Baloise Belgium Tour: Van Avermaet wins final stage and overall
Belgian beats Benoot on final day
Stage 4: Sankt Vith - Sankt Vith
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sealed his overall victory with a stage win on the final day of the Beloise Belgium Tour. Van Avermat beat Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Egor Silin (Katusha) on the final stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:57:44
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:44
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|8
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|9
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|18
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:40
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|20
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:19
|21
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:33
|22
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|24
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:40
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:12
|26
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:59
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:07
|28
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:22
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:18
|30
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|32
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|36
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|39
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|42
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:52
|43
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|44
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|47
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|51
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|59
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:14:11
|66
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|68
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|70
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|71
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:00
|73
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:06
|74
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|75
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|76
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|79
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|80
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|81
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:10
|83
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:18
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|DNF
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|DNF
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
Bonus Sprint 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
Bonus Sprint 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
Bonus Sprint 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:01
Team Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|14:55:44
|2
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:39
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:12
|4
|Rusvelo
|0:08:44
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:52
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|7
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:13:26
|8
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:17:37
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:17:40
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:04
|11
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:18:16
|12
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|13
|Team 3M
|0:21:23
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:57
|15
|Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:26:52
|16
|Fdj
|0:35:52
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:36:12
|DNF
|Iam Cycling
|DNF
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
Final General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18:01:16
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:49
|6
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:59
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:02
|8
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:15
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:17
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:24
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:39
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:45
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:45
|15
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:27
|16
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:57
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:13
|18
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:23
|19
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:08:32
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:35
|21
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:36
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:51
|23
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:55
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:57
|25
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:58
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:06
|27
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:09:22
|28
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:10:29
|29
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:10:47
|30
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:10:58
|31
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:29
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:37
|33
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:43
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|35
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:54
|36
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:58
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:12:01
|38
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:30
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:56
|40
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:58
|41
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:39
|42
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:25
|43
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|44
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:14:35
|45
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:49
|46
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:51
|47
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:15:18
|48
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:15:47
|49
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:15:53
|50
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:04
|51
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:35
|52
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:52
|53
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:54
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:07
|55
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|56
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:18:12
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:14
|58
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:18:17
|59
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:21
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:24
|61
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:18:55
|62
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:34
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:45
|64
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:50
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:18
|66
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:22:22
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:35
|68
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:58
|69
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:25:15
|70
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:25:26
|71
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:26:09
|72
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:26:42
|73
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:27:12
|74
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:28
|75
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:51
|76
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:28:52
|77
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:27
|78
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:31:57
|79
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:32:23
|80
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:04
|81
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:57
|82
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:36:18
|83
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|0:41:21
Final Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|44
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|7
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|8
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|28
|9
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|16
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|19
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|12
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|22
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|10
|23
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
Final Most Combative Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|28
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|17
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|10
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|11
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|8
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|17
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|19
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
Final Team Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|54:07:31
|2
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:25
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:51
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:36
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:11:46
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:16:17
|7
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:18:50
|8
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:20:27
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:20:43
|10
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:21:17
|11
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:21:31
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:10
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:11
|14
|Team 3M
|0:26:53
|15
|Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:37:18
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:38:32
|17
|Fdj
|0:42:02
