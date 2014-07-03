Sneddon and Looney win stage 4 of BC Bike Race
Queen stage takes a toll on tired racers and battered bikes
Day 4: Earls Cove - Sechelt
The Queen stage from Earls Cove to Sechelt in the BC Bike Race is often the most tactile of all the stages. Bodies are beginning to feel the aches, pains, and euphoric effects of three days of trail riding. The forest texture changes from the extra lush first three days to a crispness that tells the tale of a drier understory when tires press into loamy trails minus the moisture content. Visually the eyes are constantly adjusting to a white light piercing through the forest canopy, causing a dappled effect that often feels more like riding in a club with a strobe light and disco ball. By day four, the bike, body, and trail are starting to become one unit dancing together between the start and finish lines.
Today's sea level start from the Earls Cove Ferry terminal gave the climbers a chance to make an early impact on the race before traversing the upper elevations of the Sunshine Coast. Over the years, this has proven to be a stage in which moves are made and the race can often shift in a new direction towards a rider who has been playing their cards close.
Women
We saw a first time stage winner in the women's open category with Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) shaking off the effects of a stage 2 in Cumberland that didn't go well. After spending the week going hard early, only to be caught every time, Looney didn't change her approach and stuck to the same tactic. It's a bluffing move that can sometimes work if the other riders get complacent and hesitate a little too long. If you got only one tool and it's a hammer you'll eventually find the right place to use it. Looney powered to a two-minute gap over Wendy Simms (Kona) and another seven minutes into Lea Davison (Specialized Bikes).
"Today suits me because it was hot, it's rocky, there is lots of climbing, and I just went for it," said Looney.
Her early departure put Davison and Simms on the defensive.
"I was waiting for Wendy to come around me at any time. It's kinda stressful to be chased all day. It makes it more fun and makes you ride at your best," said Looney.
For Davison, it was a disappointing stage after taking the previous day's top spot. She missed a turn going up a climb as she was 30 seconds between both Looney and Simms.
"We had a great battle going. I had my head down and took a wrong turn. I was definitely deflated after that, kinda had a governor on, and it was a lot of doubletrack out in no man's land. I finally came around mentally once we hit the singletrack," said Davison.
It should be noted that Davison was eating a hot dog from the food truck who was serving homemade dogs. As a passerby jokingly commented on her food choice for athletes she quickly said, "I eat hotdogs, you can tell the world."
Men
Kris Sneddon (Kona Racing) won his hometown stage for the second year in a row, but it wasn't an easy job and he had to fight his way back from an early mechanical. After a flat on the first singletrack descent, his Kona teammate Barry Wicks did a quick wheel swap so Sneddon could get back in the race before the lead group got away. It's easy to stay confident on trails you ride regularly and his patience got him back into the main group only partially spent.
The group of Sneddon, Jason Sager (Backcountry Bikes), Tristan Uhl (787 Racing), and Spencer Paxson (Kona Racing) reformed and motored on. It was a day where almost everyone had a mechanical issue to deal with.
After Sneddon fixed his flat, Sager was delayed at an aid station with a loose crank. He chased back on to the group eventually but his strength was fading. Just before the Cabin Fever Trail, Paxson's spare tube fell into his rear cassette and left him falling off the pace of Sneddon and Uhl who had a clean race for the day. They all managed to come back together through aid station two, but Sneddon finally got his second wind and started reeling in the finish line with some pressure in the singletrack.
Sager had another issue, Paxson couldn't call a lifeline to increase his pace and eventually Uhl came around the fading Paxson but it was too late for him to close down the gap in the final stretches of the day and he ended with a second place podium only 23 seconds down with Paxson only down another 18 seconds.
Duo
The men's duo team of Greg Day and Quinn Moberg (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) captured another win. In the women's duo field the powerhouse team from Luna Chix, Catherine Pendrel and Maghalie Rochette, continued to have no hammer home their intent on winning every stage. In the process Pendrel earned a second place on the enduro podium.
Enduro
Jeff Beaston and Tristan Uhl took the top two spots in the men's enduro class with Andreas Hestler pulling down a third place only one second back.
For the women, Emilie Thy of Canada took the short but challenging enduro stage.
BCBR 2014 - Day 4: Earls Cove to Sechelt from BC Bike Race on Vimeo.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)
|2:51:24
|2
|Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)
|0:00:23
|3
|Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)
|0:00:41
|4
|Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)
|0:05:29
|5
|Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)
|0:06:51
|6
|Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)
|0:07:00
|7
|Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)
|0:11:45
|8
|Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)
|0:13:08
|9
|Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)
|0:16:12
|10
|Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)
|0:17:20
|11
|Team David David Voll (Germany)
|0:18:53
|12
|Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)
|0:19:00
|13
|Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)
|0:19:10
|14
|Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)
|0:19:29
|15
|Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)
|0:20:23
|16
|Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)
|0:20:45
|17
|Team William William Geor (Australia)
|0:20:47
|18
|Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)
|0:20:50
|19
|Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)
|0:21:16
|20
|Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
|0:22:34
|21
|Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)
|0:22:53
|22
|Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)
|0:27:10
|23
|Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)
|0:27:48
|24
|Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)
|0:29:44
|25
|Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)
|0:30:02
|26
|Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)
|0:30:36
|27
|Team Michael Michael Robinson (Canada)
|0:31:54
|28
|Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)
|0:32:26
|29
|Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)
|0:32:49
|30
|Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)
|0:34:05
|31
|Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)
|0:34:09
|32
|Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)
|0:35:32
|33
|Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)
|0:36:01
|34
|Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)
|0:37:02
|35
|Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)
|0:37:39
|36
|Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)
|0:38:58
|37
|Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)
|0:39:05
|38
|Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)
|0:39:15
|39
|Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)
|0:41:30
|40
|Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)
|0:41:44
|41
|Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)
|0:45:15
|42
|Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)
|0:45:23
|43
|Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)
|0:46:39
|44
|Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)
|0:48:35
|45
|Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)
|0:48:54
|46
|Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)
|0:48:56
|47
|Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)
|0:49:02
|48
|Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)
|0:49:05
|49
|Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)
|0:53:09
|50
|Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)
|0:53:11
|51
|D & J David Anderson (Canada)
|0:53:48
|52
|Team David David Stringer (Canada)
|0:55:51
|53
|Team James James Maebus (Australia)
|0:56:03
|54
|Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States)
|0:57:22
|55
|Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)
|0:57:49
|56
|Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)
|0:58:57
|57
|Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)
|0:59:39
|58
|Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)
|0:59:54
|59
|Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)
|1:00:44
|60
|Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)
|1:01:45
|61
|Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)
|1:02:01
|62
|Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)
|1:02:07
|63
|Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)
|1:04:45
|64
|Team Mike Mike Levy (None)
|1:05:35
|65
|Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)
|1:05:36
|66
|Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)
|1:05:55
|67
|Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)
|1:07:45
|68
|Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)
|1:08:26
|69
|Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)
|1:09:53
|70
|Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)
|1:09:57
|71
|Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)
|1:14:08
|72
|Team David David Whybrew (Australia)
|1:15:59
|73
|Team David David Smyth (Australia)
|1:22:41
|74
|Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)
|1:23:17
|75
|Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)
|1:23:48
|76
|Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)
|1:23:57
|77
|Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)
|1:24:10
|78
|Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)
|1:24:48
|79
|Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)
|1:25:05
|80
|Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)
|1:26:23
|81
|Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)
|1:27:42
|82
|Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)
|1:28:25
|83
|Boodookie Racing Le Le (United States)
|1:29:05
|84
|Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)
|1:30:21
|85
|Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)
|1:30:39
|86
|Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)
|1:31:58
|87
|Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)
|1:32:52
|88
|Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)
|1:34:00
|89
|Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)
|1:34:45
|90
|Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)
|1:35:58
|91
|Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)
|1:38:09
|92
|Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)
|1:42:15
|93
|Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)
|1:43:03
|94
|Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)
|1:44:38
|95
|Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)
|1:46:39
|96
|Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)
|1:47:09
|97
|Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)
|1:47:27
|98
|Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)
|1:48:18
|99
|Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)
|1:55:42
|100
|Team James James Gibbins (Canada)
|1:56:38
|101
|Team David David Fast (Canada)
|1:57:38
|102
|Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)
|1:59:59
|103
|Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)
|2:02:32
|104
|Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)
|2:03:21
|105
|Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)
|2:04:23
|106
|Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)
|2:04:31
|107
|D & J Julius Von Bieberstein (Canada)
|2:04:36
|108
|Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada)
|2:04:41
|109
|Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)
|2:06:42
|110
|Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)
|2:09:07
|111
|Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)
|2:13:02
|112
|Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)
|2:13:40
|113
|Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)
|2:16:38
|114
|Team Tom Tom Place (United States)
|2:20:10
|115
|Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)
|2:24:57
|116
|Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)
|2:29:41
|117
|Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)
|2:36:57
|118
|Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)
|2:39:55
|119
|Team Dave Dave Herrick (United States)
|2:40:26
|120
|Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)
|2:46:11
|121
|Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)
|2:47:35
|122
|Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)
|2:47:50
|123
|Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)
|2:48:18
|124
|Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)
|2:48:19
|125
|Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)
|2:48:29
|126
|Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)
|2:50:23
|127
|Team Jed Jed Salazar (United States)
|2:51:09
|128
|Team David David Artusi (United States)
|2:51:17
|129
|Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)
|2:54:19
|130
|Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)
|2:55:15
|131
|Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)
|3:01:31
|132
|Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)
|3:05:32
|133
|Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)
|3:15:34
|134
|Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)
|3:19:15
|135
|Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)
|3:30:32
|136
|Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)
|3:40:16
|137
|Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)
|3:40:27
|138
|Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)
|3:43:29
|139
|Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)
|3:44:30
|140
|Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)
|3:46:50
|141
|Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)
|3:50:45
|142
|Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)
|4:01:33
|143
|Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)
|4:07:56
|144
|Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States)
|5:03:27
|145
|The Granny Gear Geezers Mark Irving (United Kingdom)
|4:00:02
|146
|Team Jeremiah Jeremiah Stieben (Canada)
|147
|Team Sebastian Sebastian Kellermayr (Austria)
|148
|Team Andrew Andrew Murphy (Canada)
|149
|Team Jason Jason Lind (South Africa)
|150
|Team Greig Greig Jansen (Ethiopia)
|151
|Team Diego Diego Cordon (Mexico)
|152
|Team Justin Justin Lindine (United States)
|153
|Team Chris Chris Maund (United States)
|154
|Team Jason Jason Mcclurg (United States)
|155
|Team Marc Marc Gasch (Spain)
|156
|Team Colin Colin Meyer (South Africa)
|157
|BMR Francios Birembaux (France)
|158
|Team Tim Tim Smith (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)
|3:22:59
|2
|Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)
|0:02:09
|3
|Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)
|0:09:33
|4
|Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)
|0:34:01
|5
|Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia)
|0:35:11
|6
|Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)
|0:36:16
|7
|Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)
|0:43:59
|8
|Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)
|0:46:31
|9
|Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)
|0:56:48
|10
|Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)
|0:59:50
|11
|Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)
|1:10:33
|12
|Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)
|1:14:50
|13
|Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)
|1:18:38
|14
|Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)
|1:20:00
|15
|Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)
|1:32:30
|16
|Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)
|1:36:54
|17
|Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)
|1:50:40
|18
|Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)
|1:50:41
|19
|Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia)
|2:04:27
|20
|Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)
|2:05:18
|21
|Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)
|2:19:17
|22
|Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)
|2:29:58
|23
|Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)
|2:49:07
|24
|Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)
|2:54:23
|25
|Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)
|3:33:44
|26
|Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)
|3:35:11
|27
|Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)
|4:05:32
|28
|Team Kristen Kristen Lake (Canada)
|29
|Team Helle Haugaard Helle Haugaard Jessen (Denmark)
|30
|Team Rikke Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)
|31
|Dirt Girls Kim Story (Canada)
|32
|Team Charmaine Charmaine Lightfoot (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)
|3:10:55
|2
|Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)
|0:09:38
|3
|Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)
|0:15:34
|4
|Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)
|0:18:28
|5
|Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)
|0:34:01
|6
|Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)
|0:39:22
|7
|The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)
|0:42:08
|8
|Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada)
|0:44:22
|9
|PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)
|0:44:31
|10
|Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)
|0:46:48
|11
|Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)
|0:52:43
|12
|Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)
|0:55:32
|13
|Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)
|1:15:14
|14
|Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)
|1:20:33
|15
|Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)
|1:26:51
|16
|Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)
|1:34:03
|17
|Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)
|1:45:16
|18
|Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)
|1:58:45
|19
|The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)
|2:10:42
|20
|FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)
|2:12:10
|21
|oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)
|2:34:14
|22
|Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)
|2:45:08
|23
|Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)
|2:45:52
|24
|Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)
|3:10:47
|25
|Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)
|3:25:03
|26
|Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)
|3:25:13
|27
|Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)
|4:19:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
|3:30:32
|2
|TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)
|0:28:46
|3
|Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)
|1:28:37
|4
|Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)
|1:40:57
|5
|AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)
|2:02:06
|6
|Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)
|2:37:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)
|9:08:21
|2
|Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)
|0:02:38
|3
|Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)
|0:04:13
|4
|Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)
|0:14:12
|5
|Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)
|0:20:10
|6
|Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)
|0:22:15
|7
|Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)
|0:27:42
|8
|Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)
|0:28:52
|9
|Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)
|0:50:04
|10
|Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)
|0:50:05
|11
|Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)
|0:50:25
|12
|Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)
|0:51:01
|13
|Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)
|0:55:48
|14
|Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)
|0:59:43
|15
|Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)
|1:01:28
|16
|Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)
|1:02:15
|17
|Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)
|1:03:12
|18
|Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)
|1:04:47
|19
|Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)
|1:04:48
|20
|Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
|1:09:20
|21
|Team William William Geor (Australia)
|1:11:54
|22
|Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)
|1:20:42
|23
|Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)
|1:22:16
|24
|Team David David Voll (Germany)
|1:24:28
|25
|Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada)
|1:37:08
|26
|Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)
|1:43:52
|27
|Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)
|1:44:39
|28
|Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)
|1:46:59
|29
|Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)
|1:47:55
|30
|Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)
|1:48:56
|31
|Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)
|1:55:10
|32
|Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)
|1:55:49
|33
|Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)
|1:56:07
|34
|Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)
|1:58:21
|35
|Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)
|2:02:02
|36
|Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)
|2:09:57
|37
|Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)
|2:12:06
|38
|Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)
|2:14:34
|39
|Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)
|2:15:29
|40
|Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)
|2:16:42
|41
|Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)
|2:16:52
|42
|Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)
|2:18:47
|43
|Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)
|44
|Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)
|2:18:55
|45
|Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)
|2:21:15
|46
|Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)
|2:22:41
|47
|Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)
|2:23:04
|48
|Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)
|2:42:48
|49
|Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)
|2:45:00
|50
|Team Mike Mike Levy (None)
|2:51:41
|51
|Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)
|2:52:53
|52
|Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States)
|2:54:03
|53
|Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)
|2:59:01
|54
|Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)
|2:59:12
|55
|Team James James Maebus (Australia)
|3:00:01
|56
|Team David David Stringer (Canada)
|3:06:31
|57
|Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)
|3:09:49
|58
|Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)
|3:10:54
|59
|Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)
|3:13:07
|60
|Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)
|3:19:27
|61
|Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)
|3:21:44
|62
|Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)
|3:22:44
|63
|Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)
|3:23:34
|64
|Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)
|3:23:45
|65
|Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)
|3:26:22
|66
|Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)
|3:26:51
|67
|Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)
|3:30:34
|68
|Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)
|3:35:36
|69
|Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)
|3:39:20
|70
|Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)
|3:43:00
|71
|Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)
|3:47:30
|72
|Team David David Whybrew (Australia)
|4:06:50
|73
|Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)
|4:06:58
|74
|Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)
|4:14:47
|75
|Team David David Smyth (Australia)
|4:17:52
|76
|Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)
|4:32:24
|77
|Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)
|4:42:00
|78
|Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)
|4:42:39
|79
|Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)
|4:43:19
|80
|Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)
|4:44:05
|81
|Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)
|4:44:44
|82
|Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)
|4:51:40
|83
|Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)
|4:51:56
|84
|Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)
|4:58:24
|85
|Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)
|4:59:39
|86
|Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)
|5:12:50
|87
|Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)
|5:13:36
|88
|Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)
|5:16:46
|89
|Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)
|5:17:30
|90
|Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)
|5:31:49
|91
|Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)
|5:39:26
|92
|Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)
|5:43:53
|93
|Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)
|5:43:56
|94
|Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)
|5:44:05
|95
|Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)
|5:47:39
|96
|Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)
|5:52:17
|97
|Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)
|5:55:21
|98
|Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)
|5:59:16
|99
|Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)
|6:07:49
|100
|Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)
|6:15:17
|101
|Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)
|6:17:38
|102
|Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)
|6:22:31
|103
|Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)
|6:22:35
|104
|Team James James Gibbins (Canada)
|6:36:37
|105
|Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)
|6:55:04
|106
|Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)
|7:07:46
|107
|Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)
|7:37:09
|108
|Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)
|7:43:42
|109
|Team David David Fast (Canada)
|7:49:03
|110
|Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)
|7:56:10
|111
|Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)
|8:11:30
|112
|Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)
|8:14:39
|113
|Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)
|8:19:57
|114
|Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)
|8:20:02
|115
|Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)
|8:29:21
|116
|Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)
|8:32:40
|117
|Team David David Artusi (United States)
|8:35:26
|118
|Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)
|8:37:08
|119
|Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)
|8:37:30
|120
|Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)
|8:41:11
|121
|Team Tom Tom Place (United States)
|8:48:04
|122
|Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)
|8:52:41
|123
|Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)
|9:24:04
|124
|Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)
|9:25:23
|125
|Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)
|9:40:05
|126
|Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)
|9:45:07
|127
|Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)
|10:19:48
|128
|Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)
|10:52:01
|129
|Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)
|10:52:52
|130
|Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)
|10:56:18
|131
|Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)
|11:02:25
|132
|Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)
|11:09:28
|133
|Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)
|11:19:35
|134
|Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)
|11:47:58
|135
|Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)
|12:28:44
|136
|Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)
|12:56:46
|137
|Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States)
|14:05:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)
|10:59:56
|2
|Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)
|0:09:19
|3
|Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)
|0:13:00
|4
|Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)
|0:51:03
|5
|Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)
|0:55:56
|6
|Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)
|2:12:40
|7
|Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)
|2:23:21
|8
|Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)
|2:34:59
|9
|Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)
|2:56:41
|10
|Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)
|3:38:22
|11
|Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)
|4:25:04
|12
|Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)
|4:34:57
|13
|Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)
|4:45:41
|14
|Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)
|4:45:58
|15
|Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)
|4:46:00
|16
|Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)
|5:57:41
|17
|Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)
|6:20:01
|18
|Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)
|6:23:37
|19
|Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)
|6:23:44
|20
|Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)
|6:39:36
|21
|Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia)
|7:11:23
|22
|Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)
|8:32:47
|23
|Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)
|9:58:57
|24
|Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)
|10:53:56
|25
|Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)
|11:54:23
|26
|Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)
|12:08:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)
|9:58:07
|2
|Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)
|0:53:40
|3
|Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)
|1:05:12
|4
|Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)
|1:05:31
|5
|Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)
|2:01:23
|6
|Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)
|2:11:21
|7
|Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)
|2:28:31
|8
|PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)
|2:43:50
|9
|The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)
|2:52:33
|10
|Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)
|3:03:50
|11
|Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)
|3:06:12
|12
|Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)
|3:45:12
|13
|Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)
|4:13:49
|14
|Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)
|4:27:07
|15
|Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)
|4:52:35
|16
|Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)
|5:20:01
|17
|The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)
|6:17:01
|18
|Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)
|6:38:42
|19
|Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)
|7:06:39
|20
|FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)
|7:27:52
|21
|Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)
|8:05:23
|22
|oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)
|10:13:47
|23
|Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)
|10:23:18
|24
|Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)
|10:30:03
|25
|Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)
|11:29:01
|26
|Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)
|11:58:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
|11:20:33
|2
|TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)
|1:36:43
|3
|Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)
|3:42:03
|4
|Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)
|5:02:08
|5
|AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)
|6:49:00
|6
|Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)
|7:59:25
