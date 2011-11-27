Trending

Van Gilder takes Bay State win

Annis and Smith round out podium

Image 1 of 10

The elite women's race gets underway.

The elite women's race gets underway.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 10

Laura Van Gilder overtakes Rebecca Wellons on the run up.

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 10

Laura Van Gilder, Andrea Smith and Crystal Anthony in action.

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 10

Andrea Smith leads Crystal Anthony into the horse jump.

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 10

Crystal Anthony drives the leaders.

Crystal Anthony drives the leaders.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 10

Andrea Smith and Sally Annis fight for Laura Van Gilder’s wheel.

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 10

Crystal Anthony at the front on the run up.

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 10

Laura Van Gilder leads Andrea Smith and Sally Annis through the planks.

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 10

Laura Van Gilder held on for the win.

Laura Van Gilder held on for the win.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 10

The podium finishers (L to R): Sally Annis, Laura Van Gilder and Andrea Smith

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 pb Mellow Mushroom0:46:30
2Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles
3Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:00:04
4Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:47
5Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles0:01:54
6Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:58
7Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:01
8Emma White (USA) NYcross.com0:03:15
9Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:03:26
10Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling0:03:41
11Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC0:03:47
12Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:05:01
13Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:05:18
14Kathryn Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:05:43
15Christina Birch (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC0:05:51
16Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:06:01
17Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees McRae College0:06:08
18Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft0:06:15
19Christin Christoph (USA) Competitive Edge Cycling0:06:17
20Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross0:06:41
21Michele Harrison (USA) Essex County Velo
22Laura Ralston (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
23Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYcross.com
24Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing- 1 lap

