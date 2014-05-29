Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) makes it two wins in two days (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

Tom Boonen scored a second consecutive sprint victory in the Tour of Belgium, winning the 170.4km stage from Leirde to the coast at Knokke-Heist. The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider let his lead-out man Gert Steegmans fade off the front in the closing meters, then jumped around Belkin's Theo Bos to nab the stage win and bonus seconds on the line.

Steegmans held on for a narrow second place over Bos, moving into third overall behind the Dutchman.

"My goal was to win these two stages," Boonen said. "I'm so happy I won today. Yesterday really gave me confidence, so I can say this win really feels good on top of that! This final was really tricky though, with the finish being uphill. Steegmans went early and had a gap, but I saw he couldn't make it to the line. That's when I went, right at the end.

"You can't make mistakes here. Last year I was 2nd as I made a crucial mistake, and I didn't want to let this happen again. It was really hectic, but in the end I made it. I have to thank my teammates for helping me today as well. Tomorrow I will go full gas in the time trial. It will be a test for me in this leader's jersey, but we all know it's Tony's time to shine tomorrow."

Boonen leads the race by 12 seconds over Bos, with Steegmans tied with stage 1 runner-up André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at 14 seconds.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:49:33 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 12 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 13 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 18 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 29 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 33 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 34 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 35 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 41 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 42 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 44 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 46 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 47 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 51 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 52 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 54 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 59 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 61 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 63 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 65 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 70 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 73 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 74 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 75 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 76 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 77 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 78 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 79 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 81 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 85 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 90 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 91 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 95 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 98 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 100 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 101 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 103 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 105 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 107 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 108 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 109 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 111 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 112 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 113 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 114 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 115 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 116 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 117 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 119 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 120 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 121 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 123 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 124 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 125 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 126 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 127 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 128 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 129 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 130 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 131 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 132 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 133 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 134 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 135 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 137 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:00:24 138 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:00:27 139 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 140 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:35 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 142 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:59 143 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 144 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:03 145 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 146 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:01:23 147 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:25 148 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 149 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:25 150 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 152 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 153 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 0:02:22 154 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:56 DSQ Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli DNF Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team DNS Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team

Bonifications # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:01

Synergie SuperSprint - 165.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 7 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 8 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 12 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10

Primus CheckPoint 1 - 14.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 3 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 4 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 4 5 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Primus CheckPoint 2 - 115km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 3 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 6 4 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 5 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 2

Primus CheckPoint 3 - 145.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 3 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 6 4 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:49:33 2 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 5 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 6 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 10 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 16 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 18 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 19 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 20 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 21 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 22 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 25 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 28 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 29 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 31 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 32 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 34 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 38 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 40 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 43 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 44 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 46 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 47 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 49 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 50 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 52 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 55 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 56 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 57 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 58 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 59 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 60 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:00:24 62 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:00:27 63 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 64 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:35 65 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:03 66 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:01:23 67 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:25 68 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 69 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11:28:39 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 Team Giant-Shimano 9 Veranclassic - Doltcini 10 BKCP - Powerplus 11 Team 3M 12 RusVelo 13 IAM Cycling 14 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 15 Lotto Belisol 16 Cibel 17 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 19 Kwadro - Stannah 20 Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7:40:56 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 3 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:16 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 18 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 19 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M 22 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 24 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 26 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 32 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 34 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 37 Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 39 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 40 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo 43 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 45 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 48 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 49 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 50 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 52 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 58 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 59 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 60 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 61 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 62 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 64 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah 67 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 68 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 69 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 70 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 72 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 74 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 77 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 83 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 84 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 85 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 86 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 87 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 90 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 91 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 93 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 95 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 96 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 98 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 99 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 100 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 104 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 106 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah 107 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 108 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 109 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 110 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 111 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 112 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:37 114 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 115 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 116 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 118 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 119 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 120 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:42 122 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:43 123 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 124 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 125 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 126 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 127 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:06 128 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:10 129 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:18 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 131 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:36 132 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:37 133 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:01:45 134 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:46 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 136 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:54 137 Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:57 138 Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 139 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:00 140 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:02:02 141 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:02:06 142 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:02:08 143 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 144 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:15 145 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 146 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:24 147 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:16 148 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 149 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:09 150 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:05:06 151 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:12 152 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:57 153 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel 0:06:31 154 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:08:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 7 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 31 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 11 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 14 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 16 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 11 17 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 pts 2 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 26 3 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 4 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 22 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 6 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 9 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 8 10 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 8 11 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 18 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 7:41:16 2 Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 5 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M 9 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel 12 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M 15 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 17 Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo 18 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 19 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 25 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 28 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 33 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 35 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M 37 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 39 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M 40 Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M 41 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 42 Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel 43 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 44 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:17 46 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel 47 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 48 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 49 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:23 52 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 53 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 54 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:46 55 Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:00:50 56 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:58 57 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 58 Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel 0:01:25 59 Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel 0:01:34 60 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:40 61 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:42 62 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel 0:01:46 63 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:01:48 64 Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:01:55 65 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:04 66 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:56 67 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:03:49 68 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:04:46 69 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:37