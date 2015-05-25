Baloise Belgium Tour past winners
Champions 1908-2014
|2014
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2013
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2012
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2009
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2007
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Discovery Channel
|2006
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2004
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
|1991–2001
|No race held
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
|1989
|Sean Yates (GBr) 7 Eleven
|1988
|Frans Maassen (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
|1987
|No race held
|1986
|Nico Emonds (Bel) Kwantum-Decosol-Yoko
|1985
|Ludo Peeters (Bel) Kwantum-Decosol-Yoko
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
|1982–1983
|No race held
|1981
|Ad Wijnands (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1980
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Daniel Willems (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1978
|André Dierickx (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat
|1976
|Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Carpenter
|1974
|Roger Swerts (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
|1973
|Leif Mortensen (Den) Bic
|1972
|Roger Swerts (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino-Faema
|1969
|Eric De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger
|1968
|Wilfried David (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
|1967
|Carmine Preziosi (Ita) Molteni
|1966
|Vittorio Adorni (It) Salvarani
|1965
|Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford France-Gitane
|1964
|Benoni Beheyt (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1963
|Peter Post (Ned) Dr. Mann-Labo
|1962
|Noël Foré (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément
|1961
|Rik van Looy (Bel) Faema
|1960
|Alfons Sweeck (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco
|1959
|Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco
|1958
|Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold
|1957
|Pino Cerami (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
|1956
|André Vlaeyen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1955
|Alex Close (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1954
|Henri Van Kerckhove (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Huret
|1953
|Florent Rondelé (Bel) Bertin-D'Alessandro
|1952
|Henri Van Kerckhove (Bel) individual
|1951
|Lucien Mathys (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1950
|Albert Dubuisson (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1949
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
|1948
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Garin-Wolber
|1947
|Maurice Van Herzele (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1946
|Albert Ramon (Bel) Cilo
|1945
|Norbert Callens (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1940–1944
|No race held
|1939
|Joseph Somers (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1938
|François Neuville (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1937
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett-Splendor
|1936
|Emile Decroix (Bel) Wolber
|1935
|Jef Moerenhout (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber
|1934
|François Gardier (Bel) Depas Cycles
|1933
|Jean Aerts (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1932
|Léon Louyet (Bel) Génial Lucifer-Hutchinson
|1931
|Maurice De Waele (Bel) M. Dewaele
|1930
|Emile Joly (Bel) Génial Lucifer
|1929
|Armand Van Bruane (Bel) La Nordiste
|1928
|Jules Vanhevel (Bel) individual
|1927
|Paul Matton (Bel) Armor-Dunlop
|1926
|Jean Debusschere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1925
|Denis Verschueren (Bel) Wonder
|1924
|Félix Sellier (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1923
|Emile Masson (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1922
|René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1921
|René Vermandel (Bel) individual
|1920
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon
|1919
|Emile Masson (Bel) Alcyon
|1915–1918
|No race held
|1914
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon-Soly
|1913
|Dieudonné Gauthy (Bel) Alcyon
|1912
|Odiel Defraeye (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1911
|René Vandenberghe (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1910
|Jules Masselis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1909
|Paul Duboc (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1908
|Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra) Peugeot-Wolber
