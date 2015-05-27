Image 1 of 22 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) congratulated on his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Estonain champion Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Jemy Drucker (BMC) was seventh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Campbell Flakemore (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) riding to sixth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 Manuel Senni (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 The red leader's jersey awaits Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Thomas De Gendt in the one-off Lotto Soudal kit for the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Manuel Senni (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Martin Velits (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) in the points jersey at Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matthias Brändle claimed the first leader's jersey of the Baloise Tour of Belgium, edging out BMC's Rohan Dennis in the 6.8km prologue by a thin two seconds. Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) was third.

Sitting in the hot seat, Brändle watched as Dennis came to the finish, half expecting to be defeated, but his time held by a narrow margin. "It was really close until the end," he said. "I'm really happy."

The IAM Cycling rider said his big goal is the Tour de France, and he will race the Dauphiné as preparation, but came to the Tour of Belgium with an eye on a personal result. "In my mind it was always the Tour of Belgium - I have an opportunity here ... it's a perfect race for me. It was a good decision to come here. I have a strong team who will support me and try to defend jersey as long as possible."

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) set the fastest early time on the sinuous loop in Bornem, clocking an 8:13. His time held for much of the afternoon until IAM's Martin Elmiger came in 10 seconds quicker.

Elmiger's time fell in quick succession, with Bille edging him out by fractions of a second and then his teammate Brändle becoming the first rider to crack eight minutes.

Dennis looked as if he might best the 7:54 that Brändle had set, but fell short and when the final rider, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep) came through it was confirmed that the IAM rider had won.

For Dennis, being beaten in an opening time trial for the second time this season (after Paris-Nice) stung. "Two seconds hurts," BMC director Max Sciandri said. "Rohan is a guy who can win - and he needs to win these prologues. This is his specialty. Maybe the distance wasn't perfect. But he was up there. It is a little bit disappointing. He gave his best, but the win was within our reach."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:07:54 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 7 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:19 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 10 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:21 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:23 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:24 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:25 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 24 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 26 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel 29 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 30 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:28 31 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 33 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 34 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 41 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 43 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 47 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:35 50 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 51 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel 53 Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 54 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 55 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:36 57 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 59 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 60 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 61 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:37 62 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 64 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 65 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:00:38 68 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 71 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 72 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 73 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 74 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:40 76 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 77 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 80 Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 81 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 82 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 84 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:42 85 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 86 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 87 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 89 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 90 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 92 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:44 93 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel 96 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 99 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 102 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 103 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M 104 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 105 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:48 106 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:50 108 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 109 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 110 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel 112 Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M 113 Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:51 114 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 115 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 116 Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel 117 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 118 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 120 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:53 122 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 123 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:54 125 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 126 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 127 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 128 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 129 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 130 Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:55 131 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:56 132 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:57 133 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 134 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 135 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:59 136 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 137 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:00 138 Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 139 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 140 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 143 Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:04 144 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 145 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 146 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 147 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:09 148 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:10 150 Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:13 151 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:15 152 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:16 153 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:17 154 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 155 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:19 156 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:01:27 157 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 16 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 7 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 6