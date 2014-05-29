Trending

Boonen goes two for two in Tour of Belgium

Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider extends race lead

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) makes it two wins in two days

(Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

Tom Boonen scored a second consecutive sprint victory in the Tour of Belgium, winning the 170.4km stage from Leirde to the coast at Knokke-Heist. The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider let his lead-out man Gert Steegmans fade off the front in the closing meters, then jumped around Belkin's Theo Bos to nab the stage win and bonus seconds on the line.

Steegmans held on for a narrow second place over Bos, moving into third overall behind the Dutchman.

"My goal was to win these two stages," Boonen said. "I'm so happy I won today. Yesterday really gave me confidence, so I can say this win really feels good on top of that! This final was really tricky though, with the finish being uphill. Steegmans went early and had a gap, but I saw he couldn't make it to the line. That's when I went, right at the end.

"You can't make mistakes here. Last year I was 2nd as I made a crucial mistake, and I didn't want to let this happen again. It was really hectic, but in the end I made it. I have to thank my teammates for helping me today as well. Tomorrow I will go full gas in the time trial. It will be a test for me in this leader's jersey, but we all know it's Tony's time to shine tomorrow."

Boonen leads the race by 12 seconds over Bos, with Steegmans tied with stage 1 runner-up André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at 14 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:49:33
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
12Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
16Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
18Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
20Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
26Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
29Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
33Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
34Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
35Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
41Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
44Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
46Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
47Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
51Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
52Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
54Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
59Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
61Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
63Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
64Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
65Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
70Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
73Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
74Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
75Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
76Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
77Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
78Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
79Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
81Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
85Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
90Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
91Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
92Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
98Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
101Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
103Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
105Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
107Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
108Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
109Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
111Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
112Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
113Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
114Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
115Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
116Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
117Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
119Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
121Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
123Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
124Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
125Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
126Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
127Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
128Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
129Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
130Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
131Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
132Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
133Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
135Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
137Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:00:24
138Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:00:27
139Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
140Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:35
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
142Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:59
143Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
144Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:03
145Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
146Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:01:23
147Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:25
148Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
149Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:25
150Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
152Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
153Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel0:02:22
154Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:56
DSQKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNSStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team

Bonifications
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:06
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:01

Synergie SuperSprint - 165.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team24pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team22
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise19
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team17
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
7Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano12
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 14.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles8
3Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling6
4Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini4
5Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 115km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling8
3Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini6
4Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
5Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 145.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles8
3Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini6
4Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:49:33
2Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
5Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
6Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
10Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
16Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
18David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
19Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
20Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
21Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
22Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
25Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
28Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
29Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
31Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
32Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
38Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
40Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
43Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
44Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
46Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
47Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
49Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
50Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
55Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
56Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
57Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
58Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
59Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
60Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:00:24
62Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:00:27
63Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
64Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:35
65Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:03
66Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:01:23
67Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:25
68Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
69Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:28:39
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3BMC Racing Team
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Androni Giocattoli
7Wallonie - Bruxelles
8Team Giant-Shimano
9Veranclassic - Doltcini
10BKCP - Powerplus
11Team 3M
12RusVelo
13IAM Cycling
14Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
15Lotto Belisol
16Cibel
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
19Kwadro - Stannah
20Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7:40:56
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
3Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:16
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
13Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
18Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
19Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
21Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
22Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
24Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
26Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
34Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
37Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
40Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
43David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
45Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
47Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
48Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
49Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
50Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
51Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
52Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
58Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
59Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
60Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
61Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
62Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
64Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
65Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
67Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
69Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
70Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
72Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
83Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
84Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
85Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
87Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
90Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
93Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
96Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
98Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
104Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
105Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
106Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
107Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
108Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
109Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
110Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
111Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
112Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:37
114Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
115Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
116Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
118Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
119Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
120Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:42
122Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:43
123Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
124Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
125Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
126Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
127Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:06
128Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:10
129Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:18
130Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
131Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:36
132Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:37
133Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:01:45
134Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:46
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
136Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:54
137Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:57
138Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
139Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:02:00
140Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:02:02
141Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:02:06
142Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:08
143Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
144Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:15
145Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
146Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:24
147Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:16
148Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
149Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:09
150Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:05:06
151Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:12
152Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:57
153Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel0:06:31
154Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team60pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team44
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team39
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team33
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise31
7Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano31
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
11Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team17
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
14Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
16Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini11
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise36pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles26
3Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
4Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini22
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
9Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo8
10Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M8
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles7
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
13Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
14Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
15Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
18Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano7:41:16
2Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
5Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
9Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
12Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
15Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
17Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
18Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
19Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
25Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
33Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
35Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
37Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
39Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
40Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
41Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
42Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
43Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
44Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:17
46Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
47Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
48Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
49Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:23
52Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
53Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
54Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:46
55Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:50
56Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:58
57Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
58Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel0:01:25
59Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:01:34
60Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:40
61Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:42
62Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel0:01:46
63Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:01:48
64Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:01:55
65Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:04
66Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:56
67Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:03:49
68Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:46
69Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team23:03:48
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4BMC Racing Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Team Giant-Shimano
8Androni Giocattoli
9Team 3M
10Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Veranclassic - Doltcini
12Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
13BKCP - Powerplus
14RusVelo
15Lotto Belisol
16IAM Cycling
17Kwadro - Stannah
18Astana Pro Team
19Cibel0:00:17
20Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:23

 

