Van Gilder takes Bay State win
Annis and Smith round out podium
Elite women - Day 1 : -
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 pb Mellow Mushroom
|0:46:30
|2
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles
|3
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:00:04
|4
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:01:47
|5
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|0:01:54
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:58
|7
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:01
|8
|Emma White (USA) NYcross.com
|0:03:15
|9
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:03:26
|10
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|0:03:41
|11
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
|0:03:47
|12
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:05:01
|13
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:05:18
|14
|Kathryn Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|0:05:43
|15
|Christina Birch (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
|0:05:51
|16
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:06:01
|17
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees McRae College
|0:06:08
|18
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b CycleLoft
|0:06:15
|19
|Christin Christoph (USA) Competitive Edge Cycling
|0:06:17
|20
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|0:06:41
|21
|Michele Harrison (USA) Essex County Velo
|22
|Laura Ralston (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
|23
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYcross.com
|24
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|- 1 lap
