Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on his way to winning stage three (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tony Martin won the Stage 3 time trial in Diksmuide on Friday. He won the 16.7km race ahead of Team Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin and IAM Cycling's Sylvain Chavanel.

"On paper the time trial looks really easy, but especially in this kind of time trial every single second counts," Martin said. "You have to go 100 percent from the start. There is really no time to play games or consider any tactics. It's just full gas the moment you leave the start house. I gave everything. The wind was pretty hard, especially in the final.

"So, when you are already pushing hard in the beginning it's even more difficult in the final with the wind. But I had a lot of morale and kept on fighting the whole time. I think the TT is the key point of the stage race and my goal is to try and win the Baloise Belgium Tour for a third time.

Martin's win vaulted him into the lead of the Baloise Belgium Tour by 16 seconds ahead of Dumoulin and 26 seconds ahead of Chavanel as the race heads into the fourth stage from Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure - Les Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure on Saturday.

"Now the situation for the team is really good, even though the time gap is not very big," Martin said "We have a very strong team here. All you have to do is look at the names who are here to know this. So I think our chances to defend are good. Last year the last stage was very hard, but this year it looks to be a little less hard. But, we have really strong contenders, such as Dumoulin who was second last year.

"They won't just give us the overall victory, it will be two hard days where we have to fight. Today, however, I'm really happy. It's not easy being the big favourite from the start and I am satisfied with this victory."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:43 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 8 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 9 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:53 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 11 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:00 14 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:01 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:07 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:08 21 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 22 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:15 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:16 25 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 29 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 31 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 32 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:23 34 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:27 39 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:28 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:30 41 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:31 42 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 44 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:33 46 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 47 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:35 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 49 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:39 50 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 52 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 53 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 54 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 55 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 56 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:43 57 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:01:44 58 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:45 60 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 61 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:48 62 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:49 63 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:50 64 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:51 66 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:52 67 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 69 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 72 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 73 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 74 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:58 75 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 76 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 77 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:00 78 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:02 79 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:03 81 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 83 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:05 85 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 86 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 87 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 88 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:07 89 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 90 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 91 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:08 92 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:11 93 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:12 94 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 95 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:15 96 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:16 97 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:17 98 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 100 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:02:19 101 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 102 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 103 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:21 104 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:22 105 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 106 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 107 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:25 108 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:26 109 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 110 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:27 111 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:28 112 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:29 113 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:31 114 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:32 115 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:33 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:35 117 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 118 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:36 119 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 120 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 122 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:37 123 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 124 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:38 125 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 126 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 128 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:42 129 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:44 130 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 131 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 132 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45 133 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:02:48 134 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:53 136 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:02 137 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 138 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:04 139 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 140 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:09 141 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:10 142 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:12 143 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:14 144 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:03:16 145 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 146 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:20 147 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 148 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:28 149 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:32 150 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:03:42 151 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:03:47 152 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:50 153 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 0:04:09 154 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:04:56

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 8 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 12 9 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 11 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 10

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:59 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 7 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:00 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 9 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:06 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:07 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:15 12 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 13 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:17 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 15 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:24 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 17 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 18 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 19 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:01:28 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:29 21 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:35 23 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:36 24 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:38 25 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:42 26 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 27 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:44 28 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:47 29 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:48 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:49 31 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:01:50 32 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:51 33 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:52 34 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:01 36 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:02:03 37 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 39 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 40 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:07 41 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:09 42 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:10 43 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:11 44 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:12 45 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:13 46 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:15 47 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:16 48 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:19 49 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:20 50 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 52 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:21 53 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:22 54 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 55 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:28 56 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 57 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 58 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:46 59 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 60 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:48 61 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:54 62 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:03:00 63 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 64 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:04 65 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:12 66 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:16 67 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:03:26 68 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:03:31 69 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:04:40

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling 1:01:16 2 Iam Cycling 0:00:02 3 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 4 Bmc Racing Team 0:00:31 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:57 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:17 7 Rusvelo 0:01:27 8 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 9 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace 0:01:41 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:57 11 Lotto Belisol 0:02:31 12 Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:02:36 13 Bkcp - Powerplus 0:03:08 14 Astana Pro Team 0:03:25 15 Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:29 16 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:31 17 Team 3M 0:03:32 18 Neri Sottoli 0:04:01 19 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:09

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8:00:59 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 6 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 7 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 8 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:53 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:00 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 15 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:06 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:08 19 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:11 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 22 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:16 23 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17 24 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 30 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:23 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:27 37 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:28 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:30 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:31 40 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 41 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:33 43 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 44 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:37 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:38 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 48 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 49 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 50 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 51 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 52 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:43 53 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:01:44 54 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:45 55 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:48 56 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:50 57 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:51 58 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:52 59 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 61 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 64 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:57 65 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:58 66 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 67 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 69 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:03 72 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 73 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:05 74 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 75 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 76 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 77 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:07 78 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 79 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 81 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:08 82 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:11 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:12 84 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 85 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:15 86 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:16 87 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:17 88 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:02:19 89 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 91 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 92 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 93 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:25 94 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:26 95 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:27 96 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:29 97 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:31 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:35 99 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 100 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:36 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:37 103 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 104 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:38 105 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 108 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:42 109 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 110 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 112 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 113 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45 114 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:52 116 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:53 117 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:54 118 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:55 119 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:56 120 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:01 121 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:02 122 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:04 123 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:09 124 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:12 125 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:18 126 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:19 127 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:20 128 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 129 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:22 130 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:27 131 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 132 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:28 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 134 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:33 135 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:36 136 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:48 137 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:49 138 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:53 139 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:57 140 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:04:07 141 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:04:25 142 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:04:41 143 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:05:16 144 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:05:27 145 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:05:33 146 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:12 147 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:06:17 148 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:06:28 149 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:06:51 150 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:09 151 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:07:18 152 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:03 153 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 0:10:20 154 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:11:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 6 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 31 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 16 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 17 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 19 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 20 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 21 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 12 22 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 11 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 24 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 11 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 26 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 pts 2 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 26 3 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 4 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 22 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 6 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 9 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 8 10 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 8 11 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 14 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 18 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 2

Youngrider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8:01:15 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 3 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 6 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:00 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:04 8 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:06 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:07 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:15 12 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 13 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:17 14 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:24 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 16 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 17 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 18 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 0:01:28 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:29 20 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:35 21 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:36 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 23 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:42 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:46 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:49 26 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 0:01:50 27 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:51 28 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:52 29 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:59 30 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 0:02:03 31 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 33 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:07 34 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:09 35 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:11 36 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:13 37 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:15 38 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 39 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:21 40 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:22 41 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:28 42 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 43 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 44 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 0:02:36 46 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:38 47 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:39 48 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:40 49 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:46 50 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:48 51 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:03 52 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:04 53 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:06 54 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:11 55 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:12 56 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:17 57 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:20 58 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:32 59 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:37 60 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:03:41 61 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:51 62 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:04:25 63 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:05:00 64 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:05:17 65 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:06:01 66 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:06:12 67 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:06:35 68 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:07:02 69 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:47