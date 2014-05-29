Boonen goes two for two in Tour of Belgium
Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider extends race lead
Stage 2: Lierde - Knokke-Heist
Tom Boonen scored a second consecutive sprint victory in the Tour of Belgium, winning the 170.4km stage from Leirde to the coast at Knokke-Heist. The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider let his lead-out man Gert Steegmans fade off the front in the closing meters, then jumped around Belkin's Theo Bos to nab the stage win and bonus seconds on the line.
Steegmans held on for a narrow second place over Bos, moving into third overall behind the Dutchman.
"My goal was to win these two stages," Boonen said. "I'm so happy I won today. Yesterday really gave me confidence, so I can say this win really feels good on top of that! This final was really tricky though, with the finish being uphill. Steegmans went early and had a gap, but I saw he couldn't make it to the line. That's when I went, right at the end.
"You can't make mistakes here. Last year I was 2nd as I made a crucial mistake, and I didn't want to let this happen again. It was really hectic, but in the end I made it. I have to thank my teammates for helping me today as well. Tomorrow I will go full gas in the time trial. It will be a test for me in this leader's jersey, but we all know it's Tony's time to shine tomorrow."
Boonen leads the race by 12 seconds over Bos, with Steegmans tied with stage 1 runner-up André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at 14 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:49:33
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|12
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|29
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|33
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|34
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|35
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|41
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|44
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|46
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|47
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|51
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|52
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|54
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|59
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|61
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|65
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|70
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|73
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|74
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|75
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|76
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|77
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|79
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|81
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|85
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|90
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|91
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|98
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|101
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|103
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|105
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|108
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|109
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|111
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|112
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|113
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|114
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|115
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|117
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|119
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|121
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|123
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|125
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|126
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|127
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|129
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|131
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|132
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|133
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|134
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|135
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|137
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:00:24
|138
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:00:27
|139
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|140
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:35
|141
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|142
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|143
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:03
|145
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|146
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:23
|147
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:25
|148
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:25
|150
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|152
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:22
|154
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|DSQ
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNS
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|7
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|3
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|4
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|4
|5
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|6
|4
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|5
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|3
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|6
|4
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:49:33
|2
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|5
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|16
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|20
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|21
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|22
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|25
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|28
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|29
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|31
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|32
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|38
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|43
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|44
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|46
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|47
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|49
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|56
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|57
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|58
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|59
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|60
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:00:24
|62
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:00:27
|63
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|64
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:35
|65
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:03
|66
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:23
|67
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:25
|68
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|69
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11:28:39
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|10
|BKCP - Powerplus
|11
|Team 3M
|12
|RusVelo
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|16
|Cibel
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|19
|Kwadro - Stannah
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7:40:56
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|22
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|26
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|37
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|39
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|40
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) RusVelo
|43
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|45
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|48
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|49
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|52
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|58
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|60
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|61
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|62
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|64
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro - Stannah
|67
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|70
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|72
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|85
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|87
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|90
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|93
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|96
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|98
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|104
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|106
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro - Stannah
|107
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|108
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|109
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|111
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|112
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:37
|114
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|115
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|116
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|118
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|119
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|120
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|122
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:43
|123
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|124
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|125
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|127
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:06
|128
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:10
|129
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:18
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|131
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:36
|132
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:37
|133
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:45
|134
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:46
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|136
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:54
|137
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:57
|138
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|139
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:00
|140
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:02
|141
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:06
|142
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:08
|143
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|144
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:15
|145
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|146
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:24
|147
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:16
|148
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|149
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:09
|150
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:05:06
|151
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:12
|152
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|153
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel
|0:06:31
|154
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|7
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|11
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|14
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|16
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|11
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|3
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|4
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|22
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|9
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|8
|10
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|8
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|18
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|7:41:16
|2
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|9
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Cibel
|12
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|15
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) RusVelo
|18
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah
|19
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|25
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|37
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|39
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|40
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|41
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
|43
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|44
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:17
|46
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|47
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|48
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|49
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:23
|52
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|54
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:46
|55
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:50
|56
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:58
|57
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|58
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:25
|59
|Matthias Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:34
|60
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:40
|61
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:42
|62
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|0:01:46
|63
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:01:48
|64
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:01:55
|65
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro - Stannah
|0:02:04
|66
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:56
|67
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:03:49
|68
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:46
|69
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23:03:48
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Team 3M
|10
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|12
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|13
|BKCP - Powerplus
|14
|RusVelo
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Kwadro - Stannah
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Cibel
|0:00:17
|20
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:23
