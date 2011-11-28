Image 1 of 49 Annis narrowly bested Anthony (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 49 The Women (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 49 The Women get things going (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 49 Van Gilder leads the group up the stairs (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 49 Van Gilder and Smith were wheel to wheel on the climb (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 49 Smith gets ready to dive back onto the track (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 49 Van Gilder leads Anderson up the lower stairs (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 49 Crystal Anthony shows off her new fork (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 49 Always a savvy tactician, Van Gilder never left the first two wheels of the group (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 49 Anthony was looking for revenge (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 49 Van Gilder doubled up on the weekend (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 49 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Muschroom Pizza) seals her victory with a last lap attack. Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) made a final lap attack to distance Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and claim the second race of the Baystate series, making it two from two for the American.

How it unfolded

The women’s race started with an extremely fast pace, headed immediately by Van Gilder. Knowing that the first few course features would be decisive, she took to the front and led the field up the first set of stairs.

Thanks to a pileup on the off-camber, the selection came very early in the day. At the front, the group was Van Gilder, Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and the trio from LadiesFirst, Andrea Smith, Crystal Anthony and Elle Anderson.

The group of five worked well together, with Van Gilder either driving the pace or sitting second wheel, to ensure that she was not taken by any team action from the LadiesFirst racers. Crystal Anthony spent a good portion of the race on the front, trying for payback from Saturday’s intense disappointment where a broken fork cost her a chance at the podium.

At the back of the group, it seemed like Sally Annis was in constant trouble, yo-yoing off the back, often sitting three or four bike lengths off the end.

The decision came in two parts, first, Smith missed a technical remount with a lap and a half left and was hung up on a fence for a moment, at which point, the pace picked up and Annis rejoined – sitting directly behind Van Gilder. Anthony launched an attack that was quickly covered and countered by Van Gilder, with a half lap to go. Van Gilder put together a few seconds advantage and was able to raise her hands alone in victory.

Behind, Annis outsprinted Anthony for second. Smith crossed the line fourth after recovering and passing Anderson, who came fifth.