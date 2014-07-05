Trending

Wicks and Davison win penultimate BC Bike stage

Davison takes over women's lead as Sneddon defends men's lead

Image 1 of 20

Lea Davison shreds the gnar on her way to victory.

Lea Davison shreds the gnar on her way to victory.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 2 of 20

Rocky Mountain Team of two men, the fastest on the Day, Squamish BC.

Rocky Mountain Team of two men, the fastest on the Day, Squamish BC.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 3 of 20

A young racer

A young racer
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 4 of 20

Kids race number 5 for the week, fun for all.

Kids race number 5 for the week, fun for all.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 5 of 20

Lea Davison takes over the lead in the women's category

Lea Davison takes over the lead in the women's category
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 6 of 20

Rainforest electric green surrounds riders throughout the day.

Rainforest electric green surrounds riders throughout the day.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 7 of 20

BC Ferries rider Barry Beck motors home through Crumpet woods.

BC Ferries rider Barry Beck motors home through Crumpet woods.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 8 of 20

Mike Levy on his way home to the conclusion of Day 6, Squamish.

Mike Levy on his way home to the conclusion of Day 6, Squamish.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 9 of 20

Sonya Looney ripping and ripped.

Sonya Looney ripping and ripped.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 10 of 20

Fun days but still long, hard days.

Fun days but still long, hard days.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 11 of 20

Getting buck wild in the Lycra.

Getting buck wild in the Lycra.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 12 of 20

Man made constructions for your riding pleasure.

Man made constructions for your riding pleasure.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 13 of 20

Gnar, loam, slab, sweet!

Gnar, loam, slab, sweet!
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 14 of 20

Jurasic park or more commonly known as Rupert's trail - a new addition for 2014

Jurasic park or more commonly known as Rupert's trail - a new addition for 2014
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 15 of 20

The first hill and the race is on. Yellow is a popular color at the front.

The first hill and the race is on. Yellow is a popular color at the front.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 16 of 20

Our man Sam plays the Star Spangled Banner, Hendrix style, Happy July 4th.

Our man Sam plays the Star Spangled Banner, Hendrix style, Happy July 4th.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 17 of 20

Another start line, but this one under the granite monolith called The Chief.

Another start line, but this one under the granite monolith called The Chief.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 18 of 20

Bears Den hosts, John and Mike decked out in their finest.

Bears Den hosts, John and Mike decked out in their finest.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 19 of 20

The start boxes get drawn out to direct racers.

The start boxes get drawn out to direct racers.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 20 of 20

Everyday starts with some coffee.

Everyday starts with some coffee.
(Image credit: BC Bike)

Stage 6 of the BC Bike Race in Squamish was a day for fireworks as the trails exploded with riders. It was also Industry Day for friends of the BCBR. Eighty-six riders from the cycling industry and friends of the race from across the province joined in the journey of the 600 racers on the course that is most often voted the riders' favorite.

It's a day where the fastest riders love the opportunity to test each other's climbing or descending abilities while the rest of the pack enjoys the reward of dropping into some of the most well maintained and crafted trails in the world.

Barry Wicks (Kona) took the opportunity to take a stage win while Lea Davison (Specialized) did the same but snagged the yellow jersey as a bonus.

The Squamish trails combine technical features, fast chunky trails, flow trails and flat and bermed corners. The riding is faster on a wider variety of surfaces than any of the previous stages. It's easier to keep flow and roll with the terrain, but it also means obstacles come up quicker and braking reaction time is a little slower as the tires start to skid around a bit more.

Women

This year's race has been one of the most exciting women's races the BC Bike Race has ever had. Three different riders have won a stage with everyone having good days and bad. Today, Lea Davison (Specialized Bicycles) started by trailing Wendy Simms (Kona) by over five minutes and she needed a serious gap to put on the yellow jersey before Whistler. Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) and Kim Hurst (Mud Cycles) had each ebbed and flowed throughout the days, but had spent a lot of time on the podiums.

Davison attacked early as she has done every day and got a gap on the rest of the women going up the first climbs.

"About a third of the way in, going up the switchbacks I looked and saw the Luna Chix, Wendy, Kim, and Sonya and realized I didn't have that much of a gap," said Davison. She needed to punch it and when the Luna Chix, who were on their own mission, caught her, she fed off their energy and pace to start putting time into the field. She motored on her own after being dropped by the women's duo team and crossed the line with over nine minutes on Simms for the win and the leader's jersey.

"Lea had some serious USA power today on July 4th. I kept them all in sight for the first climbing section, but didn't have the legs today for the climbs," said Simms.

Looney bounced back from her lackluster stage 5 and crossed the line next only two minutes back. Hurst was another minute back to and scored a third place finish.

Men

Today was Barry Wicks' day to take a win after playing the faithful lieutenant to Kona Bicycles teammate Kris Sneddon.

"The Rocky Mountain guys went pretty early. I attacked going up to Half Nelson and got away from the other group and then I bridged to those guys by the end of Pseudo-Tsuga," said Wicks. "I jumped ahead of them going into Hoods and stayed ahead of them pretty much, then we got into Crumpet, and I was kinda waiting to go up the gnarly power lines we used to go up. But we didn't do it. So those guys caught me on the flats coming into the finish."

Tristan Uhl has been battling against the Kona trio all week and had a podium in sight before hitting the deck hard in the closing kilometers.

"Eventually it was just Spencer (Paxson), Kris (Sneddon) and me, and they were drilling it. With four or five kilometers to go, the front wheel must have hit a rock with some dust on top," said Uhl. "I got up quickly, but that was all they needed to get away. I battled back and got to about 10 seconds. I really wanted to get on the podium."

Sneddon and Paxson took second and third behind their teammate to dominate the podium for Kona once again.

Duo categories

It was a historic day for the duo teams in the open men and women's categories. Greg Day and Quinn Molberg of Rocky Mountain cycles and Catherine Pendrel with her Luna Chix teammate Maghalie Rochette. Both teams won not only their category but each beat the entire field of men and women.

Both teams had a stage overall win on their wish list.

"We certainly didn't hold anything back all week but we did have this stage in the back of our mind," said Molberg.

"I had to leave it to Maghalie to decide what we had. Two nights ago, she said I think we should go for the win tomorrow," said Pendrel. "We fought very hard and finished pretty close but didn't have enough. Today we were just tearing through the field. It was one of those times when we realized we were off the front and went okay, this is our day and we went for it."

The enduro portion of the BC Bike Race got off to a slow start this year after a reduction in the number of stages from 13 in 2013 to six for this year's event, and a timing chip defect caused unforeseen issues. Still, the enthusiasm for the category shined through.

Squamish Day 6 h264 from BC Bike Race on Vimeo.

Results

Solo men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)2:39:13
2Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)0:01:00
3Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)0:01:01
4Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:01:09
5Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:02:03
6Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:04:44
7Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)0:05:21
8Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)0:11:24
9Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)
10Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)0:14:08
11Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)0:15:16
12Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)0:16:36
13Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)0:17:31
14Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)0:18:38
15Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)0:19:00
16Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)0:19:22
17Team Michael Michael Robinson (Canada)
18Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)0:19:40
19Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)0:20:18
20Team David David Voll (Germany)0:20:53
21Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)0:21:25
22Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)0:21:51
23Team William William Geor (Australia)0:22:30
24Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)0:22:33
25Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)0:23:31
26Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)0:27:20
27Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)0:27:39
28Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)0:27:41
29Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)0:28:16
30Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)0:29:01
31Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)0:29:21
32Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)0:31:49
33Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)0:33:30
34Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)0:33:35
35Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)0:36:18
36Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)0:36:31
37Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)0:36:33
38Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)0:38:33
39Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)0:38:36
40Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)0:39:21
41Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)0:41:36
42Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)0:42:27
43Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)0:43:31
44Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)0:43:37
45Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)0:43:44
46Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)0:43:46
47Team Mike Mike Levy (None)0:43:49
48Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)0:46:32
49Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)0:47:38
50Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)0:48:02
51Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)0:49:35
52Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)0:49:40
53Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)0:50:34
54D & J David Anderson (Canada)0:50:38
55Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)0:50:42
56Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)0:51:06
57Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)0:53:46
58Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)0:55:27
59Team David David Stringer (Canada)0:55:43
60Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)0:57:59
61Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)0:59:20
62Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)0:59:21
63Team James James Maebus (Australia)1:02:04
64Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)1:02:24
65Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)1:03:38
66Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada)
67Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)1:03:59
68Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)1:04:04
69Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)1:04:05
70Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)1:04:43
71Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)1:06:17
72Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)1:09:49
73Team David David Smyth (Australia)1:10:26
74Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)1:11:07
75Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)1:12:06
76Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)1:15:44
77Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)1:18:31
78Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)1:19:35
79Team David David Whybrew (Australia)1:20:35
80Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)1:23:46
81Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)1:23:51
82Boodookie Racing Le Le (United States)1:25:54
83Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)1:26:12
84Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)1:27:04
85Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)1:31:22
86Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)1:31:49
87Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)1:33:59
88Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)1:36:06
89Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)1:38:02
90Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)1:41:10
91Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)1:43:18
92Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)1:44:00
93Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)1:44:36
94Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)1:46:06
95Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)1:51:45
96Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)1:51:47
97Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)1:54:53
98Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)
99Team David David Fast (Canada)1:54:57
100D & J Julius Von Bieberstein (Canada)1:55:45
101Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)1:55:47
102Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)1:56:52
103Team James James Gibbins (Canada)2:00:50
104Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)2:06:29
105Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)2:06:31
106Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)2:07:33
107Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)2:08:40
108Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)2:09:59
109Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)2:12:03
110Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)2:13:38
111Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)2:14:16
112Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)2:14:54
113Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)2:15:28
114Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)2:17:52
115Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)2:19:50
116Team Tom Tom Place (United States)2:27:23
117Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)2:27:47
118Team Jed Jed Salazar (United States)2:28:43
119Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)2:36:48
120Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)2:39:09
121Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)2:41:33
122Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)2:41:56
123Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)2:44:24
124Team David David Artusi (United States)2:45:08
125Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)2:46:20
126Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)2:46:25
127Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)2:51:19
128Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)3:01:20
129Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)3:05:13
130Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)3:12:04
131Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)3:14:28
132Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)3:14:31
133Team Dave Dave Herrick (United States)3:16:39
134Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)3:18:46
135Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)3:24:07
136Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)3:28:15
137Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)3:48:19

Solo women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)3:09:27
2Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)0:01:58
3Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:03:13
4Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)0:09:47
5Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)0:19:36
6Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia)0:26:16
7Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)0:35:13
8Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)0:37:49
9Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)0:44:01
10Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)0:46:26
11Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)1:10:38
12Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)1:13:16
13Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)1:13:27
14Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)1:27:50
15Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)1:29:06
16Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)1:31:22
17Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)1:39:44
18Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)1:40:22
19Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)1:54:03
20Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)1:54:36
21Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)2:17:33
22Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)2:33:00
23Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)2:33:58
24Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia)2:45:54
25Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)3:00:41
26Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)3:10:12
27Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)3:34:57

Duo men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)2:39:12
2Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)0:27:38
3Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)0:29:04
4Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)0:38:35
5Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)0:40:24
6Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)0:56:47
7Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)0:56:49
8Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)0:59:04
9Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)1:01:15
10Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada)1:01:42
11The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)1:06:58
12PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)1:13:48
13Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)1:18:34
14Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)1:19:23
15Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)1:20:18
16Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)1:41:08
17Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)1:45:50
18Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)2:10:46
19Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)2:25:10
20The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)2:26:14
21Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)2:29:24
22Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)2:50:08
23Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)2:52:51
24oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)2:55:55
25FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)3:15:15
26Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)4:01:36
27Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)4:37:27

Duo women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)3:07:48
2TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)0:44:46
3Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)0:52:57
4Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)1:26:23
5AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)1:51:45
6Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)2:20:31

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)14:03:39
2Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)0:02:40
3Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:08:27
4Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)0:21:15
5Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:33:20
6Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:36:49
7Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)0:43:48
8Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)0:44:04
9Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)1:09:10
10Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)1:16:57
11Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)1:22:48
12Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)1:23:07
13Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)1:24:53
14Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)1:28:40
15Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)1:29:15
16Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)1:33:45
17Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)1:34:08
18Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)1:34:26
19Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)1:44:26
20Team William William Geor (Australia)1:48:46
21Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)1:52:31
22Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)2:00:07
23Team David David Voll (Germany)2:02:31
24Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)2:30:19
25Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)2:32:39
26Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)2:37:56
27Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)2:44:27
28Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)2:48:15
29Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)2:51:22
30Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)2:53:41
31Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)2:55:04
32Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)2:58:34
33Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)3:00:06
34Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)3:08:04
35Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)3:14:23
36Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)3:15:40
37Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)3:16:05
38Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)3:18:58
39Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)3:23:07
40Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)3:26:44
41Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)3:32:56
42Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)3:37:37
43Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)3:39:28
44Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)3:40:45
45Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)3:43:43
46Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)3:44:44
47Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)3:51:08
48Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)4:00:57
49Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)4:05:06
50Team Mike Mike Levy (None)4:12:40
51Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)4:14:32
52Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)4:37:24
53Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)4:47:34
54Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)4:51:32
55Team James James Maebus (Australia)4:52:10
56Team David David Stringer (Canada)4:55:36
57Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)4:55:49
58Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)5:01:33
59Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)5:06:26
60Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)5:15:52
61Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)5:17:30
62Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)5:20:27
63Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)5:22:59
64Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)5:24:01
65Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)5:32:38
66Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)5:34:50
67Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)5:49:54
68Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)5:52:50
69Team David David Smyth (Australia)6:20:41
70Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)6:23:36
71Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)6:23:45
72Team David David Whybrew (Australia)6:30:53
73Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)6:39:58
74Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)6:47:32
75Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)6:51:04
76Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)7:07:07
77Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)7:13:31
78Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)7:13:47
79Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)7:17:07
80Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)7:28:41
81Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)7:45:33
82Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)7:54:15
83Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)8:02:36
84Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)8:17:56
85Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)8:20:24
86Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)8:21:56
87Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)8:27:53
88Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)8:30:24
89Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)8:35:28
90Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)8:47:36
91Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)8:53:28
92Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)9:13:47
93Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)9:26:55
94Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)9:30:11
95Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)9:58:53
96Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)10:01:10
97Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)10:06:10
98Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)10:10:18
99Team James James Gibbins (Canada)10:23:20
100Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)11:21:05
101Team David David Fast (Canada)11:25:50
102Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)11:27:33
103Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)11:53:45
104Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)11:53:49
105Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)12:01:43
106Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)12:30:33
107Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)12:32:14
108Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)12:37:05
109Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)12:39:05
110Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)12:46:28
111Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)12:49:13
112Team Tom Tom Place (United States)12:54:12
113Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)12:59:42
114Team David David Artusi (United States)13:31:51
115Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)13:53:19
116Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)14:10:20
117Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)14:15:08
118Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)14:30:45
119Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)14:33:02
120Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)15:12:24
121Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)15:28:30
122Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)16:50:00
123Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)16:54:23
124Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)16:56:30
125Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)17:04:12
126Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)17:35:08
127Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)17:40:27
128Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)17:42:48
129Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)17:49:41
130Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)18:08:43
131Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)4:25:24
132Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)5:12:50
133Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)6:54:05

Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)16:56:44
2Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)0:04:19
3Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)0:18:08
4Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:33:22
5Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)1:22:31
6Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia)2:15:52
7Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)3:25:07
8Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)3:33:13
9Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)3:58:54
10Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)4:14:18
11Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)5:32:20
12Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)6:43:53
13Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)6:49:40
14Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)7:10:09
15Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)7:17:26
16Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)7:27:19
17Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)9:08:44
18Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)9:12:15
19Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)10:06:13
20Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)10:07:35
21Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)10:53:57
22Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)13:12:56
23Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)14:57:35
24Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)16:40:16
25Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)18:17:18
26Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)18:37:13

Duo men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)14:59:22
2Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)1:40:08
3Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)1:49:26
4Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)2:06:21
5Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)3:13:59
6Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)4:10:31
7Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada)4:13:20
8Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)4:27:45
9The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)4:44:26
10PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)4:45:23
11Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)4:49:47
12Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)4:51:35
13Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)5:53:07
14Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)6:37:07
15Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)7:10:30
16Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)7:20:19
17Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)8:17:53
18Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)10:18:20
19The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)10:37:56
20Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)11:10:47
21FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)12:47:00
22Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)13:17:41
23oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)15:31:14
24Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)16:11:35
25Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)16:18:04
26Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)18:18:08
27Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)20:10:38

Duo women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1penny Simon Blythe (Canada) Tamara Blythe (Canada)19:30:00
2Team Liv9 Joel Bragdon (Canada) Anna Healy (Canada)0:09:21
3Singletrack Minds Ryan Parsons (Canada) Ashley Ramsden-Wood (Canada)0:37:04
4Moxie Racers Brian Keogh (Ireland) Sarah Galligan (Ireland)1:36:03
5Team KA Heidi King (Canada) Andrew Arsenault (Canada)1:50:40
6Team Newlyweds Gavin Rossouw (South Africa) Sara Muhl (South Africa)2:15:34
7Leisure Lakes / A Quick Release / Cotic Rachel Sokal (United Kingdom) Anthony Jordan (United Kingdom)2:46:46
8Gin and Tonic Richard Greaves (Canada) Lisa Pearson (Canada)3:29:25
9Corazon-RockyMountain Caroline Pinard (Canada) Daniel Thauvette (Canada)3:33:59
10Team HammerCraft Damon Ferrari (United States) Lindsay Dwyer (United States)3:43:54
11Team Daffodil Charlotte Davies (United Kingdom) Rhodri Davies (United Kingdom)3:58:01
12Valleycliffe Divorce Ryan Letchford (Canada) Julie Miller (Canada)4:26:33
13Uppers and Downers David Carbonell (United States) Margaret Shirley (United States)4:55:01
14Joder Jeffrey Ziegler (United States) Rebecca Mccann (United States)6:13:09
15Lost Gatos Liia Sarjakoski (United States) Tommi Ylamurto (United States)7:25:00
16WCXC Rachel Beck (United States) Chris Beck (United States)7:43:28
17The Yowies Tim Jackson (Australia) Carolyn Haupt (Australia)8:07:05
18Adley Hadley Trotter (United States) Adrien Robenhymer (United States)8:13:51
19From Chile Maria Lizama (Chile) Eugenio Parra (Chile)8:33:49
20Team StUe Steve Cooke (Canada) Ute Eppinger (Canada)8:47:57
21Mountain Goats Marisa Bertoia (Australia) Gregory Langtip (Australia)9:30:50
22Sidetracked Barry Waugh (Australia) Nancy Caceres (Australia)10:08:29
23PMBC Jason Chiodo (United States) Wendy Tien (United States)11:44:22
24Soca Warriors Ryan Abraham (United States) Tifini Abraham (United States)14:35:56

 

Latest on Cyclingnews