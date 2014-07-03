Trending

Sneddon and Looney win stage 4 of BC Bike Race

Queen stage takes a toll on tired racers and battered bikes

Wendy Simms is a machine with a heart on the bike. She was second today.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Float planes into the Earls Cove terminal have become a necessary highlight for racers. The small ferry requires options for getting riders to the next stage's start.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
A rider during stage 4
Dynamic trails are cherry picked for the BC Bike Race.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Lea Davison refinding her flow after loosing her way early on.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
A trail marker en route

(Image credit: BC Bike)
It was Ryders Eyewear day and the crew forgot to shave for the occasion.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
You don't want to have to resort to this kind of ingenuity on the trail. Come to BCBR prepared.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Cold refreshments for riders at the finish line.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Highspeed tree tunnels were a highlight of the finishing trails.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Sonya Looney attacked early and brought home a stage win.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Aid stations are critical to getting through the day.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Ben Pye of Shimano's neutral support likes saving a riders day and keeping them rolling.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Harbour Air provides the planes and teaches about cornering.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
The Earls Cove start leaves straight from the terminal.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Greg Day of Rocky Mountain Cycles cued up for the queen stage.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Start of the stage goes up because you can't get lower than sea level.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Oliver Zurbruegg of Switzerland broke the top five for the first time today.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Oliver Zurbruegg of Switzerland hanging in for a solid stage result.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Jurgen Watts gets elevated.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Wherever you go there is moss in British Columbia.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Obession Bikes provide mechanical support and their hours go late into the morning.

(Image credit: BC Bike)

The Queen stage from Earls Cove to Sechelt in the BC Bike Race is often the most tactile of all the stages. Bodies are beginning to feel the aches, pains, and euphoric effects of three days of trail riding. The forest texture changes from the extra lush first three days to a crispness that tells the tale of a drier understory when tires press into loamy trails minus the moisture content. Visually the eyes are constantly adjusting to a white light piercing through the forest canopy, causing a dappled effect that often feels more like riding in a club with a strobe light and disco ball. By day four, the bike, body, and trail are starting to become one unit dancing together between the start and finish lines.

Today's sea level start from the Earls Cove Ferry terminal gave the climbers a chance to make an early impact on the race before traversing the upper elevations of the Sunshine Coast. Over the years, this has proven to be a stage in which moves are made and the race can often shift in a new direction towards a rider who has been playing their cards close.

Women

We saw a first time stage winner in the women's open category with Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) shaking off the effects of a stage 2 in Cumberland that didn't go well. After spending the week going hard early, only to be caught every time, Looney didn't change her approach and stuck to the same tactic. It's a bluffing move that can sometimes work if the other riders get complacent and hesitate a little too long. If you got only one tool and it's a hammer you'll eventually find the right place to use it. Looney powered to a two-minute gap over Wendy Simms (Kona) and another seven minutes into Lea Davison (Specialized Bikes).

"Today suits me because it was hot, it's rocky, there is lots of climbing, and I just went for it," said Looney.

Her early departure put Davison and Simms on the defensive.

"I was waiting for Wendy to come around me at any time. It's kinda stressful to be chased all day. It makes it more fun and makes you ride at your best," said Looney.

For Davison, it was a disappointing stage after taking the previous day's top spot. She missed a turn going up a climb as she was 30 seconds between both Looney and Simms.

"We had a great battle going. I had my head down and took a wrong turn. I was definitely deflated after that, kinda had a governor on, and it was a lot of doubletrack out in no man's land. I finally came around mentally once we hit the singletrack," said Davison.

It should be noted that Davison was eating a hot dog from the food truck who was serving homemade dogs. As a passerby jokingly commented on her food choice for athletes she quickly said, "I eat hotdogs, you can tell the world."

Men

Kris Sneddon (Kona Racing) won his hometown stage for the second year in a row, but it wasn't an easy job and he had to fight his way back from an early mechanical. After a flat on the first singletrack descent, his Kona teammate Barry Wicks did a quick wheel swap so Sneddon could get back in the race before the lead group got away. It's easy to stay confident on trails you ride regularly and his patience got him back into the main group only partially spent.

The group of Sneddon, Jason Sager (Backcountry Bikes), Tristan Uhl (787 Racing), and Spencer Paxson (Kona Racing) reformed and motored on. It was a day where almost everyone had a mechanical issue to deal with.

After Sneddon fixed his flat, Sager was delayed at an aid station with a loose crank. He chased back on to the group eventually but his strength was fading. Just before the Cabin Fever Trail, Paxson's spare tube fell into his rear cassette and left him falling off the pace of Sneddon and Uhl who had a clean race for the day. They all managed to come back together through aid station two, but Sneddon finally got his second wind and started reeling in the finish line with some pressure in the singletrack.

Sager had another issue, Paxson couldn't call a lifeline to increase his pace and eventually Uhl came around the fading Paxson but it was too late for him to close down the gap in the final stretches of the day and he ended with a second place podium only 23 seconds down with Paxson only down another 18 seconds.

Duo
The men's duo team of Greg Day and Quinn Moberg (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) captured another win. In the women's duo field the powerhouse team from Luna Chix, Catherine Pendrel and Maghalie Rochette, continued to have no hammer home their intent on winning every stage. In the process Pendrel earned a second place on the enduro podium.

Enduro

Jeff Beaston and Tristan Uhl took the top two spots in the men's enduro class with Andreas Hestler pulling down a third place only one second back.

For the women, Emilie Thy of Canada took the short but challenging enduro stage.

BCBR 2014 - Day 4: Earls Cove to Sechelt from BC Bike Race on Vimeo.

Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)2:51:24
2Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:00:23
3Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)0:00:41
4Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)0:05:29
5Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:06:51
6Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)0:07:00
7Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:11:45
8Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)0:13:08
9Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)0:16:12
10Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)0:17:20
11Team David David Voll (Germany)0:18:53
12Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)0:19:00
13Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)0:19:10
14Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)0:19:29
15Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)0:20:23
16Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)0:20:45
17Team William William Geor (Australia)0:20:47
18Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)0:20:50
19Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)0:21:16
20Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)0:22:34
21Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)0:22:53
22Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)0:27:10
23Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)0:27:48
24Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)0:29:44
25Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)0:30:02
26Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)0:30:36
27Team Michael Michael Robinson (Canada)0:31:54
28Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)0:32:26
29Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)0:32:49
30Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)0:34:05
31Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)0:34:09
32Team Bjarke Bjarke Refslund (Denmark)0:35:32
33Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)0:36:01
34Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)0:37:02
35Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)0:37:39
36Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)0:38:58
37Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)0:39:05
38Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)0:39:15
39Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)0:41:30
40Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)0:41:44
41Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)0:45:15
42Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)0:45:23
43Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)0:46:39
44Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)0:48:35
45Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)0:48:54
46Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)0:48:56
47Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)0:49:02
48Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)0:49:05
49Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)0:53:09
50Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)0:53:11
51D & J David Anderson (Canada)0:53:48
52Team David David Stringer (Canada)0:55:51
53Team James James Maebus (Australia)0:56:03
54Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States)0:57:22
55Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)0:57:49
56Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)0:58:57
57Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)0:59:39
58Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)0:59:54
59Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)1:00:44
60Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)1:01:45
61Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)1:02:01
62Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)1:02:07
63Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)1:04:45
64Team Mike Mike Levy (None)1:05:35
65Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)1:05:36
66Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)1:05:55
67Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)1:07:45
68Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)1:08:26
69Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)1:09:53
70Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)1:09:57
71Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)1:14:08
72Team David David Whybrew (Australia)1:15:59
73Team David David Smyth (Australia)1:22:41
74Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)1:23:17
75Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)1:23:48
76Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)1:23:57
77Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)1:24:10
78Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)1:24:48
79Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)1:25:05
80Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)1:26:23
81Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)1:27:42
82Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)1:28:25
83Boodookie Racing Le Le (United States)1:29:05
84Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)1:30:21
85Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)1:30:39
86Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)1:31:58
87Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)1:32:52
88Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)1:34:00
89Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)1:34:45
90Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)1:35:58
91Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)1:38:09
92Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)1:42:15
93Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)1:43:03
94Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)1:44:38
95Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)1:46:39
96Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)1:47:09
97Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)1:47:27
98Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)1:48:18
99Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)1:55:42
100Team James James Gibbins (Canada)1:56:38
101Team David David Fast (Canada)1:57:38
102Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)1:59:59
103Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)2:02:32
104Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)2:03:21
105Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)2:04:23
106Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)2:04:31
107D & J Julius Von Bieberstein (Canada)2:04:36
108Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada)2:04:41
109Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)2:06:42
110Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)2:09:07
111Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)2:13:02
112Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)2:13:40
113Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)2:16:38
114Team Tom Tom Place (United States)2:20:10
115Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)2:24:57
116Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)2:29:41
117Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)2:36:57
118Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)2:39:55
119Team Dave Dave Herrick (United States)2:40:26
120Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)2:46:11
121Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)2:47:35
122Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)2:47:50
123Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)2:48:18
124Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)2:48:19
125Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)2:48:29
126Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)2:50:23
127Team Jed Jed Salazar (United States)2:51:09
128Team David David Artusi (United States)2:51:17
129Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)2:54:19
130Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)2:55:15
131Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)3:01:31
132Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)3:05:32
133Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)3:15:34
134Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)3:19:15
135Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)3:30:32
136Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)3:40:16
137Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)3:40:27
138Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)3:43:29
139Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)3:44:30
140Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)3:46:50
141Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)3:50:45
142Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)4:01:33
143Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)4:07:56
144Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States)5:03:27
145The Granny Gear Geezers Mark Irving (United Kingdom)4:00:02
146Team Jeremiah Jeremiah Stieben (Canada)
147Team Sebastian Sebastian Kellermayr (Austria)
148Team Andrew Andrew Murphy (Canada)
149Team Jason Jason Lind (South Africa)
150Team Greig Greig Jansen (Ethiopia)
151Team Diego Diego Cordon (Mexico)
152Team Justin Justin Lindine (United States)
153Team Chris Chris Maund (United States)
154Team Jason Jason Mcclurg (United States)
155Team Marc Marc Gasch (Spain)
156Team Colin Colin Meyer (South Africa)
157BMR Francios Birembaux (France)
158Team Tim Tim Smith (South Africa)

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)3:22:59
2Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)0:02:09
3Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)0:09:33
4Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)0:34:01
5Team Terri Terri Rhodes (Australia)0:35:11
6Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:36:16
7Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)0:43:59
8Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)0:46:31
9Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)0:56:48
10Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)0:59:50
11Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)1:10:33
12Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)1:14:50
13Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)1:18:38
14Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)1:20:00
15Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)1:32:30
16Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)1:36:54
17Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)1:50:40
18Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)1:50:41
19Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia)2:04:27
20Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)2:05:18
21Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)2:19:17
22Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)2:29:58
23Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)2:49:07
24Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)2:54:23
25Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)3:33:44
26Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)3:35:11
27Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)4:05:32
28Team Kristen Kristen Lake (Canada)
29Team Helle Haugaard Helle Haugaard Jessen (Denmark)
30Team Rikke Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)
31Dirt Girls Kim Story (Canada)
32Team Charmaine Charmaine Lightfoot (Canada)

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)3:10:55
2Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)0:09:38
3Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)0:15:34
4Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)0:18:28
5Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)0:34:01
6Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)0:39:22
7The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)0:42:08
8Team Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jean-Francois Gelinas (Canada) Jerome (Canada)0:44:22
9PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)0:44:31
10Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)0:46:48
11Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)0:52:43
12Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)0:55:32
13Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)1:15:14
14Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)1:20:33
15Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)1:26:51
16Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)1:34:03
17Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)1:45:16
18Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)1:58:45
19The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)2:10:42
20FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)2:12:10
21oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)2:34:14
22Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)2:45:08
23Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)2:45:52
24Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)3:10:47
25Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)3:25:03
26Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)3:25:13
27Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)4:19:35

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)3:30:32
2TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)0:28:46
3Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)1:28:37
4Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)1:40:57
5AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)2:02:06
6Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)2:37:00

Solo men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Kris Kris Sneddon (Canada)9:08:21
2Team Spencer Spencer Paxson (None)0:02:38
3Team Tristan Tristan Uhl (United States)0:04:13
4Team Jason Jason Sager (United States)0:14:12
5Team Oliver Oliver Zurbruegg (None)0:20:10
6Team Barry Barry Wicks (United States)0:22:15
7Team Erik Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)0:27:42
8Team Nico Nico Pfitzenmaier (South Africa)0:28:52
9Team Travis Travis Hauck (Canada)0:50:04
10Team Toby Toby Swanson (United States)0:50:05
11Team YT Sven Kilander (Norway)0:50:25
12Team Logan Logan Wetzel (United States)0:51:01
13Team Garett Garett Heitman (United States)0:55:48
14Team Shawn Shawn Bunnin (Canada)0:59:43
15Team Aaron Aaron Wilson (United States)1:01:28
16Team Nick Nick Gould (United States)1:02:15
17Team Chris Chris Benson (Canada)1:03:12
18Team Peter Peter Reid (Canada)1:04:47
19Team Geir Ottar Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Norway)1:04:48
20Team Motoshi Motoshi Kadota (Japan)1:09:20
21Team William William Geor (Australia)1:11:54
22Team Brian Brian Cooke (Canada)1:20:42
23Team James James Porter (United Kingdom)1:22:16
24Team David David Voll (Germany)1:24:28
25Team Lyell Lyell Woloschuk (Canada)1:37:08
26Team Erik Erik Bakke (Canada)1:43:52
27Team Stephen Stephen Dempsey (United States)1:44:39
28Team Joel Joel Harwood (Canada)1:46:59
29Team Damian Damian Gonzalez (United States)1:47:55
30Team Carlos Carlos Lizalde (Mexico)1:48:56
31Team Andreas Andreas Hestler (Canada)1:55:10
32Team Tim Tim Olson (United States)1:55:49
33Team Robb Robb Parsons (United States)1:56:07
34Team Ben Ben Sigston (Canada)1:58:21
35Team Raimu Raimu Sonobe (Canada)2:02:02
36Team Dave Dave Jetz (Canada)2:09:57
37Team Jeff Jeff Beeston (Canada)2:12:06
38Team Nick Nick Hendrickson (United States)2:14:34
39Team Thiago Thiago Fernandes (Brazil)2:15:29
40Team Ryan Ryan Keesey (Canada)2:16:42
41Team Robert Robert Biard (United States)2:16:52
42Team Eric Eric Tourville (Canada)2:18:47
43Team Ofer Ofer Rubin (United States)
44Team Benjamin Benjamin Perin (United States)2:18:55
45Team Jonathan Jonathan Nutbrown (Canada)2:21:15
46Team Gian Gian Malaer (Switzerland)2:22:41
47Team Axel Axel Duennwald (Switzerland)2:23:04
48Team Buchanan Buchanan Elliott (Canada)2:42:48
49Team Ross Ross Wilkinson (Australia)2:45:00
50Team Mike Mike Levy (None)2:51:41
51Team Nimi Nimi Cohen (United States)2:52:53
52Team Walker Walker Jackson (United States)2:54:03
53Team Dave Dave Sutton (Canada)2:59:01
54Team Gustavo Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil)2:59:12
55Team James James Maebus (Australia)3:00:01
56Team David David Stringer (Canada)3:06:31
57Team Mads Mads Hoffmann (Denmark)3:09:49
58Team Kent Kent Allison (New Zealand)3:10:54
59Team Pedro Pedro Ferolla (Brazil)3:13:07
60Team Raz Raz Dana (Israel)3:19:27
61Team Ãƒëœystein Ãƒëœystein Nesse (Norway)3:21:44
62Team Mark Mark Dunlop (New Zealand)3:22:44
63Team Peter Peter Gierlich (Netherlands)3:23:34
64Team Ricardo Ricardo Purri (Brazil)3:23:45
65Team Adam Adam Dewitt (United States)3:26:22
66Team Matthew Matthew Boulcott (New Zealand)3:26:51
67Team Stevie Stevie Cullinan (United States)3:30:34
68Team Brandon Brandon Thomson (Canada)3:35:36
69Team Justin Justin Grow (United States)3:39:20
70Team Delvis Delvis Gomez (United States)3:43:00
71Team Nick Nick Bedford (New Zealand)3:47:30
72Team David David Whybrew (Australia)4:06:50
73Team Tim Tim Schafer (Canada)4:06:58
74Team Ted Ted Hahn (United States)4:14:47
75Team David David Smyth (Australia)4:17:52
76Team Joe Joe Johnson (Canada)4:32:24
77Team Mulvey Mulvey Kelly (New Zealand)4:42:00
78Team Amit Amit Oren (Israel)4:42:39
79Team Chris Chris Watts (United States)4:43:19
80Team Matthew Matthew Perry (Canada)4:44:05
81Team Chris Chris Pauls (Germany)4:44:44
82Team Ico Ico Schutte (None)4:51:40
83Team Nik Nik Wolfgramm (Switzerland)4:51:56
84Team Charles Charles Kim Jr. (United States)4:58:24
85Team Richard Richard Hemmings (United Kingdom)4:59:39
86Team Pete Pete Tabor (United States)5:12:50
87Team Chris Chris Hollett (Canada)5:13:36
88Team Tim Tim Hogan (Canada)5:16:46
89Team Shiva Shiva Mayer (United States)5:17:30
90Team Frantz Frantz Noel (Canada)5:31:49
91Team Julio Alfredo Julio Alfredo Wanderer (Brazil)5:39:26
92Team Travis Travis Goodrich (United States)5:43:53
93Team Leonardo Leonardo Moraes (Brazil)5:43:56
94Team Leighton Leighton Stocker (United Kingdom)5:44:05
95Team Jamie Jamie Dool (Canada)5:47:39
96Team Michael Michael Wolf (Canada)5:52:17
97Team Daniel Daniel Ferraz (Brazil)5:55:21
98Team Stefan Stefan Kendel (Canada)5:59:16
99Team Shane Shane Helwer (Canada)6:07:49
100Team Andrew Andrew Dutton (United States)6:15:17
101Team Mauricio Mauricio Gonzalez (Costa Rica)6:17:38
102Team Aaron Aaron Chamberlain (None)6:22:31
103Team Christopher Christopher Rampton (United States)6:22:35
104Team James James Gibbins (Canada)6:36:37
105Team Matt Matt Del Nin (Canada)6:55:04
106Team Charles Charles Hagman (United States)7:07:46
107Team Christian Christian Palzer (United States)7:37:09
108Team Aaron Aaron Ufferman (United States)7:43:42
109Team David David Fast (Canada)7:49:03
110Team Jeff Jeff Sears (Canada)7:56:10
111Team Jeremy Jeremy Larsen (United States)8:11:30
112Team Dan Dan Hendricks (United States)8:14:39
113Team Trevor Trevor Poth (Canada)8:19:57
114Team Cody Cody Howitt (Canada)8:20:02
115Team Mike Mike Whitbread (United Kingdom)8:29:21
116Team Armando Armando Murga (Canada)8:32:40
117Team David David Artusi (United States)8:35:26
118Team Dan Dan Rach (Canada)8:37:08
119Boodookie Racing Ryan Moore (United States)8:37:30
120Team Andrew Andrew Boulton (Canada)8:41:11
121Team Tom Tom Place (United States)8:48:04
122Team Scott Scott Zuk (Canada)8:52:41
123Team Russell Russell Van Der Beeck (United Kingdom)9:24:04
124Team Robert Robert Stephenson (Australia)9:25:23
125Team Simon Simon Ross (Australia)9:40:05
126Team Ugo Ugo Pallavicini (Brazil)9:45:07
127Team David David Kinnear (United Kingdom)10:19:48
128Team Philip Philip Evans (United States)10:52:01
129Team Shawn Shawn Graver (Sweden)10:52:52
130Team Michael Michael Molloy (Australia)10:56:18
131Team Omer Omer Shapira (United States)11:02:25
132Team Ryan Ryan Sweeney (Canada)11:09:28
133Team Michael Michael Kirkpatrick (Canada)11:19:35
134Team Michael Michael Grant-Orser (Canada)11:47:58
135Team Zachary Zachary Schneider (United States)12:28:44
136Team Ruy Ruy Cunha Filho (Brazil)12:56:46
137Team Matthew Matthew Henry (United States)14:05:53

Solo women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Wendy Wendy Simms (Canada)10:59:56
2Team Lea Lea Davison (United States)0:09:19
3Team Sonya Sonya Looney (United States)0:13:00
4Team Kim Kim Hurst (New Zealand)0:51:03
5Team Amanda Amanda Sin (Canada)0:55:56
6Team Margaret Margaret Leyland (New Zealand)2:12:40
7Team Sarah Sarah Greenwood (Canada)2:23:21
8Team Emilie Emilie Thy (Canada)2:34:59
9Team Karen Karen Mann (Canada)2:56:41
10Team Natalie Natalie Nohra (Canada)3:38:22
11Team Cindy Cindy Bakke (Canada)4:25:04
12Team Megan Megan Blackett (New Zealand)4:34:57
13Team Deborah Deborah Motsch (France)4:45:41
14Team Genevieve Genevieve Baril (Canada)4:45:58
15Team Melanie Melanie Gabanna (Canada)4:46:00
16Team Elizabeth Elizabeth Vezina (Canada)5:57:41
17Team Niki Niki Milleson (United States)6:20:01
18Team Carolina Carolina Pereira (Brazil)6:23:37
19Team Anisse Anisse Chami (Brazil)6:23:44
20Valhalla Pure Outfitters Nanaimo - Partners in Grime Christina Sharun (Canada)6:39:36
21Team Izabela Izabela Rudol (Australia)7:11:23
22Team Siobhan Siobhan Fox (Canada)8:32:47
23Team Tiffany Tiffany Watts (United States)9:58:57
24Team Danielle Danielle Petancic (United States)10:53:56
25Team Lynda Lynda Lawrence (Canada)11:54:23
26Dirt Girls Tracy Watkin (Canada)12:08:54

Duo men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocky Mountain Bicycles Greg Day (Canada) Quinn Moberg (Canada)9:58:07
2Bike4Life Joerg Franke (Switzerland) Ruben Wey (Switzerland)0:53:40
3Rocky Mountain Christian Gauvin (Canada) Ian Carbonneau (Canada)1:05:12
4Bike Barn/Jakroo Samuel Kummrow (Switzerland) Aart Van Kooy (Canada)1:05:31
5Homies for Life Christopher Beardsley (United States) Scott Keller (United States)2:01:23
6Van Mercer Mike Mercer (Canada) Bill Van Beek (Canada)2:11:21
7Jabali Diego Grasa Yago (Spain) Marc Gasch Navarro (Spain)2:28:31
8PowerWatts Nord Rejean Rochette (Canada) David Gagnon (Canada)2:43:50
9The Norwegians Ketil Heggtveit (Norway) Christian Coll (Norway)2:52:33
10Cern FB Lionel Peyrard (France) Mika Kinnunen (Switzerland)3:03:50
11Team NZ Graham Norman (New Zealand) Tony Innes (New Zealand)3:06:12
12Wallace Boys Steven Wallace (United States) Brian Wallace (United States)3:45:12
13Team AH Joshua Simpson (United States) Nicholas Adsero (United States)4:13:49
14Beachwood bikes Adam Davison (United States) Alexander Murray (United States)4:27:07
15Gizbin Etienne Lessard (Canada) Samuel Bouchard (Canada)4:52:35
16Lekka Loops Henk Van Zyl (Canada) Lennard Pretorius (Canada)5:20:01
17The Swizzly Grizzlys Marco Baer (Switzerland) Dieter Baer (Switzerland)6:17:01
18Team ValBerg Brian Valverde (United States) Derek Melberg (United States)6:38:42
19Poivre et Sel Yapo Alle-Ando (Canada) Denis Vachon (Canada)7:06:39
20FT26 Nicolas Lemoing (Germany) Steffen Schraegle (Germany)7:27:52
21Pinch Flats Bruce Mcknight (Canada) Jamie Sproule (Canada)8:05:23
22oldbutslow Charles Whiting (United States) Scot Jones (United States)10:13:47
23Leatherstocking Cutters Jens Foehrenbach (United States) James Bernard (United States)10:23:18
24Slow Poke Nick Bitar (Australia) Patrick Cooper (Australia)10:30:03
25Pil Piles 1 Xujie Yang (Spain) Pablo Beltran (Spain)11:29:01
26Pil Piles 2 Weibin Ruan Ye (Spain) Carlos Shan Wen Ruan (Spain)11:58:36

Duo women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LUNA Chix Maghalie Rochette (Canada) Catharine Pendrel (Canada)11:20:33
2TaG Team Lesley Tomlinson (Canada) Gretchen Reeves (Canada)1:36:43
3Golden Bay Kayaks NZ Mary Jowett (New Zealand) Lisa Savage (New Zealand)3:42:03
4Saddle tramps Karin Grubb (Canada) Saravie Brewer (Canada)5:02:08
5AwesomeX2 Tricia Davis (United States) Debbie Hunter (United States)6:49:00
6Kristi 'n Jane Jane Guyer (United States) Kristi Stump (United States)7:59:25

