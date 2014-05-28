Image 1 of 4 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the first Tour of Belgium stage (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Party at the Omega Pharma bus! Tom Boonen wins a keg of beer on the first stage of the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 The Tour of Belgium stage 1 sprint goes to Tom Boonen (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 4 Giant Shimano rider Jonas Ahlstrand in the points jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the bunch sprint on the opening stage of the Baloise Tour of Belgium, beating German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Theo Bos (Belkin) to the line in the 173.6km stage from Lochristi to Buggenhout.

The stage victory was Boonen's first since he won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne at the beginning of March, and a bit of a surprise for him considering he felt the effects of travel to the Tour of California earlier in the month.

"When I came back from Tour of California I wasn't feeling good," Boonen said. "I was feeling a bit sick and then with the jet lag on top of it, it was a bit rough. It took me some time to get back to where I was before California. I came here with a lot of questions about how my legs would feel and how I would compare to the rest. But I must say I'm really happy with this sprint."

Boonen credited his team for doing a textbook leadout to put in him into position for the final 200m.

"We started at 12 kilometers to the finish line with the leadout. We started controlling there because it was a very hectic final. The last four or five kilometers were always getting wilder. We positioned ourselves further back, but then Steegmans led me out perfectly. He took me to the front until 200 meters to go and I started my sprint. At one point I did hold back for a second because I was afraid it was too long. But then I went and I made it to the finish line.

"I'm proud to finish off the work of the guys today and I am happy with my condition. As for the next days and the GC leadership of the team, if you look at what Tony Martin did the last two years I think it's pretty clear he has the best chance to win the overall for OPQS. If I can make 5th or 6th like last year, I will be very happy. Tomorrow is another chance for me to win the sprint, and I will go full gas to try and repeat the success of today."

How it unfolded

157 riders set off for the five-stage tour, which ends on Sunday in Oreye. The peloton stayed together for the first sprint at kilometer 21, which was won by Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

Five kilomters later, the day's breakaway formed, with Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Antoine Demoitié (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen) representing at the front of the race.

The trio gained their maximum advantage at kilometer 50, racking up a lead of 5:30 that was then whittled down by the sprinter's teams.

At the second sprint, 138km into the stage, Vanspeybrouck claimed the maximum points while the three escapees had lost all but a single minute of their advantage.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) attacked from the field as the gap was down to the double digits, briefly breathing new life into the breakaway with 25km to go.

The determination of the sprinters' teams was evident, however, and just 9km later the peloton was all back together.

Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) launched a move with 10km to go, but it was short-lived, and the mass sprint was set up perfectly for Boonen by his trusted lieutenant Gert Steegmans.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:51:43 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 22 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 26 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 32 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 34 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 39 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 40 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 41 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 45 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 55 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 56 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 57 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 58 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 63 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 64 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 68 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 69 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 71 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 72 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 73 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 89 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 91 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 94 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 95 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 96 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 101 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 102 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 105 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 107 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 108 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 109 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 110 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 112 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 113 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:17 114 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 115 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 116 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 118 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 120 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 121 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 122 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 123 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:23 124 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 125 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 126 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 127 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 128 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 129 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 130 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 131 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 132 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 133 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:46 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 136 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:00:58 137 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 138 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:01 139 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:10 140 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 141 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:26 142 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:37 143 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 144 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 145 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:40 146 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 147 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:42 148 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:55 149 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 150 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 151 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:21 152 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:49 153 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 154 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 155 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:46 156 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:08:11 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:10

Bonifications # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:06 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:03 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:01

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 19 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 9 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 11 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10

Synergie SuperSprint - 177,6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9

Combativity CheckPoint 1 - 20,9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 8 3 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 6 4 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 2

Combativity CheckPoint 2 -119,3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Combativity CheckPoint 3 - 154,1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3:51:43 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 6 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 9 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 13 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 15 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 16 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 17 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 22 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 29 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 30 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 31 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 35 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 38 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 39 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 40 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 41 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 42 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 43 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 44 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:17 45 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 46 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 49 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 50 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 51 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 52 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 53 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 54 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 55 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 57 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:46 59 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:00:58 60 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 61 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:01 62 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:10 63 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 64 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:40 65 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:55 67 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:21 68 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:49 69 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:46

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11:35:09 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Team Giant-Shimano 5 Androni Giocattoli 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team 3M 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 11 Veranclassic - Doltcini 12 Lotto Belisol 13 RusVelo 14 Kwadro - Stannah 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 BKCP - Powerplus 18 IAM Cycling 19 Cibel 0:00:17 20 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:23

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:51:33 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:04 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 7 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:10 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 23 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 27 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 33 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 39 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 40 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 41 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 45 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 55 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 56 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 57 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 58 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 63 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 64 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 68 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 69 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 71 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 72 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 73 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 89 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 91 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 94 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 95 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 96 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 101 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 102 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 105 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 107 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 108 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 109 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 110 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 112 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 115 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:27 116 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 117 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 118 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 120 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 122 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 123 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 124 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 125 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:33 126 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 127 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 128 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 129 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 130 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 131 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 132 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 133 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 134 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 135 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:56 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 138 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:01:08 139 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 140 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:11 141 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:20 142 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:27 143 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:36 144 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:47 145 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 146 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 147 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:50 148 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:52 149 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:05 150 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 151 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:31 152 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:59 153 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 154 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 155 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:56 156 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:08:21 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 5 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 19 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 11 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 11 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 3 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 5 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 8 6 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 7 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 6 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 2 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3:51:43 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 6 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 9 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 13 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 15 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 16 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 17 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 22 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 29 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 30 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 31 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 35 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 38 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 39 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 40 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 41 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 42 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 43 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 44 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:17 46 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 47 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 50 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 51 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 52 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 53 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 54 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 55 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 56 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 58 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:46 60 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:00:58 61 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 62 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:01 63 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:10 64 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 65 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:40 66 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:55 67 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:21 68 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:49 69 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:46