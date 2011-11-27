McNicholas outsprints Lindine for Bay State win
Townsend comes home in third
Elite men - Day 1: -
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
|1
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:03:26
|2
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|3
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:00:18
|4
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:00:36
|5
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|0:01:35
|6
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:44
|7
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
|8
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:01:53
|9
|Nathaniel Ward (USA)
|0:01:58
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|11
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:01
|12
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:02:03
|13
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|14
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:24
|15
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:31
|16
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|17
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|0:03:08
|18
|Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) USA BMC U23 Development Team
|0:03:16
|19
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
|20
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|21
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:59
|22
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:04:30
|23
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:04:37
|24
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|0:04:40
|25
|Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:43
|26
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|27
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|0:05:35
|28
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:06:29
|29
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:06:50
|30
|Katriel Statman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:07:30
|31
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com
|-1lap
|32
|Peter Haile (USA) Hampton Trails
|33
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy