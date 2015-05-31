Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Van Avermaet wins final stage and overall

Belgian beats Benoot on final day

Image 1 of 97

The final podium: Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems Cycling Team)

The final podium: Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet beats Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) for the stage 4 win.

Greg Van Avermaet beats Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) for the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 97

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) leading the break

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) beats Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) to the win

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) beats Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) takes the win

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) punches the air

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) punches the air
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) celebrates his win

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 97

The stage goes to Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

The stage goes to Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 97

Egor Silin (Katusha) was third on the stage

Egor Silin (Katusha) was third on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 97

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) crosses the line

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 97

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 97

Tom Boonen in the bunch

Tom Boonen in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) gets the vitocry

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) gets the vitocry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sprinting to victory

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sprinting to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 97

Manuel Senni (BMC) gets out of the saddle

Manuel Senni (BMC) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 97

Manuel Senni leading BMC

Manuel Senni leading BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 97

Marcel Seiberg (Lotto Soudal)

Marcel Seiberg (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 97

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 97

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team)

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 97

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 97

Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 97

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

Dylan Teuns (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 97

Mathieu Van Der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

Mathieu Van Der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 97

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team) after finishing the stage

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team) after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 97

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team) looking worse for wear

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team) looking worse for wear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 97

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team) showing the effects of a crash

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team) showing the effects of a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 97

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) shows off his haul

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) shows off his haul
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 97

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) won the points classification

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) won the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 97

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 97

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) won the Combativity classification

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) won the Combativity classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 97

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in the green jersey, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the red leader's jersey and Tom Boonen in the blue jersey

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) in the green jersey, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the red leader's jersey and Tom Boonen in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 97

The jersey winners from the race

The jersey winners from the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 97

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 97

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team)

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 97

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 97

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 97

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) in the blue jersey

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 97

Final stage winner, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Final stage winner, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins a keg of beer

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins a keg of beer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) proud of his stage win prize

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) proud of his stage win prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 97

Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems)

Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 97

Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) finished third

Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) finished third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) celebrates overall victory

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) celebrates overall victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) pulls on the leader's jersey

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 97

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 97

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step)

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 97

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 97

Anton Vorobyev (BMC)

Anton Vorobyev (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 97

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 97

Egor Silin crosses the line in third place

Egor Silin crosses the line in third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 97

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 97

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Team Katusha)

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 97

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 97

Daan Hoeyberghs (BKCP-Powerplus)

Daan Hoeyberghs (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 97

Steve Chainel (Cofidis)

Steve Chainel (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 97

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 97

Martin Velits (Etixx-Quick Step)

Martin Velits (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 97

David Boucher (FDJ)

David Boucher (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 97

Jempy Drucker (BMC) was a DNF today

Jempy Drucker (BMC) was a DNF today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 97

Lorenzo Manzin (FDJ)

Lorenzo Manzin (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 97

Jonas Ahlstrand (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)

Jonas Ahlstrand (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 97

Rudiger Selig (Katusha)

Rudiger Selig (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 97

Loïc Chetout (Cofidis)

Loïc Chetout (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 97

Katusha and IAM Cycling prepare for the final stage.

Katusha and IAM Cycling prepare for the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 97

Jersey leaders at the start of the final stage.

Jersey leaders at the start of the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 97

Jersey leaders at the start of the final stage.

Jersey leaders at the start of the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 97

IAM Cycling and Katusha during the final stage.

IAM Cycling and Katusha during the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 97

Etixx-QuickStep at the home tour.

Etixx-QuickStep at the home tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 97

Lotto Soudal became Joker Soudal for the Belgium Tour.

Lotto Soudal became Joker Soudal for the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 97

Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep)

Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 97

Tom Boonen rides during the final stage in Belgium.

Tom Boonen rides during the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 97

Tom Boonen rides during the final stage in Belgium.

Tom Boonen rides during the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 97

Sign in time for the riders before the final stage in Belgium.

Sign in time for the riders before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 97

Katusha drive the pace.

Katusha drive the pace.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet beats Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) for the stage 4 win.

Greg Van Avermaet beats Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) for the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet celebrates the win in Belgium.

Greg Van Avermaet celebrates the win in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet takes the final stage win and the overall in Belgium.

Greg Van Avermaet takes the final stage win and the overall in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 97

Katusha and IAM Cycling prepare for the final stage.

Katusha and IAM Cycling prepare for the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet signs an autograph before the final stage.

Greg Van Avermaet signs an autograph before the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 97

Tom Boonen at the pre-stage sign in.

Tom Boonen at the pre-stage sign in.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 97

Greg Van Avermaet signs in before the final stage in Belgium.

Greg Van Avermaet signs in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 97

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.

Riders sign in before the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 97

More autographs for Greg Van Avermaet.

More autographs for Greg Van Avermaet.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 97

Egor Silin (Katusha) finishes the final stage in Belgium.

Egor Silin (Katusha) finishes the final stage in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sealed his overall victory with a stage win on the final day of the Beloise Belgium Tour. Van Avermat beat Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Egor Silin (Katusha) on the final stage.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:57:44
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:10
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
5Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:39
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:44
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
8Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
12Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
18Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:40
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
20Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:19
21Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:33
22Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:36
24Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:40
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:12
26Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:06:59
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:07
28Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:22
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:18
30James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
32Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
42Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:52
43Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
47Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
51Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
57Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
58Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
63Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:14:11
66Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
68Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
70Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
71Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:17:00
73Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:17:06
74Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
75Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
76Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
77William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
79Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
80Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
81Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:17:10
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:18
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMaxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFEduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
DNFSimon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFMarcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFAlfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFStijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFDavid Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFJake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
DNFTim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFKevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
DNFThomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
DNFKenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
DNFThomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
DNFJori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team

Bonus Sprint 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:03
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01

Bonus Sprint 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:03
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01

Bonus Sprint 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:01

Team Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team14:55:44
2Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:39
3Lotto Soudal0:07:12
4Rusvelo0:08:44
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:52
6Team Katusha0:09:56
7Wallonie - Bruxelles0:13:26
8Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:17:37
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:17:40
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:04
11Etixx - Quick Step0:18:16
12Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:20:36
13Team 3M0:21:23
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:57
15Bkcp - Powerplus0:26:52
16Fdj0:35:52
17Astana Pro Team0:36:12
DNFIam Cycling
DNFAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18:01:16
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:56
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:49
6Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:59
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:02
8Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:13
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:15
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:17
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:24
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:02:39
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:45
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:45
15Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:27
16Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:06:57
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:13
18Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:23
19Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:08:32
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:35
21Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:08:36
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:51
23Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:55
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:57
25Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:58
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:06
27Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:09:22
28Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:10:29
29Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:10:47
30Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:10:58
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:29
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:37
33Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:43
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:49
35Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:54
36Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:58
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:12:01
38James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:30
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:56
40Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:58
41Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:13:39
42Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:25
43Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:29
44Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:14:35
45Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:49
46Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:51
47Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:15:18
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:15:47
49Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:15:53
50Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:04
51Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:35
52Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:17:52
53Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:17:54
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:07
55Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
56Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:18:12
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:18:14
58Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:18:17
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:21
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:24
61Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:18:55
62Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:34
63Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:45
64Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:50
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:18
66Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:22:22
67Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:35
68Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:58
69Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:25:15
70Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:25:26
71Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:26:09
72Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:26:42
73Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:27:12
74Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:28
75William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:51
76Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:28:52
77Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:27
78Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:31:57
79Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:32:23
80Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:04
81Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:57
82Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:36:18
83Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M0:41:21

Final Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step80pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo46
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team44
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal44
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team42
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal38
7Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha29
8Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus28
9Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
11Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha22
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step19
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton17
16Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo15
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
19Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M12
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha11
22Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team10
23William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr9

Final Most Combative Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team58pts
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha28
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team17
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
10Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
11Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling8
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
17Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2
19Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2

Final Team Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team54:07:31
2Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:25
3Lotto Soudal0:07:51
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:36
5Team Katusha0:11:46
6Rusvelo0:16:17
7Etixx - Quick Step0:18:50
8Wallonie - Bruxelles0:20:27
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:20:43
10Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:21:17
11Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:21:31
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:10
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:11
14Team 3M0:26:53
15Bkcp - Powerplus0:37:18
16Astana Pro Team0:38:32
17Fdj0:42:02

