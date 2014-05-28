Boonen claims opening stage win in Tour of Belgium
Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider takes early race lead
Stage 1: Lochristi - Buggenhout
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the bunch sprint on the opening stage of the Baloise Tour of Belgium, beating German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Theo Bos (Belkin) to the line in the 173.6km stage from Lochristi to Buggenhout.
The stage victory was Boonen's first since he won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne at the beginning of March, and a bit of a surprise for him considering he felt the effects of travel to the Tour of California earlier in the month.
"When I came back from Tour of California I wasn't feeling good," Boonen said. "I was feeling a bit sick and then with the jet lag on top of it, it was a bit rough. It took me some time to get back to where I was before California. I came here with a lot of questions about how my legs would feel and how I would compare to the rest. But I must say I'm really happy with this sprint."
Boonen credited his team for doing a textbook leadout to put in him into position for the final 200m.
"We started at 12 kilometers to the finish line with the leadout. We started controlling there because it was a very hectic final. The last four or five kilometers were always getting wilder. We positioned ourselves further back, but then Steegmans led me out perfectly. He took me to the front until 200 meters to go and I started my sprint. At one point I did hold back for a second because I was afraid it was too long. But then I went and I made it to the finish line.
"I'm proud to finish off the work of the guys today and I am happy with my condition. As for the next days and the GC leadership of the team, if you look at what Tony Martin did the last two years I think it's pretty clear he has the best chance to win the overall for OPQS. If I can make 5th or 6th like last year, I will be very happy. Tomorrow is another chance for me to win the sprint, and I will go full gas to try and repeat the success of today."
How it unfolded
157 riders set off for the five-stage tour, which ends on Sunday in Oreye. The peloton stayed together for the first sprint at kilometer 21, which was won by Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
Five kilomters later, the day's breakaway formed, with Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Antoine Demoitié (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport-Vlaanderen) representing at the front of the race.
The trio gained their maximum advantage at kilometer 50, racking up a lead of 5:30 that was then whittled down by the sprinter's teams.
At the second sprint, 138km into the stage, Vanspeybrouck claimed the maximum points while the three escapees had lost all but a single minute of their advantage.
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) attacked from the field as the gap was down to the double digits, briefly breathing new life into the breakaway with 25km to go.
The determination of the sprinters' teams was evident, however, and just 9km later the peloton was all back together.
Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) launched a move with 10km to go, but it was short-lived, and the mass sprint was set up perfectly for Boonen by his trusted lieutenant Gert Steegmans.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:51:43
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|22
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|32
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|34
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|40
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|41
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|45
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|56
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|57
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|58
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|63
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|64
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|67
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|68
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|71
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|73
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|84
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|91
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|94
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|95
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|101
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|102
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|105
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|107
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|108
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|109
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|110
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|111
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|113
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:17
|114
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|115
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|116
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|118
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|120
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|121
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|122
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|123
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:23
|124
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|126
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|127
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|128
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|129
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|130
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|131
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|132
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|133
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:46
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|136
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:00:58
|137
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|138
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:01
|139
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:10
|140
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|141
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:26
|142
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:37
|143
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|144
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|145
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:40
|146
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:42
|148
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:55
|149
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|150
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|151
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:21
|152
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:49
|153
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|154
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|155
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:46
|156
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:11
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:10
