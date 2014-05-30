Tony Martin wins time trial in Diksmuide
German moves into the overall lead at Baloise Belgium Tour
Stage 3: Diksmuide - Diksmuide
Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tony Martin won the Stage 3 time trial in Diksmuide on Friday. He won the 16.7km race ahead of Team Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin and IAM Cycling's Sylvain Chavanel.
"On paper the time trial looks really easy, but especially in this kind of time trial every single second counts," Martin said. "You have to go 100 percent from the start. There is really no time to play games or consider any tactics. It's just full gas the moment you leave the start house. I gave everything. The wind was pretty hard, especially in the final.
"So, when you are already pushing hard in the beginning it's even more difficult in the final with the wind. But I had a lot of morale and kept on fighting the whole time. I think the TT is the key point of the stage race and my goal is to try and win the Baloise Belgium Tour for a third time.
Martin's win vaulted him into the lead of the Baloise Belgium Tour by 16 seconds ahead of Dumoulin and 26 seconds ahead of Chavanel as the race heads into the fourth stage from Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure - Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure on Saturday.
"Now the situation for the team is really good, even though the time gap is not very big," Martin said "We have a very strong team here. All you have to do is look at the names who are here to know this. So I think our chances to defend are good. Last year the last stage was very hard, but this year it looks to be a little less hard. But, we have really strong contenders, such as Dumoulin who was second last year.
"They won't just give us the overall victory, it will be two hard days where we have to fight. Today, however, I'm really happy. It's not easy being the big favourite from the start and I am satisfied with this victory."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:43
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|8
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:53
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|11
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:00
|14
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:01
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:08
|21
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|22
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:16
|25
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|29
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|31
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|32
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:27
|39
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:28
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:30
|41
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:31
|42
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|44
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:33
|46
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|47
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:35
|48
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|49
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:39
|50
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|52
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|53
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|54
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|55
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|56
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:43
|57
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:01:44
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|60
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|61
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:48
|62
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:49
|63
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:50
|64
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:51
|66
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:52
|67
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|69
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|73
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|74
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:58
|75
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|77
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:00
|78
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:02
|79
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:03
|81
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|83
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:05
|85
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|86
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|87
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|88
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:07
|89
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|91
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:08
|92
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:11
|93
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|94
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|95
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:15
|96
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:16
|97
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:17
|98
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|100
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:19
|101
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|103
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:21
|104
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:22
|105
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|106
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|107
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:25
|108
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:26
|109
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|110
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:27
|111
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:28
|112
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:29
|113
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:31
|114
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:32
|115
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:33
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:35
|117
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|118
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:36
|119
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|122
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:37
|123
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|124
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:38
|125
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|126
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|128
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:42
|129
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:44
|130
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|131
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|132
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:45
|133
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:48
|134
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:53
|136
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:02
|137
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|138
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:04
|139
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|140
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:09
|141
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:10
|142
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:12
|143
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:14
|144
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:16
|145
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|146
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:20
|147
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|148
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:28
|149
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:32
|150
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:42
|151
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:47
|152
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:50
|153
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:09
|154
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:04:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|8
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|9
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:59
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:48
|7
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:00
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|9
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:06
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:07
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:15
|12
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|13
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:17
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|15
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:24
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|17
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|19
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:01:28
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:29
|21
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:35
|23
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:36
|24
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:38
|25
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:42
|26
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|27
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:44
|28
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:47
|29
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:48
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:49
|31
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:50
|32
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:51
|33
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:52
|34
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:01
|36
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:03
|37
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|39
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|40
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:07
|41
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:09
|42
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|43
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:11
|44
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:12
|45
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:13
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:15
|47
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:16
|48
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:19
|49
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:20
|50
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|52
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:21
|53
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:22
|54
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|55
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:28
|56
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|57
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|58
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:46
|59
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|60
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:48
|61
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:54
|62
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:00
|63
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|64
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:04
|65
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:12
|66
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:16
|67
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:26
|68
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:31
|69
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:04:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling
|1:01:16
|2
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:17
|7
|Rusvelo
|0:01:27
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|9
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:01:41
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:57
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:31
|12
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:36
|13
|Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:03:08
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|15
|Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:29
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:31
|17
|Team 3M
|0:03:32
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|0:04:01
|19
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8:00:59
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|6
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|7
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:53
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:00
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|15
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:08
|19
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|20
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|22
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:16
|23
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|24
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|30
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|31
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:23
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:27
|37
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:28
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:30
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:31
|40
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|41
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:33
|43
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|44
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:38
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|48
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|49
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|50
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|51
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|52
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:43
|53
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:01:44
|54
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:45
|55
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:48
|56
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:50
|57
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:51
|58
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:52
|59
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|62
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|64
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:57
|65
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:58
|66
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|67
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|69
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:03
|72
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|73
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:05
|74
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|75
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|76
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|77
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:07
|78
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|79
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|81
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:08
|82
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:11
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|84
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|85
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:15
|86
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:16
|87
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:17
|88
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:19
|89
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|91
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|92
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|93
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:25
|94
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:26
|95
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:27
|96
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:29
|97
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:31
|98
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:35
|99
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|100
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:36
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:37
|103
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|104
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:38
|105
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|108
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:42
|109
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|110
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|112
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|113
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:45
|114
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:52
|116
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:53
|117
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:54
|118
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:55
|119
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:56
|120
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:01
|121
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:02
|122
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:04
|123
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:09
|124
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:12
|125
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:18
|126
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:19
|127
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:20
|128
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|129
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:22
|130
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:27
|131
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|132
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:28
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|134
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:33
|135
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:36
|136
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:48
|137
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:49
|138
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:53
|139
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:57
|140
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:04:07
|141
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:25
|142
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:41
|143
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:05:16
|144
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:05:27
|145
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:05:33
|146
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:12
|147
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:06:17
|148
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:28
|149
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:06:51
|150
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:09
|151
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:18
|152
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|153
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|0:10:20
|154
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:11:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|6
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|17
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|19
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|20
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|21
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|22
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|24
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|11
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|3
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|4
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|22
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|9
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|8
|10
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|8
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|14
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|18
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8:01:15
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:48
|6
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:00
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:06
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:07
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:15
|12
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|13
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:17
|14
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:24
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|16
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|18
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|0:01:28
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:29
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:35
|21
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:36
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|23
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:42
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:46
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:49
|26
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:50
|27
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:51
|28
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:52
|29
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:59
|30
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:02:03
|31
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|33
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:07
|34
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:09
|35
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:11
|36
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:13
|37
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:15
|38
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|39
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:21
|40
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:22
|41
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:28
|42
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|43
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|44
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:36
|46
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:38
|47
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:39
|48
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:40
|49
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:46
|50
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:48
|51
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:03
|52
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:04
|53
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:06
|54
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:11
|55
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:12
|56
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:17
|57
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:20
|58
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:32
|59
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:37
|60
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:41
|61
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:51
|62
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:25
|63
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:05:00
|64
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:05:17
|65
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:06:01
|66
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:12
|67
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:06:35
|68
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:07:02
|69
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling
|24:05:04
|2
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:17
|7
|Rusvelo
|0:01:27
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:57
|10
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:02:04
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:31
|12
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:02:36
|13
|Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:03:08
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|15
|Kwadro - Stannah
|0:03:29
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:31
|17
|Team 3M
|0:00:32
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|0:04:01
|19
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:09
|20
|Cib Cibel
|0:05:20
