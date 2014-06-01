Martens wins final Belgium Tour stage
Martin seals overall victory
Stage 5: Oreye - Oreye
Belkin's Paul Martens won the sprint on the final stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour from a shattered peloton, besting Astana's Francesco Gavazzi and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in a crash-marred dash to the line.
Behind Martens, Björn Leukemans and a Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammate were sent tumbling to the tarmac thanks to a sudden dive to the right by Lotto Belisol's Kris Boeckmans. Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke also went down in the incident.
The crash did not hinder overall winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who kept his final advantage in the general classification over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling).
"Today we rode splendidly, we really controlled the race since the beginning," Martin said. "We knew this stage wasn't hard like last year's final stage, but enough to put us in trouble in case of attacks. But, we took a good tempo and controlled the race in every situation. We did the Mur de Huy twice and did 12 climbs in total, but we were always in control.
"I tried to attack but Tankink and Devenyns didn't want to go full gas until the finish. But OK, we already secured the victory. I think this was really a team victory and I'm really happy about it.
"Also I'm proud I'm the only rider to win this race three times, and especially because it was three times in a row. I made history in Belgium and we're a Belgian team. I'm happy to give this win for OPQS at what is really a home race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:14:01
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|14
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|17
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|20
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|37
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:59
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|45
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|46
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|47
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|48
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|56
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|58
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|59
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|62
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|68
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|69
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|74
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|76
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:30
|78
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:36
|79
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|80
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|84
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|88
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|89
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|92
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|93
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:26
|94
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|95
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:14:29
|96
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|98
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|100
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|101
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|103
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|104
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|107
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|108
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|109
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|110
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|111
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|112
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|113
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|114
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|115
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|118
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|119
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|120
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|122
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|123
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|124
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|DNF
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNS
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|13
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|11
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|8
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12:42:03
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|RusVelo
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|9
|Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:59
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|13
|Team 3M
|0:02:16
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:58
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|17
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:05:57
|19
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:07:36
|20
|Cibel
|0:11:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16:31:11
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|6
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|7
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|11
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|12
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:01
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|17
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:20
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:23
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|21
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:28
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|23
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:41
|24
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:45
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|26
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:52
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|29
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|31
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:03
|32
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|33
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:19
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:24
|35
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:29
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:55
|37
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:56
|38
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:59
|39
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:02
|40
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:03
|41
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:04
|42
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:09
|43
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|44
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:15
|45
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:17
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:25
|47
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:26
|48
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:35
|49
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:40
|50
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:49
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:52
|52
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:57
|53
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:04:04
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:12
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:16
|57
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:22
|58
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:28
|59
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:04:30
|60
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:56
|61
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:58
|62
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|63
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:05:13
|64
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:17
|65
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:06:23
|66
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:46
|67
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:07:17
|68
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:26
|69
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:41
|70
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:01
|71
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:08:05
|72
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:08:22
|73
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:08:58
|74
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:09:08
|75
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:37
|76
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:09:48
|77
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:10:08
|78
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:14
|79
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:18
|80
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:37
|82
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:11:03
|83
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:11:41
|84
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:31
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:15
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:37
|87
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:23
|88
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:28
|89
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:15:34
|90
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:40
|91
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|92
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:57
|93
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:01
|94
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:18
|95
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:36
|96
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|97
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:44
|98
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:56
|99
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:17:00
|100
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:17:13
|101
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:15
|102
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:17:51
|103
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:18:18
|104
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:24
|105
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:18:26
|106
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:18:43
|107
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:19:23
|108
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|109
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:19:26
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:30
|111
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:19:59
|112
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:20:10
|113
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:20:45
|114
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:20:53
|115
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:21:40
|116
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:24:01
|117
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:24:05
|118
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:24:24
|119
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:24:40
|120
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:24:51
|121
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|122
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:39
|123
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:58
|124
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:27:19
|125
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:08
|126
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|0:32:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|55
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|8
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|9
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|13
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|16
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|21
|17
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|19
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|20
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|15
|22
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|13
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|25
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|26
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|27
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|12
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|29
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|11
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|31
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|3
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|5
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|6
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|22
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|9
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|15
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|12
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|12
|17
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|18
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|10
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|23
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|8
|24
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|8
|25
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|26
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|8
|27
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|30
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16:31:27
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:07
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|7
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:25
|8
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:29
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:46
|10
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:03
|11
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:40
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:43
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:46
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:47
|15
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:48
|16
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:59
|17
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:24
|18
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:41
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:00
|20
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:12
|21
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|22
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:04:57
|23
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:06:07
|24
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:07:01
|25
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:25
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:45
|27
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:07:49
|28
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:08:06
|29
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:21
|30
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:52
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:21
|32
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:47
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:15
|34
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:07
|35
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:15:18
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|0:15:24
|37
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:45
|38
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:02
|39
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:28
|40
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:44
|41
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:18:02
|42
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:08
|43
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:18:10
|44
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:18:27
|45
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:19:07
|46
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:19:10
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:14
|48
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:21:24
|49
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:23:45
|50
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:23:49
|51
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:24:08
|52
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:24:24
|53
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:24:35
|54
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:27:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49:35:40
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|4
|RusVelo
|0:01:27
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:57
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:01
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:03:00
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:31
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:15
|12
|Kwadro - Stannah
|0:05:28
|13
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:05:33
|14
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:06:34
|15
|Team 3M
|0:07:18
|16
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:07
|17
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:09:58
|18
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:10:44
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:56
|20
|Cibel
|0:20:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy