Image 1 of 3 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 in the Belgium Tour (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) kept his race lead (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) is best young rider in Belgium (Image credit: AFP Photo)

German champion André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) claimed his first win of the Baloise Belgium Tour, besting RusVelo's Roman Maikin and Philippe Gilbert of BMC in the sprint.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), leader of the race after the time trial, finished safely in the field and maintains his 16 second advantage over Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin, with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in third at 26 seconds.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:16:11 2 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 11 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 14 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 15 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 33 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 34 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 40 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 41 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 42 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 44 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 45 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 48 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 50 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 54 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 57 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 58 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 59 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 64 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 65 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 68 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 70 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 73 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 74 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:11 75 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 76 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 78 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:19 79 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 80 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 81 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:30 82 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 83 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 84 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 85 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 86 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 87 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 90 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 91 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 92 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:51 95 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 96 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:57 97 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:18 98 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:38 99 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:04 100 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 101 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 104 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 105 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 106 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 107 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 108 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 110 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 111 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 112 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 113 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 114 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:02 115 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 118 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 119 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:05:48 120 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:06:14 121 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 122 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 123 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 124 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:06:17 126 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:07:40 128 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 129 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 131 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 132 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 133 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 136 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:30 137 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 138 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 139 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 141 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 142 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 143 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:10:43 144 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:10:49 145 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 146 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 147 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 148 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 149 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DSQ Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel

Bonifications # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 2 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 5 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:02

Synergie SuperSprint - 169km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 pts 2 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 15 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 25 pts 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 4 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 19 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 6 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 8 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 12 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 132.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 10 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 152.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 4 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 4 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 172.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 4:16:11 2 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 5 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 8 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 11 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 14 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 18 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 20 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 21 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 22 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 29 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:30 31 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 32 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 33 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 34 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 35 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 38 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 39 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:01:51 41 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:38 42 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:04 43 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 44 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 45 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 46 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 47 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 49 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 50 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 51 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:02 52 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:04:21 54 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:06:14 55 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 56 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 57 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:06:17 59 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:07:40 60 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:09:30 61 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 62 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 63 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:10:49 64 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 65 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 66 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:48:33 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 BKCP - Powerplus 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 RusVelo 9 Team Giant-Shimano 10 Androni Giocattoli 11 Kwadro - Stannah 12 IAM Cycling 13 Veranclassic - Doltcini 14 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 17 Team 3M 0:01:30 18 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 19 Cibel 0:03:42 20 Astana Pro Team 0:04:33

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12:17:10 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 6 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 7 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 9 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:00 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 14 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 15 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:06 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:08 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:11 19 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 20 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 21 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:16 22 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 23 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 26 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:23 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 31 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:27 33 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 34 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 35 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 36 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 38 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:41 39 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 40 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:45 41 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:50 42 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:52 43 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 45 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 48 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:58 49 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 50 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:01 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 52 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:03 53 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 0:02:05 54 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 55 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:07 56 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 58 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:08 59 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:11 60 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:12 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:13 62 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 63 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:15 64 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:17 65 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:19 66 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:23 67 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:27 69 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:29 70 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 71 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:31 72 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:38 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:42 74 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:44 75 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:52 76 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:56 77 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:57 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:01 79 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:02 80 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:04 81 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:07 82 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:09 83 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:03:14 84 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:18 85 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:33 86 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:03:49 87 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:55 88 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:03:57 89 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:14 90 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:24 91 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:25 92 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:42 93 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:04:44 94 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:47 95 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 0:04:54 96 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:55 97 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:57 98 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:58 99 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:01 100 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:05:18 101 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:27 102 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:30 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:39 104 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:05:41 105 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:42 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:01 107 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:06:02 108 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:06:06 109 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:06:16 110 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:06:23 111 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:06:24 112 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:46 113 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:55 114 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:07:11 115 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:47 116 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:07:52 117 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:19 118 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:09:32 119 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:36 120 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:39 121 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:42 122 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:51 123 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:09:55 124 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:10:11 125 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:10:15 126 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:17 127 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:10:18 128 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:10:19 129 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:10:22 130 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:47 131 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:10 132 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:29 133 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:11:41 134 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:42 135 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:11:47 136 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:14 137 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:15 138 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:50 139 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:56 140 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:16 141 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:23 142 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:28 143 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 0:13:41 144 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:14:10 145 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:15:30 146 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:39 147 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 0:18:00 148 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:52 149 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:19:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 55 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 9 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 31 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 12 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 14 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 25 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 16 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 21 17 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 19 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 20 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 21 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 22 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 15 23 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 25 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 26 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 27 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 12 28 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 12 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 30 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 11 31 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 32 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9

Combativity classisfication # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 pts 2 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 26 3 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 4 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 5 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 22 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 8 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 10 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 12 11 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 12 12 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 14 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 10 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 8 17 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 18 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 8 19 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 23 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 24 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 25 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 28 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12:17:26 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 3 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 6 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:00 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:07 10 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 11 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:25 12 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 13 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:29 14 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:36 15 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:42 16 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:45 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:46 18 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:52 19 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:59 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:01 21 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:03 22 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:07 23 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:13 24 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:15 25 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:36 26 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:40 27 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:45 29 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:46 30 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:48 31 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:02:58 32 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:17 33 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:03:33 34 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:39 35 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:03:41 36 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:58 37 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:08 38 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:09 39 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:04:28 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:39 41 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:41 42 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 43 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:05:02 44 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:26 45 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:05:46 46 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:05:50 47 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:06:07 48 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:30 49 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:06:55 50 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:31 51 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:09:16 52 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:09:20 53 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:35 54 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:09:39 55 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:09:55 56 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:01 57 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:10:03 58 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:10:06 59 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:11:31 60 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:59 61 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:12:34 62 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:13:00 63 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:07 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 0:13:25 65 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:15:14 66 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:36