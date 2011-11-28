Image 1 of 62 Durrin with his parents (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 62 The Men (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 62 The Men (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 62 Myerson at the front (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 62 Anthony Clark freaking out (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 62 Lindine leads up the climb (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 62 Jeremy Durrin had a great result (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 62 Colin Reuter poses for the camera (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 62 Lindine leads on the off-camber (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 62 Donohue leads Durrin up the stairs (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 62 Lindine on the front (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 62 Townsend hoped to match yesterday (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 62 Durrin drives the chase (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 62 McNicholas built his lead quickly (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 62 Townsend heads up the chase (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 62 McNicholas blows through the barriers (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 62 Durrin runs the barriers while Gagne hops them behind (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 62 Adam Myerson hops the planks (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 62 Al Donohue watches as Christian Favata hops the barriers (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 20 of 62 Durrin leads Gagne up the stairs (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 21 of 62 Gagne launches over the hurdles (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 22 of 62 McNicholas gets the monkey off his back with a UCI win (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 23 of 62 Durrin was happy with third in front of his family (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 24 of 62 McNicholas has been super consistent this year and this weekend was no different.this (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 62 Raphael Gagne’s (Rocky Mountain) getting ready to re-mount his machine as daylight waned (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 62 Raphael Gagne’s (Rocky Mountain) 'cross skills may have been a bit rough but he was blazing fast when on the bike (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) caught his bike on course tape and almost lost hold of his bike (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 62 Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) over the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 62 Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) breaking away from Myerson (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 62 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) chasing McNicholas to no avail (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running barriers in front of the baseball field (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 62 Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) riding in second position (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) followed by Jerome Townsend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 62 Donny Green (Cycle-Smart) hammering through the woods (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 62 Dan Chabanov (RGM Watches/Richard Sachs) entering the woods (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 62 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) is more at home on dirt than on pavement (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 62 Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) hitting the singletrack while in third position (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 62 The Elite Men rode several steep climbs that forced the amateur riders off their bikes earlier in the day (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 39 of 62 Riders struggle to re-mount after the steps due to heavy traffic (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 40 of 62 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) chasing McNicholas (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 41 of 62 Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC) fighting for room on the tight stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 42 of 62 Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) leading the race up the steps on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 43 of 62 Elite Men at staging (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 44 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) was hoping for a repeat of Saturday’s victory (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 45 of 62 Bunny-hopping the uphill barriers took some skill today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 46 of 62 Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) running in the second chase group late in the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 47 of 62 Mountain biker Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) had little trouble bunny-hopping the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 48 of 62 Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) fighting for second place with Raphael Gagne (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 49 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers on lap four (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 50 of 62 Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) leading the chase to McNicholas (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 51 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) rode like a machine today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 52 of 62 Riders take on some singletrack (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 53 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) with a 20 second gap exiting the woods (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 54 of 62 Dan Chabanov leading his RGM team-mate Josh Dillion (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 55 of 62 The six leaders head up a climb on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 56 of 62 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches) cornering on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 57 of 62 Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) riding one of his best races ever (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 58 of 62 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to recover from a poorer start than he is used to (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 59 of 62 Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) riding second wheel early in the contest (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 60 of 62 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) put up a good fight despite being sick (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 61 of 62 Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) takes the hole shot on the cinder track (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 62 of 62 Men’s Podium (L to R) Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) 2nd, Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) 1st, Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) 3rd (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Dylan McNicholas did it the hard way on day two, but still proved he's a level at the moment, putting a poor start behind him to take a classy victory.

Jerome Townsend (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley) was the early aggressor and initiated the selection. After the first lap, the group had been whittled down to Townsend, his teammate Adam Myerson, McNicholas, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) and Canadian mountain biker Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) with a chasing group led by JAM Fund/NCC teammates Jeremy Durrin and Alec Donahue.

Though they appeared isolated, a determined chase from Donahue and Durrin did managed to get them to the leaders around the half-way mark.

With five laps to go, McNicholas put in a hard attack and very quickly picked up a ten second advantage, catching Lindine napping and drove the pace solo at the front. McNicholas's quickly grew to 20 seconds, and the pace saw Townsend fall off the chase, leaving a group of Myerson, Gagne, Durrin and Lindine to fight it out.

Lindine was often setting the pace, but being surrounded by quality sprinters, he knew not to do too much of the work. The group clearly had strong legs, but McNicholas took advantage of being able to dictate his rhythm and powered away to his second win of the weekend. The victory was McNicholas’s first UCI win of the season, in the wake of numerous podiums.

Gagne pulled in second, clearly pleased with his position. Durrin’s third-place is a great result heading into his European campaign which begins next weekend in Igorre, Spain.