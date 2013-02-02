Davison crowned Australian scratch race champion
Western Australia take women's team pursuit gold
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (SA)
|0:17:35.870
|2
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|3
|Stephen Hall (WA)
|4
|Tirian McManus (NSW)
|5
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|6
|Alexander Hoffman (Qld)
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|8
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|9
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|10
|Trent Derecourt (WA)
|11
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|12
|Ben Harvey (NSW)
|DNF
|Peter Loft (Tas)
|DNF
|George Tansley (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
|0:03:30.657
|Lara Batkin (NSW)
|Josie Talbot (NSW)
|2
|Ailie McDonald (WA)
|0:03:31.818
|Rebecca Wiasak (WA)
|Lucy Kirk (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (WA)
|0:03:22.660
|Isabella King (WA)
|Kelsey Robson (WA)
|2
|Georgia Baker (Tas)
|0:03:25.388
|Amy Cure (Tas)
|Macey Stewart (Tas)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)
|2
|Michael Docker (NSW)
|3
|Jay Castles (Vic)
|4
|John Cochrane (Vic)
|5
|Max Housden (NSW)
|6
|Travis Smedley (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Welsford (WA)
|0:11:53.520
|2
|Jack Edwards (NSW)
|3
|Jack Hickey (Vic)
|4
|Theo Yates (WA)
|5
|Daniel Fitter (Qld)
|6
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|7
|Hugo Tolliday (Vic)
|8
|Gerald Evans (Tas)
|9
|Jordan Stannus (Vic)
|10
|Michael Rice (WA)
|11
|Brendon Meney (WA)
|12
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|13
|Sean Grimes (Qld)
|14
|Alex Porter (SA)
|15
|Matthew Holmes (SA)
|16
|Owen Gillott (SA)
|DNF
|Cameron Caldwell (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim McMillan (NSW)
|2
|Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)
|3
|Taylah Jennings (Qld)
|4
|Tim McMillan (NSW)
|5
|Tim McMillan (NSW)
|6
|Stefanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)
|7
|Tim McMillan (NSW)
|8
|Catherine Culvenor (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michell Bullen (NSW)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (SA)
|3
|Peter Lewis (NSW)
|4
|Jason Niblett (SA)
|5
|Jacob Schmid (Vic)
|6
|Andrew Taylor (NSW)
|7
|Nathan Hart (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|38
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (WA)
|28
|3
|Amy Cure (Tas)
|17
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
|13
|5
|Georgia Baker (Tas)
|7
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (WA)
|-18
|7
|Alexandra O'Dea (Qld)
|-20
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic)
|-20
|9
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|-20
|DNF
|Isabella King (WA)
|-15
|DNF
|Ailie McDonald (WA)
|-20
