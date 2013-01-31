Team SA qualify fastest in men's team pursuit
Cure to ride for gold against Edmondson in women's individual pusuit
Session 3: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Cure (Tas)
|0:03:31.776
|2
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|0:03:32.507
|3
|Isabella King (WA)
|0:03:34.523
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
|0:03:34.977
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (WA)
|0:03:37.035
|6
|Georgia Baker (Tas)
|0:03:41.823
|7
|Shara Gillow (Qld)
|0:03:42.318
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic)
|0:03:47.064
|9
|Alexandra O'Dea (Qld)
|0:03:49.785
|10
|Ailie McDonald (WA)
|0:03:54.320
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)
|0:00:11.180
|2
|Jay Castles (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Constable (SA)
|0:00:10.930
|2
|Max Housden (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Clarke (ACT)
|0:00:11.300
|2
|Michael Docker (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Smedley (NSW)
|0:00:11.120
|2
|Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)
|0:00:11.160
|2
|Jay Castles (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Constable (SA)
|0:00:11.160
|2
|Max Housden (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Clarke (ACT)
|0:00:10.970
|2
|Michael Docker (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)
|0:00:10.920
|2
|Travis Smedley (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)
|0:00:11.030
|6
|Max Housden (NSW)
|7
|Michael Docker (NSW)
|8
|Jay Castles (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (SA)
|0:00:10.034
|2
|Scott Sunderland (WA)
|0:00:10.074
|3
|Michell Bullen (NSW)
|0:00:10.143
|4
|Peter Lewis (NSW)
|0:00:10.164
|5
|Andrew Taylor (NSW)
|0:00:10.183
|6
|Nathan Hart (ACT)
|0:00:10.230
|7
|Jason Niblett (SA)
|0:00:10.240
|8
|Jacob Schmid (Vic)
|0:00:10.307
|9
|James Glasspool (SA)
|0:00:10.344
|10
|Jamie Green (NSW)
|0:00:10.408
|11
|Alex Bird (ACT)
|0:00:10.422
|12
|Daniel Ellis (ACT)
|0:00:10.511
|13
|Emerson Harwood (Vic)
|0:00:10.522
|14
|Ben Abels (Vic)
|0:00:10.568
|15
|Zac Deller (Qld)
|0:00:10.580
|16
|Nathan Graves (Qld)
|0:00:10.611
|17
|Luke Zaccaria (WA)
|0:00:10.647
|18
|Jaron Gardiner (Vic)
|0:00:10.707
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (SA)
|0:00:11.233
|2
|Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)
|0:00:11.242
|3
|Taylah Jennings (Qld)
|0:00:11.450
|4
|Catherine Culvenor (WA)
|0:00:11.706
|5
|Rikki Belder (SA)
|0:00:11.721
|6
|Caitlin Ward (Vic)
|0:00:11.797
|7
|Stefanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)
|0:00:11.802
|8
|Breanna Hargrave (SA)
|0:00:11.911
|9
|Madison Law (WA)
|0:00:12.051
|10
|Allee Proud (WA)
|0:00:12.116
|11
|Deanna Bax (Qld)
|0:00:12.263
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (SA)
|0:04:04.688
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|Glenn O'Shea (SA)
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|2
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|0:04:07.853
|Ben Harvey (NSW)
|Tirian McManus (NSW)
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
|3
|Jack Cummings (Vic)
|0:04:08.516
|Alex Morgan (Vic)
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|4
|Josh Harrison (SA)
|0:04:13.423
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|Alex Porter (SA)
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|5
|Jack Hickey (Vic)
|0:04:15.538
|Mathew Ross (Vic)
|Zac Shaw (Vic)
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|6
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|0:04:17.297
|Jack Edwards (NSW)
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|7
|Brendon Meney (WA)
|0:04:19.756
|Luke Vitler (WA)
|Sam Welsford (WA)
|Theo Yates (WA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy