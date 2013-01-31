Trending

Results

Elite Women's Pursuit Qualifying (3,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Tas)0:03:31.776
2Annette Edmondson (SA)0:03:32.507
3Isabella King (WA)0:03:34.523
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)0:03:34.977
5Rebecca Wiasak (WA)0:03:37.035
6Georgia Baker (Tas)0:03:41.823
7Shara Gillow (Qld)0:03:42.318
8Lauretta Hanson (Vic)0:03:47.064
9Alexandra O'Dea (Qld)0:03:49.785
10Ailie McDonald (WA)0:03:54.320

U19 Men's Sprint Quarter Final 1v8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)0:00:11.180
2Jay Castles (Vic)

U19 Men's Sprint Quarter Final 2v7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Constable (SA)0:00:10.930
2Max Housden (NSW)

U19 Men's Sprint Quarter Final 3v6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Clarke (ACT)0:00:11.300
2Michael Docker (NSW)

U19 Men's Sprint Quarter Final 4v5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Smedley (NSW)0:00:11.120
2Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)

Un19 Men's Sprint 5-8 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)0:00:11.030
6Max Housden (NSW)
7Michael Docker (NSW)
8Jay Castles (Vic)

Elite Men's Sprint Qualifying (200m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (SA)0:00:10.034
2Scott Sunderland (WA)0:00:10.074
3Michell Bullen (NSW)0:00:10.143
4Peter Lewis (NSW)0:00:10.164
5Andrew Taylor (NSW)0:00:10.183
6Nathan Hart (ACT)0:00:10.230
7Jason Niblett (SA)0:00:10.240
8Jacob Schmid (Vic)0:00:10.307
9James Glasspool (SA)0:00:10.344
10Jamie Green (NSW)0:00:10.408
11Alex Bird (ACT)0:00:10.422
12Daniel Ellis (ACT)0:00:10.511
13Emerson Harwood (Vic)0:00:10.522
14Ben Abels (Vic)0:00:10.568
15Zac Deller (Qld)0:00:10.580
16Nathan Graves (Qld)0:00:10.611
17Luke Zaccaria (WA)0:00:10.647
18Jaron Gardiner (Vic)0:00:10.707

Women's Sprint Qualifying (200m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (SA)0:00:11.233
2Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)0:00:11.242
3Taylah Jennings (Qld)0:00:11.450
4Catherine Culvenor (WA)0:00:11.706
5Rikki Belder (SA)0:00:11.721
6Caitlin Ward (Vic)0:00:11.797
7Stefanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)0:00:11.802
8Breanna Hargrave (SA)0:00:11.911
9Madison Law (WA)0:00:12.051
10Allee Proud (WA)0:00:12.116
11Deanna Bax (Qld)0:00:12.263

Open Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying (4,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (SA)0:04:04.688
Alex Edmondson (SA)
Glenn O'Shea (SA)
Miles Scotson (SA)
2Caleb Ewan (NSW)0:04:07.853
Ben Harvey (NSW)
Tirian McManus (NSW)
Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
3Jack Cummings (Vic)0:04:08.516
Alex Morgan (Vic)
Luke Parker (Vic)
Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
4Josh Harrison (SA)0:04:13.423
Tom Kaesler (SA)
Alex Porter (SA)
Callum Scotson (SA)
5Jack Hickey (Vic)0:04:15.538
Mathew Ross (Vic)
Zac Shaw (Vic)
Jordan Stannus (Vic)
6Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)0:04:17.297
Jack Edwards (NSW)
Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
Jordan Payne (NSW)
7Brendon Meney (WA)0:04:19.756
Luke Vitler (WA)
Sam Welsford (WA)
Theo Yates (WA)

