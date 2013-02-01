Trending

Results

U19 Women's Sprint Qualifying (200m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tennille Falappi (Qld)0:00:11.907
2Tian Beckett (WA)0:00:11.966
3Holly Takos (SA)0:00:12.015
4Sheridan Spark (Qld)0:00:12.644
5Emily Apolito (Vic)0:00:12.760
6Rebecca Dunn (NSW)0:00:12.768
7Holly Heffernan (NSW)0:00:13.085

Elite Men's Sprint Quarter Final 1v8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (SA)0:00:10.700
2Jacob Schmid (Vic)

Elite Men's Sprint Quarter Final 2c7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Niblett (SA)0:00:10.610
2Scott Sunderland (WA)

Elite Men's Sprint Quarter Final 3v6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michell Bullen (NSW)0:00:10.560
2Nathan Hart (ACT)

Elite Men's Sprint Quarter Final 4v5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lewis (NSW)0:00:10.790
2Andrew Taylor (NSW)

Elite Men's Sprint 5-7 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Jacob Schmid (Vic)0:00:10.870
6Andrew Taylor (NSW)
7Nathan Hart (ACT)

U19 Women's Sprint Quarter Final 2v7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tian Beckett (WA)0:00:12.670
2Holly Heffernan (NSW)

U19 Women's Sprint Quarter Final 3v6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Takos (SA)0:00:13.350
2Rebecca Dunn (NSW)

U19 Women's Sprint Quarter Final 4v5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Apolito (Vic)0:00:12.810
2Sheridan Spark (Qld)

U19 Women's Sprint 5-7 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Holly Heffernan (NSW)0:00:13.250
6Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
7Emily Apolito (Vic)

Women's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (WA)0:03:26.243
Isabella King (WA)
Kelsey Robson (WA)
2Georgia Baker (Tas)0:03:28.235
Amy Cure (Tas)
Macey Stewart (Tas)
3Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)0:03:35.893
Lara Batkin (NSW)
Josie Talbot (NSW)
4Ailie McDonald (WA)0:03:35.961
Rebecca Wiasak (WA)
Lucy Kirk (WA)
5Samantha Fromentin (SA)0:03:38.886
Alex Manly (SA)
Stacey Riedel (SA)
6Molly Booker (WA)0:03:40.840
Emily McRedmond (WA)
Elisa Wundersitz (WA)

