Boonen claims opening stage win in Tour of Belgium

Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider takes early race lead

Image 1 of 4

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first Tour of Belgium stage

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first Tour of Belgium stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Party at the Omega Pharma bus! Tom Boonen wins a keg of beer on the first stage of the Tour of Belgium

Party at the Omega Pharma bus! Tom Boonen wins a keg of beer on the first stage of the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 4

The Tour of Belgium stage 1 sprint goes to Tom Boonen

The Tour of Belgium stage 1 sprint goes to Tom Boonen
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Giant Shimano rider Jonas Ahlstrand in the points jersey

Giant Shimano rider Jonas Ahlstrand in the points jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the bunch sprint on the opening stage of the Baloise Tour of Belgium, beating German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Theo Bos (Belkin) to the line in the 173.6km stage from Lochristi to Buggenhout.

The stage victory was Boonen's first since he won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne at the beginning of March, and a bit of a surprise for him considering he felt the effects of travel to the Tour of California earlier in the month.

"When I came back from Tour of California I wasn't feeling good," Boonen said. "I was feeling a bit sick and then with the jet lag on top of it, it was a bit rough. It took me some time to get back to where I was before California. I came here with a lot of questions about how my legs would feel and how I would compare to the rest. But I must say I'm really happy with this sprint."

Boonen credited his team for doing a textbook leadout to put in him into position for the final 200m.

"We started at 12 kilometers to the finish line with the leadout. We started controlling there because it was a very hectic final. The last four or five kilometers were always getting wilder. We positioned ourselves further back, but then Steegmans led me out perfectly. He took me to the front until 200 meters to go and I started my sprint. At one point I did hold back for a second because I was afraid it was too long. But then I went and I made it to the finish line.

"I'm proud to finish off the work of the guys today and I am happy with my condition. As for the next days and the GC leadership of the team, if you look at what Tony Martin did the last two years I think it's pretty clear he has the best chance to win the overall for OPQS. If I can make 5th or 6th like last year, I will be very happy. Tomorrow is another chance for me to win the sprint, and I will go full gas to try and repeat the success of today."

How it unfolded

157 riders set off for the five-stage tour, which ends on Sunday in Oreye. The peloton stayed together for the first sprint at kilometer 21, which was won by Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

Five kilomters later, the day's breakaway formed, with Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Antoine Demoitié (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen) representing at the front of the race.

The trio gained their maximum advantage at kilometer 50, racking up a lead of 5:30 that was then whittled down by the sprinter's teams.

At the second sprint, 138km into the stage, Vanspeybrouck claimed the maximum points while the three escapees had lost all but a single minute of their advantage.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) attacked from the field as the gap was down to the double digits, briefly breathing new life into the breakaway with 25km to go.

The determination of the sprinters' teams was evident, however, and just 9km later the peloton was all back together.

Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) launched a move with 10km to go, but it was short-lived, and the mass sprint was set up perfectly for Boonen by his trusted lieutenant Gert Steegmans.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:51:43
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
22Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
26Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
32Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
34Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
39Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
40Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
41Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
45Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
47Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
49Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
56Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
57Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
58Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
63Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
64Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
68Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
69Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
71Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
72Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
73Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
74Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
91Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
94Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
95Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
101Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
102Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
105Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
106Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
107Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
108Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
109Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
110Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
111Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
112Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
113Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:17
114Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
115Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
116Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
117Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
118Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
120Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
121Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
122Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
123Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:23
124Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
125Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
126Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
127Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
128Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
129Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
130Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
131Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
132Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
133Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:46
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
136Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:00:58
137Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
138Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:01
139Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:10
140Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
141Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:26
142Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:37
143Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
144Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
145Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:40
146Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
147Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:01:42
148Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:55
149Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
150Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
151Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:21
152Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:49
153Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
154Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
155Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:46
156Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:11
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:10

Bonifications
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:06
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:03
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:01

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team22
4Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano19
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
9Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini11
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10

Synergie SuperSprint - 177,6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team24pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9

Combativity CheckPoint 1 - 20,9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo8
3Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M6
4Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
5Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel2

Combativity CheckPoint 2 -119,3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Combativity CheckPoint 3 - 154,1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3:51:43
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
6Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
9Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
13Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
15Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
16Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
17David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
29Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
30Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
31Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
35Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
38Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
39Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
40Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
41Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
42Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
43Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
44Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:17
45Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
47Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
49Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
50Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
51Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
52Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
53Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
54Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
55Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
57Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:46
59Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:00:58
60Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
61Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:01
62Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:10
63Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
64Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:40
65Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:55
67Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:21
68Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:49
69Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:46

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:35:09
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Team Giant-Shimano
5Androni Giocattoli
6BMC Racing Team
7Team 3M
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
11Veranclassic - Doltcini
12Lotto Belisol
13RusVelo
14Kwadro - Stannah
15Astana Pro Team
16Wallonie - Bruxelles
17BKCP - Powerplus
18IAM Cycling
19Cibel0:00:17
20Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:23

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:51:33
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:04
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
7Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:10
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
16Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
20Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
23Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
27Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
33Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
35Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
38Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
40Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
41Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
45Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
47Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
49Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
56Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
57Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
58Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
63Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
64Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
68Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
69Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
71Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
72Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
73Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
74Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
91Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
94Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
95Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
101Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
102Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
105Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
106Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
107Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
108Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
109Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
110Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
111Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
112Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
115Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:27
116Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
117Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
118Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
119Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
120Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
122Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
123Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
124Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
125Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:33
126Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
127Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
128Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
129Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
130Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
131Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
132Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
133Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
134Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
135Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:56
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
138Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:01:08
139Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
140Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:11
141Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:20
142Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
143Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:36
144Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:47
145Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
146Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
147Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:50
148Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:01:52
149Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:05
150Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
151Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:31
152Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:59
153Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
154Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
155Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:56
156Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:21
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team24
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team22
5Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano19
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
11Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini11
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
3Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
5Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo8
6Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles7
7Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M6
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
9Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
11Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel2
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3:51:43
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
6Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
9Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
13Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
15Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
16Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
17David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
29Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
30Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
31Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
35Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
38Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
39Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
40Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
41Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
42Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
43Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
44Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:17
46Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
47Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
50Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
51Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
52Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
53Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
54Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
55Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
56Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
58Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:46
60Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:00:58
61Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
62Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:01
63Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:10
64Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
65Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:40
66Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:55
67Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:21
68Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:49
69Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:35:09
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Team Giant-Shimano
5Androni Giocattoli
6BMC Racing Team
7Team 3M
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
11Veranclassic - Doltcini
12Lotto Belisol
13RusVelo
14Kwadro - Stannah
15Astana Pro Team
16Wallonie - Bruxelles
17BKCP - Powerplus
18IAM Cycling
19Cibel0:00:17
20Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:23

 

