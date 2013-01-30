Trending

O'Shea crowned time trial champion

Belder & Morton take out women's team sprint

Glenn O'Shea at the Australian Omnium Championships

Glenn O'Shea at the Australian Omnium Championships
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

South Australia and Victoria claimed the honours in opening session of the 2013 Cycling Australia Track National Championships held at Sydney's Dunc Gray Velodrome on Wednesday afternoon.

Results

Women Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rikki Belder (SA)0:00:34.352
Stephanie Morton (SA)
2Stephanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)0:00:34.649
Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)
3Taylah Jennings (Qld)0:00:35.501
Deanna Bax (Qld)
4Allee Proud (WA)0:00:35.774
Tian Beckett (WA)
5Tennille Falappi (Qld)0:00:36.963
Sheridan Spark (Qld)
6Rebecca Dunn (NSW)0:00:38.586
Holly Heffernan (NSW)

Women Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rikki Belder (SA)0:00:34.221
Stephanie Morton (SA)
2Stephanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)0:00:34.408
Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)
3Taylah Jennings (Qld)0:00:35.636
Deanna Bax (Qld)
4Allee Proud (WA)0:00:35.761
Tian Beckett (WA)

U19 Men's Pursuit Qualifying (3,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zac Shaw (Vic)0:03:20.361
2Jack Edwards (NSW)0:03:21.711
3Callum Scotson (SA)0:03:21.881
4Sam Welsford (WA)0:03:25.097
5Josh Harrison (SA)0:03:25.614
6Bradley Heffernan (NSW)0:03:25.647
7Mathew Ross (Vic)0:03:25.653
8Jack Hickey (Vic)0:03:26.439
9Gerald Evans (Tas)0:03:26.694
10Owen Gillott (SA)0:03:26.997
11Daniel Fitter (Qld)0:03:27.239
12Matthew Holmes (SA)0:03:28.452
13Jordan Payne (NSW)0:03:30.216
14Brendon Meney (WA)0:03:31.753
15Jordan Stannus (Vic)0:03:32.406
16Theo Yates (WA)0:03:32.745
17Luke Vitler (WA)0:03:33.789

Elite Men's Pursuit Qualifying (4,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hepburn (Qld)0:04:18.180
2Alex Morgan (Vic)0:04:21.049
3Miles Scotson (SA)0:04:24.333
4Alex Edmondson (SA)0:04:24.694
5Peter Loft (Tas)0:04:28.232
6Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)0:04:28.818
7Caleb Ewan (NSW)0:04:29.937
8Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)0:04:30.677
9Jack Cummings (Vic)0:04:31.630
10Tyler Spurrell (Vic)0:04:32.699
11Tirian McManus (NSW)0:04:33.162
12Trent Derecourt (WA)0:04:35.081
13Ben Harvey (NSW)0:04:38.043
14Jesse Kerrison (Qld)0:04:43.429
15Alexander Hoffman (Qld)0:04:45.601

U19 Men's Time Trial Final (1,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zac Shaw (Vic)0:01:03.637
2Braden Dean (Vic)0:01:05.791
3Hugo Tolliday (Vic)0:01:06.405
4Matthew Holmes (SA)0:01:07.017
5Jerome Bechaz (Vic)0:01:08.562
6Sean Grimes (Qld)0:01:08.707
7Jack Ruhle (Qld)0:01:11.366

Elite Men's Time Trial Final (1,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (SA)0:01:02.982
2Luke Davison (SA)0:01:03.666
3Tim McMillan (NSW)0:01:03.901
4Trent Derecourt (WA)0:01:06.196
5Luke Zaccaria (WA)0:01:14.484

Latest on Cyclingnews