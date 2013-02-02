Trending

Final night of action from track championships

Wins for Edmondson, Edwards, Taylor and Falappi

Image 1 of 14

Tennille Falappi clebrates her U19 Sprint win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 14

Jack Edwards was the U19 Champions of Champions.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 14

The Mens Points Race podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 14

The Womens Scratch race podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 14

Alex Edmondson salutes the crowd after a hard fought win in the points race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 14

Alex Edmondson during a sprint in the points race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 14

The Womens Keirin podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 14

Andrew Taylor was stoked with his Keirin win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 14

The U19 Womens Sprint Podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 14

The U19 Mens Madison Podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 14

Annette Edmondson continues her great performance this year with a win in the Scratch Race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 14

The sprint for the line in the Womens Scratch.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 14

The Women line up for the scratch race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 14

Annette Edmondson was crowned the Champion of Champions.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Results

U19 Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Edwards/ Bradley Heffernan (NSW)28pts
2Mitchell Barry/Mathew Ross (Vic)16
3Sam Welsford/Theo Yates (WA)9
4Bredon Meney/Luke Vitley (WA)4
5Josh Harrison/Calum Scotson (SA)4
-3 LapsNathan Bradshaw/Jordan Payne (NSW)2
DNFOwen Gillot/Matthew Holmes (SA)3

U19 Women's Sprint Bronze Final H1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shiridan Spark (Qld)0:00:12.940
2Tian Beckett (WA)

U19 Women's Sprint Bronze Final H2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tian Beckett (WA)0:00:12.810
2Shiridan Spark (Qld)

U19 Women's Sprint Bronze Final H3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tian Beckett (WA)0:00:12.060
2Shiridan Spark (Qld)

U19 Women's Sprint Gold Final H1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tennille Falappi (Qld)0:00:12.420
2Holly Takos (SA)

U19 Women's Sprint Gold Final H2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tennille Falappi (Qld)0:00:12.380
2Holly Takos (SA)

U19 Women's Sprint Final Result
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tennille Falappi (Qld)
2Holly Takos (Sa)
3Tian Beckett (Wa)
4Sheridan Spark (Qld)
5Holly Heffernan (NSW)
6Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
7Emily Apolito (Vic)

U19 Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Angsuthasawit/Patrick Constable/Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)0:00:46.572
2Jay Castles/Braden Dean/Zac Shaw (Vic)0:00:46.741
3Michael Docker/Max Housden/Travis Smedley (NSW)0:00:47.416
4Cameron Caldwell/Connor Christie/Sean Grimes (Qld)0:00:50.316
5Hayden Thorpe/ Theo Yates/Sam Welsford0:00:50.477

U19 Men's Team Sprint Bronze Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Docker/Max Housden/Travis Smedley (NSW)0:00:47.004
2Cameron Caldwell/Connor Christie/Sean Grimes (Qld)0:00:49.511

U19 Men's Team Sprint Gold Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Angsuthasawit/Patrick Constable/Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)0:00:46.217
2Jay Castles/Braden Dean/Zac Shaw (Vic)0:00:46.735

Elite Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (SA)
2Stephaine Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)
3Taylah Jennings (Qld)
4Catherine Culvenor (ACT)
5Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW)
6Caitlin Ward (Vic)
7Breanna Hargrave (SA)

Elite Women's Scratch Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annette Edmondson (SA)
2Melissa Hoskins (WA)
3Isabella King (WA)
4Georgia Baker (Tas)
5Amy Cure (Tas)
6Jessica Mundy (SA)
7Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
8Alexandra O'dea (Qld)
9Lauretta Hanson (Vic)
10Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)

Elite Men's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Taylor (NSW)
2Scott Sunderland (WA)
3Jacob Schmid (Vic)
4Emerson Harwood (Vic)
5Mitchell Bullen (NSW)
6Matthew Glaetzer (SA)
7Peter Lewis (NSW)
8James Glasspool (SA)
9Jaron Gardiner (Vic)
10Nathan Hart (ACT)
11Nathan Graves (Qld)

Elite Men's Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Sa)36pts
2Peter Loft (Tas)33
3Caleb Ewan (Nsw)21
4Luke Parker (Vic)18
5Trent Derecourt (Wa)18
6Stephen Hall (Wa)13
7Glenn O'Shea (Sa)13
8Alexander Hoffman (Qld)12
9Tyler Spurrell (Vic)8
10Tirian McManus (Nsw)6
11Jesse Kerrison (Qld)3
12Jack Cummings (Vic)1
13Nicholas Yallouris (Nsw)
-12Luke Ockerby (Tas)
DNFGeorge Tansley (Sa)

