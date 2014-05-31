Trending

Greipel wins stage 4 in Tour of Belgium

Martin safe in overall lead

Image 1 of 3

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 in the Belgium Tour

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 in the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) kept his race lead

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) kept his race lead
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) is best young rider in Belgium

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) is best young rider in Belgium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

German champion André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) claimed his first win of the Baloise Belgium Tour, besting RusVelo's Roman Maikin and Philippe Gilbert of BMC in the sprint.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), leader of the race after the time trial, finished safely in the field and maintains his 16 second advantage over Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin, with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in third at 26 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:16:11
2Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
11Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
14Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
15Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
19David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
33Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
34Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
40Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
42Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
44Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
45Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
50Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
51Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
57Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
58Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
59Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
64Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
65Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
67Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
68Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
70Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
73Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
74Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:11
75Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
76Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
78Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:19
79Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:30
82Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
83Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
84Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
85Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
86Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
91Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
92Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
94Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:51
95Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
96Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:57
97Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:18
98Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:02:38
99Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:04
100Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
101Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
103Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
104Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
106Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
107Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
108Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
110Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
111Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
112Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
113Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
114Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:02
115Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
118Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
119Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:05:48
120Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:06:14
121Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
122Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
123Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
124Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:06:17
126Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
127Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:40
128Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
129Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
130Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
131Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
132Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
133Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
136Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:30
137Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
138Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
139Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
141Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
142Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:10:43
144Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:10:49
145Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
146Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
147Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
148Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
149Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DSQSergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMatthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel

Bonifications
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
2Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
5Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:02

Synergie SuperSprint - 169km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team24pts
2Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M15
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo25pts
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
4Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus19
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
6Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
8Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M12
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
10Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 132.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini10pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles8
3Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team6
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
5Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 152.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
4Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M4
5Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 172.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano10pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo4:16:11
2Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
5Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
8Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
10David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
11Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
14Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
18Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
20Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
21Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
22Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
29Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:30
31Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
32Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
33Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
34Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
35Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
38Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
39Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
40Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:01:51
41Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:02:38
42Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:04
43Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
44Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
45Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
46Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
47Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
49Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
50Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
51Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:02
52Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:04:21
54Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:06:14
55Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
56Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
57Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:06:17
59Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:40
60Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:09:30
61Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
62Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:10:49
64Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
65Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
66Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:48:33
2BMC Racing Team
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4BKCP - Powerplus
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Wallonie - Bruxelles
8RusVelo
9Team Giant-Shimano
10Androni Giocattoli
11Kwadro - Stannah
12IAM Cycling
13Veranclassic - Doltcini
14Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Lotto Belisol0:00:12
17Team 3M0:01:30
18Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
19Cibel0:03:42
20Astana Pro Team0:04:33

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12:17:10
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:26
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:47
6Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
7Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
9Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:00
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
14Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
15Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:06
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:08
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:11
19Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
20Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
21Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:16
22Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:22
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:23
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
32Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:27
33André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:28
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
35Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:32
36Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
38Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:41
39Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
40Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:45
41Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:50
42Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:52
43Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
45Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
48Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:58
49Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
50Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:01
51Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
52Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:03
53Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M0:02:05
54Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
55Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:07
56Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
58David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:08
59Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:11
60Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:12
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:13
62Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
63Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:15
64Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:17
65Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:19
66Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
67Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:27
69Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:29
70Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
71Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:31
72Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:38
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:42
74Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:44
75Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:52
76Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:56
77Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:57
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:01
79Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:02
80Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:03:04
81Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:07
82Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:09
83Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:03:14
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:18
85Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:33
86Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:03:49
87Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:55
88Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:03:57
89Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:14
90Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:24
91Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:25
92Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:42
93Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:04:44
94Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:47
95Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah0:04:54
96Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:55
97Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:57
98Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:58
99Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:01
100Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:05:18
101Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:27
102Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:30
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:39
104Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:05:41
105Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:42
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:01
107Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:06:02
108Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:06:06
109Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:06:16
110Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:06:23
111Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:06:24
112Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:46
113Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:55
114Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:07:11
115Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:47
116Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:07:52
117Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:19
118Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:09:32
119Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:36
120Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
121Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:42
122Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:51
123Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:09:55
124Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:10:11
125Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:10:15
126Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:17
127Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:10:18
128Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:10:19
129Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:10:22
130Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:47
131Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:10
132Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:29
133Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:11:41
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:42
135Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:11:47
136Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:14
137Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:15
138Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:50
139Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:56
140Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:13:16
141Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:23
142Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:28
143Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel0:13:41
144Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:14:10
145Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:15:30
146Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:39
147Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel0:18:00
148Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:52
149Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:19:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team61pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team60
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol55
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team50
5Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team44
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team43
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team33
9Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano31
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise31
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
14Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo25
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
16Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini21
17Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus19
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
20Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team17
21Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
22Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M15
23Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
25Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
26Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
27Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo12
28Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M12
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
30Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano11
31Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling10
32Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9

Combativity classisfication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise36pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles26
3Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles22
5Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini22
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
10Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini12
11Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team12
12Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
14Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M10
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
16Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo8
17Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano8
18Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M8
19Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles7
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
22Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
23Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
24Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
25Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
28Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12:17:26
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:31
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
6Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:00
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
10Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
11Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:25
12Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
13Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:29
14Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:36
15Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:42
16Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:45
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:46
18David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:52
19Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:59
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:01
21Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:03
22Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:07
23Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel0:02:13
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:15
25Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:36
26Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:40
27Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:45
29Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:46
30Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:02:48
31Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:02:58
32Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:17
33Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:03:33
34Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:39
35Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:03:41
36Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:58
37Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:08
38Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:09
39Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:04:28
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:39
41Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:41
42Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
43Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:05:02
44Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:26
45Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:05:46
46Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:05:50
47Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:06:07
48Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:30
49Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:06:55
50Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:31
51Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:09:16
52Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:09:20
53Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:35
54Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:09:39
55Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:09:55
56Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:01
57Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:10:03
58Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:10:06
59Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:11:31
60Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:59
61Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:12:34
62Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:13:00
63Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:07
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel0:13:25
65Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:15:14
66Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team36:53:37
2IAM Cycling0:00:02
3Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
4BMC Racing Team0:00:31
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
7RusVelo0:01:27
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:57
10Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:36
11Lotto Belisol0:02:43
12BKCP - Powerplus0:03:08
13Kwadro - Stannah0:03:29
14Androni Giocattoli0:03:31
15Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:34
16Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:04:01
17Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:09
18Team 3M0:05:02
19Astana Pro Team0:07:58
20Cibel0:09:02

Latest on Cyclingnews