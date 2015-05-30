Trending

Belgium Tour: Démare doubles up on stage 3

Boonen and Debusschere complete the podium

Image 1 of 13

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 13

Katusha and BMC at the Belgium Tour

Katusha and BMC at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 13

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 13

Arnaud Demare on the stage 3 podium.

Arnaud Demare on the stage 3 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 13

Arnaud Demare on the stage 3 podium.

Arnaud Demare on the stage 3 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 13

Katusha at the Belgium Tour.

Katusha at the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 13

BMC Racing at the Belgium Tour.

BMC Racing at the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 13

BMC Racing at the Belgium Tour.

BMC Racing at the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 13

Arnaud Demare looks across to Tom Boonen after winning stage 3 in Belgium.

Arnaud Demare looks across to Tom Boonen after winning stage 3 in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 13

Arnaud Demare wins stage 3 in Belgium.

Arnaud Demare wins stage 3 in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 13

Arnaud Demare wins stage 3 in Belgium.

Arnaud Demare wins stage 3 in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 13

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) scored his second consecutive stage win Saturday at the Baloise Tour of Belgium, outsprinting Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Jens Debusschere (Joker-Soudal) in Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:43:39
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
10Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
16Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
17Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
22Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
33Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
39Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
45Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:43
46Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
47Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
49Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
50Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
51Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:56
54Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
55Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
56Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:03
57Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:51
59Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
61George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) CIBEL
65Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
72Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
75Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
79Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Mauritz Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:56
89William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:40
90Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:10
93Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonnie -Bruxelles
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:11
99Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
100Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:11:02
105Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:54
106BAESTAENS Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
107Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:23
108Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
110Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
111ROLLIN Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
115Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
118Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
119Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
121Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
122Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
124Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
126Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
127Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
128Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
130Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
132Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
133Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
136Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
137Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
138David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
139Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
140Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:14:12
141Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:35
142Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
143Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
144Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
146Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
147Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
148Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
149Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
150Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
151Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFCampbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFNiels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling13:03:41
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:01
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:08
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:11
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
7Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:24
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:28
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:30
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:31
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:33
19Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:38
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
24Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:42
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:43
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
29Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M0:00:46
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:49
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
35Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:52
36Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:53
37Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
38Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:56
40Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
41Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:09
42Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:18
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
44Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:28
46Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:40
47Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:55
49Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:57
50Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:02
51Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:31
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:15
53Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
54Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:03:28
55Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
57David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:32
58Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:34
59Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
60Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
61George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:36
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:38
63Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:42
64Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:48
66Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:03
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:04:17
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:18
69Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:29
70Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel0:04:52
71Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:03
73Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:04
74Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:05:07
75Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:14
76Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:05:31
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:01
79Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:06
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:11
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:20
82Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:07:23
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:12
84Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:19
85Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:57
86Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:10:36
88William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:44
89Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:53
90Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:55
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:17
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:29
93Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:11:31
94Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
95Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:13:11
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:15
97Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:40
98Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:13:57
99Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:08
100Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:12
101Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:18
102Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:19
103Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:14:23
104Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel0:14:25
105Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:14:30
106Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:14:32
107Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel0:14:42
108Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:08
109Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:48
110Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:32
111Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:46
112Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel0:17:15
113Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:17:45
114Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:18:16
115Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:18
116Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:11
117Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:19:19
118Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:20
119David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:19:44
120Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:37
121Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:22
122Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M0:21:58
123Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M0:22:24
124Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:30
125Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:43
126Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:03
127Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:23:48
128Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:23:56
129Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:23:57
130Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M0:24:02
131Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:24:06
132Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:24:09
133Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:24:14
134Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:20
135Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:24:35
136Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:24:36
137Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:24:52
138Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:24:54
139Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:25:29
140Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:25:35
141Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:25:49
142Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:22
143Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:29
144Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:55
145Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:34
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:33:01
147Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:33:37
148Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:34:14
149Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:35:45

