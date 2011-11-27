Trending

McNicholas outsprints Lindine for Bay State win

Townsend comes home in third

Image 1 of 22

Victory for Dylan McNicholas.

Victory for Dylan McNicholas.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 2 of 22

The men get underway.

The men get underway.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 3 of 22

Justin Lindine at the head of the lead group.

Justin Lindine at the head of the lead group.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 4 of 22

Jeremy Durrin fighting back to the leaders.

Jeremy Durrin fighting back to the leaders.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 5 of 22

Colin Reuter tries a higher line.

Colin Reuter tries a higher line.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 6 of 22

Jerome Townsend scans behind.

Jerome Townsend scans behind.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 7 of 22

Adam Myerson gets on the gas.

Adam Myerson gets on the gas.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 8 of 22

The leaders go through the planks.

The leaders go through the planks.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 9 of 22

Donny Green bombs the drop off.

Donny Green bombs the drop off.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 10 of 22

Dylan McNicholas sits at the back, biding his time.

Dylan McNicholas sits at the back, biding his time.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 11 of 22

Christian Favata drives through a corner.

Christian Favata drives through a corner.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 12 of 22

Nick Keough takes it up the jump.

Nick Keough takes it up the jump.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 13 of 22

The early bottleneck.

The early bottleneck.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 14 of 22

Jeremy Durrin leads up the run-up climb.

Jeremy Durrin leads up the run-up climb.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 15 of 22

Jeremy Durrin leads the charge.

Jeremy Durrin leads the charge.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 16 of 22

Justin Lindine carries his bike uphill.

Justin Lindine carries his bike uphill.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 17 of 22

Dylan McNicholas with Josh Dillon.

Dylan McNicholas with Josh Dillon.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 18 of 22

Jeremy Durrin off the front.

Jeremy Durrin off the front.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 19 of 22

Adam Myerson in action.

Adam Myerson in action.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 20 of 22

Justin Lindine ahead of Durrin and Townsend at the horse jump.

Justin Lindine ahead of Durrin and Townsend at the horse jump.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 21 of 22

Jerome Townsend up the jump.

Jerome Townsend up the jump.
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Image 22 of 22

The Men’s podium (L to R): Justin Lindine, Dylan McNicholas and Jerome Townsend

The Men’s podium (L to R): Justin Lindine, Dylan McNicholas and Jerome Townsend
(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Elite men
1Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com1:03:26
2Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
3Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:00:18
4Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:00:36
5Raphael Gagné (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:01:35
6Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:01:44
7Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
8Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs0:01:53
9Nathaniel Ward (USA)0:01:58
10Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
11David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:01
12Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:02:03
13Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
14Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:24
15Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:02:31
16Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
17Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda0:03:08
18Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) USA BMC U23 Development Team0:03:16
19Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
20Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
21Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:03:59
22Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle0:04:30
23Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:04:37
24Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager0:04:40
25Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:43
26Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
27Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage0:05:35
28Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:06:29
29Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:06:50
30Katriel Statman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:07:30
31Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com-1lap
32Peter Haile (USA) Hampton Trails
33Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale

