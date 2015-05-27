Brändle wins Tour of Belgium prologue
IAM Cycling man beats Dennis, Bille to take race lead
Prologue: Bornem - Bornem
Matthias Brändle claimed the first leader's jersey of the Baloise Tour of Belgium, edging out BMC's Rohan Dennis in the 6.8km prologue by a thin two seconds. Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) was third.
Sitting in the hot seat, Brändle watched as Dennis came to the finish, half expecting to be defeated, but his time held by a narrow margin. "It was really close until the end," he said. "I'm really happy."
The IAM Cycling rider said his big goal is the Tour de France, and he will race the Dauphiné as preparation, but came to the Tour of Belgium with an eye on a personal result. "In my mind it was always the Tour of Belgium - I have an opportunity here ... it's a perfect race for me. It was a good decision to come here. I have a strong team who will support me and try to defend jersey as long as possible."
Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) set the fastest early time on the sinuous loop in Bornem, clocking an 8:13. His time held for much of the afternoon until IAM's Martin Elmiger came in 10 seconds quicker.
Elmiger's time fell in quick succession, with Bille edging him out by fractions of a second and then his teammate Brändle becoming the first rider to crack eight minutes.
Dennis looked as if he might best the 7:54 that Brändle had set, but fell short and when the final rider, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep) came through it was confirmed that the IAM rider had won.
For Dennis, being beaten in an opening time trial for the second time this season (after Paris-Nice) stung. "Two seconds hurts," BMC director Max Sciandri said. "Rohan is a guy who can win - and he needs to win these prologues. This is his specialty. Maybe the distance wasn't perfect. But he was up there. It is a little bit disappointing. He gave his best, but the win was within our reach."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:54
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|7
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|10
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:21
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|24
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|29
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|30
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|31
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|33
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|34
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|41
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|43
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|47
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:35
|50
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|51
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|53
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|54
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:36
|57
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|59
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|61
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|62
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|64
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|68
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|72
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|73
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|74
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:40
|76
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|80
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|81
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|82
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|84
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|85
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|86
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|87
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|89
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|90
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|92
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|93
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|96
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|99
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|102
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|103
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|104
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|105
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:48
|106
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:50
|108
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|109
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|110
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|112
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|113
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:51
|114
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|115
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
|117
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|118
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|122
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|123
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:54
|125
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|126
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|128
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|129
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|130
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:55
|131
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:56
|132
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:57
|133
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|135
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:59
|136
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|137
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|138
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|139
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|140
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|143
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:04
|144
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|146
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|147
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:09
|148
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:10
|150
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:13
|151
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:15
|152
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:16
|153
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:17
|154
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|155
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:19
|156
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:27
|157
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:54
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|7
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|10
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:21
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|24
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|29
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|30
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|31
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|33
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|34
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|41
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|43
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|47
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:35
|50
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|51
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|53
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|54
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:36
|57
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|59
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|61
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|62
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|64
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|68
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|72
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|73
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|74
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:40
|76
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|80
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|81
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|82
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|84
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|85
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|86
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|87
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|89
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|90
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|92
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|93
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|96
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|99
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|102
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|103
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|104
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|105
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:48
|106
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:50
|108
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|109
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|110
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|112
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|113
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:51
|114
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|115
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
|117
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|118
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|122
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|123
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:54
|125
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|126
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|128
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|129
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|130
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:55
|131
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:56
|132
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:57
|133
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|135
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:59
|136
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|137
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|138
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|139
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|140
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|143
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:04
|144
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|146
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|147
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:09
|148
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:10
|150
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:13
|151
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:15
|152
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:16
|153
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:17
|154
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|155
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:19
|156
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:27
|157
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:11
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|5
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|9
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:07
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|12
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:13
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|14
|RusVelo
|15
|Cibel
|0:01:16
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:23
|19
|Team 3M
|0:01:47
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy