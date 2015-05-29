Demare wins stage 2 of Tour of Belgium
Boonen, Roelandts beaten by French champion
Stage 2: Knokke-Heist - Herzele
French champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) finally claimed his first victory of the 2015 season on the third stage of the Tour of Belgium, beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) in the sprint in Herzele.
Prologue winner Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) kept his race lead, now six seconds over Demare and Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) after prologue runner-up Rohan Dennis (BMC) was dropped after going in the day's early breakaway.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:43:39
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:02
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|10
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|16
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|22
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|39
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|45
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|46
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|47
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|49
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|50
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|51
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|52
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:56
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|55
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|56
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:03
|57
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:51
|59
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|64
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|65
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|72
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|73
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|75
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|77
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|78
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|80
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:43
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|85
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|88
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:56
|89
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:40
|90
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:10
|93
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|96
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|97
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:11
|99
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|100
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|103
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|0:11:02
|105
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:11:54
|106
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|107
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|108
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|110
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|114
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|115
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|116
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|118
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|121
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|122
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|124
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|127
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|128
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|132
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|133
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|136
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|137
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|138
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|139
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|140
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:14:12
|141
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:35
|142
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|143
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|144
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|146
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|148
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|150
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|151
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|14:10:59
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|4
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:43
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|12
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:53
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Team 3M
|0:03:47
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:40
|16
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:42
|17
|RusVelo
|0:06:23
|18
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:08:59
|19
|Cibel
|0:27:14
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:37:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9:10:56
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:06
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:19
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|17
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:35
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|29
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:39
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|32
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:46
|36
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|37
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|38
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|39
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|40
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:51
|41
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:57
|42
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:04
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|44
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:13
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:14
|46
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|47
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|48
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:22
|49
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:23
|50
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:31
|51
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:35
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:50
|53
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:57
|55
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:26
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|57
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:09
|58
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:10
|59
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:14
|60
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:19
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:23
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:24
|64
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:26
|65
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:27
|66
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:29
|67
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|69
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:31
|70
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:33
|71
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:35
|72
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:03:40
|73
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:42
|74
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:43
|75
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:48
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:49
|78
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:58
|79
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:08
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|82
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|83
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:17
|84
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:20
|85
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|86
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|87
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:04:30
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:57
|89
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:04
|90
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:56
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:34
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:39
|93
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:43
|94
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:11
|95
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:07:12
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:48
|97
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:05
|98
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:07
|99
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:14
|100
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:21
|101
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:22
|102
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:59
|103
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:11:24
|104
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|0:11:50
|105
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:12:45
|106
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:12:48
|107
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|0:13:41
|108
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:49
|109
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:50
|110
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:52
|111
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:56
|112
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|113
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|114
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|115
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:59
|117
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|118
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:03
|119
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:14:04
|120
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:05
|121
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:07
|122
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|0:14:08
|123
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|0:14:11
|124
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:13
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:14
|127
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:14:15
|128
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:14:16
|129
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:14:20
|130
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:14:27
|131
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:14:30
|132
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:14:37
|133
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:14:38
|134
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:51
|135
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:15:03
|136
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:15:31
|137
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:15:37
|138
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|139
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:17
|140
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:17:38
|141
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:22:10
|142
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:19
|143
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:25
|144
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:36
|145
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:58
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:23:03
|147
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:23:35
|148
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:37
|149
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:25:44
|150
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:25:47
|151
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:29:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|4
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|27
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|19
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|12
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|17
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|15
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|19
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|20
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|10
|21
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|22
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|24
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|27:33:17
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|5
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|8
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:46
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:03
|12
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:54
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:06
|14
|Team 3M
|0:05:30
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:10
|16
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:01
|17
|RusVelo
|0:07:33
|18
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:10:08
|19
|Cibel
|0:28:26
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:37
