Demare wins stage 2 of Tour of Belgium

Boonen, Roelandts beaten by French champion

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) gets his podium kisses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) gets the stage 2 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Benjamin Verraes (Cibel) is leading the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

French champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) finally claimed his first victory of the 2015 season on the third stage of the Tour of Belgium, beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) in the sprint in Herzele.

Prologue winner Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) kept his race lead, now six seconds over Demare and Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems) after prologue runner-up Rohan Dennis (BMC) was dropped after going in the day's early breakaway.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:43:39
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
10Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
16Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
17Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
22Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
33Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
39Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
45Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:43
46Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
47Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
49Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
50Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
51Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:56
54Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
55Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
56Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:03
57Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:51
59Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
61George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
64Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
65Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
72Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
73James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
75Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
77Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
78Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
79Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
80Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
85Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
88Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:56
89William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:40
90Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:10
93Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
96Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
97Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:11
99Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
100Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
103Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel0:11:02
105Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:11:54
106Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
107Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:13:23
108Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
110Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
114Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
115Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
116Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
118Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
119Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
121Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
122Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
124Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
126Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
127Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
128Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
130Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
132Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
133Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
136Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
137Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
138David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
139Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
140Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:14:12
141Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:35
142Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
143Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
144Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
146Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
147Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
148Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
149Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
150Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
151Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFCampbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFNiels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr30pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo19
5Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus17
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton15
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team11
10Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 88,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team8
3Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
5Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 139,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 190,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling8
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling2
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:10:59
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
4Verandas Willems Cycling Team
5BMC Racing Team
6IAM Cycling
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:43
9Team Katusha0:00:45
10Astana Pro Team0:01:04
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:03
12Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:53
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Team 3M0:03:47
15FDJ.fr0:05:40
16Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:42
17RusVelo0:06:23
18BKCP-Powerplus0:08:59
19Cibel0:27:14
20Androni Giocattoli0:37:47

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9:10:56
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:06
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
7Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:19
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
13Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:25
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
17Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:31
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:33
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
24Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:35
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
29Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:00:39
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
32Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:44
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:46
36Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
37Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
38Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
39Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:50
40Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:51
41Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:57
42Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:04
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:07
44Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:13
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:14
46Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:18
47Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:22
49Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:23
50Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:31
51Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:35
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:50
53Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:52
54Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:57
55Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:26
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
57David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:09
58Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:10
59Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:14
60Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:19
61George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:23
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:24
64Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:26
65Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:27
66Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:29
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
69Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:31
70Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel0:03:33
71Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
72Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:40
73Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:42
74Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:43
75Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:03:48
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:49
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:58
79Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:08
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:14
82Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:04:16
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:17
84Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:20
85Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
86Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
87Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:04:30
88William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:57
89Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:04
90Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:56
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:34
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:39
93Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:43
94Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:11
95Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:12
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:48
97Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:05
98Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:07
99Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:14
100Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:21
101Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:22
102Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:59
103Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:11:24
104Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel0:11:50
105Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:12:45
106Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:12:48
107Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel0:13:41
108Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:49
109Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:50
110Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:52
111Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:56
112Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
113Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
114Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:13:58
115Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:59
117Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:14:01
118Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:03
119David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:14:04
120Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:05
121Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:07
122Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M0:14:08
123Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M0:14:11
124Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:13
125Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:14
127Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:14:15
128Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:14:16
129Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:14:20
130Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:14:27
131Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:14:30
132Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:14:37
133Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:14:38
134Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:51
135Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:15:03
136Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:15:31
137Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:15:37
138Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:16:31
139Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:17
140Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:17:38
141Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:22:10
142Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:19
143Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:25
144Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:36
145Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:58
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:23:03
147Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:23:35
148Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:23:37
149Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:25:44
150Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:25:47
151Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:29:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr55pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step55
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo31
4Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team27
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team25
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling20
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step19
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling19
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
12Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus17
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton17
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton15
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling14
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
17Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
19Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
20Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team10
21Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10
22William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr9
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
24David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr6

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel37pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team35
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus31
4Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles27
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
6Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team16
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
8Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles11
9Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team11
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
11Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team9
12Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
14Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling8
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
16Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M5
17Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
18Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel37pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team35
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus31
4Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles27
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
6Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team16
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
8Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles11
9Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team11
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
11Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team9
12Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
14Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling8
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
16Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M5
17Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
18Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team27:33:17
2IAM Cycling0:00:03
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
4Lotto Soudal0:00:39
5Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:41
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
8Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:46
9Team Katusha0:01:50
10Astana Pro Team0:02:20
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:03
12Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:54
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:06
14Team 3M0:05:30
15FDJ.fr0:06:10
16Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:01
17RusVelo0:07:33
18BKCP-Powerplus0:10:08
19Cibel0:28:26
20Androni Giocattoli0:39:37

