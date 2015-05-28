Baloise Belgium Tour: Boonen wins in Knokke-Heist
Brändle stays in the overall race lead
Stage 1: Lochristi - Knokke-Heist
Image 1 of 29
Image 2 of 29
Image 3 of 29
Image 4 of 29
Image 5 of 29
Image 6 of 29
Image 7 of 29
Image 8 of 29
Image 9 of 29
Image 10 of 29
Image 11 of 29
Image 12 of 29
Image 13 of 29
Image 14 of 29
Image 15 of 29
Image 16 of 29
Image 17 of 29
Image 18 of 29
Image 19 of 29
Image 20 of 29
Image 21 of 29
Image 22 of 29
Image 23 of 29
Image 24 of 29
Image 25 of 29
Image 26 of 29
Image 27 of 29
Image 28 of 29
Image 29 of 29
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:19:21
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|15
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|17
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|27
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|28
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|32
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|43
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|44
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|45
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|48
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|49
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|50
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|51
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|55
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|58
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|59
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|61
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|67
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|69
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|70
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|71
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|73
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|74
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|75
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|76
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|85
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|89
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|91
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|97
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|99
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|100
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|105
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|112
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|114
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|115
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|116
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|117
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|118
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|119
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|120
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|121
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|122
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|123
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|124
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|126
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|128
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|129
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|130
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|132
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|133
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|136
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|137
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:54
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|139
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:00
|141
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:23
|143
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|145
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|147
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:31
|149
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:17
|150
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|151
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|152
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|153
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|154
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
|155
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|156
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:07:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|19
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|10
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|8
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|4
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|8
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|8
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|6
|4
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|3
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|3
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|10
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|11
|Team 3M
|12
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Cibel
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|BKCP-Powerplus
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|19
|RusVelo
|20
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4:27:15
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|9
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|12
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|14
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:21
|15
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|26
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:27
|31
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|32
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|34
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|42
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|45
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:35
|48
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|49
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
|51
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|52
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|53
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|55
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|57
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|58
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|59
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|61
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|62
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:38
|65
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|68
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
|69
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:40
|70
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|71
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|72
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|73
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|74
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|75
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|76
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|79
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|80
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|82
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|83
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|85
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|88
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|91
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|92
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|93
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:48
|94
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|96
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|97
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|99
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Team 3M
|100
|Boros Michael (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:51
|101
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|103
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|107
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|108
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:54
|110
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|111
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|112
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|113
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|114
|Alfons Vemote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:55
|115
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:56
|116
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:57
|117
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:59
|118
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|119
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:00
|120
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|121
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|122
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:04
|123
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|124
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|125
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:09
|126
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:16
|128
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:17
|129
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|130
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|131
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:21
|132
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|133
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:25
|134
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|135
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|136
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:31
|137
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:42
|138
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:44
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:50
|140
|Alexandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:02
|141
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:04
|142
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:16
|143
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:59
|144
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:03
|145
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:03:09
|146
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|147
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:14
|148
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:49
|149
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:56
|150
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:08
|151
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:11
|152
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:14
|153
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:17
|154
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:27
|155
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:36
|156
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:24
|157
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:07:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|19
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|15
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|16
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|18
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|37
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|31
|4
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|27
|5
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:22:14
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|5
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|9
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:07
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|12
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:13
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|14
|RusVelo
|15
|Cibel
|0:01:16
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:23
|19
|Team 3M
|0:01:47
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy