Image 1 of 18

Luke Davison sprints for the win in the scratch race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 18

Melissa Hoskins in race mode.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 18

Western Australia have had plenty to cheers about this meet.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 18

Jai Angsuthasawit was too strong in the keirin

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 18

Jai Angsuthasawit celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 18

Stephanie Morton was too strong for Kaarle McCulloch.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 18

Mitchell Bullen full steam ahead.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 18

South Australia took out the U19 womens team pursuit.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 18

The men's scratch podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 18

Taylah Jennings took bronze in the sprint.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 18

Mitchell Bullen celebrates a win in the sprint.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 18

Sam Welsford with fellow medalists.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 18

Stephanie Morton on the podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 18

The Men's sprint podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 18

Western Australia on the podium for the women's team pursuit.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 18

The women's points race podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 18

Annette Edmondson during the points race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 18

Luke Davison salutes the crowd.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Results

Elite Men's Scratch Final (15km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (SA)0:17:35.870
2Caleb Ewan (NSW)
3Stephen Hall (WA)
4Tirian McManus (NSW)
5Luke Ockerby (Tas)
6Alexander Hoffman (Qld)
7Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
8Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
9Luke Parker (Vic)
10Trent Derecourt (WA)
11Miles Scotson (SA)
12Ben Harvey (NSW)
DNFPeter Loft (Tas)
DNFGeorge Tansley (SA)

Elite Women's Team Pursuit Bronze Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)0:03:30.657
Lara Batkin (NSW)
Josie Talbot (NSW)
2Ailie McDonald (WA)0:03:31.818
Rebecca Wiasak (WA)
Lucy Kirk (WA)

Elite Women's Team Pursuit Gold Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (WA)0:03:22.660
Isabella King (WA)
Kelsey Robson (WA)
2Georgia Baker (Tas)0:03:25.388
Amy Cure (Tas)
Macey Stewart (Tas)

U19 Men's Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)
2Michael Docker (NSW)
3Jay Castles (Vic)
4John Cochrane (Vic)
5Max Housden (NSW)
6Travis Smedley (NSW)

U19 Men's Scratch Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Welsford (WA)0:11:53.520
2Jack Edwards (NSW)
3Jack Hickey (Vic)
4Theo Yates (WA)
5Daniel Fitter (Qld)
6Jordan Payne (NSW)
7Hugo Tolliday (Vic)
8Gerald Evans (Tas)
9Jordan Stannus (Vic)
10Michael Rice (WA)
11Brendon Meney (WA)
12Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
13Sean Grimes (Qld)
14Alex Porter (SA)
15Matthew Holmes (SA)
16Owen Gillott (SA)
DNFCameron Caldwell (Qld)

Elite Women's Sprint Final Result
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim McMillan (NSW)
2Kaarle McCulloch (NSW)
3Taylah Jennings (Qld)
4Tim McMillan (NSW)
5Tim McMillan (NSW)
6Stefanie Fernandez-Preiksa (NSW)
7Tim McMillan (NSW)
8Catherine Culvenor (WA)

Elite Men's Sprint Final Result
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michell Bullen (NSW)
2Matthew Glaetzer (SA)
3Peter Lewis (NSW)
4Jason Niblett (SA)
5Jacob Schmid (Vic)
6Andrew Taylor (NSW)
7Nathan Hart (ACT)

Elite Women's Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (SA)38pts
2Melissa Hoskins (WA)28
3Amy Cure (Tas)17
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)13
5Georgia Baker (Tas)7
6Rebecca Wiasak (WA)-18
7Alexandra O'Dea (Qld)-20
8Lauretta Hanson (Vic)-20
9Jessica Mundy (SA)-20
DNFIsabella King (WA)-15
DNFAilie McDonald (WA)-20

