van Kooy. Third place Joerg Franke and Ruben Wey only have six minutes on the Canadian team of Christian Gauvin and Ian Carboneau. Worth noting is that Switzerland has as many riders in the top three teams as Canada.

Day 5 Final from BC Bike Race on Vimeo.

Results

Solo men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)2:15:05
2Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)
3Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)0:00:01
4Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)0:03:32
5Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:04:05
6Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:04:35
7Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)0:08:41
8Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)0:10:35
9Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)0:10:45
10Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)0:12:11
11Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)0:12:17
12Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)0:12:20
13Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)0:12:37
14Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:12:55
15Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)0:14:44
16Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)0:15:22
17Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)
18Team William William Geor (Australia)
19Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)0:15:23
20Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)0:15:30
21Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)0:17:49
22Team David David Voll (Germany)0:18:10
23Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)0:18:47
24Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)0:19:18
25Team Michael Michael Robinson (Canada)0:19:56
26Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)0:20:07
27Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)0:21:31
28Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)0:21:47
29Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)0:22:09
30Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)0:23:20
31Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)0:26:46
32Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)0:26:54
33Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)0:28:49
34Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)0:29:33
35Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)0:29:37
36Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)0:30:50
37Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)0:30:55
38Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)0:30:59
39Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)0:32:45
40Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)0:33:37
41Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)0:33:40
42Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)0:35:25
43D & J David Anderson (Canada)0:35:40
44Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)0:37:53
45Team Mike Mike Levy (None)0:38:10
46Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)0:38:19
47Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)0:38:24
48Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)0:39:47
49Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)0:40:28
50Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)0:41:46
51Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)0:41:58
52Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)0:42:39
53Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)0:43:09
54Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)0:43:45
55Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)0:45:55
56Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)0:46:07
57Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)0:47:33
58Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)
59Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)0:48:09
60Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)0:48:55
61Team James James Maebus (Australia)0:51:05
62Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)0:51:30
63Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)0:51:55
64Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)
65Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)0:52:09
66Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)0:52:39
67Team David David Smyth (Australia)0:53:23
68Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)0:53:35
69Team David David Stringer (Canada)0:54:22
70Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)0:55:42
71Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)0:55:52
72Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)0:57:19
73Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)1:00:54
74Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)1:02:59
75Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)1:03:16
76Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)1:04:01
77Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)1:04:20
78Team David David Whybrew (Australia)1:04:28
79Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)1:05:15
80Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)1:05:46
81Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)1:06:01
82Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)1:06:36
83Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)1:09:05
84Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)1:14:01
85Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)1:14:22
86Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)1:14:30
87Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)1:15:14
88Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)1:16:17
89Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)1:18:11
90Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)1:21:32
91Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)1:22:28
92Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)1:25:40
93Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada)1:26:25
94Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)1:26:41
95Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)1:27:12
96Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)1:27:13
97Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)1:27:27
98Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)1:28:02
99Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)1:30:53
100Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)1:30:55
101D & J Julius Von Bieberstein (Canada)1:33:29
102Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)1:39:04
103Team Tom Tom Place (United States)1:39:45
104Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)1:39:54
105Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)1:39:55
106Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)1:41:14
107Boodookie Racing Le Le (United States)1:42:41
108Team David David Fast (Canada)1:42:50
109Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)1:43:59
110Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)1:44:05
111Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)1:45:14
112Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)1:46:07
113Team James James Gibbins (Canada)1:46:53
114Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)1:46:57
115Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)1:50:36
116Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)1:54:18
117Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)1:54:58
118Team Jed Jed Salazar (United States)1:57:19
119Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)2:01:26
120Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)2:01:45
121Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)2:10:31
122Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)2:11:38
123Team David David Artusi (United States)2:12:17
124Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)2:13:00
125Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)2:14:46
126Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)2:14:58
127Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)2:21:08
128Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)2:23:17
129Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)2:24:03
130Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)2:28:06
131Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)2:28:44
132Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)2:29:01
133Team Dave Dave Herrick (United States)2:32:35
134Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)2:33:39
135Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)2:38:13
136Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)2:40:11
137Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)2:46:43
138Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)2:48:03
139Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)2:49:48
140Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)2:54:24
141Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)3:01:49
142Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)3:10:47

Solo women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)2:38:02
2Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)0:03:51
3Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:04:02
4Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)0:12:29
5Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)0:16:18
6Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia)0:28:09
7Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)0:41:22
8Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)0:42:55
9Team Rikke Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)0:43:16
10Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)0:46:33
11Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)0:46:48
12Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)0:52:39
13Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)0:59:34
14Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)1:05:57
15Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)1:14:52
16Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)1:18:18
17Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)1:20:26
18Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)1:21:32
19Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)1:43:31
20Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)1:57:45
21Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)1:58:41
22Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)2:06:07
23Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)2:16:28
24Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)2:33:59
25Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)2:45:27
26Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)3:17:02
27Dirt Girls Kim Story (Canada)
28Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)3:17:12

Duo men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)2:22:03
2Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)0:16:17
3Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)0:17:24
4Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)0:22:34
5Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)0:32:12
6Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada)0:41:08
7The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)0:44:55
8Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)0:45:11
9Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)0:46:30
10Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)0:46:48
11Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)0:47:37
12PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)0:47:45
13Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)0:51:26
14Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)0:58:32
15Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)1:16:44
16Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)1:17:20
17Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)1:20:40
18Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)1:28:52
19Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)1:38:58
20The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)1:54:41
21FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)2:03:53
22oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)2:21:32
23Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)2:42:54
24Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)2:47:31
25Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)2:48:41
26Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)3:04:38
27Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)3:34:35

Duo women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)2:44:00
2TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)0:30:27
3Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)0:47:28
4Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)1:16:32
5Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)1:35:56
6AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)1:40:38

Solo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)11:23:26
2Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)0:02:39
3Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:08:18
4Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)0:17:44
5Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)0:22:15
6Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:32:17
7Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:33:05
8Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)0:39:27
9Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)0:58:46
10Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)1:02:42
11Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)1:04:48
12Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)1:06:31
13Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)1:06:33
14Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)1:13:39
15Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)1:15:05
16Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)1:15:32
17Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)1:17:37
18Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)1:20:10
19Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)1:23:35
20Team William William Geor (Australia)1:27:16
21Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)1:34:53
22Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)1:38:57
23Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)1:40:49
24Team David David Voll (Germany)1:42:38
25Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)2:05:23
26Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)2:06:48
27Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)2:08:46
28Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)2:11:15
29Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)2:13:38
30Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)2:14:28
31Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)2:23:01
32Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)2:23:03
33Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)2:32:05
34Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)2:40:07
35Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)2:40:47
36Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)2:44:00
37Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)2:45:33
38Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)2:46:28
39Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)2:47:31
40Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)2:47:44
41Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)2:50:32
42Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)2:50:48
43Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)2:54:35
44Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)2:56:41
45Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)3:01:26
46Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)3:02:07
47Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)3:03:09
48Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)3:22:35
49Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)3:23:24
50Team Mike Mike Levy (None)3:29:51
51Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)3:31:46
52Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)3:42:57
53Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)3:48:45
54Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)3:49:13
55Team James James Maebus (Australia)3:51:06
56Team David David Stringer (Canada)4:00:53
57Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)4:01:58
58Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)4:05:02
59Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)4:10:17
60Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)4:12:40
61Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)4:12:58
62Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)4:13:14
63Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)4:14:31
64Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)4:19:16
65Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)4:27:53
66Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)4:31:15
67Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)4:33:49
68Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)4:35:39
69Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)4:36:30
70Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)4:41:05
71Team David David Smyth (Australia)5:11:15
72Team David David Whybrew (Australia)5:11:18
73Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)5:18:19
74Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)5:21:23
75Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)5:21:28
76Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)5:46:18
77Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)5:48:00
78Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)5:49:20
79Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)5:56:00
80Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)5:56:01
81Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)5:57:53
82Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)6:03:40
83Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)6:19:09
84Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)6:22:47
85Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)6:25:36
86Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)6:35:18
87Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)6:44:57
88Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)6:48:06
89Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)6:56:44
90Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)7:05:02
91Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)7:05:06
92Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)7:05:37
93Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)7:10:28
94Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)7:10:34
95Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)7:23:00
96Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)7:25:14
97Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)7:39:26
98Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)7:43:19
99Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)7:53:03
100Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)7:53:24
101Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)7:53:30
102Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)8:03:45
103Team James James Gibbins (Canada)8:23:30
104Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)8:51:45
105Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)9:10:02
106Team David David Fast (Canada)9:31:53
107Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)9:34:18
108Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)9:52:44
109Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)9:59:52
110Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)9:59:56
111Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)10:15:22
112Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)10:16:05
113Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)10:24:27
114Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)10:25:11
115Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)10:27:38
116Team Tom Tom Place (United States)10:27:49
117Team David David Artusi (United States)10:47:43
118Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)10:54:11
119Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)10:54:26
120Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)11:03:00
121Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)11:19:41
122Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)11:26:56
123Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)11:34:35
124Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)12:06:15
125Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)12:08:11
126Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)12:43:05
127Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)13:36:29
128Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)13:38:44
129Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)13:40:55
130Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)14:03:52
131Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)14:12:01
132Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)14:13:12
133Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)14:21:24
134Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)14:57:28
135Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)15:11:32

Solo women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)13:41:49
2Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)0:05:28
3Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)0:21:38
4Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:35:37
5Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)1:08:23
6Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)2:55:22
7Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)3:00:52
8Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)3:17:56
9Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)3:35:45
10Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)4:27:10
11Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)5:36:05
12Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)5:41:41
13Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)5:47:47
14Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)5:51:32
15Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)6:03:41
16Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)7:34:28
17Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)7:37:21
18Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)8:17:38
19Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)8:18:27
20Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)8:41:52
21Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)10:45:24
22Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)12:29:05
23Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)13:35:32
24Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)15:07:44
25Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)15:22:05

Duo men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)12:20:10
2Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)1:11:04
3Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)1:21:48
4Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)1:27:46
5Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)2:33:35
6Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)3:13:42
7Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)3:28:41
8PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)3:31:35
9The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)3:37:28
10Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)3:50:20
11Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)3:53:00
12Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)4:32:49
13Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)5:18:33
14Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)5:34:29
15Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)5:51:07
16Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)6:36:45
17Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)8:07:34
18The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)8:11:42
19Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)8:45:37
20FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)9:31:45
21Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)10:48:17
22oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)12:35:19
23Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)13:18:44
24Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)13:27:56
25Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)14:16:32
26Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)15:33:11

Duo women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1penny Simon Blythe (Canada) Tamara Blythe (Canada)15:51:57
2Team Liv9 Joel Bragdon (Canada) Anna Healy (Canada)0:01:20
3Singletrack Minds Ryan Parsons (Canada) Ashley Ramsden-Wood (Canada)0:26:28
4Moxie Racers Brian Keogh (Ireland) Sarah Galligan (Ireland)1:17:08
5Team KA Heidi King (Canada) Andrew Arsenault (Canada)1:27:27
6Team Newlyweds Gavin Rossouw (South Africa) Sara Muhl (South Africa)1:56:15
7Leisure Lakes / A Quick Release / Cotic Rachel Sokal (United Kingdom) Anthony Jordan (United Kingdom)2:07:21
8Team HammerCraft Damon Ferrari (United States) Lindsay Dwyer (United States)2:37:25
9Corazon-RockyMountain Caroline Pinard (Canada) Daniel Thauvette (Canada)2:58:28
10BB Kimberley Beck (Canada) Mark Breakspear (Canada)3:06:14
11Gin and Tonic Richard Greaves (Canada) Lisa Pearson (Canada)3:10:30
12Team Daffodil Charlotte Davies (United Kingdom) Rhodri Davies (United Kingdom)3:25:03
13Uppers and Downers David Carbonell (United States) Margaret Shirley (United States)3:37:05
14Valleycliffe Divorce Ryan Letchford (Canada) Julie Miller (Canada)3:47:40
15Joder Jeffrey Ziegler (United States) Rebecca Mccann (United States)5:16:58
16WCXC Rachel Beck (United States) Chris Beck (United States)5:59:16
17Lost Gatos Liia Sarjakoski (United States) Tommi Ylamurto (United States)6:11:58
18Adley Hadley Trotter (United States) Adrien Robenhymer (United States)6:16:44
19Team StUe Steve Cooke (Canada) Ute Eppinger (Canada)6:45:21
20The Yowies Tim Jackson (Australia) Carolyn Haupt (Australia)6:45:46
21From Chile Maria Lizama (Chile) Eugenio Parra (Chile)7:03:25
22Sidetracked Barry Waugh (Australia) Nancy Caceres (Australia)8:31:21
23Mountain Goats Marisa Bertoia (Australia) Gregory Langtip (Australia)8:39:28
24PMBC Jason Chiodo (United States) Wendy Tien (United States)9:15:08

