The Queen stage from Earls Cove to Sechelt in the BC Bike Race is often the most tactile of all the stages. Bodies are beginning to feel the aches, pains, and euphoric effects of three days of trail riding. The forest texture changes from the extra lush first three days to a crispness that tells the tale of a drier understory when tires press into loamy trails minus the moisture content. Visually the eyes are constantly adjusting to a white light piercing through the forest canopy, causing a dappled effect that often feels more like riding in a club with a strobe light and disco ball. By day four, the bike, body, and trail are starting to become one unit dancing together between the start and finish lines.

Today's sea level start from the Earls Cove Ferry terminal gave the climbers a chance to make an early impact on the race before traversing the upper elevations of the Sunshine Coast. Over the years, this has proven to be a stage in which moves are made and the race can often shift in a new direction towards a rider who has been playing their cards close.

Women

We saw a first time stage winner in the women's open category with Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) shaking off the effects of a stage 2 in Cumberland that didn't go well. After spending the week going hard early, only to be caught every time, Looney didn't change her approach and stuck to the same tactic. It's a bluffing move that can sometimes work if the other riders get complacent and hesitate a little too long. If you got only one tool and it's a hammer you'll eventually find the right place to use it. Looney powered to a two-minute gap over Wendy Simms (Kona) and another seven minutes into Lea Davison (Specialized Bikes).

"Today suits me because it was hot, it's rocky, there is lots of climbing, and I just went for it," said Looney.

Her early departure put Davison and Simms on the defensive.

"I was waiting for Wendy to come around me at any time. It's kinda stressful to be chased all day. It makes it more fun and makes you ride at your best," said Looney.

For Davison, it was a disappointing stage after taking the previous day's top spot. She missed a turn going up a climb as she was 30 seconds between both Looney and Simms.

"We had a great battle going. I had my head down and took a wrong turn. I was definitely deflated after that, kinda had a governor on, and it was a lot of doubletrack out in no man's land. I finally came around mentally once we hit the singletrack," said Davison.

It should be noted that Davison was eating a hot dog from the food truck who was serving homemade dogs. As a passerby jokingly commented on her food choice for athletes she quickly said, "I eat hotdogs, you can tell the world."

Men

Kris Sneddon (Kona Racing) won his hometown stage for the second year in a row, but it wasn't an easy job and he had to fight his way back from an early mechanical. After a flat on the first singletrack descent, his Kona teammate Barry Wicks did a quick wheel swap so Sneddon could get back in the race before the lead group got away. It's easy to stay confident on trails you ride regularly and his patience got him back into the main group only partially spent.

The group of Sneddon, Jason Sager (Backcountry Bikes), Tristan Uhl (787 Racing), and Spencer Paxson (Kona Racing) reformed and motored on. It was a day where almost everyone had a mechanical issue to deal with.

After Sneddon fixed his flat, Sager was delayed at an aid station with a loose crank. He chased back on to the group eventually but his strength was fading. Just before the Cabin Fever Trail, Paxson's spare tube fell into his rear cassette and left him falling off the pace of Sneddon and Uhl who had a clean race for the day. They all managed to come back together through aid station two, but Sneddon finally got his second wind and started reeling in the finish line with some pressure in the singletrack.

Sager had another issue, Paxson couldn't call a lifeline to increase his pace and eventually Uhl came around the fading Paxson but it was too late for him to close down the gap in the final stretches of the day and he ended with a second place podium only 23 seconds down with Paxson only down another 18 seconds.

Duo

The men's duo team of Greg Day and Quinn Moberg (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) captured another win. In the women's duo field the powerhouse team from Luna Chix, Catherine Pendrel and Maghalie Rochette, continued to have no hammer home their intent on winning every stage. In the process Pendrel earned a second place on the enduro podium.

Enduro

Jeff Beaston and Tristan Uhl took the top two spots in the men's enduro class with Andreas Hestler pulling down a third place only one second back.

For the women, Emilie Thy of Canada took the short but challenging enduro stage.

Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada) 2:51:24 2 Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States) 0:00:23 3 Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None) 0:00:41 4 Team Jason Jason Sager (United States) 0:05:29 5 Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None) 0:06:51 6 Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa) 0:07:00 7 Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark) 0:11:45 8 Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway) 0:13:08 9 Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada) 0:16:12 10 Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States) 0:17:20 11 Team David David Voll (Germany) 0:18:53 12 Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States) 0:19:00 13 Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada) 0:19:10 14 Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway) 0:19:29 15 Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada) 0:20:23 16 Team Nick Nick Gould (United States) 0:20:45 17 Team William William Geor (Australia) 0:20:47 18 Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States) 0:20:50 19 Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States) 0:21:16 20 Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan) 0:22:34 21 Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada) 0:22:53 22 Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada) 0:27:10 23 Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States) 0:27:48 24 Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada) 0:29:44 25 Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada) 0:30:02 26 Team Tim Tim Olson (United States) 0:30:36 27 Team Michael Michael Robinson (Canada) 0:31:54 28 Team James James Porter (United Kingdom) 0:32:26 29 Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico) 0:32:49 30 Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada) 0:34:05 31 Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States) 0:34:09 32 Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark) 0:35:32 33 Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada) 0:36:01 34 Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway) 0:37:02 35 Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States) 0:37:39 36 Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada) 0:38:58 37 Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States) 0:39:05 38 Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada) 0:39:15 39 Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada) 0:41:30 40 Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States) 0:41:44 41 Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland) 0:45:15 42 Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada) 0:45:23 43 Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland) 0:46:39 44 Team Robert Robert Biard (United States) 0:48:35 45 Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada) 0:48:54 46 Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States) 0:48:56 47 Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada) 0:49:02 48 Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil) 0:49:05 49 Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil) 0:53:09 50 Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil) 0:53:11 51 D & J David Anderson (Canada) 0:53:48 52 Team David David Stringer (Canada) 0:55:51 53 Team James James Maebus (Australia) 0:56:03 54 Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States) 0:57:22 55 Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States) 0:57:49 56 Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil) 0:58:57 57 Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia) 0:59:39 58 Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand) 0:59:54 59 Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands) 1:00:44 60 Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark) 1:01:45 61 Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States) 1:02:01 62 Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel) 1:02:07 63 Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States) 1:04:45 64 Team Mike Mike Levy (None) 1:05:35 65 Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada) 1:05:36 66 Team Justin Justin Grow (United States) 1:05:55 67 Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand) 1:07:45 68 Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada) 1:08:26 69 Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States) 1:09:53 70 Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada) 1:09:57 71 Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand) 1:14:08 72 Team David David Whybrew (Australia) 1:15:59 73 Team David David Smyth (Australia) 1:22:41 74 Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany) 1:23:17 75 Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States) 1:23:48 76 Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States) 1:23:57 77 Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada) 1:24:10 78 Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand) 1:24:48 79 Team Ico Ico Schutte (None) 1:25:05 80 Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel) 1:26:23 81 Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada) 1:27:42 82 Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil) 1:28:25 83 Boodookie Racing Le Le (United States) 1:29:05 84 Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States) 1:30:21 85 Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand) 1:30:39 86 Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States) 1:31:58 87 Team Chris Chris Watts (United States) 1:32:52 88 Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States) 1:34:00 89 Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland) 1:34:45 90 Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada) 1:35:58 91 Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada) 1:38:09 92 Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada) 1:42:15 93 Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom) 1:43:03 94 Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom) 1:44:38 95 Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States) 1:46:39 96 Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada) 1:47:09 97 Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States) 1:47:27 98 Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada) 1:48:18 99 Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil) 1:55:42 100 Team James James Gibbins (Canada) 1:56:38 101 Team David David Fast (Canada) 1:57:38 102 Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica) 1:59:59 103 Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil) 2:02:32 104 Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada) 2:03:21 105 Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None) 2:04:23 106 Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States) 2:04:31 107 D & J Julius Von Bieberstein (Canada) 2:04:36 108 Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada) 2:04:41 109 Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States) 2:06:42 110 Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada) 2:09:07 111 Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States) 2:13:02 112 Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States) 2:13:40 113 Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States) 2:16:38 114 Team Tom Tom Place (United States) 2:20:10 115 Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada) 2:24:57 116 Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States) 2:29:41 117 Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada) 2:36:57 118 Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada) 2:39:55 119 Team Dave Dave Herrick (United States) 2:40:26 120 Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom) 2:46:11 121 Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada) 2:47:35 122 Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom) 2:47:50 123 Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada) 2:48:18 124 Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada) 2:48:19 125 Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil) 2:48:29 126 Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia) 2:50:23 127 Team Jed Jed Salazar (United States) 2:51:09 128 Team David David Artusi (United States) 2:51:17 129 Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada) 2:54:19 130 Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada) 2:55:15 131 Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States) 3:01:31 132 Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia) 3:05:32 133 Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden) 3:15:34 134 Team Philip Philip Evans (United States) 3:19:15 135 Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada) 3:30:32 136 Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada) 3:40:16 137 Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia) 3:40:27 138 Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom) 3:43:29 139 Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada) 3:44:30 140 Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States) 3:46:50 141 Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil) 3:50:45 142 Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States) 4:01:33 143 Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada) 4:07:56 144 Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States) 5:03:27 145 The Granny Gear Geezers Mark Irving (United Kingdom) 4:00:02 146 Team Jeremiah Jeremiah Stieben (Canada) 147 Team Sebastian Sebastian Kellermayr (Austria) 148 Team Andrew Andrew Murphy (Canada) 149 Team Jason Jason Lind (South Africa) 150 Team Greig Greig Jansen (Ethiopia) 151 Team Diego Diego Cordon (Mexico) 152 Team Justin Justin Lindine (United States) 153 Team Chris Chris Maund (United States) 154 Team Jason Jason Mcclurg (United States) 155 Team Marc Marc Gasch (Spain) 156 Team Colin Colin Meyer (South Africa) 157 BMR Francios Birembaux (France) 158 Team Tim Tim Smith (South Africa)

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States) 3:22:59 2 Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada) 0:02:09 3 Team Lea Lea Davison (United States) 0:09:33 4 Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada) 0:34:01 5 Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia) 0:35:11 6 Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand) 0:36:16 7 Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada) 0:43:59 8 Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand) 0:46:31 9 Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada) 0:56:48 10 Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada) 0:59:50 11 Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand) 1:10:33 12 Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada) 1:14:50 13 Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada) 1:18:38 14 Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France) 1:20:00 15 Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada) 1:32:30 16 Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada) 1:36:54 17 Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil) 1:50:40 18 Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil) 1:50:41 19 Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia) 2:04:27 20 Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada) 2:05:18 21 Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada) 2:19:17 22 Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States) 2:29:58 23 Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada) 2:49:07 24 Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States) 2:54:23 25 Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States) 3:33:44 26 Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada) 3:35:11 27 Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada) 4:05:32 28 Team Kristen Kristen Lake (Canada) 29 Team Helle Haugaard Helle Haugaard Jessen (Denmark) 30 Team Rikke Rikke Kornvig (Denmark) 31 Dirt Girls Kim Story (Canada) 32 Team Charmaine Charmaine Lightfoot (Canada)

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada) 3:10:55 2 Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland) 0:09:38 3 Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada) 0:15:34 4 Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada) 0:18:28 5 Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States) 0:34:01 6 Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain) 0:39:22 7 The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway) 0:42:08 8 Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada) 0:44:22 9 PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada) 0:44:31 10 Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland) 0:46:48 11 Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand) 0:52:43 12 Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada) 0:55:32 13 Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States) 1:15:14 14 Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada) 1:20:33 15 Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States) 1:26:51 16 Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada) 1:34:03 17 Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States) 1:45:16 18 Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States) 1:58:45 19 The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland) 2:10:42 20 FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany) 2:12:10 21 oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States) 2:34:14 22 Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada) 2:45:08 23 Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia) 2:45:52 24 Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States) 3:10:47 25 Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada) 3:25:03 26 Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain) 3:25:13 27 Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain) 4:19:35

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada) 3:30:32 2 TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada) 0:28:46 3 Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand) 1:28:37 4 Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada) 1:40:57 5 AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States) 2:02:06 6 Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States) 2:37:00

Solo men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada) 9:08:21 2 Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None) 0:02:38 3 Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States) 0:04:13 4 Team Jason Jason Sager (United States) 0:14:12 5 Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None) 0:20:10 6 Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States) 0:22:15 7 Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark) 0:27:42 8 Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa) 0:28:52 9 Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada) 0:50:04 10 Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States) 0:50:05 11 Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway) 0:50:25 12 Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States) 0:51:01 13 Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States) 0:55:48 14 Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada) 0:59:43 15 Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States) 1:01:28 16 Team Nick Nick Gould (United States) 1:02:15 17 Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada) 1:03:12 18 Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada) 1:04:47 19 Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway) 1:04:48 20 Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan) 1:09:20 21 Team William William Geor (Australia) 1:11:54 22 Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada) 1:20:42 23 Team James James Porter (United Kingdom) 1:22:16 24 Team David David Voll (Germany) 1:24:28 25 Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada) 1:37:08 26 Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada) 1:43:52 27 Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States) 1:44:39 28 Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada) 1:46:59 29 Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States) 1:47:55 30 Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico) 1:48:56 31 Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada) 1:55:10 32 Team Tim Tim Olson (United States) 1:55:49 33 Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States) 1:56:07 34 Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada) 1:58:21 35 Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada) 2:02:02 36 Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada) 2:09:57 37 Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada) 2:12:06 38 Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States) 2:14:34 39 Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil) 2:15:29 40 Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada) 2:16:42 41 Team Robert Robert Biard (United States) 2:16:52 42 Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada) 2:18:47 43 Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States) 44 Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States) 2:18:55 45 Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada) 2:21:15 46 Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland) 2:22:41 47 Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland) 2:23:04 48 Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada) 2:42:48 49 Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia) 2:45:00 50 Team Mike Mike Levy (None) 2:51:41 51 Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States) 2:52:53 52 Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States) 2:54:03 53 Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada) 2:59:01 54 Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil) 2:59:12 55 Team James James Maebus (Australia) 3:00:01 56 Team David David Stringer (Canada) 3:06:31 57 Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark) 3:09:49 58 Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand) 3:10:54 59 Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil) 3:13:07 60 Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel) 3:19:27 61 Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway) 3:21:44 62 Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand) 3:22:44 63 Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands) 3:23:34 64 Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil) 3:23:45 65 Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States) 3:26:22 66 Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand) 3:26:51 67 Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States) 3:30:34 68 Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada) 3:35:36 69 Team Justin Justin Grow (United States) 3:39:20 70 Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States) 3:43:00 71 Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand) 3:47:30 72 Team David David Whybrew (Australia) 4:06:50 73 Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada) 4:06:58 74 Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States) 4:14:47 75 Team David David Smyth (Australia) 4:17:52 76 Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada) 4:32:24 77 Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand) 4:42:00 78 Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel) 4:42:39 79 Team Chris Chris Watts (United States) 4:43:19 80 Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada) 4:44:05 81 Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany) 4:44:44 82 Team Ico Ico Schutte (None) 4:51:40 83 Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland) 4:51:56 84 Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States) 4:58:24 85 Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom) 4:59:39 86 Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States) 5:12:50 87 Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada) 5:13:36 88 Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada) 5:16:46 89 Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States) 5:17:30 90 Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada) 5:31:49 91 Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil) 5:39:26 92 Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States) 5:43:53 93 Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil) 5:43:56 94 Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom) 5:44:05 95 Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada) 5:47:39 96 Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada) 5:52:17 97 Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil) 5:55:21 98 Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada) 5:59:16 99 Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada) 6:07:49 100 Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States) 6:15:17 101 Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica) 6:17:38 102 Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None) 6:22:31 103 Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States) 6:22:35 104 Team James James Gibbins (Canada) 6:36:37 105 Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada) 6:55:04 106 Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States) 7:07:46 107 Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States) 7:37:09 108 Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States) 7:43:42 109 Team David David Fast (Canada) 7:49:03 110 Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada) 7:56:10 111 Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States) 8:11:30 112 Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States) 8:14:39 113 Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada) 8:19:57 114 Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada) 8:20:02 115 Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom) 8:29:21 116 Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada) 8:32:40 117 Team David David Artusi (United States) 8:35:26 118 Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada) 8:37:08 119 Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States) 8:37:30 120 Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada) 8:41:11 121 Team Tom Tom Place (United States) 8:48:04 122 Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada) 8:52:41 123 Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom) 9:24:04 124 Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia) 9:25:23 125 Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia) 9:40:05 126 Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil) 9:45:07 127 Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom) 10:19:48 128 Team Philip Philip Evans (United States) 10:52:01 129 Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden) 10:52:52 130 Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia) 10:56:18 131 Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States) 11:02:25 132 Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada) 11:09:28 133 Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada) 11:19:35 134 Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada) 11:47:58 135 Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States) 12:28:44 136 Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil) 12:56:46 137 Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States) 14:05:53

Solo women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada) 10:59:56 2 Team Lea Lea Davison (United States) 0:09:19 3 Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States) 0:13:00 4 Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand) 0:51:03 5 Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada) 0:55:56 6 Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand) 2:12:40 7 Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada) 2:23:21 8 Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada) 2:34:59 9 Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada) 2:56:41 10 Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada) 3:38:22 11 Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada) 4:25:04 12 Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand) 4:34:57 13 Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France) 4:45:41 14 Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada) 4:45:58 15 Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada) 4:46:00 16 Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada) 5:57:41 17 Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States) 6:20:01 18 Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil) 6:23:37 19 Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil) 6:23:44 20 Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada) 6:39:36 21 Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia) 7:11:23 22 Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada) 8:32:47 23 Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States) 9:58:57 24 Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States) 10:53:56 25 Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada) 11:54:23 26 Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada) 12:08:54

Duo men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada) 9:58:07 2 Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland) 0:53:40 3 Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada) 1:05:12 4 Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada) 1:05:31 5 Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States) 2:01:23 6 Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada) 2:11:21 7 Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain) 2:28:31 8 PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada) 2:43:50 9 The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway) 2:52:33 10 Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland) 3:03:50 11 Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand) 3:06:12 12 Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States) 3:45:12 13 Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States) 4:13:49 14 Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States) 4:27:07 15 Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada) 4:52:35 16 Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada) 5:20:01 17 The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland) 6:17:01 18 Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States) 6:38:42 19 Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada) 7:06:39 20 FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany) 7:27:52 21 Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada) 8:05:23 22 oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States) 10:13:47 23 Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States) 10:23:18 24 Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia) 10:30:03 25 Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain) 11:29:01 26 Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain) 11:58:36