Tony Martin wins time trial in Diksmuide

German moves into the overall lead at Baloise Belgium Tour

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on his way to winning stage three

(Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tony Martin won the Stage 3 time trial in Diksmuide on Friday. He won the 16.7km race ahead of Team Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin and IAM Cycling's Sylvain Chavanel.

"On paper the time trial looks really easy, but especially in this kind of time trial every single second counts," Martin said. "You have to go 100 percent from the start. There is really no time to play games or consider any tactics. It's just full gas the moment you leave the start house. I gave everything. The wind was pretty hard, especially in the final.

"So, when you are already pushing hard in the beginning it's even more difficult in the final with the wind. But I had a lot of morale and kept on fighting the whole time. I think the TT is the key point of the stage race and my goal is to try and win the Baloise Belgium Tour for a third time. 

Martin's win vaulted him into the lead of the Baloise Belgium Tour by 16 seconds ahead of Dumoulin and 26 seconds ahead of Chavanel as the race heads into the fourth stage from Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure - Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure on Saturday.

"Now the situation for the team is really good, even though the time gap is not very big," Martin said "We have a very strong team here. All you have to do is look at the names who are here to know this. So I think our chances to defend are good. Last year the last stage was very hard, but this year it looks to be a little less hard. But, we have really strong contenders, such as Dumoulin who was second last year.

"They won't just give us the overall victory, it will be two hard days where we have to fight. Today, however, I'm really happy. It's not easy being the big favourite from the start and I am satisfied with this victory."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:43
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:26
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:47
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
7Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
8Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
9Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:53
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
11Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:00
14Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:01
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:07
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:08
21Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
22Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:15
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:16
25Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
29Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
31Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:22
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
33Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:23
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
38Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:27
39Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:28
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:30
41Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:31
42Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:32
44Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:33
46Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
47Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:35
48Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
49Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:39
50Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
52Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
53Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
54Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
55Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
56Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:43
57Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:01:44
58André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
60Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
61Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:48
62Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:49
63Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:50
64Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:51
66Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:52
67Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
69Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
73Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
74Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:58
75Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
76Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
77Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:00
78Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:02
79Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
80Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:03
81Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
83Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:05
85Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
86Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
87Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
88Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:07
89Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
91David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:08
92Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:11
93Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:12
94Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
95Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:15
96Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:16
97Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:17
98Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
100Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:02:19
101Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
103Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:21
104Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:22
105Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
106Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
107Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:25
108Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:26
109Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
110Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:02:27
111Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:28
112Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel0:02:29
113Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:31
114Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:32
115Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:33
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:35
117Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
118Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:36
119Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
122Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:37
123Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
124Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:38
125Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
126Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
128Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:42
129Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:44
130Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
131Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
132Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:45
133Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:02:48
134Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:53
136Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:02
137Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
138Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:03:04
139Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
140Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:09
141Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:10
142Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:12
143Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:14
144Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:03:16
145Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
146Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:20
147Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
148Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:03:28
149Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:32
150Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:03:42
151Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:03:47
152Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:50
153Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel0:04:09
154Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:04:56

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team19
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
8Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo12
9Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano11
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling10

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:59
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:31
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
7Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:00
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
9Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:06
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:15
12Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
13Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:17
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
15Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:01:24
16Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
17Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
18Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
19Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:01:28
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:29
21Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:35
23Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:36
24Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:38
25Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:42
26Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
27Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:44
28Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:47
29Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:48
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:49
31Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:01:50
32Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:51
33David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:52
34Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:02:01
36Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:02:03
37Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
39Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
40Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:07
41Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:09
42Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:10
43Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:02:11
44Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:12
45Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel0:02:13
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:15
47Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:16
48Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel0:02:19
49Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:20
50Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
52Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:21
53Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:22
54Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
55Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:28
56Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
57Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
58Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:46
59Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
60Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:02:48
61Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:54
62Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:03:00
63Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:04
65Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:03:12
66Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:16
67Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:03:26
68Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:03:31
69Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:04:40

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling1:01:16
2Iam Cycling0:00:02
3Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
4Bmc Racing Team0:00:31
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
7Rusvelo0:01:27
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
9Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:01:41
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:57
11Lotto Belisol0:02:31
12Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:36
13Bkcp - Powerplus0:03:08
14Astana Pro Team0:03:25
15Kwadro - Stannah0:03:29
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:31
17Team 3M0:03:32
18Neri Sottoli0:04:01
19Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:09

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8:00:59
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:26
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:47
6Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
7Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
8Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:53
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:00
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
15Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:06
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:08
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:11
20Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
22Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:16
23Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
24Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
30Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:22
31Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:23
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
36Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:27
37Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:28
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:30
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:31
40Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:32
41Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:33
43Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
44Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:37
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:38
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
48Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
49Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
50Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
51Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
52Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:43
53Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:01:44
54Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:45
55Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:48
56Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:50
57Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:51
58Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:52
59Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
64Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
65Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:58
66Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
67Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
69Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
71Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:03
72Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
73Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:05
74Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
75Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
76Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
77Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:07
78Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
79Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
81David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:08
82Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:11
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:12
84Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
85Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:15
86Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:16
87Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:17
88Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:02:19
89Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
91Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
92Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
93Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:25
94Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:26
95Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:02:27
96Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel0:02:29
97Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:31
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:35
99Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
100Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:36
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:37
103Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
104Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:38
105Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
106Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
108Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:42
109Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
110Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
112Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
113Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:45
114Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel0:02:52
116Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:53
117Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:54
118Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:55
119Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:56
120Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:01
121Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:02
122Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:03:04
123Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:09
124Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:12
125Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:18
126Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:19
127Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:20
128Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
129Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:22
130Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:27
131Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
132Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:03:28
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
134Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:33
135Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:03:36
136Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:48
137Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:49
138Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:53
139Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:03:57
140Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:04:07
141Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:04:25
142Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:04:41
143Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:05:16
144Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:05:27
145Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:05:33
146Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:12
147Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:06:17
148Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:06:28
149Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:06:51
150Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:09
151Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:18
152Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:03
153Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel0:10:20
154Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:11:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team60pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team44
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team39
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team33
6Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano31
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise31
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team30
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling22
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team19
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
16Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team17
17Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
19Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
20Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
21Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo12
22Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano11
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
24Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini11
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling10
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise36pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles26
3Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
4Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini22
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
9Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo8
10Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M8
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles7
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
13Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
14Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
15Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
18Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel2

Youngrider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano8:01:15
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:31
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
6Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:00
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:06
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:15
12Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
13Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:17
14Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M0:01:24
15Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
16Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
17Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
18Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo0:01:28
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:29
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:35
21Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:36
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
23Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:42
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:46
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:49
26Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel0:01:50
27Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:51
28David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:52
29Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:59
30Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:02:03
31Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
33Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:07
34Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:09
35Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M0:02:11
36Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel0:02:13
37Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:15
38Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
39Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:21
40Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:22
41Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:28
42Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
43Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
44Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel0:02:36
46Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:38
47Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:39
48Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:40
49Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:46
50Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M0:02:48
51Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:03
52Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:04
53Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:06
54Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:11
55Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:03:12
56Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:17
57Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:03:20
58Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:32
59Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:37
60Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:03:41
61Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:51
62Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:04:25
63Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:05:00
64Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:05:17
65Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:06:01
66Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:06:12
67Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:06:35
68Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:07:02
69Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:47

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling24:05:04
2Iam Cycling0:00:02
3Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
4Bmc Racing Team0:00:31
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
7Rusvelo0:01:27
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:57
10Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:02:04
11Lotto Belisol0:02:31
12Veranclassic - Doltcini0:02:36
13Bkcp - Powerplus0:03:08
14Astana Pro Team0:03:25
15Kwadro - Stannah0:03:29
16Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:31
17Team 3M0:00:32
18Neri Sottoli0:04:01
19Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:09
20Cib Cibel0:05:20

 

