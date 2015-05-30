Belgium Tour: Démare doubles up on stage 3
Boonen and Debusschere complete the podium
Stage 3: Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure - Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure
Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) scored his second consecutive stage win Saturday at the Baloise Tour of Belgium, outsprinting Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Jens Debusschere (Joker-Soudal) in Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:43:39
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:02
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|10
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|16
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|22
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|39
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|45
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|46
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|47
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|49
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|50
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|51
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|52
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:56
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|55
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|56
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:03
|57
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:51
|59
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) CIBEL
|65
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|75
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|77
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:43
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Mauritz Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:56
|89
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:40
|90
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:10
|93
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonnie -Bruxelles
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:11
|99
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|100
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:11:02
|105
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:54
|106
|BAESTAENS Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|107
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:23
|108
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|110
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|ROLLIN Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|115
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|118
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|121
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|122
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|124
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|127
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|128
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|131
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|132
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|133
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|136
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|137
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|138
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|139
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|140
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:14:12
|141
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:35
|142
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|143
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|144
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|146
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|147
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|148
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|150
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|151
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|13:03:41
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:01
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:24
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:28
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:30
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:31
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:33
|19
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:38
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|24
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:42
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|29
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:46
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|35
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:52
|36
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:53
|37
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|38
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|40
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|41
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:09
|42
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:18
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|44
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:28
|46
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:40
|47
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|48
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:55
|49
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:57
|50
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:02
|51
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:31
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:15
|53
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:28
|55
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|57
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:32
|58
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:34
|59
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|60
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:38
|63
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:42
|64
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:48
|66
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:03
|67
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:17
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:18
|69
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:29
|70
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:52
|71
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:03
|73
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:04
|74
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:05:07
|75
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:14
|76
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:05:31
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|78
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:01
|79
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:06
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:11
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:20
|82
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|83
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:12
|84
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:19
|85
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:57
|86
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:10:36
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:44
|89
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:53
|90
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:55
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:17
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:29
|93
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:11:31
|94
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|95
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:13:11
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:15
|97
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:40
|98
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:13:57
|99
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:08
|100
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:12
|101
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:18
|102
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:19
|103
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:14:23
|104
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|0:14:25
|105
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:14:30
|106
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:14:32
|107
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|0:14:42
|108
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:08
|109
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:48
|110
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:32
|111
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:46
|112
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|0:17:15
|113
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:17:45
|114
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:18:16
|115
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:18
|116
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:11
|117
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|118
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:20
|119
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:19:44
|120
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:37
|121
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:22
|122
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|0:21:58
|123
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|0:22:24
|124
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:30
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:43
|126
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:03
|127
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:23:48
|128
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:23:56
|129
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:23:57
|130
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:24:02
|131
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:24:06
|132
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:24:09
|133
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:24:14
|134
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:20
|135
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:24:35
|136
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:24:36
|137
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:24:52
|138
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|139
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:25:29
|140
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:25:35
|141
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:25:49
|142
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:22
|143
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:29
|144
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:55
|145
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:34
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:33:01
|147
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:33:37
|148
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:14
|149
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:35:45
