Trending

McNicholas on song again on final day

Gagné unable to hold American's wheel in finale, settles for second

Image 1 of 62

Durrin with his parents

Durrin with his parents
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 62

The Men

The Men
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 62

The Men

The Men
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 62

Myerson at the front

Myerson at the front
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 62

Anthony Clark freaking out

Anthony Clark freaking out
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 62

Lindine leads up the climb

Lindine leads up the climb
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 62

Jeremy Durrin had a great result

Jeremy Durrin had a great result
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 62

Colin Reuter poses for the camera

Colin Reuter poses for the camera
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 62

Lindine leads on the off-camber

Lindine leads on the off-camber
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 62

Donohue leads Durrin up the stairs

Donohue leads Durrin up the stairs
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 62

Lindine on the front

Lindine on the front
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 62

Townsend hoped to match yesterday

Townsend hoped to match yesterday
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 62

Durrin drives the chase

Durrin drives the chase
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 62

McNicholas built his lead quickly

McNicholas built his lead quickly
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 15 of 62

Townsend heads up the chase

Townsend heads up the chase
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 16 of 62

McNicholas blows through the barriers

McNicholas blows through the barriers
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 17 of 62

Durrin runs the barriers while Gagne hops them behind

Durrin runs the barriers while Gagne hops them behind
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 18 of 62

Adam Myerson hops the planks

Adam Myerson hops the planks
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 19 of 62

Al Donohue watches as Christian Favata hops the barriers

Al Donohue watches as Christian Favata hops the barriers
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 20 of 62

Durrin leads Gagne up the stairs

Durrin leads Gagne up the stairs
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 21 of 62

Gagne launches over the hurdles

Gagne launches over the hurdles
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 22 of 62

McNicholas gets the monkey off his back with a UCI win

McNicholas gets the monkey off his back with a UCI win
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 23 of 62

Durrin was happy with third in front of his family

Durrin was happy with third in front of his family
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 24 of 62

McNicholas has been super consistent this year and this weekend was no different.this

McNicholas has been super consistent this year and this weekend was no different.this
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 62

Raphael Gagne’s (Rocky Mountain) getting ready to re-mount his machine as daylight waned

Raphael Gagne’s (Rocky Mountain) getting ready to re-mount his machine as daylight waned
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 26 of 62

Raphael Gagne’s (Rocky Mountain) 'cross skills may have been a bit rough but he was blazing fast when on the bike

Raphael Gagne’s (Rocky Mountain) 'cross skills may have been a bit rough but he was blazing fast when on the bike
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) caught his bike on course tape and almost lost hold of his bike

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) caught his bike on course tape and almost lost hold of his bike
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 62

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) over the barriers

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) over the barriers
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 62

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) breaking away from Myerson

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) breaking away from Myerson
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 62

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) chasing McNicholas to no avail

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) chasing McNicholas to no avail
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running barriers in front of the baseball field

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running barriers in front of the baseball field
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 32 of 62

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) riding in second position

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) riding in second position
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 33 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) followed by Jerome Townsend

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) followed by Jerome Townsend
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 34 of 62

Donny Green (Cycle-Smart) hammering through the woods

Donny Green (Cycle-Smart) hammering through the woods
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 35 of 62

Dan Chabanov (RGM Watches/Richard Sachs) entering the woods

Dan Chabanov (RGM Watches/Richard Sachs) entering the woods
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 36 of 62

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) is more at home on dirt than on pavement

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) is more at home on dirt than on pavement
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 37 of 62

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) hitting the singletrack while in third position

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) hitting the singletrack while in third position
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 38 of 62

The Elite Men rode several steep climbs that forced the amateur riders off their bikes earlier in the day

The Elite Men rode several steep climbs that forced the amateur riders off their bikes earlier in the day
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 39 of 62

Riders struggle to re-mount after the steps due to heavy traffic

Riders struggle to re-mount after the steps due to heavy traffic
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 40 of 62

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) chasing McNicholas

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) chasing McNicholas
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 41 of 62

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC) fighting for room on the tight stairs

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/NCC) fighting for room on the tight stairs
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 42 of 62

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) leading the race up the steps on lap one

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) leading the race up the steps on lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 43 of 62

Elite Men at staging

Elite Men at staging
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 44 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) was hoping for a repeat of Saturday’s victory

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) was hoping for a repeat of Saturday’s victory
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 45 of 62

Bunny-hopping the uphill barriers took some skill today

Bunny-hopping the uphill barriers took some skill today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 46 of 62

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) running in the second chase group late in the race

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) running in the second chase group late in the race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 47 of 62

Mountain biker Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) had little trouble bunny-hopping the barriers

Mountain biker Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) had little trouble bunny-hopping the barriers
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 48 of 62

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) fighting for second place with Raphael Gagne

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) fighting for second place with Raphael Gagne
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 49 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers on lap four

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers on lap four
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 50 of 62

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) leading the chase to McNicholas

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) leading the chase to McNicholas
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 51 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) rode like a machine today

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) rode like a machine today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 52 of 62

Riders take on some singletrack

Riders take on some singletrack
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 53 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) with a 20 second gap exiting the woods

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) with a 20 second gap exiting the woods
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 54 of 62

Dan Chabanov leading his RGM team-mate Josh Dillion

Dan Chabanov leading his RGM team-mate Josh Dillion
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 55 of 62

The six leaders head up a climb on lap two

The six leaders head up a climb on lap two
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 56 of 62

Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches) cornering on lap two

Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches) cornering on lap two
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 57 of 62

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) riding one of his best races ever

Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) riding one of his best races ever
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 58 of 62

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to recover from a poorer start than he is used to

Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) trying to recover from a poorer start than he is used to
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 59 of 62

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) riding second wheel early in the contest

Adam Myerson (Smartstop/Mock Orange) riding second wheel early in the contest
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 60 of 62

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) put up a good fight despite being sick

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) put up a good fight despite being sick
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 61 of 62

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) takes the hole shot on the cinder track

Jerome Townsend (Smartstop/Mock Orange) takes the hole shot on the cinder track
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 62 of 62

Men’s Podium (L to R) Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) 2nd, Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) 1st, Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) 3rd

Men’s Podium (L to R) Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) 2nd, Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) 1st, Jeremy Durrin (JAM Fund/NCC) 3rd
(Image credit: Epic Rides)

Dylan McNicholas did it the hard way on day two, but still proved he's a level at the moment, putting a poor start behind him to take a classy victory.

Jerome Townsend (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley) was the early aggressor and initiated the selection. After the first lap, the group had been whittled down to Townsend, his teammate Adam Myerson, McNicholas, Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage) and Canadian mountain biker Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) with a chasing group led by JAM Fund/NCC teammates Jeremy Durrin and Alec Donahue.

Though they appeared isolated, a determined chase from Donahue and Durrin did managed to get them to the leaders around the half-way mark.

With five laps to go, McNicholas put in a hard attack and very quickly picked up a ten second advantage, catching Lindine napping and drove the pace solo at the front. McNicholas's quickly grew to 20 seconds, and the pace saw Townsend fall off the chase, leaving a group of Myerson, Gagne, Durrin and Lindine to fight it out.

Lindine was often setting the pace, but being surrounded by quality sprinters, he knew not to do too much of the work. The group clearly had strong legs, but McNicholas took advantage of being able to dictate his rhythm and powered away to his second win of the weekend. The victory was McNicholas’s first UCI win of the season, in the wake of numerous podiums.

Gagne pulled in second, clearly pleased with his position. Durrin’s third-place is a great result heading into his European campaign which begins next weekend in Igorre, Spain.

Elite men
1Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com1:00:30
2Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain0:00:06
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:00:09
4Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:00:47
5Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage0:00:50
6Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:01:16
7Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda0:01:25
8Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage0:01:33
9Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars0:01:44
10Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs0:01:55
11Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs0:02:10
12Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage0:02:21
13Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
14Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:02:26
15Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle0:02:38
16Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:04:28
17David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
18Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage0:05:42
19Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart0:05:59
20Matthew Fox (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside
21Joshua Friedman (USA) New Haven Bicycling Club/The Devil's Gear Bike Shop

Latest on Cyclingnews