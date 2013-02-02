Final night of action from track championships
Wins for Edmondson, Edwards, Taylor and Falappi
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Edwards/ Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|28
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Barry/Mathew Ross (Vic)
|16
|3
|Sam Welsford/Theo Yates (WA)
|9
|4
|Bredon Meney/Luke Vitley (WA)
|4
|5
|Josh Harrison/Calum Scotson (SA)
|4
|-3 Laps
|Nathan Bradshaw/Jordan Payne (NSW)
|2
|DNF
|Owen Gillot/Matthew Holmes (SA)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shiridan Spark (Qld)
|0:00:12.940
|2
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|0:00:12.810
|2
|Shiridan Spark (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|0:00:12.060
|2
|Shiridan Spark (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tennille Falappi (Qld)
|0:00:12.420
|2
|Holly Takos (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tennille Falappi (Qld)
|0:00:12.380
|2
|Holly Takos (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tennille Falappi (Qld)
|2
|Holly Takos (Sa)
|3
|Tian Beckett (Wa)
|4
|Sheridan Spark (Qld)
|5
|Holly Heffernan (NSW)
|6
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|7
|Emily Apolito (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Angsuthasawit/Patrick Constable/Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)
|0:00:46.572
|2
|Jay Castles/Braden Dean/Zac Shaw (Vic)
|0:00:46.741
|3
|Michael Docker/Max Housden/Travis Smedley (NSW)
|0:00:47.416
|4
|Cameron Caldwell/Connor Christie/Sean Grimes (Qld)
|0:00:50.316
|5
|Hayden Thorpe/ Theo Yates/Sam Welsford
|0:00:50.477
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Docker/Max Housden/Travis Smedley (NSW)
|0:00:47.004
|2
|Cameron Caldwell/Connor Christie/Sean Grimes (Qld)
|0:00:49.511
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Angsuthasawit/Patrick Constable/Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)
|0:00:46.217
|2
|Jay Castles/Braden Dean/Zac Shaw (Vic)
|0:00:46.735
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (SA)
|2
|Stephaine Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)
|3
|Taylah Jennings (Qld)
|4
|Catherine Culvenor (ACT)
|5
|Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW)
|6
|Caitlin Ward (Vic)
|7
|Breanna Hargrave (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (WA)
|3
|Isabella King (WA)
|4
|Georgia Baker (Tas)
|5
|Amy Cure (Tas)
|6
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|7
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
|8
|Alexandra O'dea (Qld)
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic)
|10
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Taylor (NSW)
|2
|Scott Sunderland (WA)
|3
|Jacob Schmid (Vic)
|4
|Emerson Harwood (Vic)
|5
|Mitchell Bullen (NSW)
|6
|Matthew Glaetzer (SA)
|7
|Peter Lewis (NSW)
|8
|James Glasspool (SA)
|9
|Jaron Gardiner (Vic)
|10
|Nathan Hart (ACT)
|11
|Nathan Graves (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Edmondson (Sa)
|36
|pts
|2
|Peter Loft (Tas)
|33
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Nsw)
|21
|4
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|18
|5
|Trent Derecourt (Wa)
|18
|6
|Stephen Hall (Wa)
|13
|7
|Glenn O'Shea (Sa)
|13
|8
|Alexander Hoffman (Qld)
|12
|9
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|8
|10
|Tirian McManus (Nsw)
|6
|11
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|3
|12
|Jack Cummings (Vic)
|1
|13
|Nicholas Yallouris (Nsw)
|-12
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|DNF
|George Tansley (Sa)
