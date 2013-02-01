Team WA fastest in women's team pursuit qualifying
Elite men set for sprint final showdown
Session 5: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tennille Falappi (Qld)
|0:00:11.907
|2
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|0:00:11.966
|3
|Holly Takos (SA)
|0:00:12.015
|4
|Sheridan Spark (Qld)
|0:00:12.644
|5
|Emily Apolito (Vic)
|0:00:12.760
|6
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|0:00:12.768
|7
|Holly Heffernan (NSW)
|0:00:13.085
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (SA)
|0:00:10.700
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Niblett (SA)
|0:00:10.610
|2
|Scott Sunderland (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michell Bullen (NSW)
|0:00:10.560
|2
|Nathan Hart (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Lewis (NSW)
|0:00:10.790
|2
|Andrew Taylor (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (SA)
|0:00:10.900
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (WA)
|0:00:10.720
|2
|Jason Niblett (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michell Bullen (NSW)
|0:00:10.630
|2
|Nathan Hart (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Lewis (NSW)
|0:00:10.860
|2
|Andrew Taylor (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michell Bullen (NSW)
|0:00:10.630
|2
|Nathan Hart (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Lewis (NSW)
|0:00:10.860
|2
|Andrew Taylor (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Niblett (SA)
|2
|Scott Sunderland (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Jacob Schmid (Vic)
|0:00:10.870
|6
|Andrew Taylor (NSW)
|7
|Nathan Hart (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|0:00:12.670
|2
|Holly Heffernan (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Takos (SA)
|0:00:13.350
|2
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Apolito (Vic)
|0:00:12.810
|2
|Sheridan Spark (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|0:00:12.610
|2
|Holly Heffernan (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Takos (SA)
|0:00:13.090
|2
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sheridan Spark (Qld)
|0:00:13.140
|2
|Emily Apolito (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sheridan Spark (Qld)
|0:00:13.430
|2
|Emily Apolito (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Holly Heffernan (NSW)
|0:00:13.250
|6
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|7
|Emily Apolito (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (WA)
|0:03:26.243
|Isabella King (WA)
|Kelsey Robson (WA)
|2
|Georgia Baker (Tas)
|0:03:28.235
|Amy Cure (Tas)
|Macey Stewart (Tas)
|3
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
|0:03:35.893
|Lara Batkin (NSW)
|Josie Talbot (NSW)
|4
|Ailie McDonald (WA)
|0:03:35.961
|Rebecca Wiasak (WA)
|Lucy Kirk (WA)
|5
|Samantha Fromentin (SA)
|0:03:38.886
|Alex Manly (SA)
|Stacey Riedel (SA)
|6
|Molly Booker (WA)
|0:03:40.840
|Emily McRedmond (WA)
|Elisa Wundersitz (WA)
