O'Shea crowned time trial champion
Belder & Morton take out women's team sprint
Session 1: -
South Australia and Victoria claimed the honours in opening session of the 2013 Cycling Australia Track National Championships held at Sydney's Dunc Gray Velodrome on Wednesday afternoon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rikki Belder (SA)
|0:00:34.352
|Stephanie Morton (SA)
|2
|Stephanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)
|0:00:34.649
|Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)
|3
|Taylah Jennings (Qld)
|0:00:35.501
|Deanna Bax (Qld)
|4
|Allee Proud (WA)
|0:00:35.774
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|5
|Tennille Falappi (Qld)
|0:00:36.963
|Sheridan Spark (Qld)
|6
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|0:00:38.586
|Holly Heffernan (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rikki Belder (SA)
|0:00:34.221
|Stephanie Morton (SA)
|2
|Stephanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)
|0:00:34.408
|Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)
|3
|Taylah Jennings (Qld)
|0:00:35.636
|Deanna Bax (Qld)
|4
|Allee Proud (WA)
|0:00:35.761
|Tian Beckett (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zac Shaw (Vic)
|0:03:20.361
|2
|Jack Edwards (NSW)
|0:03:21.711
|3
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|0:03:21.881
|4
|Sam Welsford (WA)
|0:03:25.097
|5
|Josh Harrison (SA)
|0:03:25.614
|6
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|0:03:25.647
|7
|Mathew Ross (Vic)
|0:03:25.653
|8
|Jack Hickey (Vic)
|0:03:26.439
|9
|Gerald Evans (Tas)
|0:03:26.694
|10
|Owen Gillott (SA)
|0:03:26.997
|11
|Daniel Fitter (Qld)
|0:03:27.239
|12
|Matthew Holmes (SA)
|0:03:28.452
|13
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|0:03:30.216
|14
|Brendon Meney (WA)
|0:03:31.753
|15
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|0:03:32.406
|16
|Theo Yates (WA)
|0:03:32.745
|17
|Luke Vitler (WA)
|0:03:33.789
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Qld)
|0:04:18.180
|2
|Alex Morgan (Vic)
|0:04:21.049
|3
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|0:04:24.333
|4
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|0:04:24.694
|5
|Peter Loft (Tas)
|0:04:28.232
|6
|Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)
|0:04:28.818
|7
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|0:04:29.937
|8
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
|0:04:30.677
|9
|Jack Cummings (Vic)
|0:04:31.630
|10
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|0:04:32.699
|11
|Tirian McManus (NSW)
|0:04:33.162
|12
|Trent Derecourt (WA)
|0:04:35.081
|13
|Ben Harvey (NSW)
|0:04:38.043
|14
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|0:04:43.429
|15
|Alexander Hoffman (Qld)
|0:04:45.601
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zac Shaw (Vic)
|0:01:03.637
|2
|Braden Dean (Vic)
|0:01:05.791
|3
|Hugo Tolliday (Vic)
|0:01:06.405
|4
|Matthew Holmes (SA)
|0:01:07.017
|5
|Jerome Bechaz (Vic)
|0:01:08.562
|6
|Sean Grimes (Qld)
|0:01:08.707
|7
|Jack Ruhle (Qld)
|0:01:11.366
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (SA)
|0:01:02.982
|2
|Luke Davison (SA)
|0:01:03.666
|3
|Tim McMillan (NSW)
|0:01:03.901
|4
|Trent Derecourt (WA)
|0:01:06.196
|5
|Luke Zaccaria (WA)
|0:01:14.484
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy