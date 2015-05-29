Image 1 of 7 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) gets his podium kisses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 at the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) gets the stage 2 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Benjamin Verraes (Cibel) is leading the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

French champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) finally claimed his first victory of the 2015 season on the third stage of the Tour of Belgium, beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) in the sprint in Herzele.

Prologue winner Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) kept his race lead, now six seconds over Demare and Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) after prologue runner-up Rohan Dennis (BMC) was dropped after going in the day's early breakaway.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:43:39 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:02 9 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 10 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 16 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 17 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 22 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 23 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 33 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 39 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 45 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:43 46 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 47 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 49 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 50 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 51 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 52 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:56 54 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 55 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 56 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:03 57 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:51 59 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 64 Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel 65 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 66 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 68 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 72 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 73 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 75 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 77 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 78 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 79 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 80 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 81 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:43 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 85 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 88 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:03:56 89 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:40 90 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:10 93 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 96 Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 97 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:11 99 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 100 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 103 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel 0:11:02 105 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:11:54 106 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 107 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:13:23 108 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M 110 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 114 Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel 115 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 116 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 118 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M 119 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 121 Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 122 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel 124 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 127 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 128 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 132 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 133 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 136 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 137 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 138 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 139 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 140 Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:14:12 141 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:35 142 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 143 Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 144 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 145 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 146 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 147 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 148 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 149 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 150 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 151 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo DNF Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M DNF Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 5 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 17 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 15 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 9 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 11 10 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 88,4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 8 3 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 5 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 139,4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 190,4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 8 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2 3 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2 3 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 2 3 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 14:10:59 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 4 Verandas Willems Cycling Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 IAM Cycling 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:43 9 Team Katusha 0:00:45 10 Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:03 12 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:53 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Team 3M 0:03:47 15 FDJ.fr 0:05:40 16 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:42 17 RusVelo 0:06:23 18 BKCP-Powerplus 0:08:59 19 Cibel 0:27:14 20 Androni Giocattoli 0:37:47

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9:10:56 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:06 3 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:09 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 7 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:19 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 13 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:25 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 17 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:28 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:33 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 23 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 24 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:35 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 26 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 29 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:39 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 32 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:44 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:46 36 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 37 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 38 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 39 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:00:50 40 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:51 41 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:57 42 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 43 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:07 44 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:13 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:14 46 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:01:18 47 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 48 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:22 49 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:23 50 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:31 51 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:35 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:50 53 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52 54 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:57 55 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:26 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 57 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:09 58 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:10 59 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:14 60 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:19 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:23 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:24 64 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:26 65 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:27 66 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:29 67 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 68 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 69 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:31 70 Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel 0:03:33 71 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 72 Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:03:40 73 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:42 74 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:03:43 75 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:48 77 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:49 78 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:58 79 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:08 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 81 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 82 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:04:16 83 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:17 84 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:20 85 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:24 86 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 87 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:04:30 88 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:57 89 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:04 90 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:56 91 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:34 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:39 93 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:06:43 94 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:11 95 Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:07:12 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:48 97 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:05 98 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:09:07 99 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:14 100 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:21 101 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:22 102 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:59 103 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:11:24 104 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel 0:11:50 105 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:12:45 106 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:12:48 107 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel 0:13:41 108 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:49 109 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:50 110 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:52 111 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:56 112 Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel 113 Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 114 Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:13:58 115 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:59 117 Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:14:01 118 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:03 119 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:14:04 120 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:05 121 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:07 122 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M 0:14:08 123 Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M 0:14:11 124 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:13 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:14 127 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:14:15 128 Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:14:16 129 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:14:20 130 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M 0:14:27 131 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:14:30 132 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:14:37 133 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:14:38 134 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:51 135 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:15:03 136 Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:15:31 137 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:15:37 138 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:16:31 139 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:17 140 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:17:38 141 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:22:10 142 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:19 143 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:25 144 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:36 145 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:58 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:23:03 147 Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 0:23:35 148 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:37 149 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:25:44 150 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:25:47 151 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:29:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 4 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 27 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 25 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 19 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 12 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 17 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 17 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 15 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 17 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 19 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 20 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 10 21 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 10 22 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 24 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 6

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel 37 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 35 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 31 4 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 27 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 6 Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 16 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 9 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 11 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 11 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 9 12 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 14 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 8 15 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 16 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 5 17 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 18 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2

