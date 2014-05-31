Greipel wins stage 4 in Tour of Belgium
Martin safe in overall lead
Stage 4: Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure - Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure
German champion André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) claimed his first win of the Baloise Belgium Tour, besting RusVelo's Roman Maikin and Philippe Gilbert of BMC in the sprint.
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), leader of the race after the time trial, finished safely in the field and maintains his 16 second advantage over Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin, with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in third at 26 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:16:11
|2
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|11
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|14
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|15
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|33
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|34
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|40
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|42
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|44
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|50
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|57
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|58
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|65
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|68
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|74
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:11
|75
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|76
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:19
|79
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:43
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:30
|82
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|83
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|84
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|85
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|86
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|91
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|92
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:51
|95
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|96
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:57
|97
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:18
|98
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:38
|99
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:04
|100
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|104
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|106
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|107
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|108
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|110
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|111
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|112
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|113
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|114
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:02
|115
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|118
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:48
|120
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:06:14
|121
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|122
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|123
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|124
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:06:17
|126
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:40
|128
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|129
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|132
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|133
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|136
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|137
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|139
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|141
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|142
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:10:43
|144
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:10:49
|145
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|146
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|147
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|148
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|2
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:06
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|15
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|pts
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|6
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|8
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|12
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|4
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|4
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|4:16:11
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|5
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|8
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|11
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|14
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|20
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|21
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|22
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|29
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:30
|31
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|32
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|33
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|34
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|35
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|38
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|39
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:51
|41
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:38
|42
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:04
|43
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|45
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|46
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|47
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|49
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|50
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|51
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:02
|52
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:21
|54
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:06:14
|55
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|56
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|57
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:06:17
|59
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:40
|60
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:09:30
|61
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:10:49
|64
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|65
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|66
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:48:33
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|BKCP - Powerplus
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|RusVelo
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Kwadro - Stannah
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|14
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|17
|Team 3M
|0:01:30
|18
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|19
|Cibel
|0:03:42
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12:17:10
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|6
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|7
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|9
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:00
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|14
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|15
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:08
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|19
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|20
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|21
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:16
|22
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|26
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:23
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|31
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:27
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|36
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|38
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:41
|39
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|40
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:45
|41
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:50
|42
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:52
|43
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|45
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|48
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:58
|49
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|50
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:01
|51
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|52
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:03
|53
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:02:05
|54
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|55
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:07
|56
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|58
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:08
|59
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:11
|60
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:12
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:13
|62
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|63
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:15
|64
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:17
|65
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:19
|66
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|67
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:27
|69
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:29
|70
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|71
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:31
|72
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:38
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:42
|74
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:44
|75
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:52
|76
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:56
|77
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:57
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:01
|79
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:02
|80
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:04
|81
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|82
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:09
|83
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:03:14
|84
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:18
|85
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:33
|86
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:03:49
|87
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:55
|88
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:57
|89
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:14
|90
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:24
|91
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:25
|92
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:42
|93
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:04:44
|94
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:47
|95
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:04:54
|96
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:55
|97
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:57
|98
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:58
|99
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:01
|100
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:05:18
|101
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:27
|102
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:30
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:39
|104
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:05:41
|105
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:42
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:01
|107
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|108
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:06:06
|109
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:06:16
|110
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:06:23
|111
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:06:24
|112
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:46
|113
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:55
|114
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:07:11
|115
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:47
|116
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:52
|117
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:19
|118
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:09:32
|119
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:36
|120
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|121
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:42
|122
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:51
|123
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:09:55
|124
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:10:11
|125
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:10:15
|126
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:17
|127
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:10:18
|128
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:10:19
|129
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:10:22
|130
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|131
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:10
|132
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:29
|133
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:11:41
|134
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|135
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:11:47
|136
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|137
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:15
|138
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:50
|139
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:56
|140
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:16
|141
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:23
|142
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|143
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|0:13:41
|144
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:14:10
|145
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:15:30
|146
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:39
|147
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|0:18:00
|148
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|149
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:19:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|55
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|9
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|12
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|14
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|16
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|21
|17
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|20
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|21
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|22
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|15
|23
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|25
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|26
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|27
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|28
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|12
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|31
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|32
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|3
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|5
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|22
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|10
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|12
|11
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|12
|12
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|14
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|10
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|8
|17
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|18
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|8
|19
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|24
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|25
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|28
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12:17:26
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:48
|6
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:00
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:07
|10
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|11
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:25
|12
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|13
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:29
|14
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:36
|15
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:42
|16
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:45
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:46
|18
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:52
|19
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:59
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:01
|21
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:03
|22
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:07
|23
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:13
|24
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:15
|25
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:36
|26
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:40
|27
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:45
|29
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:46
|30
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:48
|31
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:02:58
|32
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:17
|33
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:03:33
|34
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:39
|35
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:41
|36
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:58
|37
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:08
|38
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:09
|39
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:04:28
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:39
|41
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:41
|42
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|43
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:05:02
|44
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:26
|45
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:46
|46
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:05:50
|47
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:06:07
|48
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:30
|49
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:06:55
|50
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:31
|51
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:09:16
|52
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:09:20
|53
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:35
|54
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:09:39
|55
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:09:55
|56
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:01
|57
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:10:03
|58
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:10:06
|59
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:11:31
|60
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:59
|61
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:12:34
|62
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:13:00
|63
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:07
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|0:13:25
|65
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:15:14
|66
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36:53:37
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:17
|7
|RusVelo
|0:01:27
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:57
|10
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:36
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:43
|12
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:08
|13
|Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:29
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:31
|15
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:34
|16
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:04:01
|17
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:09
|18
|Team 3M
|0:05:02
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:58
|20
|Cibel
|0:09:02
