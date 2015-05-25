Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour past winners

Champions 1908-2014

2014Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2012Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
2009Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2008Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
2007Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Discovery Channel
2006Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2004Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick Step-Davitamon
2002Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
1991–2001No race held
1990Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1989Sean Yates (GBr) 7 Eleven
1988Frans Maassen (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
1987No race held
1986Nico Emonds (Bel) Kwantum-Decosol-Yoko
1985Ludo Peeters (Bel) Kwantum-Decosol-Yoko
1984Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
1982–1983No race held
1981Ad Wijnands (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1980Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1979Daniel Willems (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978André Dierickx (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat
1976Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Carpenter
1974Roger Swerts (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
1973Leif Mortensen (Den) Bic
1972Roger Swerts (Bel) Molteni
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino-Faema
1969Eric De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger
1968Wilfried David (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
1967Carmine Preziosi (Ita) Molteni
1966Vittorio Adorni (It) Salvarani
1965Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford France-Gitane
1964Benoni Beheyt (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1963Peter Post (Ned) Dr. Mann-Labo
1962Noël Foré (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément
1961Rik van Looy (Bel) Faema
1960Alfons Sweeck (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco
1959Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco
1958Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold
1957Pino Cerami (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1956André Vlaeyen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1955Alex Close (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1954Henri Van Kerckhove (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Huret
1953Florent Rondelé (Bel) Bertin-D'Alessandro
1952Henri Van Kerckhove (Bel) individual
1951Lucien Mathys (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1950Albert Dubuisson (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1949Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
1948Stan Ockers (Bel) Garin-Wolber
1947Maurice Van Herzele (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1946Albert Ramon (Bel) Cilo
1945Norbert Callens (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1940–1944No race held
1939Joseph Somers (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
1938François Neuville (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
1937Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett-Splendor
1936Emile Decroix (Bel) Wolber
1935Jef Moerenhout (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber
1934François Gardier (Bel) Depas Cycles
1933Jean Aerts (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1932Léon Louyet (Bel) Génial Lucifer-Hutchinson
1931Maurice De Waele (Bel) M. Dewaele
1930Emile Joly (Bel) Génial Lucifer
1929Armand Van Bruane (Bel) La Nordiste
1928Jules Vanhevel (Bel) individual
1927Paul Matton (Bel) Armor-Dunlop
1926Jean Debusschere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1925Denis Verschueren (Bel) Wonder
1924Félix Sellier (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1923Emile Masson (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1922René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1921René Vermandel (Bel) individual
1920Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon
1919Emile Masson (Bel) Alcyon
1915–1918No race held
1914Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon-Soly
1913Dieudonné Gauthy (Bel) Alcyon
1912Odiel Defraeye (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1911René Vandenberghe (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1910Jules Masselis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1909Paul Duboc (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1908Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra) Peugeot-Wolber

Latest on Cyclingnews