Brändle wins Tour of Belgium prologue

IAM Cycling man beats Dennis, Bille to take race lead

Image 1 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) congratulated on his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Estonain champion Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Jemy Drucker (BMC) was seventh

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) riding to sixth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Manuel Senni (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

The red leader's jersey awaits Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Thomas De Gendt in the one-off Lotto Soudal kit for the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) leads the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Manuel Senni (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Martin Velits (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) in the points jersey at Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matthias Brändle claimed the first leader's jersey of the Baloise Tour of Belgium, edging out BMC's Rohan Dennis in the 6.8km prologue by a thin two seconds. Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) was third.

Sitting in the hot seat, Brändle watched as Dennis came to the finish, half expecting to be defeated, but his time held by a narrow margin. "It was really close until the end," he said. "I'm really happy."

The IAM Cycling rider said his big goal is the Tour de France, and he will race the Dauphiné as preparation, but came to the Tour of Belgium with an eye on a personal result. "In my mind it was always the Tour of Belgium - I have an opportunity here ... it's a perfect race for me. It was a good decision to come here. I have a strong team who will support me and try to defend jersey as long as possible."

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) set the fastest early time on the sinuous loop in Bornem, clocking an 8:13. His time held for much of the afternoon until IAM's Martin Elmiger came in 10 seconds quicker.

Elmiger's time fell in quick succession, with Bille edging him out by fractions of a second and then his teammate Brändle becoming the first rider to crack eight minutes.

Dennis looked as if he might best the 7:54 that Brändle had set, but fell short and when the final rider, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep) came through it was confirmed that the IAM rider had won.

For Dennis, being beaten in an opening time trial for the second time this season (after Paris-Nice) stung. "Two seconds hurts," BMC director Max Sciandri said. "Rohan is a guy who can win - and he needs to win these prologues. This is his specialty. Maybe the distance wasn't perfect. But he was up there. It is a little bit disappointing. He gave his best, but the win was within our reach."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:07:54
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:09
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
7William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
10David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:21
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:23
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:24
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:25
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
26Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
29Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
30Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
31Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
33Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
34Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:31
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:32
41Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:33
43Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
44Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
47Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
48Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:35
50Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
51Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
53Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
54Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:36
57Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
59Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
61Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:37
62Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
64Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:38
68Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
71Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
72Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
73Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
74Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:40
76Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
77Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
80Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
81Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
82Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
84Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
85Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
86Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
87Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
89David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
90Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
92Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
93Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
95Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
96Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
99Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
102Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
103Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
104Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
105Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:48
106Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:50
108Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
109Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
110Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
112Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
113Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:51
114Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
115Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
117Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
118Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53
122Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
123Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:00:54
125Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
126Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
127Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
128Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
129Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
130Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:55
131Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:56
132Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:57
133Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
134Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
135Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:59
136Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
137Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:00
138Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
139Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
140Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:03
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
143Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:04
144Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
146Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
147Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:09
148James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:01:10
150Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:13
151Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:01:15
152Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:16
153Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:17
154Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
155Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:19
156Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:01:27
157Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling20pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team16
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling14
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team10
7William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr9
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr6

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:24:11
2IAM Cycling0:00:03
3FDJ.fr0:00:34
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
5Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:41
6Lotto Soudal0:00:43
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
9Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:05
10Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:07
11Team Katusha0:01:09
12BKCP-Powerplus0:01:13
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
14RusVelo
15Cibel0:01:16
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
17Astana Pro Team0:01:20
18Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:23
19Team 3M0:01:47
20Androni Giocattoli0:01:54

 

