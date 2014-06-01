Trending

Martens wins final Belgium Tour stage

Martin seals overall victory

Image 1 of 6

The final podium in the Baloise Belgium Tour: Tom Dumoulin, Tony Martin and Sylvain Chavanel

The final podium in the Baloise Belgium Tour: Tom Dumoulin, Tony Martin and Sylvain Chavanel
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) seals his third overall Tour of Belgium title

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) seals his third overall Tour of Belgium title
(Image credit: OPQS / Tim de Waele)
Image 3 of 6

Paul Martens (Belkin) sprints to the stage win

Paul Martens (Belkin) sprints to the stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 6

A crash marred the sprint on the final stage

A crash marred the sprint on the final stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Tony Martin celebrates his overall Belgium Tour win

Tony Martin celebrates his overall Belgium Tour win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the overall points classification in Belgium

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the overall points classification in Belgium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Belkin's Paul Martens won the sprint on the final stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour from a shattered peloton, besting Astana's Francesco Gavazzi and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in a crash-marred dash to the line.

Behind Martens, Björn Leukemans and a Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammate were sent tumbling to the tarmac thanks to a sudden dive to the right by Lotto Belisol's Kris Boeckmans. Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke also went down in the incident.

The crash did not hinder overall winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who kept his final advantage in the general classification over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling).

"Today we rode splendidly, we really controlled the race since the beginning," Martin said. "We knew this stage wasn't hard like last year's final stage, but enough to put us in trouble in case of attacks. But, we took a good tempo and controlled the race in every situation. We did the Mur de Huy twice and did 12 climbs in total, but we were always in control.

"I tried to attack but Tankink and Devenyns didn't want to go full gas until the finish. But OK, we already secured the victory. I think this was really a team victory and I'm really happy about it.

"Also I'm proud I'm the only rider to win this race three times, and especially because it was three times in a row. I made history in Belgium and we're a Belgian team. I'm happy to give this win for OPQS at what is really a home race."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:14:01
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
14Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
17Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
20Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
26Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
34Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
36Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
37Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:59
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
44Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
45Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
46Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
47Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
48Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
51Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
56Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
58Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
62Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
64Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
68Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
69Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
70Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
74Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
76Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:30
78Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:07:36
79Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
80Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
84Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
88Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
89Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
90Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
91Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
92Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
93Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:26
94David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
95Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:14:29
96Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
98André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
99Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
100Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
101Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
102Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
103Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
104Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
105Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
107Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
108Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
109Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
110Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
111Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
112Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
113Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
114Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
115Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
118Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
119Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
120Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
123Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
124Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
DNFTomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFKurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFKevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
DNFTim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNSKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSLubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus

Synergie SuperSprint - 173.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team24pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
3Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team19
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol17
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol13
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
9Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah11
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 122.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
5Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 133.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 161.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus8
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12:42:03
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5RusVelo
6Androni Giocattoli
7BMC Racing Team0:00:17
8Lotto Belisol
9Kwadro - Stannah0:01:59
10Team Giant-Shimano
11IAM Cycling
12Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
13Team 3M0:02:16
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:58
15Astana Pro Team
16Veranclassic - Doltcini
17Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:05:57
19BKCP - Powerplus0:07:36
20Cibel0:11:34

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16:31:11
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:26
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:47
6Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
7Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:56
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
11Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
12Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:01
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:06
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:08
15Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:20
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:23
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
21Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:28
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
23Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:41
24Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:45
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
26Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:52
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
29Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
31Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:03
32Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
33Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:19
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:24
35Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:29
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:55
37Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:56
38Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:59
39Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:02
40Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:03
41Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:03:04
42Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:09
43Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:13
44Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:15
45Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:17
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:25
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:26
48Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:35
49Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:40
50Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:49
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:52
52Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:57
53Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M0:04:04
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:12
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:16
57Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:22
58Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel0:04:28
59Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:04:30
60Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:56
61Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:58
62Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:06
63Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:05:13
64Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:17
65Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:06:23
66Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:46
67Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:07:17
68Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:26
69Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:41
70Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:08:01
71Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:08:05
72Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:08:22
73Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:08:58
74Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:09:08
75Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:09:37
76Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:09:48
77Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:10:08
78Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:14
79Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:18
80Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:37
82Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:11:03
83Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:11:41
84Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:31
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:15
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:37
87Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:23
88Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:15:28
89David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:15:34
90Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:40
91Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
92André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:15:57
93Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:01
94Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:18
95Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:16:36
96Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:44
98Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:56
99Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:17:00
100Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:17:13
101Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:15
102Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:17:51
103Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:18:18
104Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:24
105Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:18:26
106Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:18:43
107Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah0:19:23
108Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
109Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:19:26
110Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:30
111Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:19:59
112Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:20:10
113Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:20:45
114Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:20:53
115Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:21:40
116Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:24:01
117Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:24:05
118Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:24:24
119Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:24:40
120Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:24:51
121Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:16
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:39
123Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:58
124Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:27:19
125Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:08
126Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel0:32:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team100pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team72
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team60
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team58
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol55
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team52
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
8Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
9Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano31
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
11Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team30
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
13Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo25
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
16Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini21
17Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus19
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
19Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol17
20Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team17
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M15
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol13
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
25Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo12
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
27Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M12
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
29Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah11
30Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano11
31Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling10
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise36pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles26
3Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles22
5Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
6Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini22
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team18
9Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert18
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano16
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
15Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini12
16Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team12
17Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
18Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
19Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M10
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
23Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus8
24Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo8
25Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano8
26Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M8
27Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles7
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano16:31:27
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:31
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
7Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:25
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:29
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:46
10Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:03
11Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:40
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:43
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:46
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:47
15Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:02:48
16Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:59
17Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:24
18Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:41
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:00
20Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel0:04:12
21Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:40
22Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:04:57
23Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:06:07
24Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:07:01
25Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:25
26Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:07:45
27Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:07:49
28Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:08:06
29Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:09:21
30Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:52
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:21
32Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:47
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:15
34Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:07
35David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:15:18
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel0:15:24
37Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:45
38Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:02
39Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:28
40Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:44
41Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:18:02
42Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:08
43Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:18:10
44Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:18:27
45Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:19:07
46Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:19:10
47Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:14
48Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:21:24
49Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:23:45
50Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:23:49
51Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:24:08
52Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:24:24
53Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:24:35
54Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:27:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49:35:40
2BMC Racing Team0:00:48
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
4RusVelo0:01:27
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:57
7IAM Cycling0:02:01
8Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
9Lotto Belisol0:03:00
10Androni Giocattoli0:03:31
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:15
12Kwadro - Stannah0:05:28
13Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:05:33
14Veranclassic - Doltcini0:06:34
15Team 3M0:07:18
16Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:07
17Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:09:58
18BKCP - Powerplus0:10:44
19Astana Pro Team0:11:56
20Cibel0:20:36

 

