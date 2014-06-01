Image 1 of 6 The final podium in the Baloise Belgium Tour: Tom Dumoulin, Tony Martin and Sylvain Chavanel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 6 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) seals his third overall Tour of Belgium title (Image credit: OPQS / Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 6 Paul Martens (Belkin) sprints to the stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 6 A crash marred the sprint on the final stage (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 6 Tony Martin celebrates his overall Belgium Tour win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 6 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won the overall points classification in Belgium (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Belkin's Paul Martens won the sprint on the final stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour from a shattered peloton, besting Astana's Francesco Gavazzi and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in a crash-marred dash to the line.

Behind Martens, Björn Leukemans and a Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammate were sent tumbling to the tarmac thanks to a sudden dive to the right by Lotto Belisol's Kris Boeckmans. Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke also went down in the incident.

The crash did not hinder overall winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who kept his final advantage in the general classification over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling).

"Today we rode splendidly, we really controlled the race since the beginning," Martin said. "We knew this stage wasn't hard like last year's final stage, but enough to put us in trouble in case of attacks. But, we took a good tempo and controlled the race in every situation. We did the Mur de Huy twice and did 12 climbs in total, but we were always in control.

"I tried to attack but Tankink and Devenyns didn't want to go full gas until the finish. But OK, we already secured the victory. I think this was really a team victory and I'm really happy about it.

"Also I'm proud I'm the only rider to win this race three times, and especially because it was three times in a row. I made history in Belgium and we're a Belgian team. I'm happy to give this win for OPQS at what is really a home race."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:14:01 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 14 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 17 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 18 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 20 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 26 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 34 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 36 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 37 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:59 43 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 44 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 45 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 46 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 47 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 48 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 56 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 58 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 59 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 62 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 66 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 68 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 69 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 70 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 71 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 74 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 75 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 76 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:07:30 78 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:07:36 79 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 80 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 84 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 88 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 89 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 90 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 91 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 92 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 93 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:26 94 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 95 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:14:29 96 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 98 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 99 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 100 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 101 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 102 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 103 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 104 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 107 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 108 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 109 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 110 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 111 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 112 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 113 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 114 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 115 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 116 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 118 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 119 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 120 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 122 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 123 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 124 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo DNF Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo DNF Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNF Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah DNF Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M DNF Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M DNF Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNS Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus

Synergie SuperSprint - 173.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 13 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 9 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 11 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 122.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 pts 2 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 133.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 161.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 8 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12:42:03 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 RusVelo 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 8 Lotto Belisol 9 Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:59 10 Team Giant-Shimano 11 IAM Cycling 12 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 13 Team 3M 0:02:16 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:58 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Veranclassic - Doltcini 17 Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:05:57 19 BKCP - Powerplus 0:07:36 20 Cibel 0:11:34

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16:31:11 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 6 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 7 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:56 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 11 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 12 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:01 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:06 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:08 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:20 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:23 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 21 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:28 22 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 23 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:41 24 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:45 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 26 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:52 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 29 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 31 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:03 32 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 33 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:19 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:02:24 35 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:29 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:55 37 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:56 38 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:59 39 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:02 40 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:03 41 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:04 42 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:09 43 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:13 44 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:15 45 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:17 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:25 47 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:26 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:35 49 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:40 50 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:49 51 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:52 52 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:57 53 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:04:04 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:12 55 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 56 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:16 57 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:22 58 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 0:04:28 59 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:04:30 60 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:56 61 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:58 62 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:06 63 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:05:13 64 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:17 65 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:06:23 66 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:46 67 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:07:17 68 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:07:26 69 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:41 70 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:08:01 71 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:08:05 72 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:08:22 73 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:08:58 74 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:09:08 75 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:37 76 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:09:48 77 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:10:08 78 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:14 79 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:18 80 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:37 82 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:11:03 83 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:11:41 84 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:31 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:15 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:37 87 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:23 88 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:15:28 89 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:15:34 90 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:40 91 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 92 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:15:57 93 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:01 94 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:18 95 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:36 96 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 97 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:44 98 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:56 99 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:17:00 100 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:17:13 101 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:15 102 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:17:51 103 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:18:18 104 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:24 105 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:18:26 106 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:18:43 107 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 0:19:23 108 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 109 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:19:26 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:30 111 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:19:59 112 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:20:10 113 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:20:45 114 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:20:53 115 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:21:40 116 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:24:01 117 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:24:05 118 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:24:24 119 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:24:40 120 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:24:51 121 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:25:16 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:39 123 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:58 124 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:27:19 125 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:08 126 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 0:32:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 55 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 8 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 9 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 31 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 13 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 25 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 16 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 21 17 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 19 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 19 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 20 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 21 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 15 22 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 13 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 25 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 12 26 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 27 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 12 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 29 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 11 30 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 11 31 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 32 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 pts 2 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 26 3 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 4 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 5 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 6 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 22 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 9 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 15 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 12 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 12 17 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 18 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 21 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 10 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 23 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 8 24 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 8 25 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 26 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 8 27 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 30 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 31 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16:31:27 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 3 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:07 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 7 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:25 8 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:29 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:46 10 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:03 11 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:40 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:43 13 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:46 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:47 15 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:48 16 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:59 17 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:24 18 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:41 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:00 20 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 0:04:12 21 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 22 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:04:57 23 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:06:07 24 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:07:01 25 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:25 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:07:45 27 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:07:49 28 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:08:06 29 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:21 30 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:52 31 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:21 32 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:47 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:15 34 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:07 35 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:15:18 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 0:15:24 37 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:45 38 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:02 39 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:28 40 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:44 41 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:18:02 42 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:08 43 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:18:10 44 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:18:27 45 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:19:07 46 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:19:10 47 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:14 48 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:21:24 49 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:23:45 50 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:23:49 51 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:24:08 52 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:24:24 53 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:24:35 54 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:27:03