Baloise Belgium Tour: Boonen wins in Knokke-Heist

Brändle stays in the overall race lead

Image 1 of 29

Tom Boonen on the stage 1 podium.

Tom Boonen on the stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Boonen takes the stage 1 win in Belgium.

Boonen takes the stage 1 win in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Boonen takes the stage 1 win in Belgium.

Boonen takes the stage 1 win in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

Boonen takes the stage 1 win in Belgium.

Boonen takes the stage 1 win in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Boonen out-kicked the bunch to take the stage 1 win in Belgium.

Boonen out-kicked the bunch to take the stage 1 win in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

IAM Cycling on the front.

IAM Cycling on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

IAM Cycling on the front.

IAM Cycling on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

The bunch approaches the finish during stage 1 in Belgium.

The bunch approaches the finish during stage 1 in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Tom Boonen takes the stage 1 win at the Blegium Tour.

Tom Boonen takes the stage 1 win at the Blegium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

The bunch approaches the finish during stage 1 in Belgium.

The bunch approaches the finish during stage 1 in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

The day's breakaway gave it a go in Belgium.

The day's breakaway gave it a go in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

The day's breakaway gave it a go in Belgium.

The day's breakaway gave it a go in Belgium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Tom Boonen on the stage 1 podium of the Belgium Tour.

Tom Boonen on the stage 1 podium of the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Prologue winner Matthias Brandle is still in the red leader's jersey.

Prologue winner Matthias Brandle is still in the red leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

Tom Boonen looks happy about his stage 1 prize.

Tom Boonen looks happy about his stage 1 prize.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Tom Boonen on the stage 1 podium.

Tom Boonen on the stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Tom Boonen wins the bunch sprint for victory at the Belgium Tour.

Tom Boonen wins the bunch sprint for victory at the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

The bunch heads for the finish of stage 1.

The bunch heads for the finish of stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

The bunch heads for the finish of stage 1.

The bunch heads for the finish of stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Jelle Vanendert (Joker-Soudal)

Jelle Vanendert (Joker-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

The bunch during stage 1 of the Belgium Tour.

The bunch during stage 1 of the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

The bunch during stage 1 of the Belgium Tour.

The bunch during stage 1 of the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Angel Arcos Vicioso (Katusha)

Angel Arcos Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Boonen is congratulated after his stage win.

Boonen is congratulated after his stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Boonen is congratulated after his stage win.

Boonen is congratulated after his stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

A happy Tom Boonen collects a hug after his stage 1 win at the Belgium Tour.

A happy Tom Boonen collects a hug after his stage 1 win at the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Tom Boonen at the Belgium Tour.

Tom Boonen at the Belgium Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:19:21
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
17Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
27Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
28Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
32Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
36Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
42Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
43Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
44Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
45Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
48Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
49Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
50Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
51James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
55Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
57Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
58Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
59William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
67Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
69Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
70Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
71Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
73Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
74Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
75Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
76Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
85Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
86Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
88Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
89Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
91Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
97Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
99Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
100David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
105Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
107Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
108Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
112Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
114Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
115Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
116Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
117David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
118Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
119Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
120Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
121Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
122Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
123Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
124Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
126Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
128Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
129Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
130Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
132Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
133Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
134Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
135Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
136Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
137Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:54
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
139Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
140Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:00
141Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
142Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:23
143Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
145Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
147Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
148Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:31
149Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:17
150Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
151Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
152Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
153Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
154Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
155Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
156Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:07:11

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr25
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling19
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton17
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11
10Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10

Combative 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel8
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team6
4Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team4
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus2

Combative 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus10pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel8
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team6
4Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team4
5Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Combative 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team10pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel8
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus6
4Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team4
5Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
3Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
3Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Etixx - Quick-Step
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3BMC Racing Team
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Team Katusha
6Lotto Soudal
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
10Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
11Team 3M
12Wallonie - Bruxelles
13IAM Cycling
14Cibel
15FDJ.fr
16Astana Pro Team
17BKCP-Powerplus
18Androni Giocattoli
19RusVelo
20Verandas Willems Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4:27:15
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:09
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
9William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
12David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
14Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:21
15Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
16Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
17Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:23
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:25
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:27
31Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
32Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
33Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
34Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:31
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:33
42Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
45Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
46Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:35
48Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
49Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
51Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
52Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
53Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
55Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
57Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:37
58Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
59Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
61Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
62Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
64Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:38
65Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
67Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
68Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
69Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:40
70Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
71Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
72Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
73Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
74Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
75Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
76Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
79David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
80Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
82Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:44
83Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
85Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
88Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
91Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
92Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
93Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:48
94Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:50
96Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
97Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
99Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
100Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:51
101Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
103Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53
107Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
108Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:00:54
110Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
111Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
112Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
113Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:55
115Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:56
116Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:57
117Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:59
118Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
119Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:00
120Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:03
121Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
122Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:04
123Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
124Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
125Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:09
126James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:16
128Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:17
129Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
130Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
131Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:21
132Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
133Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:25
134Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:30
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
136Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:31
137Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:42
138Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:44
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:50
140Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:02
141Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli0:02:04
142Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:02:16
143Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:59
144Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:03
145Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:09
146Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:10
147Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:14
148Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:49
149Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:56
150Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel0:04:08
151Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:04:11
152Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:04:14
153Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:17
154Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:04:27
155Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:36
156Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:24
157Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:07:44

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team25
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr25
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling20
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step19
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling19
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton17
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team16
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling14
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
15Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10
16William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr9
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
18David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr6

Combativie classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel37pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team35
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus31
4Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles27
5Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team16
6Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team9

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:22:14
2IAM Cycling0:00:03
3FDJ.fr0:00:34
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
5Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:41
6Lotto Soudal0:00:43
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
9Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:05
10Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:07
11Team Katusha0:01:09
12BKCP-Powerplus0:01:13
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
14RusVelo
15Cibel0:01:16
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
17Astana Pro Team0:01:20
18Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:23
19Team 3M0:01:47
20Androni Giocattoli0:01:54

